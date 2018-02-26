Gilead Sciences: Slow Shift To Success
About: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
Gilead Sciences is slowly overcoming the collapsing revenues from HCV drugs.
The drug pipeline continues to develop including drugs bought along with Kite Pharma.
The company still has the balance sheet to repurchase shares on dips to reduce the downside risk of a stock trading at an attractive P/E multiple.
As Gilead Sciences (GILD) enters 2018, the large biotech begins a new journey. The company no longer is reliant on HCV sales and the path will survive and thrive on the new path