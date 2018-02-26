Dividend Ideas

Super Retail Group - An Attractive Proposition

|
About: Super Retail Group Ltd. ADR (SPRRY)
by: Michael Turner
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Michael Turner
Long/short equity, contrarian, event-driven, medium-term horizon
Summary

Slightly disappointing half-year results and a new acquisition have caused a large share price fall.

As Super Retail Group revenues continue to grow, shares are now in bargain territory as changing macroeconomic tailwinds provide support for future growth.

A dividend yield of over 6% provides long-term holders with a solid income.

The Stock

Super Retail Group Ltd. (OTC:SPRRY) owns and operates a number of retail brands in Australia and abroad, including BCF Boating Camping Fishing, Rays, Rebel and Super Cheap Auto. Super Retail Group