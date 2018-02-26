Back in August 2017, I detailed how investors should sell the rally in wearable device maker Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) as shares approached $6.00. While investors thought a Q2 beat was evidence of a turnaround, it really was just a matter of low expectations. For a couple of years now, I've been waiting for the company to use its large cash pile, and it really hasn't. On Monday, that helped to result in a huge disappointment from the company, one that is sending shares to new lows in the after-hours session.

For the fourth quarter, the company announced revenues of $570.8 million, a decline of $3 million over the prior year period. Unfortunately, the street was looking for nearly 3% top line growth to almost $589 million, so this was a large miss, more than $12 million below even the lowest estimate on the street. On the bottom line, the company reported a non-GAAP loss of 2 cents per share, while the street was looking for the company to break even. GAAP results were again much worse, with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share, more than $45 million.

These results finished off a very weak year for Fitbit, with revenues plunging almost $555 million to $1.616 billion. The company's non-GAAP loss more than doubled on a per share basis, with adjusted EBITDA swinging from a $30 million profit to a $52 million loss. Overall, the company lost $277 million on a GAAP basis, a significant amount for a company with a market cap not much above $1 billion. Unfortunately, the following guidance was even worse:

We expect limited revenue from new product introduction. With consumer demand shifting towards smartwatches, we expect revenue to decline approximately (20%) to (15%) year over year and to be in a range of $240 million to $255 million.

Non-GAAP basic net loss per share in the range of ($0.21) to ($0.18).

We expect our device mix to continue to shift towards smartwatches over the course of the year. We expect to grow Fitbit Health Solutions and increase premium subscribers, but this growth will be relatively immaterial to wearable device revenue. We extrapolated the demand trend forecasted in the first quarter 2018 for the full year and expect revenue to be approximately $1.5 billion.

You can actually make a case that guidance, especially for Q1, was actually worse than the Q4 report, which is really saying something. As you can see in the table below, the street was over $340 million for Q1 revenues, expecting sizable growth, and the company now expects a big drop. The non-GAAP loss is at least double what the street was looking for. 2018 was supposed to be a year where the top line started increasing again, but the company is now projecting another decline of more than $115 million.

For several years now, the company has had a strong balance sheet, ending 2017 with almost $680 million in cash. Last year, Fitbit barely spend anything on acquisitions, and it's not like they are spending a ton of their money to build up what they already have. Management can talk about trying to grow the smartwatch business all it wants, but it is clear that the Apple Watch (AAPL) and others are definitely eating their lunch. Just take a look at what happened in Q3 2017, when IDC reported that Fitbit lost a ton of market share. Apple in that period was only about 25% below Fitbit in unit shipments according to IDC, despite the technology giant likely having an average selling price that's at least three times what Fitbit is generating.

At this point, I think the best idea for Fitbit would just to be to sell the company. Sitting on a boatload of cash hasn't worked in recent years, and the result of that is shares falling to a new 52-week low in the after hours, seen below. The holiday period is the biggest sales one for the company, and Fitbit missed by quite a large margin, while issuing 2018 guidance that was well below expectations. It's time for a big shakeup here, because it is clear that this company just isn't progressing as many had hoped. Maybe a larger tech giant can extract something from this business, because the current status quo cannot remain.

