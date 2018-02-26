Meet 21 Wall St. S&P Star 'Safer' Dividend Picks For February

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest yield Wall St. S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks could produce 15.44% LESS gain from $5k invested all ten. The higher priced "big" dog stocks ruled.

Top ten Wall St. S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend annual yields ranged 3.58% to 5.61% from HRB; LYB; QCOM; GM; PFE; PM; HST; FE, SPG, and topped by F. Their free cash-flow yields ranged 4.34%-25.82%.

21 of 86 Wall St. S&P Star stocks were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 2/23/18.

Wall Street picks prices for most equities. My articles regularly include Broker 1yr. Targets. This ranking was suggested by a reader, Minnesota72. Here we're focused on S&P500 equities.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted Top Ten Wall St S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks To Net 13.9% to 24.29% Gains To February, 2019

Four of ten top Wall St. S&P Star ‘Safer’ Equities by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the yield-based strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates this month, proved 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated changes in dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February, 2019 were:

Leggett & Platt (LEG) was forecast to net $242.9 based on estimates from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% under the market as a whole.

General Motors (GM) netted $214.91 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% more than the market as a whole.

Simon Property Group (SPG) netted $208.14 based on a median target price set by twenty-two analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Ford Motor (F) netted $194.05, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) netted $193.44, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Principal Financial Group (PRU) netted $185.70 based on a median target estimate from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

Prudential Financial (PRU) netted $178.39 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) netted $173.81 based on a median target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

MetLife (MET) netted $173.81 based on estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $138.99 based on mean target price estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.04% on $10k investedS&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Nine Of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By The 21 Wall St S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Equities For February

Sectors represented by the 21 Wall St S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stock were nine out of eleven. Those 21 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of February 23.

The Wall St S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend sector representation broke-out, thus: Consumer Cyclical (5); Real Estate (2); Utilities (2); Consumer Defensive (3); Healthcare (2); Technology (1); Basic Materials (1); Energy (2); Financial Services (3); Industrials (0); Communication Services (0);.

Seven of the nine sectors were represented in that top ten.

21 of 86 Wall St. S&P Stars Sport ‘Safer’ Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the top 70 Wall St Favorite S&P Star stocks culled by yield from this list of 86.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 21 that passed the "safer" dividend check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out thirty-five with sagging prices.

Corporate financial gains, however, are easily re-deployed by boards of directors making company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual pay outs in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top equity rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

O'Higgins Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, Wall St. S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend Equities

Ten Wall St Favorite ‘Safer’ DiviDog firms with the biggest yields February 23 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Wall St S&P Star Stocks, (11) Will Deliver 11.23% VS. (12) 13.28% Net Gains from All Ten by February, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten Wall St. S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividends pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 15.44% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced Wall St Favorite ‘Safer’ DiviDog, General Motors (GM) showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 21.49% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five Wall St S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividends as of February 23 were: Ford Motor (F); Host Hotels & Resorts (HST); H&R Block (HRB); FirstEnergy (FE); Pfizer (PFE) with prices ranging from $10.70 to $36.26.

Higher priced five Wall St S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividends as of February 23 were: General Motors (GM); Qualcomm QCOM); Philip Morris International (PM); LyondellBasell Industries (LYB); Simon Property Group (SPG), with prices ranging from $40.91 to $156.66. The bigger high-priced Wall St S&P Star ‘Safer’ Dividend stocks won-out.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

