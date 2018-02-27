AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is a very interesting business which has been on my radar since the company was spun off from Honeywell (HON). The conclusion was typically the same when I looked at shares on previous occasions - that of AdvanSix being a solid operator which trades at reasonable multiples at a relatively soft point in its economic cycle.

The last time I checked on the shares was in May of last year, after the company started 2017 on a solid note. While I was appealed to relative strong earnings power at a challenged point in the cycle, cash flow conversion has been poor as a result of large capital expenditure requirements, mostly needed to deal with environmental regulations instead of providing a structural road map for growth.

Shares jumped to a high around $30 in May following the release of the first-quarter results, and from thereon, have steadily moved higher to a high of $45 in October, before having now sold off towards the $40 mark. This latest pullback and strong 2017 results warrant a review of the investment thesis.

Who And What Is AdvanSix?

AdvanSix is a spin-off from Honeywell which is involved in production of ammonium sulfates, nylon and chemical intermediates. The markets for these products behave as commodity-like businesses, although input and selling prices are closely correlated. In terms of importance, nylon is the most important production group, followed by the other business segments.

When a lot of determinants of the final outcome (the bottom line) are not under control of management, it gets even more important to manage the items that can be controlled in a great way. Therefore, a focus on operational excellence is key, as AdvanSix benefits from a strong market position as well as access to relative cheap natural gas input prices.

Quick Recap Of The 2017 Recovery

A significant portion of the business is linked to oil prices in terms of input prices and, thereby, output prices as well. The plunge in oil prices in the period 2014-2015 meant that sales fell from $1.8 billion in 2013 to $1.2 billion in 2016.

2017 marked the reversal of the declines, driven by more resilient oil prices and demand for the company's products. First-quarter sales advanced 26% to $377 million, mostly driven by higher oil prices, residual/market pricing as well as a 4% increase in volumes. The company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, which was down two pennies compared to the year before, but the first-quarter earnings of 2016 were inflated by one-time items.

Second-quarter sales rose by 17% on an annual basis to $361 million, supported by a 3% increase in volumes, with earnings totalling $0.83 per share. Third-quarter sales were more of the same, as sales were stagnant on a sequential basis, thereby reducing the year-on-year growth rates. Sales were up 13% to $367 million, for earnings of $0.68 per share.

The fourth quarter looked very strong, but was driven by easier comparables after a big portion of the business was down in the final quarter of 2016. Revenues rose by 40% to $370 million, with earnings hitting $0.60 per share if you adjust for the tax benefit.

For the year, AdvanSix has rebounded in a solid way, as sales recovered to $1.48 billion. The company reported a big profit of $146.7 million, equivalent to $4.72 per share, but that was impacted by tax law changes. Excluding the tax benefit, realistic earnings hit $3.01 per share.

If you simply look at it like this, earnings multiples look very reasonable at $30 per share in early 2017. Even at levels of $45 in October last year and $40 at the moment, multiples are not too elevated.

Watch The Cash Flows

The trouble, if you like, with AdvanSix is that the company has to make investments into the business which do not really help to boost production, but are in part needed to comply with environmental regulations.

Capital spending totalled $86 million in 2017, down from a +$100 million run rate in the years before. The reduced investment levels and nearly 20% increase in depreciation charges to $48 million mean that the drag on cash flow generation is coming down, but it remains. Net capital investments totalled $38 million in 2017, which is still equivalent to roughly 40% of adjusted earnings of $3.01 per share. If you adjust for that, cash flows come in around $1.80 per share, resulting in much less advantageous price-to-cash flow multiples.

Nonetheless, the balance sheet continues to improve on the back of both retained earnings and greater earnings power. Net debt has been cut to $210 million, or $243 million if pension liabilities are included. With adjusted EBITDA hitting $201 million, leverage ratios based on traditional financial debt stand at just 1.0 times, or 1.2 times if pension liabilities are taken into account.

What About The Outlook?

The outlook for AdvanSix is never boring, typically impacted by quite a few items, and this really has been a mixed bag. Conditions for nylon and chemical intermediates are seen similar to the operating conditions in 2017, although the agricultural complex sees continued headwinds. This is questionable given the amazing run that a name like Deere (DE) has seen over the past year. A clear benefit is, of course, tax reform, with effective tax rates seen at 25% this coming year.

A neutral factor is the expectation that plant turnarounds are seen consistent with past levels, having an estimated $30-35 million impact. There are some clear disappointments as well, however. A weather impact on the Virginia facility in Hopewell could hit operating earnings by $30 million in Q1, which is equivalent to 20% of annual operating earnings in 2017! Furthermore, capital spending is set to increase again to $110-120 million, with just $20-30 million in investments being geared to growth and cost saving projects, which creates a greater drag on cash flow generation again.

Given the big run which the stock has seen and the very possibility that earnings will be lower in 2018, which by definition means that free cash flows will be far worse given the increased capital spending requirements, I am turning a bit cautious. Not only could earnings fall from $3 per share to $2.25 per share on the back of the outages, we have to take into account worsening net capital investments as well.

As net capital investments could increase to roughly $60 million, free cash flow might barely be positive in 2018. While tax reform might drive some upside from this estimate ($0.60 per share based on the 2017 results), tax reform will not be able to change the direction of earnings growth in all likelihood.

Not Buying This Dip

While it is enticing to buy a stock which is on your list after it drops 10% or more, I have to take into account that ASIX is still up nearly 50% over the past twelve months after a solid 2017. The reality is that the company's earnings and, especially, the cash flow outlook are quite disappointing for 2018. Worse, despite the structural elevated capital spending (has been going on for years), the company is still regularly affected by huge costs of large and often unexpected outages. The Q1 2018 results are impacted in a great way after the Q4 charge in 2016 was pretty substantial as well.

Working with a longer-term cash flow conversion ratio of 75%, and assuming that 2017 could be the base case for earnings going forward, I am working with a $2.00-2.50 per share in normalised cash flow power estimate. While tax reform could boost this number, it is probably fair to say that 2017 was a stronger year than average throughout the economic cycle.

Despite the low leverage and a 16-20 times cash flow multiple at $40, I am not a buyer, as current operating momentum is not very strong and the business remains cyclical, thereby putting pressure on the applied multiples.