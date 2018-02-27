Sanchez Energy Corporation's (SN) CEO Antonio Sanchez on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Kevin Smith

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Also, on the call today are Tony Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer; Howard Thill, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Heinson, SVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Please note that we may make references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the closest GAAP measure in the earnings press release.

Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our documents on file with the SEC, which are also available on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony.

Antonio Sanchez

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone on the call, and thank you for joining us.

Our strong operating and financial results in 2017 demonstrate the quality of our assets and the great strides we've taken to grow the value of the company.

We set several company records last year – increasing crude reserves by 88% to 363 million barrels of oil equivalent and setting a new quarterly production record in the fourth quarter 2017 of approximately 82,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Fourth quarter EBITDAX is more than where we started the year, coming in at 137 million for the three-month period.

This year's cash flow growth has significantly improved the company's leverage metrics, which is exactly what we envisioned when we announced the Comanche transaction early last year.

Based on our annualized fourth quarter EBITDAX and pro forma for the $500 million in incremental debt and associated interest expense, consolidated leverage for the company is now approximately 3.4 times.

That said, we are not finished working on improving our financial metrics and balance sheet. In January, we announced a strategic three-year plan to prioritize returns on invested capital, while growing production at a healthy pace.

With this plan, we're driving towards generating free cash flow and continuing to strengthen the balance sheet. Production during the fourth quarter set a new company record, coming in 82,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day which was at the midpoint of our guidance and represents an 11% increase over the third quarter of 2017.

Fourth quarter results were especially impressive considering the weather related operational challenges faced in late September and October as a result of Hurricane Harvey and subsequent regional flooding.

As Chris will discuss in more detail, during the quarter, we had several exciting new well results.

At the Briscoe Catarina South asset, we successfully tested a four-zone stack development, further confirming our thesis of up to four economic zones in parts of Comanche.

Additionally, we brought online a fourth well pad at the Chupadera Ranch, which outperformed our expectations. This area of Comanche is located in the far southwestern portion of the asset and is an area that was not highly valued at the time of the Comanche acquisition.

Since acquiring Comanche, we have brought online 191 wells and have now completed all 132 gross DUCs acquired with the acquisition. An additional 67 wells are either being completed or waiting on completion.

The DUC inventory will allow us to maintain our accelerated completion schedule through the first half of this year, which will be a source of significant production growth through 2018.

Moving on to corporate reserves, we ended 2017 with total proved reserves of 363 million barrels of oil equivalent, representing year-over-year growth in excess of 760% and a strong organic replacement rate of 172%.

Operating margins improved during the fourth quarter as realized pricing increased and operating costs on a per unit basis decreased with the higher production levels.

One of the many reasons we believe our Eagle Ford acreage position is advantaged is the significantly linkage to LLS pricing, which is more closely correlated to Brent pricing than with WTI.

As I mentioned earlier, we have set out a solid and highly attainable three-year plan that prioritizes returns on invested capital and positions the company for free cash flow generation.

The first step in this plan was reducing our capital spending. The capital budget for 2018 is $445 million at the midpoint of our guidance range, which reflects a reduction of approximately $100 million when compared to 2017.

Based on this spending plan, we still expect to achieve strong production growth in 2018 and to continue that growth for the next several years, while holding capital spending flat, resulting in a production forecast that is expected to average over 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020.

Funding for this three-year plan has been secured by the recent senior secured bond offering, which we completed earlier this month. And thus, we are confident that the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its financing needs until we start generating free cash flow.

Before turning things over to Chris, I would like to again say how proud I am of our team for meeting the many challenges that 2017 brought.

While acquiring and integrating a very large and world-class asset, the team faced many challenges, including the weather-related events I described earlier. And in spite of these challenges, they delivered strong results and we expect an even better performance in 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Heinson for an update on operations.

Christopher Heinson

Thanks, Tony. The company's fourth quarter of 2017's production was right at 82,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, at the midpoint of the company's quarterly guidance of 80,000 to 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Fourth quarter operations focused on finishing the 2017 Maverick development, ramping up drilling activity in Catarina in 2018 and continuing development focused in Comanche.

In the fourth quarter, we operated four rigs and six frac spreads and have increased drilling activity in the first quarter of 2018 to eight rigs and five frac spreads, focused on our Comanche and Catarina operations.

During the fourth quarter 2017, the company brought online 85 gross wells, with 64 wells at Comanche, 8 wells at Catarina, 13 wells at Maverick. We currently have a total of 2,165 gross producing wells online with 78 gross wells currently in the process of or waiting on completion.

Since the acquisition, the company has brought online 191 wells in Comanche, including the original 132 drilled but uncompleted (DUCs) that were acquired in the transaction.

On the drilling side, starting in the late third quarter, we upgraded our rig fleet to entirely super spec rigs. These rigs are configured for optimum performance on multi-well pads with extended reach laterals in excess of 10,000 feet.

In addition to being designed for quicker pad to pad moves, these rigs have modern walking systems that reduce the time between wells and allow the segmented approach to batch drilling surface, vertical and lateral sections.

All rigs are spec-ed to have three 1,600 horsepower mud pumps and 7,500 psi circulating systems.

Due to a combination of experience on the assets and the aforementioned change to the higher spec rigs, we're seeing a step up in our operational efficiency.

During the third quarter, the drilling averaged $110 per foot at an average of 1,214 feet per day for spud to rig release. As of the fourth quarter, costs have decreased to $104 per foot, primarily driven by an improvement in overall drilling times as well as the development of longer laterals, which are now routinely being drilled at an average of 1,430 feet per day from spud to rig release.

On the completion side, we're seeing improvements in several areas of operations. We've begun utilizing real-time data telemetry in combination with cast-iron free composite plugs to drill out plugs at double the normal rate while maintaining better hole cleaning.

In addition to process improvements, we're continuing invest in logistic systems that allow the bundled completions to become more efficient. We are currently implementing logistic software that will enable us to manage long-haul deliveries without disruption and reduce demurrage and non-productive times to near zero for routing work.

With respect to proved reserves, which are included in our most recent fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 operating result press release, our year-end proved reserves increased to approximately 363 million barrels of oil equivalent, a growth of 88% versus 2016.

We delivered 762% reserve replacement ratio by adding proved reserves of 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent from acquisitions, 41.5 million barrels of oil equivalent from extension and 5.5 million barrels of oil from price change and technical revisions.

With our strong operating results and world-class assets, we saw an impressive 172% reserve replacement ratio on an organic basis.

The company's year-end Comanche drawn inventory increased by approximately 800 gross locations through the identification of a second economic zone in the lower Eagle Ford.

In Catarina, additions were made through the expansion of the Western stacked area into Central Catarina.

During the fourth quarter, Catarina had strong production results with 8 new wells brought online. The A41 pad, straddling the border between the Western stack area and northcentral Catarina, had four wells targeting the upper Eagle Ford A bench with an average lateral length of approximately 8,200 feet.

In our third quarter, we announced peak 24-hour rates averaged greater than 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, significantly outperforming our western stack type curve with a higher liquid yield.

The A41 30-day rates were in excess of 1,085 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with an oil yield of 51%. The results of this pad coupled with early 2017 northcentral appraisal results at the B1 pad have resulted in the expansion of the Western spec type curve area into northcentral Catarina.

Please see our corporate presentation for the type curve parameters and economics. The combination of shallow decline and higher oils yields gives this northcentral area high rates of return, second only for Catarina in the southcentral area.

In the southcentral Catarina, the E32 oil well pad came online strong in the fourth quarter. The pad targeted the upper Eagle Ford C bench and had an average lateral length of 8,500 feet. 30-day rates were seen in excess of 1,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day with an oil yield of 37%, exceeding our southcentral type curve by approximately 20%.

The results seen at the E32 pad continues to support the southcentral type curve and the high rate of return expectations for this region in Catarina.

Both the E32 and the A41 pad cumulative production and revenues thus far have remained above expectations for the first 75 and 120 days of production respectively.

We attribute much of the outperformance to the additional developed lateral length, which supports our current 2018 strategy where lateral lengths across our assets bases are planned to average approximately 7,700 feet per well, an increase of approximately 1,500 feet from 2017's drilling average.

Approximately half the wells brought online in the A41 and E32 pads were completed with our standard designs. The standard completion designs are performing in line with type curve expectations for each of these regions.

The other wells utilize several variations of type cluster completion tests and are showing considerable performance improvements as compared to the standard design control wells.

In Catarina, the test wells have increased performance by 10 to 20% and appear to be reducing the negative effects that offset depletion has on older wells in close proximity to the new production.

2017 was an active year for the company with the acquisition and integration of the Comanche asset. In the fourth quarter, 64 wells were brought online in Comanche. As of mid-February, a total of 191 wells have been brought online since the company took over operations.

This includes 132 drilled but uncompleted DUC wellbores that were acquired in the transaction, meeting the original estimate of bringing all 132 acquired DUCs online within one years of closing the transaction.

We currently have five drilling rigs and two frac crews operating in Comanche, focusing in on the highest returning areas of three and five as well as continuing the appraisal efforts.

Our most recent appraisal result in Chupadera Ranch Area 7 will be brought online, a four well pad, late in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Chupadera appraisal tested stacking of the lower Eagle Ford benches A and B which are currently outperforming expectations with an average 30-day rate of approximately 640 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 50% oil yield.

At the time of the acquisition, Area 7 had very limited number of producing wells and was not highly valued. The success of this appraisal has derisked approximately 100 lower Eagle Ford locations with Area 7.

In addition to appraising undeveloped acreage, we've also been focused on multi-zone stacked development. Recently, in Briscoe Catarina South, in Area 3, a four-zone stacked development test of 17 wells was brought online in the fourth quarter of 2017. 30-day initial production rates achieved were in excess of the original commented 1,252 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the two lower Eagle Ford zones and 675 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the two upper Eagle Ford zones.

These results confirmed our petrophysical analysis of the rock quality of the lower Eagle Ford A and B and the upper Eagle Ford zones A and C in this portion of Comanche.

We currently have additional stack tests in process in other subregions of Comanche. Surface and downhole microseismic monitoring was acquired during the completion operations of the four-zone stack development test at Briscoe Catarina South.

The stack development will space at 450 foot apparent spacing and 900 foot in-zone spacing.

The microseismic results have confirmed our predrill modeling of zonal isolation and stimulation of Eagle Ford.

On the completion side, a major completions testing program kicked off shortly after Comanche asset was integrated. During this testing initiative, we have systematically tested a number of design parameters, including frac volume, proppant loading, cluster spacing, fluid types and outages.

We expect to continue to receive these results of these tests through midyear 2018. During the fourth quarter, we brought online several wells in Area 5 with completion designs that have tighter cluster spacing than standard. We now have wells on four pads that are producing in Area 5 with completion and design tests.

The longest producing wells on the first test pad are the Briscoe Catarina West 84 and 85 with 135 days of production. Performance of the recompletion designs has outperformed the standard designs by 30% to 60%.

Moving on to Maverick, eight wells are brought online in Hausser Ranch area in the third quarter and the remaining 13 wells were bought online in the fourth quarter.

Consistent production results have been seen from the wells to date, with average 30-day initial production rates in line with our type curves.

Maverick is continuing to perform in line with expectations. We're planning a follow-up development well set within the Holdsworth area where we saw successful appraisal in 2016.

2018 will kick off development of the 12,000 acre block just west of Hausser where we have over 100 lower Eagle Ford locations.

In line with the previous 2018 capital budget release, the company projects 2018 capital spending to range between $420 million and $470 million. Drilling and completion activity is planned to average six rigs and 3.5 completion crews in 2018, translating to approximately 180 gross, 80 net wells to be drilled and 210 gross, 87 net wells to be turned online in 2018.

The difference between the wells to be drilled and turn to production is largely due to the remainder of the DUCs that are brought online in early 2018. Nearly, 90% of the company's 2018 capital budget is allocated to drilling and completion activity.

More specifically, 50% of the drilling and completion budget is allocated to Sanchez, 45% is allocated to Comanche and 5% is allocated to Maverick.

In Catarina, the company plans to drill, complete and turn to production 44 net wells. The activity will be spread across our southcentral, northcentral and western areas with 17, 16 and 11 wells being brought online for the year respectively.

Delineation of the northcentral area in Catarina has allowed the company to commit significant capital to the region.

Strong well results from the B1 and A41 pads have only further proved up our assessment of this area. Total Catarina capital spending in 2018 is anticipated to range between $205 million and $215 million.

Turning to Comanche, the company plans to drill 33 net wells and turn 40 net wells to production online in 2018. Activity will be focused in the core Area 3 and Area 5 subregions of the asset.

In Area 3, 101 gross wells will be drilled and 124 gross wells to be completed and turned to production. In Area 5, the company plans to drill 35 gross wells, with a total of 39 gross wells being completed and turned online.

Total anticipated capital expenditures in Comanche are expected to range between $185 million and $195 million.

Finally, in Maverick, the company intends to drill and complete and turn online 3 net wells. Total capital spend is estimated to be between $15 million and $25 million.

Based on the 2018 capital budget, full year 2018 production guidance ranges between 88,000 and 92,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The first quarter of 2018 will see benefit of the initial production from approximately 30 remaining drilled but uncompleted DUC wells that have already been turned online this year.

The company's production for the first quarter is projected to average between 82,000 and 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Recent completions and drilling activity currently have the company on pace to reach production of approximately 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day within the first half of 2018.

In the second half of 2018, the company anticipates additional growth in its daily production rate.

With those updates, I'll turn the call over to Howard.

Howard Thill

Thanks, Chris. As we announced in our press release, we elected to move from the full cost method of accounting to the successful efforts method of accounting. We believe this change will make us more comparable to other E&Ps, provide more transparency in our financial statements and it is the preferred method under GAAP.

We have recast our 2016 and 2017 financial results to reflect the successful efforts method. Under successful efforts, we recognize a $37 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter 2017 with the largest component of that charge being a reduction in the value of our undeveloped TMS acreage.

Another noteworthy change with successful efforts is the recognition of a $73 million gain on the Javelina sale that closed in the third quarter of 2017.

The accounting change was a large undertaking and I extend my personal thanks to all those involved for their work, helping us smoothly navigate this transition.

Now, moving to more specifics on our financial results, we had approximately $246 million in fourth quarter revenues, a 96% increase over the fourth quarter of 2016 and a 33% increase over the third quarter 2017.

Our adjusted revenues which include a $1.7 million hedge settlement loss were approximately $244 million for the quarter.

Fourth quarter revenues were comprised of approximately $144 million from oil sales, $58 million from the sale of NGLs and $44 million from natural gas sales.

During the quarter, our realized prices including the hedge settlement loss I'd previously discussed amounted to $54.51 per barrel of oil and $3.20 per MCF of natural gas. And for NGLs, which we don't hedge, we realized $22.81 per barrel, a 21% increase from the fourth quarter of 2016 and about a 7% increase over third quarter 2017. For the calendar year 2018, we currently have approximately 22,000 barrels per day and 189,000 MMBTUs per day hedge.

The average of these hedges is around $52.50 per barrel for oil and $3 per MMBtu for natural gas. The specifics on our hedged volumes will be found in our 10-K, which we plan to file midweek.

We continue to believe the fundamentals are indicative of higher prices, particularly for oil, and we will continue to be opportunistic hedgers.

Our cash costs for LOE and ad valorem taxes exclusive of certain non-cash items declined in this quarter. Total cash costs for oil and natural gas production expense, excluding certain non-cash items, amounted to $10.60 per BOE during the quarter.

Fourth quarter base G&A, which excludes stock-based compensation and non-recurring items, was approximately $21.5 million for the quarter. On a go forward basis, we continue to guide to cash G&A expense averaging around $22.5 million a quarter.

We exited the fourth quarter with liquidity of $589 million, which included approximately $184 million in cash, but, of course, earlier this month, we closed a $500 million senior secured first lien note offering. And after repayment of RBL and net of fees, this offering increased our cash approximately $390 million. With this added cash, our liquidity currently stands at approximately $834 million, of which approximately $650 million is in cash.

This provides the liquidity necessary to execute our multiyear business plan, moves us away from semiannual redeterminations for the time, eliminates all material maintenance covenants and moves our first debt maturity from 2019 to 2021.

We view this as the first step on the path to free cash flow generation and deleveraging of our balance sheet. In fact, we are already realizing a significant reduction in our total company leverage ratio, as Tony described, with a strong increase in our EBITDAX.

We've seen our annualized net leverage ratio on a consolidated basis decrease approximately two turns to roughly 3.4 times based on our fourth-quarter results.

Finally, as we stated before, we see a real possibility of continued asset divestitures, which would further accelerate our deleveraging. Focusing on returns, measured growth and deleveraging, we see a tremendous opportunity for significant shareholder value growth over the next one, two and three-year periods.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Tony for closing remarks.

Antonio Sanchez

We raised the bar at Sanchez Energy in 2017 setting new corporate records for production and reserves.

Thanks to our drilling successes at Comanche and Catarina, we've significantly increased the number of drilling locations at both assets plan. And while we plan to continue to test other areas across our Eagle Ford acreage position to continue to derisk and increase our drilling locations, we currently have an extensive 15-year drilling inventory.

With our strong asset base, our focus is on driving operational efficiencies in order to be the premier low-cost operator in the Eagle Ford shale. It is no coincidence that our large acreage position lies within a 50-mile square mile radius, which provides us numerous opportunities to increase capital efficiency.

We're on pace to achieve the objectives we have set, shifting the company's capital and operating focus to prioritize returns on invested capital, overproduction growth with an objective of reaching full cycle free cash flow generation.

Fully funding our capital spending through operating cash flow is a target we expect to hit it in 2019.

In closing, I continue to believe that our asset base, core competencies and strong liquidity provide us with key competitive advantages.

Operator, that finished our prepared comments and we're now to start taking questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, gentlemen. Tom, Tony, for you, or Chris, just a question that in the ops update, you talked about the four-zone stack development. Looked pretty successful in that southern Catarina and one in Briscoe. Could you talk about what sort of delineation in that regard, what you're going after in Comanche. I know you've got a couple of the slides out showing kind of the spacing of the upper and lower Eagle Ford. I'm trying to look at, is it just the upper now you're dividing into two? So, I'm trying to get a sense now of if there is that – if you think there's that same stack potential in Catarina – in Comanche north and south.

Christopher Heinson

Neal, this is Chris. The area that we discussed in this release is I think really interesting for us. It was sort of on the border where we thought four zones may be working with the Eagle Ford. The vast majority of our stack development in 2018 actually is moving further towards the core of the upper Eagle Ford fairways.

We expected there to be at least one good bench within the zone. I think the pleasant surprise is that we got two distinct zones over in that portion of the ranch. I think that's going to be a favorable sort of trend as we move more towards the part of Area 3 in 2018 where we see both the quality of both the two zones in the upper Eagle Ford improving.

The two zones in the lower Eagle Ford, I think, we commented were a pleasant surprise. Thus far, in much of Area 3 and 5 consistency in the results between the lower Eagle Ford two targets. That is sort of still under appraisal and we're trying to figure out if that upper zone and the lower – that is the lower Eagle Ford B zone – is pervasive across the entire asset. Thus far, I would say, on almost every pad that we've tested the two zones stacked lower development, we've seen success.

As far as sort of extending that into Catarina, the two zones that we're seeing success at in the southern part of Area 3 in Comanche are the two zones that we have active development under.

And to the extent to which the lower Eagle Ford will extend to Catarina will be somewhat limited just because there is a thinning effect as you move into Catarina in the lower, although I will say the second lower target is doing much better than we originally recognized and we'll take a look at re-examining where the lower potential is in our other assets.

Neal Dingmann

Chris, on that Comanche Area 3, it looks like wells are outperforming that 877 three-stream EUR, any thoughts on any potential update there or are you waiting to see a few more wells first?

Christopher Heinson

Yeah. We're waiting to see a few more wells. We just really don't have significant time with any of these. I think one of the more notable phenomena that we're observing right now is it appears that those wells are coming on not only in excess of our original expectations, but are beating in terms of oil. That's something we're going to keep a close eye on because if that continues we'll have a favorable readthrough in terms of economics of these locations. But it's really just too early for us to comment and really redefine a new type curve yet.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. And then, just lastly, Tony, I saw just on the Maverick for sale, your thoughts on just M&A or is there other things besides that you potentially could sell to take that leverage down or is there a target leverage metric you would like by the end of the year?

Antonio Sanchez

I would say, on the divestiture front, Neal, you've got Maverick as a potential. You have Palmetto. And then, we're trying to figure out how to do something with the water system, which is at Comanche. And that water system is shared with our working interest partner. So, our net share is about a quarter of what I believe we would ultimately getting there.

So, we've run processes in the past. Sometimes have been limited processes. And our approach to divesting what we would call non-core assets here would really be test the market approach, see if there's an interested buyer who would pay a number.

And we determine a number based on what we could use the proceeds for. And in this case, it would be for deleveraging more than likely.

So, the valuation we would need to get for each of these would have to be deleveraging on a per share basis. So, that's how we would look at it. I don't have the numbers at the tips of my fingers right now to disclose. But as we've done in the past, we like to sell assets when we really don't need to sell them, but when we think there's a market there. In the past, the proceeds have been used with the equity funding for subsequent acquisitions. In this case, I'd say they're more than likely going to be used to be applied to debt reduction. Those are ongoing efforts, but I don't really have timing yet.

Though I will say, if we get a good number for any one of those or a combination thereof, we would have no problem selling.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Scialla with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Scialla

Yeah. Good morning, guys. Chris, you mentioned the rig count currently at 8. And, I guess, with 5 frac spreads, you're going to average 6 and 3.5 for the year. So, I just wanted to see if you could give any more detail on how that ramps down over the course of the year.

Christopher Heinson

Yeah. We'll be running over the first two quarters that higher rig count and then it's going to step down at around the third quarter – around mid-year third quarter. We expect to be averaging about five rigs from there on.

Michael Scialla

And on the frac spreads, same thing?

Christopher Heinson

It will have a similar sort of sculpted profile. We're running a little bit in excess of that in the first quarter just because we had this sort of the remainder of the DUCs that really got bought online this quarter. That step down has already actually occurred, and so we'd be averaging right around that 3 to 4 spread level for the remainder of this year.

Michael Scialla

Okay, thanks. And then, I guess it sounds like you're going to stay pretty focused at Comanche in Area 3 and 5, but you did talk about some pretty good success with Area 7. Any plans for appraising more of that area and, I guess, same for Area 2 and 4?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes. As I think you commented on, the results out of Area 7 are very compelling. Those are – I don't think we have enough data to really revise the type curve expectations, but they certainly beat what our initial expectations were for the area. So, that's an area that, I would say, right now, just off the results of the pad that we have down there is economic for development. I think at this point, it's a prioritizing and planning process for when that area will see additional capital because we'll have to put in some infrastructure to do sort of sustained development program over there.

We have test plan right now this year in Area 2. I think we'll have those results online, I would say, third or fourth quarter of this year. So, it will be a little bit later in this year. But if those wells are on strike and if the trends continue from what we saw in Area 7, there could be another substantial add as we look to Area 2 and Area 1 further in the west.

Michael Scialla

Okay. And then, Area 4 more of a 2019 development?

Christopher Heinson

Area 4 is primarily – it was a primarily. It is fully developed in the lower Eagle Ford. I think the one area that we're going to look at in Area 4 that might have some potential is what would co-development or developing upper Eagle Ford locations in between the existing lower Eagle Fords do over in that area for. Although we don't have a test planned in 2018, that could be something that would be tested either late this year or early next year that could drive that upper Eagle fairway into that Area 4.

Michael Scialla

Okay, good. And then, just one housekeeping item for Howard. You gave us a cost incurred number for the year. Do you have a cash CapEx spending for the year, Howard, or for fourth quarter? Either one.

Howard Thill

Yeah. The K is going to come out, as I said, midweek. I would tell you it's right at about $540 million – between $530 million and $540 million was the total spend.

Michael Scialla

The same as costs incurred or…?

Howard Thill

Right, correct. Costs incurred.

Michael Scialla

Okay. You don't have a –

Howard Thill

I don't have the specific number in front of me.

Michael Scialla

Yeah, no problem. We'll wait for the K. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Ron Mills

Maybe a question for Chris. Any commentary you can provide on some of the grassroots wells that you've drilled at Comanche versus the DUCs in terms of performance, how they're performing relative to the type curves and what you think may have driven some of those differences?

Christopher Heinson

Yeah. Ron, although we didn't break it out and highlight the differences between the two sets, the DUCs versus sort of the grassroots drilling, we are seeing a pretty significant divergence in performance that is with the grassroots wells outperforming the original set of expectations, and the DUCs meeting or missing, particularly on a BOE basis, but not necessarily on a revenue basis because they are producing a little bit more oil.

I would say the surprise is that the new wells are doing so significantly better. We commented on the results in the Briscoe Cat South. That's our first major multi-pad sort of row crop development that we've had on the asset. And thus far, looks like every bench that we've been producing has outperformed the original type curves either moderately or significantly depending on the zone.

We just never encountered that same sort of outperformance on any of the existing DUCs. And the DUCs had a few different things than what we've done on the grassroots development.

Number one, we have pushed out little bit longer laterals. Those are part of the factors. But the other is that a lot of the DUC spacing was spaced at somewhere around that 400-foot lateral in plane, whereas the comments that we had from the new results, we've pushed out lateral spacing to our typical 600 feet. And that difference of that 150 or 200-foot lateral spacing in zone seems to be making a pretty big difference in terms of how these wells are doing. So, the combination of lateral lengths and in-plane spacing being, I would say, about more optimal on the grassroots just probably making the difference between the two.

Ron Mills

And was any – one thing you didn't mention, but be curious, in terms of lateral targeting and an ability to sustain the zone, were they targeting in the right zones, in your mind? Or have you improved that? And from a – just a drilling standpoint, have you been able to stay in the zone or is that also driving it or not?

Christopher Heinson

Yeah. Answering that question definitively is a little difficult just because I'm not sure if I know for certain. Certainly, we are landing within a tighter, I would say, target bench. That is, we have narrower targets than the original well sets. That being said, the original well sets were largely in the zone. It wasn't like some of the original conversations that – if you go back some of the other acquired DUCs where we thought they were perhaps in the wrong target, these were in the right target. Perhaps the lateral steering was not necessarily as what we'd performed, but they're comparable. That could account for maybe 5% or 10% of the production difference. But I don't expect it to be the dominant effect.

Ron Mills

Okay. And then, just on the well costs, I know your lateral length is increasing this year. What should we think in terms of well costs for your 2018 program? Do you include any potential service cost inflation, I guess, or are you seeing any in this – what do we think about the cost side?

Christopher Heinson

Yeah. The guidance that we've put out reflects where we think costs are coming in for this year. That does have inflation relative to last year baked into it. It has the current long-term contracts that we've extended or negotiated late last year. It's already factored in. Our typical wells are now going to be somewhere around that mid to higher 4s. And I think that's just what we've got to get used to. Two factors. One being the improvement or the longer laterals. And the others being just the adjustment of what service costs are running these days.

Ron Mills

Great. And then, Howard, in terms of a targeted leverage ratio, especially following this first-lien you talked about somewhere in the 3.5 range, what is a targeted leverage ratio for you guys when we look out over the next couple of years as you achieve free cash flow?

Howard Thill

As we've said before, we see a real possibility – talk about into the 2019, 2020 timeframe of getting it down into the 2s, maybe 2 – as low as 2 – a lot of that is going to depend on how quickly and how we're able to – and I'm talking about on a consolidated basis, how we're able to, from a bank basis, consolidate UnSub into SN proper. But over the next two to three years, we would see that being something well below 3 anyway, Ron.

Ron Mills

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Phillips Johnston with Capital One. Please go ahead.

Phillips Johnston

Hi, guys. Thanks. Just a follow-up on Neal's question on asset sales. Are there any assets that are actively being marketed today or the process still in the informal exploratory stage?

Antonio Sanchez

This is Tony. It's the tree that I mentioned earlier – Maverick, which is about 100,000 acres and 5,500 barrels a day of oil equivalent production. That's in data room now. They had been quietly marketed last year. We got good bids, but we wanted to bring on – wanted to wait till we brought on a good amount of wells that we had in – planned in 2017. So, that's now done. So, we've taken it back out, see what we could get.

Palmetto, we've been fielding some inbounds. There is not a formal process run on it, but we have – we are fielding a few inquiries. And then, we're doing the internal work on the potential water system structure that we had discussed earlier.

Phillips Johnston

Okay, great. Thanks for that. And just maybe a housekeeping question on production at the UnSub level. It looks like you averaged around 26,000 a day or so in Q4, which I think is lower than where it was at the time that you acquired Comanche. So, I was wondering what's driving the lower production at the UnSub level over the last few year or so.

Antonio Sanchez

Can you repeat your question? You cut out there.

Phillips Johnston

Yeah, sure. Just looking at production at the UnSub level. I think it averaged around 26,000 a day in Q4, which I believe is lower than where it was at the time of the acquisition. So, I was wondering what's driving that lower production there.

Antonio Sanchez

Well, UnSub is set up to be largely PDP and it's got a small portion of development. And we've been – we've scaled back as we previously announced. We scaled back our acquisition – our acquisition drilling plan to really incorporate a lot of the test results that we've been getting back. So, I don't remember what exact number was, but we had ourselves scaling at a significantly faster pace. Midyear, last year, we decided to pull that back a little bit. So, I think those are the two numbers that you're comparing.

Phillips Johnston

Okay. Thank you, Tony.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kashy Harrison with Simmons Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Kashy Harrison

Good morning, all. And thanks for taking my questions. Tony, I was just wondering if you would walk us through the financing strategy moving forward, specifically what are some of the pros and cons associated with this $500 million raise, coupled with the elimination of the borrowing base?

And then also, can you help us think through how the multiyear plan would evolve if we saw a sudden shock to the system in the form of $40 oil and $2.50 gas for whatever reason? Just theoretically.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah. So, the logic behind the senior secured raise was that we want to lock in the financing for the next several years. We put a business plan together that we've been detailing this quarter and, I believe, the last two quarters, which involves us getting to a point where we take the entire company to generating free cash. And that's a net kind of 95 – depending on where oil prices are, 95,000 to 100,000 boe a day range.

So, the real risk to that business plan, as we saw it, was that revolver. And the reason being that revolver matured in 2019 and came current in June of 2018. Now, it's the same revolver we had in place when we had virtually no production and it's been a patchwork of amendments over the last six or seven years. And so, the revolver, at its core, is not really structured to support a company that was the size that we had become and it certainly wasn't structured to support growth and flexibility.

And so, within the existing regulatory environments, we view there to be a risk that, out of the 16 banks – so there are 16 banks in that syndicate. And for things such as extending the borrowing base maturity, we would've needed unanimous consent. So, even one borrower – I mean, even one bank could have put a wrench in the entire plan. That's on the logistics side.

On the site side, we also need unanimous consent to get an increase in the borrowing base. So, if you've been following us, our borrowing base had really been stuck at about that $300 million range for the last several years. So, it hadn't grown. And the reason is the reserves have grown and the borrowing base – the theoretical borrowing base that those would support has been growing quite consistently over the last several years.

So, we estimate that we could – all else equal, we should have a borrowing base at the revolver of somewhere between $600 million and $700 million. But because of the regulatory backdrop and unanimous consent requirements, we were very limited in our flexibility and we didn't want to take that risk.

So, we didn't want to have a plan in place and then have part of the plan count on utilizing that revolver and then the revolver not being there. So, we just decided to go ahead and prefund it, plus some, and then dissolve the revolving credit facility that we've had for seven years with an aim that, at some point, in the next couple of years, we'd probably reinstitute one, likely in conjunction when we go to consolidate UnSub up. And that revolver is going to be significantly larger, more flexible and better suited to the type of company we are. So, that's why we did it.

Shock to the system, I think the raising of the liquidity is an actual direct way to address a potential shock to the system. So, we have prefunded that borrowing because the market is there and the market was good. And if there is a reduction in oil prices or gas prices or both back into the 40s or lower, we wanted to make sure that we had already gotten that cash in place and not rely on a bond market in that kind of an environment.

So, they are – one of the tangent benefits to having done this is we actually take some downside off the table in terms where we're going to get our financing if there is a significant fall in oil prices. Does that address your question?

Kashy Harrison

Yeah. That was great color on both those two questions. And then, just one quick follow-up? Are there any limitations on applying the proceeds from Maverick to any other to the debt – to pay down the debt? Are there any liens on the asset or anything that would prevent you from just taking that cash and using it to pay something else down?

Antonio Sanchez

There really aren't. By and large, there is not – I don't think – at some point, we can't just take cash out the system to do non-debt reduction activities. But we do have a lot of flexibility. And, actually, this bond maintained that flexibility.

So, in relation to your prior question, had we been able to get the unanimous consent, it would have come with a heavy toll in terms of significant reductions in flexibility to do some of the things that you're talking about.

So, you just brought up a third point that I would've added to the answer in your previous question. So, yeah, we could take proceeds from an asset sale and apply them straight up to debt reduction up and down the cap structure. We could also look at perhaps accelerating the consolidation at UnSub with different ways. We could refinance part of it if we thought so.

So, we do have a lot of flexibility. Taking that cash in right now, we would – theoretically, if we were to take in X amount of cash today, we would just look at our cap structure and we would say where is it most impactful to apply to the cap structure to get a, say priority one, a reduction in debt; priority two, a reduction in fixed charges; and then, priority three, maintenance of liquidity. So, we really want to balance all three of those, I think, high-priority items and we do have the flexibility to do any of the above.

Kashy Harrison

Awesome. Thanks for the color there. And all of you, have a good rest of the day.

Antonio Sanchez

Thanks. You too.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Grigel with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Paul Grigel

Could you discuss your approach on balancing the desire to maximize the return on invested capital for the program? And the testing of the additional horizons given that those can have both complementary and opposing forces?

Antonio Sanchez

We're doing both. This is Tony. We're doing both. We're continuing to test. The members that we've disclosed do involve a fair amount of continued testing. And Chris alluded to higher well costs, but some of those higher well costs are largely driven by significantly longer laterals and tighter stage spacing.

So, in these recent wells – we do have recent wells that are being drilled and completed that have upwards of 40 to 45 stages, a different completion design and targeting different areas. So, we're continuing to test. That's all incorporated in the model.

We do account for – in our production growth forecast, we do account for risked type curves from that testing. What we don't account for is necessarily success on those tests resulting in more drilling locations or high grading of drilling locations, which we would do at the time. So, theoretically, if we were to get some positive tests that we looked at on a returns basis and those were better than something we're currently drilling or had on the docket to drill, we could easily replace that with the higher returned opportunity.

So, there's going to be some variance in our growth rates and that's going to be driven based on what we're getting from the R&D practices that we're employing, but they are in our numbers.

Paul Grigel

Okay. And then as a follow-up, with the focus on maximizing ROIC and the greater focus on deleveraging, should we expect any changes to the management incentive program to reflect those similar changes? And could we expect those goals to be more quantitative in nature?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes. Great question. We're working on that now. We are moving – we've transitioned from a high growth company that went from 0 to 80-something-thousand barrels a day of production and it was very difficult to put management incentives in place. We're working with the board and our comp consultants. It's very difficult to put something set in stone that did not limit our flexibility to go do deals and accelerate our production growth.

Now that we're a significantly larger company, we're not short drilling locations by any stretch. And so, the maturity profile of the company is warranting a more quantitative approach to management incentives and that's being looked at, as we speak. We are focusing on returns. The traditional production growth is the main driver of executive compensation we believe to be somewhat misaligned with what's in the best interest for the shareholders. And so, we're looking at a variety of metrics that we think are very relevant, namely reserves growth, some production growth still in there, but at a reasonable clip that we think is healthy, as well as a renewed emphasis or a newer emphasis on return on invested capital and meeting the different – the goals that we have along the way towards generating free cash flow.

Paul Grigel

Okay. No, that's helpful. I look forward to details on that. Just one last minor housekeeping one. When you guys are commenting about being cash flow neutral, I think it flips back and forth between that and funding CapEx in 2019. Is the intent there that the capital program is funded within organic generated cash flows or is it that it's the entire program, including interest burdens, everything is actually cash flow positive in 2019? Just wanted to understand on that comment there.

Antonio Sanchez

Well, the way we think about it is the entirety of the company and we've talked about generating – getting to cash flow neutral in 2019. We'd probably be slightly negative in early 2019, moving into neutrality and slightly positive in late 2019 and then 2020 being positive. And the positive wedge of free cash growing from there. So, really, as we grow our LOE on a per unit basis decreases and that margin expansion really starts to kick in.

But when we do talk about whether it's cash flow neutral, cash flow positive, we're look at on a full cycle basis, inclusive of interest, dividends, SG&A and CapEx.

Paul Grigel

Okay, great. Appreciate the color. Thanks, Tony.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sean Sneeden with Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Sean Sneeden

Hi. Thank you for taking the questions. Maybe for Howard first. The year-end cash balance was the bit of a positive surprise, I think. Could you just help to bridge us from like Q3 to Q4 or what was the driver there on a somewhat higher cash balance?

Howard Thill

Well, one of the difficulties with looking at the cash balance at any single point in time are the shifts in working capital because there's not a perfect match, obviously, between the payments that we have for services, drilling, et cetera, and when the revenues come in. So, there's always going to be a disconnect for the outside world when you're looking at from one point in time to the next.

And that brings up a good point because the 650 number I gave for the current cash balance is really a high watermark because it's after revenues that we probably have, I don't know, $80 million to $100 million of costs in the system that will be going out.

So, I hope that helps, but it's difficult to bridge internally to externally without getting into the nitty-gritty details of when those cash inflows and outflows are happening.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That's fair enough. And maybe I'll follow-up with you offline on that. I guess maybe just one point on the cash balances. Could you just break out, of the 650 of kind of pro forma cash, how much of that in restricted group and how much of that is in UnSub at this point?

Howard Thill

Well, on Unsub, it usually doesn't carry more than $5 million to $10 million balance. As a matter of fact, we've got cash sweeping mechanisms in that that require us to not hoard cash at the UnSub level. So, the majority of the unrestricted cash is outside of UnSub.

Sean Sneeden

And all within the restricted group?

Howard Thill

No. The unrestricted cash is in the unrestricted group, but that is not – all of the unrestricted group is not UnSub. There are any other unrestricted subsidiaries that don't fall within the restricted pool and that's – if you see a $55 million to $60 million balance there, probably – I don't know the exact number. These guys probably get some – I think at the end of the year was $6 million, $8 million at UnSub and the rest of that was other unrestricted subsidiaries.

Antonio Sanchez

And unrestricted – as Howard just mentioned, the unrestricted subsidiary of the parent level, all that means is that we can use, say, that $50 million or 60 million, say, for another UnSub if we were to do it. Not to say we are, but we have that flexibility. It's just added flexibility at that parent group level. So, don't confuse an unrestricted cash at the parent as being part of UnSub. They're closely named, but they're –

Howard Thill

Separate and apart.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah.

Sean Sneeden

Okay, that makes sense. And thank you for the clarification there. I guess, just on – I think, Tony, you highlighted the potential for debt reduction or consolidating UnSubs kind of what you would think about after the sale proceeds. Can you just remind us, do you have to refinance the entire part of UnSub in order to consolidate it? Meaning, do you have to take out both the RBL and the preferred or how does that kind of mechanically work?

Antonio Sanchez

So, mechanically, Howard alluded to, that there's a cash sweep at UnSub. And that cash sweep goes to pay down the revolver at UnSub first. So, that's being paid down as we speak.

Sean Sneeden

Okay.

Antonio Sanchez

The mechanics at UnSub itself, UnSub was set up basically to warehouse a large portion of the assets in order to enable us to speak for 50% of the strategic acquisition. And so, it's really doing what it was supposed to be doing. Think about the entity of UnSub as basically being the vehicle through which we did a leveraged buyout of an oil and gas property.

So, we're using the cash flows of that property as equity contributions towards the purchase of that property over the next several years. And so, the mechanics are, first, the revolver gets paid down, the capital balance of the preferred is being paid down and currently the consolidation even would entail a one-time event. So, in 2020, 2021 or 2022, whenever it makes sense, we could roll all that in.

So, for instance, one of the forecast we're looking at has UnSub's preferred capital account in 2020 to 2021 timeframe as being about $500 million with about $200 million being generated in EBITDA. So, the consolidation step would essentially be an acquisition of UnSub oil and gas properties for 2.5 times EBITDA. So, in and of itself, it's a deleveraging event in the future.

We are looking at ways whether we could stage that out over time, so, effectively, we can accelerate it by starting earlier. If we were to get, say, a really good bid on a couple of those assets, we may be able to take some of that cash proceeds and start to roll it in earlier rather than later. But that's something we're still working through the numbers on. We don't quite have an answer yet and there's quite a bit of chance that we're just going to keep the status quo.

Sean Sneeden

I think that's helpful. Just one clarification on that. If you were to get a price that you think is – I guess makes sense on an asset sale and you've decided to kind of accelerate the consolidation of UnSub, do you have to pay off the entire RBL balance or can you roll that to the parent level in order to consolidate it?

Antonio Sanchez

Right now, we would pay it off. We would have to pay it off. It's not set up structurally where it automatically rolls. However, we would go to the bank. That UnSub RBL was held by J.P. Morgan and Citi. So, we just go to two of those – and in one of the earlier questions that someone asked, we're dissolving – we dissolved the parent level RBL with the intent that, at some point in the future, we would be reinstitute it with a different set of banks likely. And so, that event may involve the roll of that UnSub RBL into one at the parent. We just roll everything together into the same collateral pool. That's the intention, yeah? If some were to show up today with sufficient capital and we would bring it in, we'd have to pay the revolver off first and then look at how to set it up. So…

Sean Sneeden

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Antonio Sanchez

Yep.

Operator

Our next question comes from Owen Douglas with Baird. Please go ahead.

Owen Douglas

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions here. A lot of good ones have been asked before. But I was just curious about this. So, as you guys think about – you sort of talk about, in the future, being able to kind of combine your UnSub back with the regular part of the business here. Just as far as thinking about timelines of that relative to – you still have a couple of debt maturity. Would it make sense in your opinion to try to stage those things to occur around the same period of time, possibly so you can have these UnSub assets providing some, I guess, additional credit support to help grease that refinancing?

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah. That's a great question. And it's not a coincidence that we set up the UnSub business plan and the goals of consolidation around that 2020 to 2021 timeframe with a look towards using those assets – bringing those assets into the collateral pool and using those to refinance the 2021 bonds out when it's time to do so. So, I think you're spot on into how we're thinking about it. And now, it's done at a price deck of about $55 on oil, $55 and $3 on oil and gas is what we're looking at.

Owen Douglas

Okay. And on that – so looking at the preferred, that's pretty expensive financing at 14%. So, why would you not – and please let me know if there are any reasons why it wouldn't be beneficial to sort of accelerate the timeline of that from that 2020 to 2021 timeframe. And what are some of the limitations around pulling that forward?

Antonio Sanchez

Well, I would say the 14% coupon on a blended basis, that's the pref. The coupon is 10% with a redemption premium that gets you to a – gets the prefs to a 14% IRR. So, if you do it on a blended weighted average cost of capital standpoint, just at the pref and RBL, you're probably looking at something more close on the order of 8% or 9% cost of capital at that UnSub vehicle. Remember, we had the RBL above it. So, think about UnSub as a vehicle that has a 9% cost of capital where we went and used that to buy more of Comanche, which I think was a really good decision to do in retrospect.

Now, the reason we did it was because we did not want to overly dilute our shareholders. The only alternative would have been to issue a lot of equity at SN if we wanted to buy 50% and not do it in this UnSub structure. So, we weren't going to do that because we didn't think that was the right answer.

As I mentioned earlier, think about UnSub as the vehicle through which we executed a leveraged buyout by using the targets – current cash flows over a three to five-year period to essentially pay for part of itself.

So, if we were to accelerate it, the mechanics would have to work from the parent group. So, some of the main considerations are needed liquidity, right? So, we wouldn't want to use too much liquidity for a partial consolidation of that UnSub. So, we want to make sure we got enough money to run the business at the restricted group because that's where all the growth is being – is coming from. And that's why we did the $500 million bond offering, is really to lock that in.

Now, if we have an expansion in that liquidity for whatever reason via an asset sale or higher oil and gas prices that are generating more operating cash flow, we could take some portion of that and start the consolidation. We're certainly open to doing that, but that's a negotiated transaction with GSO, which is the UnSub pref provider.

But we're very creative. And we are looking at that and will continue to look at it, even if the answer today is, no, it doesn't make sense, let's just keep status quo. Six months from now, if we get a spike in oil prices and we see an ability lock those in and generate more cash flow and bring this forward a year, we sure know we'll do that.

The goal is to consolidate UnSub. Let me be very clear here. The goal is to consolidate UnSub, but we want to maintain sufficient liquidity along the way. Ultimately, when UnSub gets consolidated, the profile of the SN balance sheet is going to be one that's going to really be one that's built around a sub 3 times leverage net debt to EBITDA ratio and probably generating free cash at that point. So, it's a really good story. We just want to make sure not to mess it up along the way.

Owen Douglas

Okay. If I can squeeze in one final one really quickly, just looking at the guidance you provided back in January for 2018, 2019, 2020, it sort of points to sort of a CAGR of production somewhere in that 7% to 9% timeframe going out. Obviously, the price deck has been moving in your favor. Just curious, as you think about free cash flow being generated, how do you feel about – I guess, are weighing increasing that rate of production growth versus perhaps distributing some of that cash to its shareholders. That's kind of been the theme of late, distributing cash to shareholders. Just want to hear you think about that.

Antonio Sanchez

So, I would say, the compounded annual growth rate, you stated is probably a couple hundred basis points lower than I look at it. But I think you're in the range, right? You said 7 and 9. I'd put it kind of 8 to 11. So, it's in that range. Keep in mind that that – that's built off of a big ramp between 2017 and 2018 when we're bringing all these DUCs online. So, the 2017 to 2018 production ramp is very substantial. And then, 2018 to 2019, we're going off of that flush production that we generated in 2018. So, it's a more moderate ramp. So, don't look at that and be deceived by, oh, this is a single-digit compounded annual growth rate. No, it's coming off of a big initial first step.

In terms of returning cash to shareholders, I think that absolutely is a top priority goal. The one thing we would do well before that is to deliver the company. We used leverage to buy in this asset and the Shell asset prior to that and to fund our drilling growth over the last several years. And I think that leverage was put to good use. Now, we've got a world-class asset with a huge contiguous position and we've got plenty of drilling to do for the next 15 to 20 years.

So, I really would think about the company right now in terms of priorities one, two and three being deleveraging. And then, if we're generating excess cash, absolutely returning it to the shareholders in the form of buybacks or dividends. Keep in mind, management employees here are the largest shareholders in the company. So, I think it would be a really good thing if we got ourselves to a point where we're paying a dividend or we were in a sustained buyback program, which is another form. But we do view returning cash to shareholders as also being achieved by de-levering, right, because we're just adding to the intrinsic value of the equity by doing so. And I think we would witness an expansion in our enterprise value to cash flow trading multiples and everybody would benefit.

So, all three of those deleveraging, dividends and buybacks are just different forms of really the same thing and those are our goals now.

Owen Douglas

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning.

Antonio Sanchez

Good morning.

Jeffrey Campbell

My first question was – I certainly don't expect you to be specific, but since we've been talking a lot about asset sales, based on recent appraisal success, is it possible that some portions of your legacy Catarina acreage or the Comanche acquisition could be future assets for sales to contribute to the debt reduction?

Antonio Sanchez

I would say we're – over the last several years, we've been buyers and sellers of assets and many times buyers and sellers at the same time. And it's cliché to say, but it does hold true – everything is for sale. Our corporate objectives here are not to accumulate assets and hold them for the long-term. If we were to get a really big bid for Catarina, yeah, we would sell it. Or if we were to get a bid for 50% of Catarina, we would sell that as well.

We have a 25% working interest at Comanche. Selling half of that is probably not something we want to do, but never say never. But I think as we look at how we utilize our human capital and our G&A, we would really need to take a hard look at it from that angle before we sold off part of Comanche.

Catarina where we own a 100%, we bought it when it was doing 15,000 boe a day. We paid $600 million. Within a year, we had sold off part of the gathering systems for $350 million. Now, production is at 40,000 boe a day or so. Were we to get a big bona fide offer on that for 100% of it or even part of it, yeah, we would sell it. But I think a deal like that, you're talking about in the billions, right?

So, if we were to selloff Catarina, and I'm not going to even attempt to put a value on it right now, but it would be – we wouldn't take $1 billion for that asset today. It's generating free cash at the asset level. As Chris mentioned, we just unlocked additional swaps of acreage at Catarina that are just going to add more and more development locations. We're going to continue to see reserve growth coming out of Catarina.

So, while it is almost four years old that we've owned it, it's still increasing in value. So, we would have to have a premium bid on that. But if a premium bid came around, we absolutely would sell it, and that would entail a very significant redemption of our indentures at that point if that were to happen.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Thanks.

Antonio Sanchez

But, again, don't take my – I'm not being specific here. So, there's really nothing necessarily in the works there.

Jeffrey Campbell

No, that's understood. I think the important thing is that it's not just Maverick or it's not just Palmetto, but you're always looking at the entire portfolio.

Antonio Sanchez

Oh, yeah. Look, I've always – through this downturn, I've taken great comfort knowing that that Catarina asset is worth potentially two-plus-billion dollars easily. And so, I've always seen great asset coverage coming from Catarina itself vis-à-vis the high-yield. So, while there's been talk about deleveraging, and we're possibly over-levered depending on price deck you use, we can always sell Catarina and take care of the entirety of the problem if that were to come up.

Jeffrey Campbell

My next question is hopefully a fairly quick one. I was just wondering what's the current outlook for Austin Chalk exploration over the three-year plan and does it have potential in areas where you are expanding your stacked locations in the upper and lower Eagle Ford.

Antonio Sanchez

Yeah. It's got a lot of – it's got a lot of potential, but there's nothing in our CapEx budget today where we're allocating capital to the Austin Chalk. The Austin Chalk, as everyone know, is a much more of a statistical play than a resource that could be planned and derisked.

The beauty of the chalk is that, as we're drilling Eagle Ford wells, every single one of these Eagle Ford wells drills through chalk. So, we've already got chalk locations where we have had big shows and large pay [ph] that we could come back at some point and drill some laterals in and get some added oil production from.

So – but we're not building a program around it because, again, drilling 180 Eagle Ford wells a year, we've got 15-plus years of drilling locations. If oil spiked and we wanted to take a shot at bringing some more oil online quickly, we would look at the chalk to do it. And every single well we drill is going to have – tell us exactly what the chalk looks like in that location. So, we would do it if it were very low risk.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. And my last question, on slide nine of the February presentation, you show an analysis of the location inventory of various transfers based on IRRs at a $55 oil, $22 NGL, $3 gas deck. I'm just wondering, what was the average lateral length that's assumed in that analysis?

Antonio Sanchez

That's 6,500 feet.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Antonio Sanchez

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tony Sanchez for any closing remarks.

Antonio Sanchez

Okay. I want to thank everybody for joining us and have a good week.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.