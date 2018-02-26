Over the past twelve months, the shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) are down about 10%, and in my view, investors would do well buying the shares at these levels. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history here and by modeling future price based on my expectations about the dividend. I'll conclude with a discussion of the stock itself, as buying at the right price is more than half the game here in my view. For those who can't stand the suspense or my writing, I'll jump right to the point: the market is being too pessimistic in its view of the long-term growth potential here.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that, while revenue can be choppy, operating profit and free cash flow per share are generally moving in the right direction. This is a very positive sign in my view because we should expect some choppiness in revenue. The company is subject to the vagaries of the business cycle, obviously. In addition, some revenue drops, like 2017 compared to 2016 for instance, can be attributed to the fact that the company sold its specialty print media business. The fact that free cash flow per share rises in spite of this speaks to the company's ability to grow its margins.

In addition, it's fairly obvious that management treats shareholders quite well. They have reduced share count and increased dividends per share at rates of 2.7% and 7% respectively. They have returned just over $5.6 billion to shareholders over the past five years, which is an enormous percentage of operating profit (58%) over that time in my view. Just under $3.4 billion was returned to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and just over $2.3 billion was in the form of (ever increasing) dividend payments.

Turning very briefly to the capital structure, there are two things worth noting, the level of debt and goodwill. The level of debt has increased at a CAGR of about 5.5% since 2012, which is quite high in my view. My worry over this is mitigated somewhat for a few reasons, though. First, the interest expense (~4.5%) is not overly high in my view. Second, 69% of the debt is due between 2022 and 2026. Finally, the company has a cash hoard that represents fully 77% of long-term debt outstanding. All of this suggests to me that there's little reason to fear a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

More disturbing to me is the level of goodwill on the balance sheet, which currently represents about 37% of total assets. This is understandable on some level, as this company is an acquisition machine. The evidence suggests that acquisitions are challenging and there's always a risk of a goodwill impairment that will impact earnings immediately. That said, I note that the company has never suffered a significant drawdown in goodwill, which suggests that they perhaps acquire more intelligently than most.

Source: Company filings, 10-K, Morningstar

I also note that the company is well diversified, both geographically, and by client. For example, the company's clients operate in virtually every part of the global economy, and revenue is well diversified, with no single client accounting for more than 3% of revenue. The company's largest 100 clients, who are among the world's largest marketers, represented 51% of revenue in 2017.

In regard to geographic diversification, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Source: Company Presentation

Modeling The Dividend

Although the financial past here is interesting, investors are quite understandably more interested in the future, so I should spend some virtual ink trying to model what I think is a reasonable price expectation for this company going forward. In order to do this, I'll employ the methodology developed by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor John Dicecco. Dicecco holds yield constant while growing the dividend at a reasonable rate, which I consider to be a sensible approach to trying to get a handle on future prices. We're not bogged down by trying to model too many variables.

Although the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of 7% over the past five years, I want to be as conservative in my forecasts as possible. For that reason, I'll assume that dividend per share growth slows to 5% over the next four years. Holding yield constant, when I perform this exercise on Omnicom, I estimate a CAGR for the shares of about 8% over the next four years. In addition, fully 40% of this return is derived from dividends, which I consider to be more reliable and far less capricious than share price performance.

Source: Author Forecast

The Stock

Although I consider this to be a wonderful free cash flow generating company, whether it's a successful investment or not is largely a function of the price paid in my view. In order to help understand the valuation, I employ a few methods to work out whether the shares of a company are cheap or not. The first of these is to look at what the market currently assumes about the perpetual growth rate of the firm. If the market is too pessimistic about growth, that may be a sign that this is a great buying opportunity. In order to do this, I employ the method outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting For Value." Using this methodology, the market is currently forecasting a perpetual growth rate of about 3.4%, which says to me that the shares are a little cheap at the moment, given that free cash flow per share has grown at a CAGR of about 5.4% over the past five years.

I also review the price to free cash flow per share, and on this metric, the company is trading near the bottom of its price to free cash flow per share range.

Conclusion

In my view, the shares of Omnicom Group are good value at the moment. The company has a history of decent free cash flow growth, and the shares are trading at the low end of their price to free cash flow history. Less aggressive investors could think about buying in slowly, perhaps taking advantage of some volatility in the share price, but in my view, investors with a long-term orientation would do well owning the shares at these levels.