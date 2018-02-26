With all of the drama surrounding executive leadership and cash burn at Synergy Pharma (NASDAQ:SGYP-OLD), the market hasn't focused as much on the prescription data of Trulance. The stock has held close to $2 suggesting healthy investor appetite for the biotech at this level, but meeting 2018 targets could create further weakness in Synergy Pharma providing an opportunity to own the stock at lower prices.

Key Prescription Data Points

The weekly prescription data available to the market continues to show mixed results. The dark orange bars in the below chart show limited growth in monthly prescriptions in the 10,000 to 12,000 range. The weekly data continues to show February numbers stalling at these levels, but the key point is that a decent amount of prescriptions are already transferring to 90-day units (extended unit TRx). The lighter orange bar shows December prescriptions broken out into 30-day unit increments have grown to 15,000.

Source: Synergy Pharma Leerink conference

Since launch, the pills per prescription have risen from 35 to about 39 pills. Don't forget that the IBS-C indication was just approved and not in the above numbers.

Regardless, the market will focus on the Q4 revenues and the impact on the forecasts for the next few quarters. The extended units in Q4 grew to about 42,000, up from 31,000 in the prior quarter. Synergy Pharma generated revenues of $5.0 million in Q3 and the about 35% growth rate would get the company close to the $7.1 million revenue target from analysts.

The Q1 numbers though aren't on a path to suggest a big 50% jump in quarterly revenues to $11.5 million, hence, a big part of the reason the stock is stuck around $2. The CEO confirmed at the Leerink conference that prescription numbers were slow due to seasonal issues.

SGYP Revenue Estimates for Current Quarter data by YCharts

Competitor Still Growing

All indications are that Trulance is making progress in capturing market share though probably not as fast as the market would prefer. The good news from Linzess where Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) collaborates with Allergan (AGN) in the U.S. is that the market-leading drug continues to expand.

For 2017, Linzess topped $700 million in sales and grew about 12%. The drug remains highly profitable as commercial costs stabilized at 2014 levels while revenues have soared. The drug generated $372 million in profits during 2017 including $126 million in Q4 alone.

Source: Ironwood Pharma Q4'17 slides

The sales growth for Linzess is solid considering Trulance is taking market share. The Q4 growth rate didn't slow down from the 12% annual rate also suggesting the market is expanding with Linzess still capturing the majority of the absolute growth despite Trulance getting 43% of patients from competitive drugs.

Source: Synergy Pharma Leerink conference

The Linzess quarterly costs of $56 million are only slightly above the $51 million spent by Synergy Pharma in Q3. A good indication that the small biotech won't need to expand the operations much as sales ramp in 2018 providing much needed leverage to reduce cash burn.

Final Note

The expectations with the year-end report on March 1 are that Synergy Pharma will report the quarterly cash burn down below $45 million per my previous research. The company already confirmed meeting the CRG loan guidelines to obtain the next $100 million tranche leaving the small biotech with somewhere around a cash balance of $215 million to end February.

This leaves Synergy Pharma in a better financial position to negotiate an ex-US deal or form a strategic partnership to better utilize the existing domestic sales force and improve efficiency. Investors should focus less on meeting the June 30 target for an $800 million market valuation for the next $50 million loan tranche and focus on prescription growth and strategic deals to increase value.

After all, once the market cap exceeds $800 million, Synergy Pharma can easily raise equity while the time to issue more debt is when CRG won't extend the loan. The key to any rally this year is generating higher prescriptions going forward to quickly reduce the cash burn as the year goes on to best utilize the existing cash balance. Investors probably aren't going to get that indication with the Q4 report, but a boost in weekly prescription numbers starting in March will signal the inflection point so look at buying weakness.