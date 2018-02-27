Finding Hidden Value - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Comment of the day, by contributor TomasViewPoint

Sure the fed is trying to get to a better place with rates but there is no blazing emergency to get there. Additionally they only can affect short term rates and 3% on the 10 year is a very favorable rate environment historically.

What Heisenberg is saying in this post is what I have been pointing out in comments for a while: Q4 S&P 500 corporate earnings were up at record levels, S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise 16% to 20% this year which is staggering and companies have massive buyback programs in place.

Don't overthink this market. The tailwinds are blowing very hard to move it higher which is why buying the dips is working. There will be volatility but expectations of straight up or straight down are unrealistic.