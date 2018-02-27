It’s game time for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). At no other point in Tesla’s history have we seen, within such a short period, these things happening:





The final production versions of two major competitive products being shown (in US dealerships within 5-11 months). Tesla meaningfully refreshing not just one, but two, of its existing products. Tesla attempting to ramp a product beyond the 2,000 units per week that it achieved with the Model S and X combined.





Whether you’re long or short this stock, you really have to know what’s on the menu for the Tesla investor calendar over the next 90 days. This is an attempt at educating you about just that:





March 1, early morning:





The various government new car registrations from Europe should start coming in. Norway, which coincidentally happens to be Tesla’s largest market in Europe by a wide margin, tends to be among the first, as is Sweden - which is a far smaller market for Tesla. Norway is particularly impressive, because we get daily updates on exactly how many new Teslas are registered: here.





March 1, late morning:





Insideevs, as usual, will provide an estimate for Tesla’s U.S. unit sales for the month of February. While it is only an estimate, Insideevs is almost universally believed to be the very best such estimate in the business. As a result, it tends to carry weight with bulls and bears alike. While Model S and X deliveries are important, most eyes will be on the Model 3. On January 3, Tesla said that it had hit a rate of 1,000 per week in the last few days of 2017. Then, Insideevs estimated the January month number at 1,875 - clearly less than half of the 1,000 per week guidance. February should be up a lot, but will it point a path to the 2,500 per week that Tesla promised on the February 7 earnings call, to be achieved in March?





March 1, afternoon/evening:





Live from Graz, Austria - Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthplace - Jaguar will unveil the final production version of the i-Pace at 7pm local Central European time (1pm ET): here. It will be the first all-electric long-range premium car to hit the market, in direct competition with Tesla. It is expected to begin deliveries in Europe some time around April, plus or minus, and in late July in the U.S. Look at the picture in the link above: The i-Pace is the silver-gray car in the middle. It is flanked by the E-Pace and F-Pace. What will be its price? Will we find out in this presentation? What will be the market impact? Tune in and judge for yourselves.





March 28:





It’s the week of the New York Auto Show, and many press conferences are scheduled for March 28 in particular. What will be the relevant news impacting Tesla? Likely the Hyundai Kona EV, which is a small all-electric crossover SUV with over 250 miles of range. It will be available in parts of Europe and Asia by the end of the summer, and the U.S. in November. Will we hear about price? Do I hear “under $40,000?”





April 3, late afternoon:





This is likely the moment when Tesla will announce 1Q unit deliveries, and if last quarter was any guidance, it will also use this moment to update its estimates for Model 3 production for the following quarter. The last two of these reports were major disappointments for the Model 3 sales numbers. Will this be the first time that Tesla meets or exceeds a Model 3 sales estimate?





April 3, refresh:





This may also be the moment when Tesla announces the refreshed versions of the Model S and X. It is an open secret that, to nobody’s logical surprise, both the Model S and X are in need of a more competitive interior. The overall theme also may be brought more in line with the Model 3. Finally, as typically happens with mid-cycle refreshes, lights and sensors (cameras, radars, etc) tend to get updates too. Deliveries of the new Model S and X generation could begin right around July 1. Will this be considered a positive or a negative for the stock? We will find out soon.





(I imagine I won’t be off by more than a month, plus or minus, on the Model S and X refresh announcement.)





May 2, early morning:





Depending on when Jaguar’s first deliveries in Norway start, this may be the moment when we know how well the Jaguar i-Pace is selling in Norway - and perhaps other European geographies - relative to Tesla. I don’t know yet whether these deliveries will have started in April, but if they do, this would be the first sign of actual results. If Tesla’s sales drop, and Jaguar takes over the market, will investors care? Will investors extrapolate to what will happen in other geographies later in the year and into 2019?





May 2, late morning:





In contrast to the quarter end (the March number, reported on April 3), when Tesla itself reports the full quarter number, this is yet again the important moment when we hear from Insideevs regarding the monthly U.S. sales number. As with the several most recent months, most eyes will be on the Model 3 - not S or X. April is the time when Tesla must be at 2,500 or more Model 3 units per week (as that was going to happen by the end of March), so if this number isn’t at least 2,500, it would constitute a miss and an indication that Tesla is on track to fall short on its 2Q Model 3 guidance.





May 9, after the close:





If history is any guide, Tesla will report 1Q financial results on Wednesday, May 9. The questions Tesla will have to answer with this report include:





Will the Model 3 have any hope of getting to positive gross margin?

Will interest expense per car sold reach an all-time high of approximately $5,000?

Will 2Q unit sales (cars) be consistent with achieving a total of 200,000 for the year?

Will Tesla be able to sell 100,000 Model 3 units for the year?

Will this be the quarter where Tesla’s GAAP losses reach a record of $1 billion?





What’s missing from this 90-day calendar timeline?





Four things come to mind:





No word on financing. The never-ending debate as to whether Tesla will need to do another round of financing has indeed not stopped. When, how much and in which format? I have no idea. “Sooner and more” is my best guess, but I can’t say whether that fits into this 90-day timeline or not. No word on a new factory. Tesla has at least three new products coming out: Semi truck (2019, they say), Roadster (2020, they say), and Model Y (yet unknown, but management’s musings have included both 2019 and 2020). However, it usually takes at least 2-3 years to plan for, and build, a new large vehicle factory, before you can start meaningful volume production. So do your own math on this timeline (adding 2-3 years to February 2018 or some future moment) and you can see when new products can be expected to be delivered in reasonable unit volume. No word on competitors for long-distance Level 3 charging stations. Electrify America, which is owned by Volkswagen (VLKAY), has started its buildout around the middle of 2017, and will be spending an average of $200 million per year in the U.S., over a decade, and will eventually open the first phase of this network. Will we see such an announcement in the next 90 days? I don’t know. No word on self-driving demo. For the longest time, one was promised to happen by the end of 2017. It’s one of the easiest stunts a car company can do in order to get attention: Say that a car drove itself from A to B with the driver not having to touch the steering wheel or the pedals. Car companies do some version of this from time to time. Tesla did it in October 2016. It will surely do this again, eventually. But will it happen within the next 90 days, and if so, will it matter? And will it ever become available in existing Model S and Model X cars, as promised back in October 2016?





If I have forgotten about something, I’m sure you will be the first to inform readers otherwise.