Here Comes Another Bond Short Squeeze

The data will trigger the short squeeze (it may have already started).

The Next Short Squeeze

Most investors know that crowded trades do not often end well for the masses. When everyone rushes to one side of the boat, the boat often tips over.

Right now, there is a record net short position in bonds (TLT) (IEF) which accounts for the declines we have seen over the past couple of weeks. With short levels at such an extreme level, a short squeeze becomes increasingly likely.

Back in November 2017, the bond short position went to similar levels as today and I called for a bond short squeeze at that time, advocating buying (TLT) and (IEF) for a trade, alongside the core holding position. (All trades and changes to my portfolio are published to members of EPB Macro Research).

Here is the chart from that note back in November:

10 Year Treasury Speculative Position (November 2017):

Source: CFTC, Deutsche Bank

As you can see, the net short position in bonds was quite extreme and (TLT) rallied 2.75% over the next one month as the net short position went back to neutral.

Of course, bonds have gone down since the brief short squeeze as the short position has gotten even more extreme this time. Interest rates have stopped going up and (TLT) (IEF) have had a few up days with record short interest indicating a fresh short squeeze could be triggered which would send (TLT) and (IEF) higher as rates go lower.

I am not the only one who sees this as a possibility. Bloomberg News reported, "JPMorgan's Quants Warn Risks Are Growing for Bond Short-Squeeze" on February 22, 2018. In the article, Bloomberg notes, "Short positioning in Treasury futures has climbed to a record, increasing the potential for an unraveling of trades betting on further declines in bond prices, Marko Kolanovic wrote in a note to clients. There’s also been an extreme swing in sentiment, with investors unduly focusing on higher inflation risks, said Kolanovic, who heads the team in New York."

CFTC CBT 10-Year Note Short Contracts:

Source: CFTC, Bloomberg

Another way of looking at the positioning of the market is the net contracts versus looking at the notional amount of just short contracts, which sits at a record high.

On a net basis, long minus short, the aggregate Treasury position shows the market is record short treasury bonds (IEF).

Market Net Positioning:

Source: ZH

The economic data is starting to slow as new home sales fell 2.2% year over year in January as higher rates take its toll on this overleveraged economy. Rates cannot stay elevated for an extended period of time without dramatically slowing the economy.



Goldman Sachs just revised their Q1 GDP estimate to 2.2%. Just as quickly as 3% came, 3% growth is fading back away.

The last short squeeze triggered a 2.75% rally in (TLT) over one month's time. Given that the notional and net short position is even bigger this time, the squeeze is likely to be bigger indicating larger than 2.75% in one month.

A 3% move in (TLT) over the next month due to a short squeeze is equivalent to a 43% annualized return.

It appears as the shorts have run out of steam as bonds have arrested their decline for now. If there is a sudden move higher in bonds (lower in interest rates) there could be a large short squeeze triggered simply given the skewed positioning of the market.

Historically it has not been a good idea to join the market in crowded trades and I will be taking the other side of this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SHV, IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.