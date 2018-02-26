Image: Burkina Faso - Essakane gold mine

Investment thesis:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is a leading mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread across three different continents. The company also has four development projects (Westwood in Quebec, rare earth elements in Quebec, Saramacca in Guyana and Camp Caiman in French Guiana).

IAMGOLD presents a straightforward production model based on three primary producing gold mines with excellent growth potential. The Rosebel complex (Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, is promising. Furthermore, the company has ample liquidity and no net debt, which is paramount for a successful investment long term. IAMGOLD should be considered as an excellent long-term investment and can be safely accumulated.

Steve Letwin, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our achievements in 2017 set us up with a growing long-life production profile at a time when many of our peers are struggling with reserve life. Our growth in the gold business whether organic-driven or through acquisition is a major challenge for a lot of companies, but for us, we have a great organic pipeline in front of us. We've had a lot of great success.

Reserve life is now 16 years.

Note: IAMGOLD is targeting 1.2-1.3 million Oz by 2022 with AISC below $850/oz

IAMGOLD financial snapshot - the raw numbers:

IAMGOLD 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 244.7 226.5 207.6 238.2 219.7 232.5 282.4 252.5 260.5 274.5 268.8 291.1 Net Income in $ Million 24.1 −19.7 −83.8 −675.9 53.1 −12.2 17.0 −5.3 −18.0 506.5 30.8 −17.7 EBITDA $ Million 81.2 62.1 0.5 −629.9 128.3 74.4 111.1 67.9 59.7 638.5 101.0 82.0 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.8% 0 0 0 24.2% 0 6.0% 0 0 184.5% 11.5% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 −0.05 −0.21 −1.73 0.13 −0.03 0.04 −0.02 −0.04 1.08 0.07 −0.04 Cash from operations in $ Million 30,0 31.7 13.9 −37.3 51.4 71.2 126.6 65.2 68.3 88.7 77.0 65.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 50.5 59.1 43.4 60.0 69.6 87.2 82.3 61.8 46.0 59.0 44.7 89.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −20.5 −27.4 −29.5 −97.3 −18.2 −16.0 44.3 3.4 22.3 29.7 32.3 −24.6 Cash and short term investments $ Million 730.1 679.2 633.1 481.2 587.2 554.5 627.6 652.2 1,073.1 776.2 810.6 791,3 Long term Debt in $ Million 636.7 637.0 627.8 698.1 628.5 628.9 484.8 485.1 899.2 392.2 388.7 391.6 Dividend per share in $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 385.1 391.4 391.4 391.7 398.0 405.9 432.2 456.0 457.5 469.3 469.3 469.9

IAMGOLD - Gold Production and balance sheet details:

1 - Revenues

The quarterly revenue came in at $291.1 million which beat the consensus estimate by over $14 million. However, IAG posted a slight loss in earnings this quarter due to currency fluctuation.

The fourth quarter 2017 revenue was 15.3% higher than the prior-year quarter. It was supported both by higher volumes of metal sold at Westwood and Essakane mines, and by a higher gold price realized by the company- $1,277/Oz versus $1,190/Oz last year. However, the company reported a slight decrease in sales at Rosebel mine year over year.

One technical setback that may have triggered the stock selloff is a significant tax expense relative to both incomes before tax and adjusted earnings before tax. The principal factor contributing to that result was fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Carol Banducci said in the conference call:

Fourth quarter net earnings were impacted by a significant tax expense of $30.3 million. This resulted in a reported net loss attributable to IAMGOLD equityholders of $17.7 million for the fourth quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, IAG FCF is now $59.7 million (despite a negative FCF for the fourth-quarter of $24.6 million).

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient, and of course, positive if we can consider IAG as a long-term investment.

IAG is passing the FCF test.

3 - Gold production details

IAMGOLD produced 228K Au Oz the fourth quarter, which is a multi-year record (see chart above). Production for 2017 was 882K Au Oz (which was at the top of the guidance) compared to 813K Au Oz in 2016.

The company expects that Essakane grades and recovery will improve further in 2018. AISC is going down due to lower sustaining CapEx, and reserves were up 2%. IAG expects the solar power plant to be integrated with the existing thermal generating plant. The pre-feasibility study on the heap leach project is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2018, and the company is planning to begin construction later this year.

At Rosebel, Saramacca, it is advancing towards production, with the granting of exploration rights to the Brokolonko concession on the same mineralization trend as Saramacca.

Rosebel throughput continues to benefit from strategic mill improvements over the past few years. The percentage of hard rock in the mill was 49% in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 26% last year. The company expects grades to improve in 2018, which will help offset an anticipated decrease in throughput as hard rock content approaches 60%.

At Westwood mine, the company resumed operating at a healthy level of production since the second quarter 2017. Production 2017 was nearly double the production of the previous year.

The company advanced project pipeline:

Pitangui in Brazil,

East Borosi in Nicaragua,

Siribaya in Mali,

Monster lake and Nelligan project in Quebec.

And of course, Cote Gold advancing towards development.

AISC was higher sequentially primarily as a result of higher sustaining CapEx and higher cost of sales. AISC was $1,071 per ounce in the fourth quarter.

Costs guidance for 2018

Total attributable production is expected to range between 850,000 and 900,000 ounces. CapEx 2018 will increase to $365 million plus or minus 5% in total.

4 - Debt, shares buyback, and potential dividend

IAMGOLD has no net debt and a total liquidity of $1.04 billion, which is composed of:

Cash and Cash equivalent of $664 million Short-term investments of $127 million Available credit facility as of December 31, 2017, of $249 million. The revolving credit facility has been extended by two years to March 2022 and has been amended to include the option to add a further $100 million to the existing fully committed $250 million.

Technical analysis (Short term)

IAG is now forming an ascending channel pattern. Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish in that IAG moves higher within an ascending channel, but this pattern often develops within a longer-term downtrend as a continuation pattern.

The line support is around $5.40 (buy flag), and the line resistance is about $6.60 (sell flag) with a possible resistance at $6.10 (partial sell flag). If the support at $5.40 is not holding, IAG can re-test the $5.00 long-term support (double bottom).

Downside seemed limited here assuming a gold price holding above $1,300 per ounce. However, if gold weakens significantly, then the next supports are $4.50 and $3.50 (Strong buy flags).

