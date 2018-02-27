T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is a small in vitro diagnostics company that has developed a technology platform that offers a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies.

The company's T2 Magnetic Resonance technology (T2MR) aims to lower mortality rates, improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of healthcare by helping medical professionals make targeted treatment decisions earlier.





Probably one of the best applications of the company's technology has to do with the early detection of sepsis.

According to Mayo Clinic:

Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening complication of an infection. Sepsis occurs when chemicals released into the bloodstream to fight the infection trigger inflammatory responses throughout the body. This inflammation can trigger a cascade of changes that can damage multiple organ systems, causing them to fail.

And while sepsis in most cases can be cured, the problem is that it's not easily diagnosed, and needs to be treated early.

According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), 7 out of 10 patients with sepsis had recently used healthcare services, or had chronic diseases requiring frequent medical care.

According to the Agency for Health Research and Quality, septicemia was the costliest condition treated by hospitals in the U.S. costing an estimated $23.7 billion in 2013, or 6.2% of the cost for all hospitalizations. A recent report by the Sepsis Alliance bumps that figure up by $3.4B in 2016, to about $27B.

More than 1.5 million people get sepsis each year in the U.S, and about 250,000 Americans die from sepsis each year. Also, one in three patients who dies in a hospital has sepsis.

One of the problems with treating sepsis is that it needs to be detected early. "Research has shown that the mortality rate for sepsis, if left unmanaged, rises by 8% every hour," according to independent research on the company’s site.

So the sooner it is detected, more lives will be saved and it will cost less money to treat people. According to the company, the T2Bacteria Panel and the T2Candida Panel enable 95% of patients with bloodstream infections to receive targeted therapy within hours instead of days. This reduces both mortality rates and the costs to treat patients. As such, and according to all the data and research I have seen, this technology could be a panacea for sepsis detection.

T2 Biosystems has been a disappointment ever since its IPO, even if the company had all the ingredients to hit an "investment home run." As you can see from the chart below, the stock has been all downhill after its IPO.

Why T2 Biosystems might hit a home run this time around

To begin with, the company completed a secondary offering at $4 per share on Sept. 15. The company raised about $17.5M, and as of Q3'17, has about $53M in cash on its books.

In the recent conference call, the company said it measures its progress by the number of high-risk patients that could be tested with T2Candida and T2Bacteria at customer facilities under contract, at the time patients present symptoms of infection.

As of September 30, the company had 56 contracts in place covering 144 hospitals that could have provided screening to 473,000 high-risk patients with the T2Candida and T2Bacteria Panels.

Please note the company's T2Bacteria Panel has only recently been cleared for commercialization in Europe and countries that accept the CE Mark. The T2Bacteria Panel cannot be sold in the U.S. yet, and is only used by hospitals and customers for research purposes.

In September, the company announced it submitted an application to the FDA requesting market clearance of its T2Bacteria Panel. According to the company, the filing includes "compelling data that demonstrates overall sensitivity of 95.8%, and overall specificity of 98.1%." This compares favorably to the reported 50% to 65% sensitivity of blood cultures (as per the company). Also, the average time for results to come in with the T2Bacteria Panel was 5.4 hours, vs. 71.7 hours for blood-culture-based species identification.

While the company was expecting FDA clearance to come by the end of 2017, this did not happen, and now the company is confident FDA clearance will come by Q1'18.

The company believes that the availability of T2Bacteria alongside T2Candida and T2Dx instrument in the U.S. "represents a game-changer in the market" that will enable approximately 95% of all patients who have a sepsis pathogen infection to be treated with the correct targeted therapy as quickly as six hours after blood is drawn.

In September, the company announced a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control regarding the investigational use of its T2Candida Auris panel, as a means of rapidly detecting the superbug Candida Auris in hospitals around the country.

According to the CDC:

Candida Auris is an emerging fungus that presents a serious global health threat. CDC is concerned about C. auris for three main reasons:

It is often multidrug-resistant, meaning that it is resistant to multiple antifungal drugs commonly used to treat Candida infections. It is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods and it can be misidentified in labs without specific technology. Misidentification may lead to inappropriate management. It has caused outbreaks in healthcare settings. For this reason, it is important to quickly identify C. auris in a hospitalized patient so that healthcare facilities can take special precautions to stop its spread.

In my mind, this is a very prestigious thumbs-up for the company and its technology. If the CDC concludes the company's T2Caidida Auris Panel detects the Auris superbug fast enough and at a lower cost, this might open the gates for a flood of orders from hospitals around the world.

In its recent conference call, the company also mentioned many other possible revenue opportunities. My point being is, there are many revenue opportunities "percolating" all at the same time that could potentially bring in a lot of business to the company in the next few months.

How big is the sepsis market

While sepsis has always been around, it's actually a "new-age" disease, in that reported cases have been rising for many years now.

Source

And as Bloomberg reported:

Sepsis is a fast-moving illness that occurs when the body’s own attempt to defeat an outside infection damages tissues and organs. There’s no single test to diagnose it—doctors must piece together a combination of symptoms and biological signals. It can make the heart race, cause trouble breathing, give patients fever or chills, and cause extreme pain. It’s more likely to occur in older people and those with other illnesses. It may play a role in up to half of all hospital deaths.

The World Health Organization (a specialized agency of the United Nations) in a recent report dated April 13, 2017, says it's almost impossible to come up with the exact number of people who are affected by sepsis globally:

It is impossible to estimate precisely the global epidemiological burden of sepsis. According to crude incidence estimates extrapolated from data gathered in the United States of America, there could be 15–19 million cases of sepsis every year worldwide. Further data report up to 31 and 24 million cases of sepsis and septic shock respectively globally, with clinical conditions resulting in sepsis accounting for about 6 million deaths

The Global Sepsis Alliance says sepsis is "one of the most prevalent but misdiagnosed, deadly diseases." It estimates 30 million people in the world are affected, with 6-9 million deaths every year.

As for the dollar size of the sepsis diagnostic market, it's very difficult to come up with a conclusion. Research firm Markets and Markets estimates the sepsis diagnostics market will be worth $564M by 2021. Grand View Research estimates $874M by 2025. Finally, Research and Markets identifies T2 Biosystems and Biomerieux (OTCPK:BMXMF) of Franc, as the two major beneficiaries of the global sepsis diagnostic market (so does Markets and Markets).

However, I think the sepsis diagnostics market might be much higher than these figures. If the Agency for Health Research and Quality is correct that sepsis cost the U.S. healthcare system $23.7B in 2013 (about $27B in 2016), then spending $1-2 billion in prevention in order to save billions seems like a fair trade-off to me.

Competition in the space

There is no shortage of competition in the sepsis diagnostics space and the truth is T2 Biosystems will not have an easy ride.

Last year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration permitted marketing of the Accelerate PhenoTest™ BC kit from Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX). It is one of the first tests to identify organisms that cause bloodstream infections, and provide information about which antibiotics organisms are likely to respond (to antibiotic sensitivity).

Biomerieux received 510 clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "for the expanded use of VIDAS® B•R•A•H•M•S PCT™, an automated assay measuring procalcitonin levels, to help clinicians make important decisions regarding the optimal use of antibiotics in two common clinical situations."

Diazyme Laboratories received 510 clearance to market a test for diagnosing sepsis that, similar to BioMérieux's clearance, uses procalcitonin as a biomarker. And there are several other companies with products that received clearance for marketing and testing from the FDA, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

However, please note that all these methods use procalcitonin as a marker of sepsis. In other words, all tests on the market today run on a positive blood culture and may miss infections as much as 50%.

This is where T2 Biosystems has the advantage. The company's T2Bacteria Panel and T2Candida Panel enable 95% of bloodstream infections to be identified and receive targeted therapy within hours instead of days.

So while there are many products that will be coming to market to detect sepsis in the near future, overall T2 Biosystems probably has an advantage.

T2 Biosystems' investment case

The investment case for T2 Biosystems is actually very straightforward. If we assume the company's technology saves both money and lives in the fight against sepsis, then logic dictates its products should be successful in the marketplace.

And as noted above, about 30M people in the world are affected by sepsis yearly, and it costs about $27B to treat affected cases in the U.S. alone.

As such, I have identified two major catalysts that might push TTOO shares higher. The first has to do with timing, the second has to do with the valuation of T2 Biosystems.

As far as timing, on January 4, the company announced preliminary Q4'17 results, and said that:

In addition, the company remains in positive and productive discussions with the FDA regarding market clearance of its T2Bacteria Panel and is reiterating the anticipated timing for FDA clearance in the first quarter of 2018.

Also:

Total revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to exceed the previously guided range of $1.1 to $1.3 million. The strength in the quarter is due to an increase in product revenue driven by demand for the T2Dx® Instrument and the T2Candida® Panel.

If and when T2 Biosystems gets FDA clearance, that in itself should initially push shares higher. The company is confident FDA clearance will happen in Q1. Please note this can happen at anytime, so you might want to follow the news on T2 Biosystems.

Also as far as timing is concerned, the company will report Q4'17 and full-year results on March 6, 2018. The company is also guiding for higher than previously forecasted revenue. So depending on what Q4 revenue is and guidance, this might also act as a significant catalyst for a higher share price, even without FDA clearance.

The next catalyst has to do with T2 Biosystems' valuation. As you will see below, the market values similar companies in the space very rich.

Let's start with ABAXIS (ABAX) that provides point-of-care blood analyzers.

ABAX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company did about $234M in revenue over the past 12 months, yet the market values the company at $1.7B. That comes out to about 7X revenue with barely any profits.

Quidel (QDEL) is a company that provides tests for infectious diseases, a similar space to T2 Biosystems.

QDEL Market Cap data by YCharts

As you can see, the company is valued at about $1.6B, with revenue of only about $215M, and has lost money for several quarters now. Its stock is trading at almost $47 a share and at 7.5X revenue.

From the two charts above, the market seems to value companies that provide tests for infectious diseases very high. While no two companies are the same, and all balance sheets are different, nevertheless, it seems to me that the pipeline of these companies, or their future potential, is valued very rich.

The next company, however, is very interesting.

AXDX Market Cap data by YCharts

Accelerate Diagnostics is also a company that provides tests for infectious pathogens and diseases. What is interesting is that AXDX is a direct competitor of T2 Biosystems, insofar as sepsis is concerned.

And what is even more interesting is that AXDX has almost no revenue (for now) and is also losing money, yet the market values the company at $1.6B.

So coming back to T2 Biosystems, since the market values companies in the infectious diseases space so high, it might also value T2 Biosystems similarly to AXDX.

TTOO Market Cap data by YCharts

And this is where the investment opportunity is:

1) If we assume T2 Biosystems has the technology to identify 95% of the pathogens that lead to sepsis

2) If the company receives FDA approval for its T2Bacteria Panel in Q1'18

3) And if we start seeing revenue coming in, or guidance for revenue

Then the market might value T2 Biosystems similar to AXDX. If that happens, then the possibility of a multi bagger investment opportunity is right in front of our eyes. Meaning, T2 Biosystems' shares might rise 5-7X higher from today's levels.

And one catalyst for this scenario might be when the FDA approves the company's T2Bacteria Panel. So while Q4 revenue is very important as is guidance, the number one catalyst in my book is FDA approval.

Risk factors

Like every investment there are also risk factors involved. The biggest risk factor with T2 Biosystems is that it might run out of cash before significant revenue is generated, therefore requiring equity capital and diluting current shareholders.

As of the latest balance sheet, the company has about $53M in cash and equivalents, but also has about $40M in debt and about $10M in current liabilities. So the balance sheet is "skating on thin-ice."

The company is burning about $50M in cash per year. Therefore, if significant revenue does not start to come in soon, the company will probably seek to raise equity capital once again in the next two quarters (my opinion).

As such, I think the market will be cautious bidding up the company's shares before the issue of cash burn is cleared.

In the recent secondary offering, dilution to current shareholders was about 15%, which is not that bad for a biotech company (again my opinion).

TTOO Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

While it's very difficult to speculate any future dilution scenarios - because that will be determined by how successful (or not) the company is in the short term - nevertheless I have identified several dilution scenarios.

1) The FDA approves the company's T2Bacteria Panel for sale during Q1 and revenue skyrockets in the next several months. The company will not need any additional capital.

2) The FDA approves the T2Bacteria Panel and revenue stalls. The company will need additional financing; however, dilution should be minimal because I also think the company's shares will rally on the back of the FDA approval.

3) Finally, if the FDA does not approve the T2Bacteria Panel, then substantial equity will probably be needed to keep the company afloat.

However, I think that the third scenario is unlikely, simply because the T2Bacteria Panel already has European approval. And since the company went on record saying it is confident FDA approval will happen in Q1 (because it has had communications with the FDA pertaining to the matter), I have to side with the company.

And while It's very difficult to calculate how much revenue is needed for the company to become profitable, from an investment standpoint, Q4 results and FDA approval are even more important in the short term.

If the company guides for higher revenue in Q4, and receives FDA clearance of its T2Bacteria Panel in Q1, then I think there will be a substantial rally in TTOO shares.

Please note T2 Biosystems has been identified by research firms in the sepsis diagnostic space as key vendors (here and here). Also note, we are talking about a disease that affects 30M people worldwide.

And the way I see it (in theory at least), T2 Biosystems' TAM is just about every major hospital and medical facility on the planet. So while I have no idea what kind of revenue the company can generate in the future, I have a wild imagination.

Furthermore, and judging from how the market values companies similar to T2 Biosystems like AXDX, investors buying at current prices might see above-average returns over the next 12-24 months upon FDA approval.

Bottom line

T2 Biosystems is a very interesting play for investors who invest in the biotech sector.

Sepsis costs a lot of money to cure and companies who can diagnose it early and save lives will benefit. About 30M people are affected worldwide, and the cost to cure sepsis is about $26B in the U.S. alone.

In Q1'18, two important catalysts will come into play for T2 Biosystems: FDA approval of the company's T2Bacteria Panel, and the possibility of higher revenue guidance as a result.

If this happens, and given how rich the market values similar companies in the space like AXDX, it's conceivable shares might appreciate a lot over the next 12 months or so, and beyond.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.