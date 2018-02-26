Dropbox Files For $500 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Dropbox has filed to raise $500 million in an IPO, although the amount may change.
- The firm sells access to its online storage and collaboration system to consumers and businesses worldwide.
- Valuation of the IPO will be critical; when we learn more details about management's expectations for pricing and valuation, I'll provide a final opinion.
Quick Take
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) intends to raise $500 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class A common stock, according to a regulatory filing.
The company provides an online service that enables individuals and businesses to store and share documents and other digital media.
DBX has its roots in consumer offerings and is trying to transition to more business-oriented revenue streams.
When we learn further details about the IPO, including the all-important pricing and valuation expectations, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Company
San Francisco-based Dropbox was founded in 2007 to create an easy to use file sharing and storage service for use across a variety of device types and use cases.
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Drew Houston, who was previously founder of Accolade, an online SAT preparation company and a software engineer at Bit9.
DBX has developed a robust partner network composed of Resellers and Technology Partners. Technology Partners include firms that choose to integrate Dropbox functionality into their operating system via its API.
The firm has raised over $1 billion in private investment from a large syndicate of venture capital, private equity and other firms including Sequoia Capital, Accel, T. Rowe Price and Green Bay Advisors or affiliates.
Technology
Dropbox has created an online media upload, sharing and storage service with more than 500 million users in 180 countries worldwide.
Below is a brief overview video:
(Source: Dropbox)
The service is notable for the ability of users to share files with persons who don’t yet use the app.
In addition, the service works seamlessly across all manner of devices. As the use of smartphones and tablet computers has increased in recent years, the firm’s focus on providing a robust feature set across disparate device types has endeared it to users.
Customer Acquisition
Dropbox gains customers primarily through the ‘freemium’ business model with a self-serve process. It offers a free service to allow users to try the service for free without initial purchase friction.
As users become more familiar with the service, a certain subset will upgrade to a more robust (premium) offering and will pay to receive a larger set of capabilities.
This type of service has become common for Internet-enabled software services aimed at consumers.
Dropbox has expanded its service offering for business users and modified it to provide greater security, administrator roles, API access, collaboration tools and other features.
Market
According to a 2017 market research report by Research and Markets, the global cloud storage market is expected to reach $92.5 billion by 2022.
This forecast represents a CAGR of 29.73% from 2017, an extremely high growth rate.
The report cites a continuing adoption of cloud services across all industry verticals as businesses transition from on-premises systems to public, private or hybrid cloud solutions.
Another market research report, by MarketsandMarkets, pegs the forecasted CAGR at 23.7%, to reach $88.91 billion by 2022. The report cites the ‘growing need for enterprise mobility...significant growth in Internet of Things...and need for lower Capital Expenditure [CAPEX] and Operational Expenditure [OPEX].’
Competition
Major competitive vendors that provide cloud storage services to businesses and the mass-market include:
Dropbox began its life as primarily a consumer-oriented service but in recent years has pivoted to launch and emphasize its business capabilities, likely because there are more revenues to be had from the business side of its offerings.
Financials
DBX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Increasing topline revenue, although at a decreasing growth rate
- Strong growth in gross profit dollars
- High and growing gross margin percentage
- Consistently growing cash flow from operations
Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited PCAOB for full years):
(Source: Dropbox S-1)
Revenue ($)
- 2017: $1.1 billion, 31% increase vs. prior
- 2016: $844.8 million, 40% increase vs. prior
- 2015: $603.8 million
Gross Profit ($)
- 2017: $738 million
- 2016: $454 million
- 2015: $196 million
Gross Margin (%)
- 2017: 66.6%
- 2016: 53.7%
- 2015: 32.5%
Cash Flow from Operations ($)
- 2017: $330.3 million cash flow from operations
- 2016: $252.6 million cash flow from operations
- 2015: $14.8 million cash flow from operations
As of December 31, 2017, the company had $430 million in cash and $917 million in total liabilities.
IPO Details
DBX intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock.
Class A shares will have one vote per share. Class B shares will have ten votes per share and Class C shares will have no voting rights.
Multiple class share structures can serve to provide existing management and shareholders with company control even though their economic rights may be reduced.
The S&P 500 Index no longer allows companies with multiple class share structure to enter its index.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to repay [$ undisclosed amount] that is expected to be outstanding immediately prior to the completion of this offering under our revolving credit facility, which we intend to draw down prior to the completion of this offering to satisfy tax withholding and remittance obligations of [$ undisclosed amount] related to the RSU Settlement.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Merrill Lynch, Allen & Company, RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies, Macquarie Capital, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Piper Jaffray.
