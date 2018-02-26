Super Retail Group - An Attractive Proposition
by: Michael Turner
Summary
Slightly disappointing half-year results and a new acquisition have caused a large share price fall.
As Super Retail Group revenues continue to grow, shares are now in bargain territory as changing macroeconomic tailwinds provide support for future growth.
A dividend yield of over 6% provides long-term holders with a solid income.
The Stock
Super Retail Group Ltd. (OTC:SPRRY) owns and operates a number of retail brands in Australia and abroad, including BCF Boating Camping Fishing, Rays, Rebel and Super Cheap Auto. Super Retail Group