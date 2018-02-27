Introduction

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is poised to provide an exceptional investment opportunity based off of both qualitative and quantitative analysis. Between its strong refining operations, impressive integrated midstream business and growth, developing Petchem projects and growing chemical business, operational excellence, and management's proven ability to successfully execute business strategies, the company is ready to excel in the near future. Calculate those qualitative aspects into a quantitative analysis and Phillips 66 appears to be an incredible long-term investment opportunity.

Qualitative Analysis

Phillips 66 has a strong advantage for investors just in the fact that it has a diversified business model. It has a strong, integrated midstream business, a diversified refining portfolio, a chemical business that has an abundance of potential between the company's USGC Petchem projects and 50% interest in CPChem, and specialty fuel brands that are growing and yield consistently high returns. Phillips 66 has shown impressive results in its midstream business, refining business, and specialty fuel brands. This leads me to believe that the company will produce excellent results from its developing chemical business. It will be interesting to see the amount of equity that can be returned to shareholders once the USGC Petchem project is a fully developed segment of the company’s business.

Phillips 66 has a proven track record when it comes to effectively executing business strategies and development and consistently returning that value to its shareholders. The company has executed on its strategic growth plans, from the Beaumont Terminal, the Sweeny Hub, the Bakken Pipeline, Phillips 66 Partners operations and, of course, the USGC Petrochemical project that has been in development for quite some time now. Through its effective business development and growth, Phillips 66 has grown its dividend return to investors at a 30% CAGR from 2012 and has spent $10.4 billion in share repurchases/exchanges, per the company's most recent investor presentation. I believe Phillips 66’s track record of effective growth and returning the benefits of such to its shareholders is an incredible qualitative value of the company, especially when it has multi-billion dollar projects that aren’t fully operational.

Another positive aspect surrounding Phillips 66 is the company's diligence towards environmental friendliness in comparison to its peers in the energy industry. Energy companies are generally not good for the environment. This fact should make these companies want to strive to do the best they can to operate in an environmentally friendly capacity. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case with most. However, Phillips 66 seems to put forth the effort necessary to operate in an environmentally friendly manner. In 2013, the company had 317 environmental events in its refining segment. In 2017, that number was down to 240, representing approximately a 25% decrease in environmental events. Phillips 66 has also taken steps to reduce its emissions. The company has decreased its SOx, NOx, and PM emissions by roughly 20% from 2012 to 2016. It has recently reported a record low of environmental events. It has also been increasing its clean product yields. Currently, Phillips 66 has a global clean product yield of 85.5%, its highest ever. It is also a leading company in all industries in terms of safety metrics - less than one safety incident reported for every 200,000 hours worked. See the chart below for a visual comparison in relation to safety incidents reported under the same metric in various industries.

I know I have addressed Phillips 66’s Petchem project development and potential, but I want to go a little more in depth to give a surface demonstration on how much value its chemical segment could really add to the business and shareholders as a whole. In 2012, ethane demand in the U.S. was roughly 1 (MMPD). As of 2017, that demand increased to 1.5 (MMPD) and is anticipated to increase to roughly 2.1 (MMPD) by 2022. Another metric to look at that makes Phillips 66’s developing chemical business look promising is the capacity versus demand growth of polyethylene on a global level. Currently, polyethylene’s global capacity is growing at a CAGR of 3.8%, while the global demand is growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. The fact that demand growth is outpacing capacity is good news for Phillips 66’s developing chemical business. The company’s USGC Petrochemical project and developing chemical segment are the driving factors behind my analysis as a whole and for the growth rates used in my quantitative analysis below.

Phillips 66 has proven operational excellence. The multi-billion dollar Petchem project is coming to fruition during a period in which ethane demand alone is expected to grow by 40%. The company has anticipated long-term mid-cycle EBITDA of $1,200-1,400 (in millions) from Petchem operations, and it still has Petchem projects in development. The petrochemical industry is growing quickly, and Phillips 66 is prepared to capitalize on it. There is a massive amount of shareholder equity to be gained in its Petchem segment. Overall, Phillips 66’s operational excellence, massive Petchem developments, and the growing Petchem market are the primary catalysts supporting my analysis and why I believe it is a great long-term investment option.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Quantitative Analysis

Phillips 66 had adjusted 2017 earnings of $2,300 (in millions). The company also anticipates that it will have $1,500 (in millions) in long-term EBITDA growth just from its 2017-2018 projects. Between the forecasted long-term EBITDA, massive Petchem developments coming on-line in 2018, a Petchem market that’s anticipated to grow 40% over the next five years, and recent revenue growth of 19.5%, I believe that Phillips 66 will be able to grow revenue over the next five years at a CAGR of 11%. I am going to run a discounted cash flow analysis using the 10-year Treasury note as my discount rate. I am familiar with the fact that many investors don’t believe that rate is sufficient, however, I believe that a high discount rate can never truly account for risk. I am going to calculate Phillips 66’s FY22 year-end intrinsic value using the 11% CAGR discounted by the 10-year Treasury rate of 2.9%.

Currently, Phillips 66 has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $98,167 (in millions). This data would give us an FY22 year-end revenue of $144,908 (in millions). The company has a current net margin of 3.14%. I believe that margin will be achievable in the future, and will use it for my forecast. That would give us FY22 year-end net income of $4,550 (in millions) and FY22 year-end EPS of $9.06. Currently, Phillips 66 has a P/E ratio of roughly 23. According to sector valuation, the energy industry has a vast range of P/E ratios, with the lowest average coming out to 19. Due to Phillips 66’s current P/E ratio along with the data cited above, I am going to use an earnings multiple of 19. I also believe a multiple of 19 is appropriate considering the Petchem developments coming on-line in 2018. This would give the company an FY22 year-end intrinsic value of $172.14 per share. That would represent an FY22 year-end enterprise value of $86,414 (in millions), a 53.79% increase. At Phillips 66’s current market price of $91.83 per share, an FY22 year-end intrinsic value per share of $172.14 would represent an 87.45% increase in per share value. This forecast, tied in with a 3.05% dividend yield, is a very attractive valuation.

Current Market Price $91.83 FY22 Intrinsic Value $172.14

(Dalton H, 2018, MS Excel)

Current Enterprise Value(in millions) $56,189.00 FY22 Intrinsic Enterprise Value(in millions) $86,414.00

(Dalton H, 2018, MS Excel)

Conclusion

Overall, Phillips 66 has an incredible outlook when it comes to the qualitative value surrounding the company. It has demonstrated consistent success when it comes to executing its strategic growth and business operations. The company has stayed on track with strategic plans from the past, which makes me feel confident in its ability to continue to execute successfully on its future plans and expectations. Phillips 66 is extraordinarily stable and diversified. With its developments in the Petchem industry, the company will continue to strive and be competitive in the energy sector. It has consistently returned great value to shareholders and has shareholder equity in the making. The company's current operational success and growth paints a very profitable 5-year forecast - one that likely doesn’t take into account the amount of shareholder equity it will actually generate. Based on the qualitative values and an achievable quantitative analysis, I am going to set a 12-month $110 per share price target and a 5-year $165 per share price target for Phillips 66.