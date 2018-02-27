Over the past six months or so, currency traders have had to re-adjust to the dollar (UUP) diverging from rate differentials. The dollar and yields (TLT) are moving in different directions.

This was brushed off as temporary for a while, but a look at EURUSD since September (when the second leg of the yield rally really got going) tells us it isn't going away in a hurry.

And just in case that isn't enough to get your attention, here is the USDJPY divergence.

Some background on why this is happening can be found in this article, but today I want to look at what needs to happen for rates and the dollar to converge again. Convergence could have significant effects on related markets, especially emerging markets as detailed here, and even the US equity markets (SPY). A rising dollar in the current environment could be the straw that broke the camel's back.

The Trilemma

The "Trump Trilemma" is a concept introduced by ING in a note released the 15th February. They state,

The conflicting market narratives of the Trump administration’s ‘America First’ economic policy agenda underscore the "Trump Trilemma" – which stipulates that out of three potential market dynamics, only two can co-exist at any one time. The three dynamics are as follows:

(1) rising bond yields (a function of greater government borrowing / rising supply of US Treasuries to fund fiscal spending)

(2) a weaker US dollar (to address US trade / external imbalances)

(3) confidence in the long-run US economy (at least relative to the RoW)

At the moment we clearly have points (1) and (2), rising bond yields and a weaker US dollar, which means there cannot also be point (3) i.e. there is a lack of long term confidence in the US economy. This may seem strange given US equities are near all-time highs and the economy is apparently strengthening. ING explains this by "the heightened focus once again on the US economy's ‘twin deficits’ – which has only been exacerbated by (i) the GOP’s debt-financed tax cuts and (ii) the relative cyclical strength in other parts of the global economy."

This relative strength was a point also made in a Unicredit note released in February. In it they describe how massive foreign inflows into the US since the financial crisis of 2008 are set to reverse.

This is likely because US policy responses to the crisis were relatively timely, growth picked up considerably faster than in the rest of the world, while for most part of the last decade the euro area has been mired in disintegration risks and China has been in the process of rebalancing towards slower (albeit more-sustainable) growth. In effect, for many years US assets provided a very attractive risk-reward ratio and contributed to US investors’ increasing home bias.

But over the last couple of years, things have moved on, and on several dimensions: the eurozone has seen two consecutive years of growth higher than that in the US, EMU political risk premiums have dissipated, US assets have started looking very expensive and now the US administration is in the midst of pursuing unprecedentedly loose fiscal policy that will make the economy extremely vulnerable once the next cyclical downturn hits (and with the US business cycle being so mature, odds are that the next slowdown is approaching).

Circling this back to the "trilemma", yields and the dollar could therefore rise in tandem if the situation above changed. i.e. if there was

(3) confidence in the long-run US economy (at least relative to the RoW)

and (1) rising bond yields

we would have to rule out the third point

(2) a weaker US dollar

The next question is then, "what could change to boost confidence in the long term US economy?" Unfortunately that is where ING run out of answers, and they state "we’re scratching our heads at finding any new positive US demand or supply shocks that could change the landscape for an economy in the 10th year of its expansion cycle."

Both ING and Unicredit see the dollar downtrend continuing for some time yet, even years.

Alternatively you could have a sharp correction in US assets to make them attractive again. The 1987 crash led to a positive correlation between the dollar, the S&P500 (SPY) and yields after they moved in opposing directions for many years in a situation not unlike the current one.

I'm not saying this will happen, just pointing out it as another possibility.

Takeaway

The divergence in the dollar and rate differentials continues and many people wonder at when or what will make it end. The answer doesn't lie with the Fed, or with the next inflation figure, but with the "Trump Trilemma" and long term confidence in the US economy compared to the rest of the world. Until this changes, we should be wary of any strength in the dollar as it is likely only temporary.