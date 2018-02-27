Finding Hidden Value - Today's Editors' Picks
Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch
Here are today's Editors' Picks:
- Global economic perspective (Franklin Templeton Investments)
- An advisor's Advisor (SA For FAs)
- Contrarian Ideas (Pro Weekly Digest)
- Manufactured housing the best kept secret (Hoya Capital Real Estate)
- The Dividend REIT mass exodus continues (Blue Harbinger)
- Finding hidden value with Ivan K. Wu (SA Interviews)
- Stocks to watch this week (SA Stocks To Watch)
- Is Saudi Arabia 'going nuclear'? (Michelle Carini)
Chart of the day: V-shaped recovery in February.
Comment of the day, by contributor TomasViewPoint
Sure the fed is trying to get to a better place with rates but there is no blazing emergency to get there. Additionally they only can affect short term rates and 3% on the 10 year is a very favorable rate environment historically.
What Heisenberg is saying in this post is what I have been pointing out in comments for a while: Q4 S&P 500 corporate earnings were up at record levels, S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise 16% to 20% this year which is staggering and companies have massive buyback programs in place.
Don't overthink this market. The tailwinds are blowing very hard to move it higher which is why buying the dips is working. There will be volatility but expectations of straight up or straight down are unrealistic.
Image of the day: Tiger in snow
"It is a terrible mistake for investors with long-term horizons -- among them, pension funds, college endowments and savings-minded individuals -- to measure their investment 'risk' by their portfolio's ratio of bonds to stocks… Often, high-grade bonds in an investment portfolio increase its risk." - Warren Buffett
Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.
Have a great day!
Jason
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.