Barratt Developments' (BTDPF) CEO David Thomas on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barratt Developments Plc. (OTCPK:BTDPF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018

David Thomas - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director

Steven Boyes - COO and Deputy Chief Executive

Jessica White - CFO & Executive Director

Mark Howson - HSBC

Andy Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Chris Millington - Numis

Gavin Jago - Peel Hunt

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Glynis Johnson - Deutsche Bank

Aynsley Lammin - Canaccord

David Thomas

Thank you very much for coming along. I'm going to start with a summary of the overall group positioning and just touch on margin before Steven and Jessica will then take you through our operational and financial performance. I'm then going to come back and illustrate our key differentiators, the market fundamentals and also the challenges before covering our capital return plan, current trading and outlook.

So, if we start with the summary. We've clearly delivered a very strong operational and financial performance during the period. We've seen positive progression on all our key financial metrics.

The market backdrop remains very supportive. We recognize that there are strong fundamentals in terms of consumer demand, mortgage availability and also access to land. We also see strong consumer demand for our homes, which is at least in part because of the recognized quality and service levels that we are providing. I think we can clearly say that we are industry leader in that regard.

As you know we are very focused on driving operational improvements through the business. And I am very pleased to see that we are beginning to see the early effects of these changes.

We are targeting modest volume growth for the full year. Today, we recognize that that growth is not inconsequential for a house builder of our size and we are very much on track to deliver that growth.

In addition, we have a number of active initiatives in place to address the challenges faced in the industry, our own skills and also modern methods of construction. We continue deliver attractive cash returns for our shareholders and this is further illustrated by the extension of our capital return plan that we’ve announced today.

Our confidence in the business going forward is very much reflected in our land buying and in our capital return plan. As Barratt marks its 60th year and having built more than 450,000 homes across the country, I am pleased to report that we see continued strong progress and positive positioning for the Group for FY18 and beyond.

Before I hand over to Steven, I’d just like to remind you of some of the key initiatives we are undertaking in terms of margin improvement. On this slide, you can see an indication of when we will begin to see the positive financial benefit and when we will show the full benefit. These guides remain very much as when I presented them to you in September.

So now if we look at the different levers. As you know, we have begun to roll out the new housing ranges across our sites. It is still early days but Steven will give you more color on this and the excellent progress that we’ve made so far.

We are also rapidly increasing the use of standard products across the business to ensure that we get the maximum benefit from the new housing ranges. On strategic land, this has very much been an ongoing story since 2012, and it will continue to have a positive impact both on our land supply and our margin for years to come.

Our removal of the five-year warranty will begin to have some benefit in FY18 but it will not be full effective until FY20, when we will then have no remaining customers under the original scheme. And it is a similar picture in terms of the cessation of our show home lease scheme, where we have effectively traded an operating charge for a lower interest charge, and we are now holding show home assets on the balance sheet until each site is completed.

So, as you can see, these will continue to progress, however, we are also now looking at further self-help levers we can pull to ensure that we deliver margin improvement on an ongoing basis through the business.

I will now hand over to Steven.

Steven Boyes

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone. I’d now like to take you through the operational aspects of the business. So, starting with sales. We have delivered a strong performance in the first half. As a Group, we achieved a private sales rate of 0.68 per outlet per week. This is a good rate and one which we are very comfortable with as a level where we can match built to sales. We have seen particularly strong sales rates in commuter towns Milton Keynes, Daventry and Aylesbury.

While London sales rates are down, reflecting the more challenging Central London market, the current rate is still very good and is still well above the regional business. Also putting London into perspective, it was less than 5% of our wholly-owned reservations in the half. JV sales rates have normalized with a greater proportion of delivery from sites outside of London.

Moving on to completions. We are continuing to grow volumes and our regional completions were at the highest level in 10 years. London completions were nearly 7% up from a lower base as completions are expected to be significantly weighted to the second half as they were in the prior year.

JVs were down 4.5% but we still expect around 750 completions for the full year in line with guidance.

We have delivered a similar completion profile last year. Help to Buy remains an important support for the industry and 36% of our total group completions utilized the scheme.

Affordable completions of 18% were in line with last year, although we expect this to be around 20% for FY18 as a result of timing of delivery on sites. However, in the medium term, we expect them to return to our average run rate of around 18%.

Investor sales were down to 4% from 6% last year as the market adjusted to the stamp duty changes and reduced tax rate relief available to landlords, introduced last spring.

Now turning to pricing, the group's private average selling price on completions was €315,000, up 6%, this benefitted from changes in mix and some underlying inflation. We continue to target a full market mix and to optimize all of our brands. Outside London the private average selling price was €302,000, up 5.5%.

In London private ASP was €794,000, up over 9% reflecting slight mix changes towards higher price point sites. For example, there's been a number of completions on Central London sites such as Chapter Street, Westminster and Lombard Wharf, Battersea in zones 1 and 2 respectively.

Now looking at land supply. The charts on the right shows that non-urban Greenfield land prices have grown at slightly slower rate on house prices over the last few years and they still remain well below pre-downturn levels.

Additionally, with a good supply of consented land, and an increased industry focus on strategic land, the supply-demand pressures of recreational land markets have not returned to pre-downturn levels. Prices remained stable and there's a good flow of excellent opportunities across the country. We're focused on securing standard product science for regional businesses whilst in London we're targeting zone 3 and upwards.

In the first half we approved over 13,000 plots across 51 sites and we expect to approve over 20,000 plots for FY'18. The land approval figures are ahead of historical levels, will give us scope to grow and also support the opening of our new Cambridgeshire. They are also indicative of some of the excellent opportunities we're seeing and I'll outline some of the examples on this next slide.

Looking at land accruals, the table on the right shows our calendar year approvals. From this you can see that while we haven't increased the number of space we've approved, the average number of plots per site have increased by nearly 40% in calendar year '17 versus calendar year '16, this is due to the mix of large opportunities such as Ladden Garden Village, North Yate, near Bristol where we plan to build around 2,000 new homes and optimize our dual brands. This is a major investment for Barratt and one of our largest ever projects outside of London.

However, we're not only buying large sites, and we continue to see good opportunities throughout the market as you can see from our median type size. For example, we've recently bought a site in Cambridgeshire for around 460 homes and one in Scotland for just 35 homes. These are all excellent sites in areas of high demand in new housing, and as an aside it's probably worth noting that we've not approved the sites in London zone 1 part 2, since 2014.

We operate a diversified business with a broad market exposure. Looking at the chart on the left you can see our land bank reflects our national coverage with 94% of our private plots within the regional business and representative of our divisional structure. The charts on the right shows that 97% of our private owned land bank in England has an ASP of below 600k, leaving us well placed to continue to benefit from [healthy buy]

Now looking more closely to our London Land Bank excluding JVs. We continue to make progress on widening our spread across the capital with 91% approx. now insurance and beyond compared to 83% of the previous December. To put this into context, we have just 395 plus insurance 1 and 2.

The chart on the right shows that only 5% or plus in our loans in London are priced above £1 million. down from 8% a year ago. And we expect this to continue to reduce as we [shared] through higher ASP sites.

Looking at FY '19 and beyond we expect significant proportion of our completions to be priced at 600K or below with the focus on Zone 3 outputs. As you know, improving operating margin is a key priority for us. We are achieving this in a number of ways, including increasing our delivery from strategic loans and with our new product ranges. And doing so without compromising our commitment to quality and service.

So firstly, looking at strategic land. The market provides extensive opportunities for strategic land and is supported by a positive planning framework. During the half year 28% of completions came from strategic land, up from 25% of the full year and moving towards our 30% medium term target.

Strategic and generally traded at an enhanced margin [of circa] 300 basis points compared with instantly acquired sites. Our closing position is strong at 11,806 acres, with a good geographic spread across 266 locations such as future growth and margin performance. And we continue to make good progress and planning with nearly half of the [plots interruption] either allocated, consented or an allocation in emerging local plan.

Another key driver to improving margin is product. Last year we launched our new ranges which will deliver simplified build and improve layout coverage. To give you an update on progress, we've identified 157 [sites] for our new Barratt range. We are currently building on 81 of those sites up 59% from September. We have completed the first 267 plots from this new range which is being well received by customers and contractors alike. Contractors like the simpler designs and footprints as they are less complex, making them easier and quicker to build. This also means that new Barratt policies more suitable for alternative mechanism for consortium. We've also now launched new launched new --consolidated Wilson Brand as well as our strategy and wealth ranges.

So, in total across all ranges, we have now identified 304 sites, which will deliver about 40,000 units and we are currently building our new product ranges on 150 sites. All new standard products are expected to incorporate our new product ranges. Initial margin improvements from these sites were assume impact in FY'18, but with the greater impact of materializing from FY '19.

As you know, we believe the quality of our new homes and customer service we deliver is the fundamental driver of our success. We have rigorous internal processes and procedures to ensure to maintain the highest standards. For example, all our site managers use our own latest quality and control software. Every plot is subject to 446 separate inspections throughout the build process. We use more than 1,000 categories to record faults, providing valuable insight which with feedback from our construction teams and our customers helps us to constantly improve the product we build.

The success of our internal processes is also recognized externally the NHBC Pride in the Job awards and the HBF satisfaction survey. These are the industry benchmarks which provide us with detailed monitored information on a weekly basis. They are a key part of our controls and balances around our business. And I would like to give you a little more detail on both of these.

Firstly, the Pride in the Job awards are based on stringent inspections cut out by the NHBC on each new home. Their reports are an independent assurance of the quality we deliver; and is supported by our exceptional performance in the annual Pride in the Job awards acknowledged as the industry’s defining recognition of quality site management.

We’ve won more of these awards than any other house builder for the past 13 years. And we triumphed once again last month within the Supreme National Award in the large builder category for our site at Forest Chase, Leicester. And this is the second time in three years we’ve won this top accolade.

We also have an excellent track record in customer service, while the industry benchmark is the HBF’s customer satisfaction survey. All new homeowners are contacted eight weeks after legal completion and offered the opportunity to answer 24 questions on quality, designs and our customer journey experience. The response rate is high, with 50% of new homeowners returning their survey.

Using the question, "Would you recommend your builder to a friend?" a star rating is allocated. A positive response of 90% or above will grant the builder the maximum 5 stars. For the past eight years, Barratt and David Wilson homes have achieved the highest 5-star rating, the only major national housebuilders to do so.

Our division is constantly monitoring results and verbatim feedback. And in the current survey year, 108 of our developments have maintained a 100% recommend rate. We are very proud of the recognition we have received and of our people who've earned these accolades for us.

We talk a lot about quality of our product and customer service and how we believe the differentiators from our competition. We take quality seriously, not just because we think it’s the right thing to do but because it improves the value of our product and reduces risk. It helps us reduce snagging and aftercare costs and enhances our profit as well as our reputation.

Now turning to build costs. On materials, we are expecting some modest inflationary pressure. All of our material pricing is fixed for FY18 and we are beginning of the negotiation cycle for FY19 but have already fixed around one-third of our materials.

We are seeing cost pressures on some materials, timber and insulation for example. However, many products and commodities remain freely available with competition in the marketplace ensuring minimal inflationary impact moving forward.

On labor, some pressure still remains on availability of skilled trades, however generally this has eased. We continue to attract resource due to the quality of our award-winning site management, with trades preferring to work on well managed and organized sites. And we continue to help mitigate labor shortages and inflation by simplifying our designs, training apprentices, and through the increased use of offsite manufacturing. Overall for FY'18 we expect 3% to 4% increase in total bill costs, and we expect this to be at similar levels in FY'19.

So, in summary a strong performance over the half year. We've achieved some strong sales rates along with positive pricing trends and we continue to successfully manage our cost base. We've increased our delivery from strategic land, we're securing excellent operational land opportunities and we're driving margin improvements throughout the business while continuing to deliver industry leading quality, and customer service.

So, thank you, I'll now hand over to Jessica.

Jessica White

Thank you, Steven, and good morning everyone. We delivered the strong set of results in the half year. Revenue was up 9.5% to 1.99 billion. Adjusted gross profit was up 10.1% to 413 million at a margin of 20.8%. After net administrative expenses of 55 million, we delivered an operating profit of £355 million. We made further progress on operating margin, which improved slightly to 17.9%. Our profit before tax was 342.7 million, a record first half profit for the group.

We closed the half year with net cash of 166 million, 31 million lower than the prior year reflecting our additional investment in land, and higher dividend payment. Our ROCE was 28.3%, up 1.3 percentage points on the prior year.

Wholly owned completions were 6,944, up 2.4% in line with our targets of modest volume growth for the full year. Total completions including joint ventures was 7,324. Private average selling price increased by 6.1% to £314,600 driven by mix changes and some underlying price inflation. Outside of London our private average selling price was £301,700.

Overall average selling price increased by 6.5% to £281,000 which compares to a closing land bank of 266,000. In terms of average selling price, we expect a similar average selling price for the full year that we achieved in the first half. This is slightly higher than the average selling price in our own land bank this year through delivery from our high-end Central London schemes. As David and Steven have already outlined we remain focus on improving our margin.

Our operating margin improved by 0.1 percentage points in the period to 17.9%. We have delivered a 0.6% straight increase in margin in the half year from new sites, mixed changes including our new product range and other items. There was no overall net profit impact from half year from inflation. All the sides trading out have also contributed 0.3 percentage points. Against this, we see margin dilution from the continued headwind in the high-end central in the market, which have an impact of 0.4 percentage points. Pricing differences and admin cost between the first and second half and our commercial segment.

While we are delivering on our margin initiative as demonstrated in the half year, we've recognize that the headwind in the high-end London market may dilute [the least] percentage margin improvement as we trade after these schemes over the next couple of years.

In terms of completion, excluding joint ventures, in FY'17, we delivered 152 completions in London in the first half and 1145 in total. This year, we've delivered 162 completions in the first half and would expect to deliver around 800 completions this year. As David has outlined, our London deliveries naturally second half weighted due to the bill program.

Turing to the balance sheet, our Great Land Bank increased by £428 million from last year December to £3.2 billion with land cost that's representing 375 of the own land bank. This increase was set the top quality of the land opportunities we have seen and growth explorations and support from new divisions. Net asset for the 31 December was £4.3 billion.

At 31 December, we have a five-year supply of owned and controlled lands, this is slightly higher than our operating framework of 4.5 years which remains complaint. The growth from the left-hand side demonstrates the progress that we have made in terms of reducing the proportional cost of land in our land bank over the last 4 years to 18.3% of average selling price. This small increase of 0.3% in the half year reflects the size [ph] mix we acquired.

Now turning to work in progress. With a similar [ph] level the prior year. we have more build out sites inventory and currently have a small number of high weight [ph] sites in London which we're expected to delivery over the next 2 years. We ensure that we match LC to sales rate and control the level of unsold stuck on assets with own sales stuff remains appropriate at 1.2 units per active outlet.

Here we can update on our progress in terms of legacy asset reduction. Legacy asset reduced by £45 million in the half year to £178 million. while we'll continue to reduce going forward the rate of reduction will decrease. The reduction in next two sites was margin enhancing in the first half. Legacy site had a gross margin of 10.3% compared to 21.5% from our ongoing portfolio.

Turning to the cash flow. The Barratt delivered £355 million operating profit in the year. In our net cash interest and tax payments of £72 million, we invested net cash of £270 million in land and £193 million in other net sites and joint venture investment. Of the non-cash and other working capital maintenance, our net operating cash outplay for the half year was £205 million. We made £348 million of dividend payment resulting in a net cash outlet of £558 million-and-a-half-year net cash position of £166 million.

To the point of guidance, we now expect the total cash spent on land for FY '18 to be around £1.1 billion, of that around £500 million are related to the payment of land of land creditors held at June 2017. Our business is strongly cash generative. We had average net cash during the first half, and we now expect that we’ll have a net neutral cash position over our financial year.

we are focused on ensuring that we manage our total gearing across the cycle. Since December 2013, our total gearing has reduced from 44% of tangible net assets to 30% at December ‘17. The increase from the prior year reflects our investments in land this half year.

We have clearly defined operating framework of year end net cash and land creditors of 30% to 35% of the owned land bank. Looking forward, we expect the level of our land creditors to be 30% to 35% in FY18 and year end net cash to be around 500 million.

Now turning to a few areas of specific guidance for FY18 not covered previously, the majority of which are unchanged. We expect modest growth in wholly owned completion with affordable completions at around 20% of the total and around 750 joint venture completions.

Administrative expenses are anticipated to be around 150 million, reflecting the reduction in the expected level of sundry income this year. Our share of profits from joint ventures is now expected to be around 20 million.

We continue to expect interest costs to be around 50 million, a cash interest at around 15 million.

To conclude, it’s been another half year of good performance for the Group and we have delivered a strong set of results. Our balance sheet is in good shape and our cash generation supports our enhanced capital return plan.

I will now hand over to David for market fundamentals, current trading and outlook.

David Thomas

Thanks, Jessica. So, if I can just start and cover what I see being really clear differentiators for our business.

As you know we run one of the shortest land banks in the industry and this clearly improves our return on capital employed and also reduces our longer-term risk profile. We have a strong balance sheet and as Jessica touched on, we expect a £500 million of net cash at year end.

We remain industry leading in terms of quality and service as Steven has outlined. And we have very experienced build and sales teams on site which allow us to deliver both our sales targets and build targets during the year.

I’ve said before that in our business quality and service is simply non-negotiable and we can demonstrate that we are continuing to improve both of these metrics within our business. Our sales and marketing remain industry leading with our sales rates at the higher end supporting our aim towards the build and sell homes more quickly.

And finally, we are a national house builder and therefore we have a more diversified business and that gives us a broader market exposure.

These differentiators have allowed us to deliver disciplined completion growth, with volumes including joint ventures up by over 55% in the past six financial years. We have delivered both growth and maintained quality and service. We continue to improve our financial metrics, particularly on internal cash flow employed and on operating margin. And we've also seen strong cash generation and have today further extended our cash flow return plan.

So, now if we look at the market where fundamentals remain very positive. The lending environment remains positive, especially for newbuild, and I'll add a little more color on this shortly. The government housing policy is very supportive. The government recently fully funded the Help to Buy scheme until at least 2021. They continue to look at measures to improve the planning system. And they recently announced the elimination of stamp duty for first time buyers.

There's clearly strong demand for new homes across the country and we're still well behind government targets for new housing. And as Steven outlined we see that the land market remains very attractive.

So, let's move on and just have a closer look at the mortgage market. On the left-hand chart, you can see the average mortgage rates remained very low compared to historic levels. There was clearly a spike ahead of the November interest rate increase, but this is corrective to reflect only the 0.25% increase that was announced. It's definitely worth noting that this just takes us back to pre-EU referendum levels for base rate, and we have not seen any adverse effect in terms of customer demand.

Additionally, newbuild offers a significant advantage for customers with a 5% deposit Under Help to Buy equity share mortgage rates are typically up to 200 basis points lower, than for the equivalent 95% mortgage rates for second hand homes. These low rates in newbuild also reflect the emergence of new entrance into the mortgage market and the increased competition coming from there over the last few years.

The chart on the right shows average income spent on monthly mortgage, interest and repayments. This Halifax data shows the affordability of mortgages is well below the long run average due to low borrowing rates, some wage inflation and tempering house price inflation over the last 12 to 18 months.

First, by outlining the positive nature of the market backdrop, there are a number of key challenges for the industry, particularly if we want to keep growing volumes. With a big uplift in completions from the major housebuilders over the last few years, skill shortages are an ongoing challenge for the industry. We're increasingly looking at alternative methods of construction, however this is not something that can simply replace traditional build methods in the short to medium term. Additionally, as the industry continues to grow volume and given the skill shortage, it is increasingly important that the industry continues to focus on delivering quality and service.

We want to ensure about that the customer gets the home they deserve and Steven has already talk about how this is a key priority. As I said, whilst we have growth ambitions a limiting factor for both us and the wider industry is the availability of skilled labor. We are working hard to address this and we are committed to investing in the future of house building.

We are one of the largest employers of a parenthesis in the industry and we also offer a number of graduates and trainee programs that set alongside our apprentice programs. We are also looking at the site that traditional proves for skilled labor, and we have very successfully trialed a program to recruit and train ex-armed forced personnel inside management.

In 2013, despite some claims from peers to the country we were the first house builder to launch a degree course, the residential development and construction degree in conjunction with Sheffield Hallam University. And we are now seeing the first graduates from this degree program fully trained and working in our business.

Additionally, we continue to develop trial and implement modern or alternative methods of construction, which can help to address specific skilled shortages such as the availability of [brick layers].

As Steven mentioned, another benefit of our new housing range is that the Barratt brand is now more suitable for these alternative methods of construction. For example, we plotted the new product on one of our sites in Europe field, and we used Timber Friend to speed up delivery and capitalize on the pent-up demand in area. Build homes for the whole sites with about six months faster and expected using the more traditional methods of construction. We continue to look at other methods of construction, and we have successfully trialed wide gage steel frame and large format of block. However, we've recognized that the supply chain for these materials is not well established and traditional methods of building will continue to dominate the industry suturing the short to medium term.

We are also looking at offsite construction including things such as precast concrete garages illustrated on the photograph on the slide, foundation systems and pre-insulated roof panels. So, whilst there are industry challenges, we are certainly focused on addressing these. We have increased our delivery of homes by 55% over the last six years, and we will deliver further modest growth in FY18.

While we need to be disciplined in our future growth and ensure quality of the right standard, we absolutely have ambitions to continue to grow. We intend to grow volumes organically and we are very comfortable with our current sales rates, so we will drive volumes mainly from a growth in site numbers.

We look to areas of very strong demand and in response are opening a new Cambridgeshire division. It clearly will take a little time to get this division up and running at full volume output but to put our current numbers perspective, we would expect each Barratt division to deliver around 750 completions and each David Wilson division to deliver around 700 completions. Therefore, within our overall structure we have both the capability and the ambition to grow to 20,000 completions per annum over the medium term.

Let’s move on to the capital return plan. The Board clearly recognizes that an ongoing dividend stream is an important part of total shareholder return. As we announced on February 17, given the significant operational and financial improvements that the Group had made, we improved and extended capital return plan.

As part of this return plan, the Board proposes a target an ordinary dividend cover of 2.5 times and in line with our policy we have announced an interim dividend of 8.6p this morning. When markets conditions allow, those ordinary dividends will be supplemented with the payment of special dividends.

We are pleased to extend the special dividend plan further and have announced a special dividend of 175 million proposed for November 19. During the five years to November 19, total dividend payments are expected to be close to 1.9 billion based on current estimates.

So, let me now bring you up to-date on current trading. We have seen good consumer demand across the business and it is clearly a very strong start to the second half. Our private sales rate of 0.82 is up 6.5%. But I think it is very important to note that for the financial year-to-date our reservation rate is up by modest 1.5%.

We expect reservation rates to remain broadly flat for the balance of the year. And as previously guided, we expect to deliver modest volume growth for the full year.

Looking briefly at forward sales, our total forward sales position is clearly strong. It’s up 2% by value at 3.1 billion at a record level for the Group. The wholly owned forward sales are up 4% driven largely by timing of some affordable reservations.

The joint venture sales are down 16% on a strong prior year which include a bulk sale at our Nine Elms site for 118 units.

Just to briefly talk again on our operating framework which we covered previously -- in previous presentations but I think it's important that we restate that our target is to operate with a known land bank of around 3.5 years.

We want our land predecessors reduced down to between 30% and 35% as Jessica commented on and operate at low levels of average net debt, all whilst returning business to a cash positive position at each financial year end. We're absolutely committed to our capital return plan, and committed within that to returning any excess cash to shareholders.

Finally moving onto outlook. In short, we are very positive on outlook, we are absolutely not complacent. We recognize that the operational and financial performance is strong, but we remain focused on driving improvements through the business particularly targeted on improving operating margins whilst growing volumes in a disciplined way. We've a clear defined operating framework, and we've an extended capital return plan.

And lastly, we have a strong forward order book, that I think sets the business up very well for FY'18 and beyond.

Thank you and we will now be happy to take questions.

Q - Mark Howson

Thank you, good morning, Mark Howson from HSBC. Three questions, if I may. Just total land purchases, current land purchases, can you give us an idea of what gross margin you're acquiring those on? Obviously, that may factor in the new house types going on. So that's the first question.

Secondly, on the -- I think less than 20%, I think, of the total plots is from modern methods of construction. Obviously, you gave the figure for timber frame. Presumably that includes social. And can you give us a feel for your initial thinking for what MMC could be as a percentage of the total, something like in the median term?

And just finally from me, just on the -- just the issue of this land banking question, this 3.5-year owned land bank. Can you give us a feel for how much of that is actually ready to go to build tomorrow? You've got full-blown consent to go. So just give us a feel for that.

David Thomas

So, I think Steven talked about modern methods of construction and where we are in terms of modern methods of construction, and if I just take the first question and the last question so I'll talk about gross margin, and talk about for a short period of time and not give you any numbers.

I'll then talk about land banking, so I think in terms of gross margin, I mean we've said historically that our minimum gross margin is -- our minimum land acquisition hurdles is a 20% gross margin and 25% return on capital employed and we've also said that all of our land opportunities are exceeding those hurdles and I think that remains to be our position in terms of numbers. We are absolutely seeing great opportunities, and on a number of our land acquisitions we've significantly exceeded those hurdles and that's where we have confidence in terms delivery of higher margins higher operating margins in the future.

In terms of the land bank, I mean our position on it is very clear. We operate one the shortest land banks in the industry of the major house builders possibly the shorter land banking industry. We have no implementable planning permissions where we are not on site, but clearly, we have a mix of outlined consents and detailed consents. Our ambition in relation to land is simply to get on site as quickly as we can and put that land into production.

Steven Boyes

In terms of and then MMC yes, as David mentioned, we asked definitely [indiscernible] MMC. The new Barratt range we introduced last year was designed with that in mind. It simplifies in terms of making it more regular shifts. So, it's suited to timber frame. For the current year we're expecting to move out in the same production of towards '17 and '18 we did 1270 last year, so we gone from 7% moving towards 10%.

As David mentioned that constrain on the supply chain, there is a great availability. But we will continue to see that growing steadily into some medium term we'd expect to get towards 15% to 20%. Our strategic business is dominantly 100%, it's not rational to use social housing, it is private as well. But our target is to see a bit more in the frame construction in England.

Andy Murphy

Andy Murphy from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, just a couple of quick questions. On the private site reservation obviously, you mentioned they are up quite strongly in the first few weeks of this year. Do we get some more comment around the full year figures? Was that just a function of site changes or lower some numbers or some issues last year. Doesn't look like expression around that please.

And second what is level, sounds like on the one hand you're saying that labor costs are under pressure versus the price -- labor cost obviously rising it another pressure there. So, I want you to sort of just give us a bit color around on what's happening with labor availability and cost? Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay. So, if I cover the reservations and Steven can talk about waiver and labor cost trends that we're seeing. In terms of reservations, so we provided the split for the first half between the London and Norwegian for reservation trends and also for current trading. So, we're all seeing the current trading, is just that we just came out the blocks very fast.

So good reservation trends right from the beginning of January and both for the London and regional business and therefore both sides of the equation are off on a year-on-year basis. It's not really our plan to run the business on higher reservation rates. And I would come back to the fact that cumulatively we're only up 1.5%. And therefore, we really expect that growth is going to come from more site numbers if site numbers are up couple of percent in the year rather than from old reservation trends.

Steven Boyes

On labor costs. There are pressures in labor costs. Its regionally specific, but typically we are sort of seeing labor increase on trade between 3% and 5%. So, brick layers will be at the top end of the level of towards 5% joining as ground work as plasters 3%. We're seeing over the last six months or the pressure to start easing but there have been some substantial increases over the last five, six years with bricklayers, who've gone up 70% over five years, bear in mind they were down probably 20% after the recession from pre-recession levels, but the last six months we’ve seen a stabilization in labor, more labor availability and which is sort of taking some of the pressure off labor rates.

Chris Millington

Yes. Good morning. Chris Millington from Numis. Just a couple. You just mentioned there about circa 2% on outlets for this year. I just wondered if you could give us a bit more detail on average for H2 and kind of expectations for ‘19?

Second one was really just about the future ASP. You’re running ahead of the land bank average of 281,000. I think it’s in there 266,000 in the land bank. In the absence of kind of HPI, how long do you think that sort of graduation back to the average will take, if you understand the question there?

And the final one is really just on strategic land and it's kind of benefit to future margins, I think you are 28 now, you talk about getting to 30. But the benefit seems to come from that shaded chart some way out. It just doesn't strike me that's a big move from where we are at the moment and therefore it's not a major component of this margin improvement.

David Thomas

Yes, and Steven will talk to you about strategic land and just pick up from what he covered in the presentation and Jessica will cover the outlet question.

I think in terms of ASP, if you look at the ASP in the land bank we obviously published that every six months and you look at the ASP that we’ve delivered, that we’ve published, say over the last four or five years, the ASP in the land bank is quite a good proxy for the ASP that we are going to deliver.

So therefore, the variation that we are seeing just now which Jessica touched on in the presentation, is really simply because of this high-end London delivery. So, what we are going to see is some movement away from ASP in the land bank first half of this year, second half of this year, as Jessica outlined, maybe up 280,000 ASP. But beyond that, as we go beyond FY19, we will start to move back to the ASP in the land bank because as Steven touched on, we’ve only got around 400 plots left to deliver from Central London. So, all of that will get delivered through during FY18 and FY19 and then we should revert back to that much more consistent trend where it equates to ASP in the land bank.

In terms of product mix, beyond that Central London movement, I think there's very, very little mix impact. The sort of 80% houses, 20% apartments, I think, is going to be a pretty position for us as we go forward. And we're not looking to build larger homes or homes in fundamentally different locations apart from the move out of Central London.

Chris Millington

If I could follow up. So, we'll keep the same GBP 280,000, 266,000 next year. I presume it's a gradual trend to kind of get back to that 266,000. Just trying to think of the revenue impact?

David Thomas

Yes. You know I'm not qualified to give you that number. But there's going to be some movement downwards, but it will take us halfway through FY19 to clear all of the Central London. But clearly, it's going to be between those two numbers i.e. 260,000 and 280,000.

David Thomas

Okay, Jessica, do you want to pick up on outlets?

Jessica White

In terms of outlets for half H1 we had modest growth on last year pricing on average of 376 versus 374 last year. And we very much see that for this financial year we will again have modest growth in terms of outlets. So last year we operated from 377 outlets and as I said we'd expect modest growth in terms of that. And when we're looking forward into the future, we'll be looking at growth of maybe 3% to 5% going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And finally, strategic land?

Jessica White

As we mentioned we're seeing -- we've had a good flow of strategic land compared over the last few years, I think FY'17 we saw something like 6,700 plots total into our land bank and in the half, we achieved 28% of our completions were on strategic land, and as I have mentioned in my presentation I think we're seeing a 3% margin enhancement on the strategic land acquired since 2009.

We see that sort of increasing towards 13%, as we noted. And I think it's fair to say that within the land bank, there's some old strategic land bank, we necessarily didn't have that 3% margin uplift, so as that gets replaced you'll see more strategic land coming through with a higher margin content.

Gavin Jago

Gavin Jago, Peel Hunt, three if could please, the first one just to continue with the London theme, I think Jessica you said it's about a 40 bps drag in the first half from the London sites, kind of following up from Chris's question as those London sites come through the end of FY'19 is that dragging at similar level in FY'19 and that we'd expect a kind of a kick up in FY'20 of 40 bps or so.

In terms of HPI on the order book, can you give us a sense of where the underlying HPI I think actual mix element lower ASP, what's the underlying in that?

And then finally just on Help to Buy, I think year ago, we sat here, and through the results season, most of housebuilders were saying, we'd expect some clarity on the Help to Buy was going to be by the end of December '17, obviously we entered the new year now and we are still stuck at kind of 2021 because you're looking to buy some of these larger sites, what's your feeling on where Help to Buy that you can wind up in terms of government action?

David Thomas

If I cover on the Help to Buy question, and then also if I just touch on the HPI, and Jessica will talk about margin, so I mean if we do HPI first of all I mean we measure HPI, I think we measure HPI fairly successful within our regional business because it's relatively easy to plot-by-plot comparison, whereas in London business it's clearly more difficult because of non-standard product and as you move up floors in the building there tends to be price differentials. So I mean overall we look at HPI in the period as something like 2.5% to 3%. So, reasonably positive HPI trends, but clearly as Steven touched on we are accompanying that with a build cost inflation.

In terms of Help to Buy, I think clearly for the housebuilders, the main thing we would like is the clarity and certainty of what will happen beyond 2021, and I think it's a big positive that the scheme was fully funded in November through to 2021, because that was the initial obstacle, is all the funding going to be there, and I think if you look at the calculations on the quarterly numbers, it looks very fully funded through 2021. So, that is a big positive. We see benefits in the re-clarification and in the absence of that clarification we're just assuming that sales rates will be at lower levels beyond 2021, so Steven touched on some of the larger sites that we have purchased in relation to larger sites, we had just softer sales assumptions against those sites.

Jessica White

Okay. And then with regards to margin. Firstly, the first half was very strong in terms of margin performance that you can see the improvement that come through from the regional businesses and the 60-basis points improvement that has come through from that.

I think if you look back at the operating margin performance in terms of H1 at 17.9% that's marginally up on last year's 17.8%. and H2 last year we delivered 16.8% in terms of operating margin reflecting phasing of the London completions and also the phasing how admin cost come through business.

And then with regards to H2, and definitely it's going to be a challenge for us with regards to the drive from the high-end London site we will work hard to towards that level. And as Steven said, there is around 400 units on high end of the London sites and they will trade over the next couple of years. And they I would see to be continue to be drag on margin when they trade out.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on HBI, that 2% to 3% reflection of following [indiscernible] first implemented this year as well.

David Thomas

Yeah, we're just transitioning as well as working back on a year-on-year basis. So, we're not seeing any change in terms of pricing trends in other ways of relatively short period.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you. Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Three questions, just trying to come back to the London point, can you actually give us the percent of the margin is actually trading. Are we talking down 10 percentage points or something like this? And therefore, the margins rate in the low double-double digit so we can get a sense of how that reverses out once you actually traded through those 400 units.

I think you in your introductory remarks talked about further initiatives on margin enhancements. Can you elaborate what do you meant?

And then the final point is, obviously you still have kind of £500 million into your cash swing I think you said average debt roughly zero 500 at the year-end. I understand that dividends are also things from an incremental operational perspective. Is there an advantage to bringing that more in line is obviously this mainly reflects the working progress cycle? I think some of the hospitals have talked about if you actually don't manage the balance sheet [indiscernible] depending on of course your financial year-end. But actually, there is financial benefits and is there something you're looking to do more aggressively. Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay. I mean I think we've just talk in terms of just margin. Maybe one of the things in the presentation is [indiscernible] different bits of information. Because I think because you got the margin dilution there is quite a bit of information in there. But I just can talk through that in terms of London. And if I cover initially just on other things in terms of margin enhancement, talk briefly about the cash position and Steven can then talk about what we're doing in terms of smoothening production, which I think is the point that you're referring too.

So, I think in terms of margin enhancement, we see that there are plenty of other initiatives that we can look at. And a lot of them do evolve around product. So, having launched new products, I think we recognize that we've got to continually refine that. And that's something that Steven is now walking on effectively the next review of product and the extent to which we should make any further alterations to the product range.

I think the second thing which is a big driver in terms of potential margin enhancement is just everything that we can do regarding layouts and coverage and the extent which we can achieve improved financial metrics through that process. So, I think that will be an illustration of the kind of main thrust of what we’re looking at.

In terms of the cash variation, I mean the variation from peak to trough, historically we've probably been somewhere between 500 million and 700 million in terms of variations between peak and trough. And as you say, Gregor, a big driver of that is about the extent to which we have to build everything before we can complete. And the completions are very heavily skewed into November, December and May and June.

So, I think that if you look at our performance over the last four or five years, a couple of things I would highlight from that. First of all, we’ve gone from 37% of our completions being in first half of the year and we’re trying to get ourselves up to a position of around 45% of completions. I think we always recognize that we will be weighted towards the second half of the year with spring, summer being a more popular time for people to move.

The -- having got first half, second half mix on the move and we have moved that in each of last five years. What we are now focused on is trying to get less completions in November, December; less completions in May and June; and more of a spread around that. So, Steven do you want to ….?

Steven Boyes

Yes, I don't think there's a great more deal to add to what David said in terms of obviously we're tagged in the business really to drive more production in the first half, second half. So, we're targeting to get back to sort of a 45%-55% split H1, H2. MMC is helping in many respects. As David mentioned in his presentation we're seeing sort of some benefits in timescale by MMC and controlling the work in progress to drive business through in that period.

Jessica White

London margin. I think in terms of looking at London margin and if you look at the 40 basis points and dilution in the first half and then clearly look at the phasing in terms of completions, so as I said, we delivered 162 completions in terms of wholly owned completions in the first half on the London business. We would expect 800 completions in the full year. And as Steven said, there were 400 completions in terms of completions in terms of Zones 1 and 2, which will trade off over the next couple of years.

Glynis Johnson

Glynis Johnson, Deutsche Bank. Stolen the mic pretty quickly. A couple on margin and then one further. Can you just remind us or maybe things have changed, the Page 4, the drivers of the margin? Are they listed in terms of the scale of the benefit to margin? And then following on from that, if you’ve taken 0.6 percentage points of -- basis points rather of margin improvements in the period where that scale looks very light green. Do you have any comfort to give us maybe guidance of the total margin improvement that you these issues or these processes can bring? Also, I am very conscious that doesn’t involve any upside in terms of the gross margin on your intake plan, which should be supplementary to that. So, I am just wondering should we be looking at margin more in line with interest free average potentially? Quite a few questions in that one.

The next one is just in terms of decisions, you talked about a slightly different number of completion numbers for Barratt and David Wilson, can you just clarify how many divisions are Barratt and how many David Wilson divisions you have, just so we can do that summation together?

And finally, just in terms of the large sites, and there clearly has been an increase in the sites that you're buying, should we anticipate a sharp pick up in infrastructure, that maybe required on the sites, or cash going into sites, before we necessarily see a return come through?

David Thomas

So, I think Steven will pick up maybe in terms of size of sites. Steven touched on his presentation, I think we have picked up some bigger sites, if you look back over the last 12 months. If I cover capacity, and I think rather than saying we'll multiply three times this and four times that, I mean I think if you're using an assumption of 725, we have with the Cambridgeshire office opening, we'll have 25 regional divisions, and we see that won them business has got capacity to deliver 1,500, 1,750 completions, it's been as high as 2000, and that will give you something for the overall capacity.

In terms of margin and I think the way you stepped through it, Glynis, is absolutely right, but our starting point is that we recognize our operating margin of 17% is a long way behind the industry average. And whilst there's whole of regions for that, we have scope to expand our margin into that gap. When you look at the large drivers of margin improvement, it will mainly be around products, coverage and strategic land, those are the three big drivers. I think strategic land as I touched on is well underway, our strategic land was going at 5% in 2012, and as Steven touched on we're heading towards 30% sometime soon.

So, I think that's something that is well underway. In terms of products we've delivered the products but as Steven touched on the kick up of that is at very early stage, around 270 completions in the first half of the year. So, clearly there's a lot of scope to expand margin in relation to products. And all of these things are really rolled up into land acquisition, to be able buy the land at higher margins, we've got to have these efficiencies and therefore that is enabling us to buy land at higher margin and has been enabling us to do that over the last 12 to 15 months, so therefore we are increasing hurdles and buying land at our margins.

Steven do you want to talk about…

Steven Boyes

In terms of the London interest structure, Glynis, yes, we are seeing few more sites come through in the sort of 50 to 500-unit category. I think a lot of that has come down to the NPPF, where promoters have started putting those sorts of medium sites forward, and from our point of view, ideal, because we can sort of dual brand a site, once you get booked 250 to 300 units, it's absolutely perfect that you're branding 125, 150 unit could Barratt or David Wilson place, so that's a good bag for us.

We have Barratt sites that involve lots of infrastructure, bypasses, bridges, think tunnels and things like that, the straightforward sites. And thinking that category of sites, we're also finding there isn't that much competition, because there aren't that many housebuilders who can take on a 250 to 500 units site which also means that we're able to get them available on good terms with good payment terms as well, with good deferred payment levels.

David Thomas

I think just about infrastructure more work in progress I think directionally, we would expect that our average work in progress on a per site basis will be reduced. Because once we might be taking larger sites in the regional business, and moving out of Central London, the investment in Central London schemes has also historically been very high. And so that will clearly run-off over the next couple of years. And we've touched previously on the fact that we have a lot of concentration of our work around a limited number of sites. So that concentration will substantially reduce over the next couple of years as we trade out.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks [Technical Difficulties], Redburn two please. First, I think there is quite a bit of 40,000 plus identified new product range because should we see that get as the 81,000 in the owned and controlled that makes us about the coverage. And what could you maybe run as to what makes as [Technical Difficulties] for the new product range? I appreciate London and this stuff that wouldn't be how high the percentage go I guess, that's the new product range versus the land bank.

And secondly just on the full year guidance on volume, modest growth I think in the past you've categorized that as 1% to 3%. Would it be fair to say given the first half of performance given private volumes up 5? I think the order book in all that see different in that range there are in around [Technical Difficulties].

And then last one just could you explore the change in London sales rates. First, I think it was down 20% odd plus year-on-year channels that up 20 plus year-over-year. So that you [Technical Difficulties] pushing more on price, is there are both in January and February, in that in channel integration, just a as in the London market in terms of customer activities.

David Thomas

Okay if I just pick up and the sounds and the volume and see over it and Steven can just talk about there is some potential in terms of renewed product and how that will come in over the fall. I think in volume terms -- I think our definition of all this is 1 to 2. So, we would expect to be at the top-end of that range. And I think we delivered 2%, our reservation rate year-to-date is up by 1.5%. So, I don't think we're really too far adrift from now. But we have said that in the medium term we see the 3% to 5% is deliverable and we clearly demonstrated that we can deliver that sort of LIBOR.

In terms of sales rate, and I think it's just that we're looking at it on a year-on-year basis. As I touched on earlier, we felt we really came out from right at beginning of January stronger. And we're just need to see how we continue to trade, I mean that's obviously benefited of what the regional business and the London business where we are seeing a reversal of previous reservation trends in London.

The cost in our London certainly I think at the high-end people are back in the market perhaps the budget announcement in November saying there is no change to something we see at the higher end has made people realize that if they want to come and buy, that is stands into environment that they're going to be buying it where the half that there was some feeling in the run-off to the budget, that there might be a change to the some duty. And therefore, people are holding off.

Unidentified Analyst

Transactions in terms of the way you've pushed the products in Jan and Feb versus the six months before that in London?

David Thomas

Well, I mean we always look to adjust prices. I mean the only sites that we will be taking price action in terms of reducing prices would be on those five sites in Zone 1. But clearly the majority of the business which is giving you that reservation trend, prices would be broadly unchanged.

Steven Boyes

In terms of the new product, Will, yes, the 40,000 plots relate to the London controlled land bank, so that half. So, the Barratt range was introduced back in the 2016 David Wilson in 2017. So, the new sites coming through since that point in time have been plotted with new Barratt and new David Wilson. For those who have gone back over our existing sites wherein -- and where there's sufficiently large enough to substitute, we've been substituting existing schemes to the extent that -- looking back at some of our land approvals. And we were treating something like 98% of the land we agreed to buy, excluding London, has standard products on which is I think reflective of the planning system and the type of sites we’ve been able to buy in the last 12 months but historically we would sort of try and achieve 80% standard products on those sites. But we are getting nearly towards 100% of our product coming through with standard which just benefits as well.

Aynsley Lammin

Aynsley Lammin from Canaccord. Just one, on the extensions to the capital return program. Given the kind of very positive and confident medium-term outlook you presented. So, I just wondered why it wasn’t extended maybe further into 2020 or 2021 even or 175 million wasn’t increase. It just seems cautious. Is that concerns around where are we in the cycle or anything else you were thinking?

David Thomas

Well I think we'd probably be naturally reasonably cautious. I mean we feel that the ordinary part of the program is clearly well defined at 2.5 times cover. So, it’s just a question of the extension on the special dividend program. So actually, we’re giving a clearer direction of travel in terms of the special dividend and bear in mind 175 million level, it did set up from 125 million and then step up to 175 million. So, we felt it’s appropriate just to keep it at that level. And that’s something that Board will just continue to review.

Another important thing for shareholders is that we are absolutely committed that where we have surplus cash that we will distribute surplus cash by way of special dividend.

Alastair Stewart

Alastair Stewart from Stockdale Securities. Just a quickie. And following on from stamp a couple of questions to go. Have you noticed any impact on first time buyers from the virtual removal of stamp duty or is Help to Buy really, you’ve made attraction to first-time buyers? And I can find it. I may have missed it but what is first time -- what are first-time buyers as an overall percentage of unit sales?

David Thomas

Okay. I think stamp duty in terms of the removal of stamp duty for first-time buyers was clearly another positive for the market. So, we’ve heard a lot of commentary from customers saying well this is a good thing but to the extent which you could say that it is driving additional demand I think is very difficult for us to quantify. But clearly if we look at the trading numbers then we're seeing strong trading numbers presently so that is a positive.

I think the offering just I touched on is that if you go back on first time buyers to prior to the November 14th, and you look at stamp duty system that existed at that point in time, to where first time buyer is now I mean if somebody was buying a property at say 250,000, 300,000 you're looking at reduction in cost of maybe £7,000 to £9,000 which is clearly substantial in terms of cash paid, so over a period of defined has become a much more positive environment for first time buyers.

And in terms of our overall percentage on first time buyers it varied between Barratt and David Wilson, David Wilson clearly been a lower percentage, but on Barratt somewhere in the order of 40%, 40% plus being first time buyers, I think would not be an unreasonable estimate.

Gavin Jago

Gavin Andrew Jago. I think I just have about two, one on really following on from Will's point of that sort of how we change sort of selling process, I am wondering whether you have changed sort of pass that to other incentives since the start of the year again trying to sort of understand whether that sort of side of the equation has changed year-on-year and trying to explain that better sort of sales performance at the start of the year certainly relative to few of the peers?

And second one I have is on London, Central London I mean it's obviously a no-go area at the moment, but how big is the gap, in terms of land prices and returns and margins that you can get from Central London prices and opportunities at the moment. Are you still blank no or is it starting to look a little bit more appealing? So, that's the question really.

David Thomas

Okay well if I just cover both of those off. I mean in terms of Central London, if we're saying Zone 1 in the range of Zone 2 we are just flattened over at this point in time. We believe that there're already lots of opportunities in [3 to 6], we've been successful in acquiring some large sites in 3 to 6, so for example, at Hayes, what was the former Nestle factory, at Homes where we're now on site and Harrow, so those are three big sites that we've acquired and we think we're better just to deploy our land teams where there's certainty that we can acquire.

We've spent a lot of time, in calendar '15 and '16, bidding on Central London and being unsuccessful, we just couldn't get the numbers to work. So, we -- so that is flat just now.

In terms of anything that we're doing well there's probably two parts to that, I think we touched on Central London, where we adjusted prices in Central London, is simply because the demand is not working and therefore we've adjusted prices that would be four to five sites.

In terms of consumer offer, we ran a consumer offer across the board on Barratt and David Wilson starting in effectively Boxing Day, around about Boxing Day through until the end of January and that was carpets as parts of the purchase, now the reality is carpets would be part of the proposition on quite a lot of sales, but we ran that as a site uniform offer, clearly the cost to us are relatively lower and as I say it would apply for most sales but that's the only thing that we've run through that period.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, just really one. Let me see here, listen to what you have been saying about, the sales rate, difficult to push any higher. When you talk about still wanting to achieve what is come as modest growth be that 2, 3,4 or 5. And when we look at what you're experience in the land bank not just in this particular month we looking at but I think broadly similar path on what's happening in the second half of last year i.e. the average size being bigger. I guess we might be forgiven for thinking that the only real way to achieve 3%, 4% or 5% volume is perhaps at least that level of new site openings, at least that level.

And if you extrapolate that tendency for bigger size, are we looking at an inescapable medium term where it costs you more in balance sheet term to run the business? Or is it possible that one of your differentiators i.e. the short land bank actually starts to disappear in the next three years in that perceived growth.

And frankly I can't speak for everyone, but I'm not even sure to what extent that would be seen as a positive order and they continue to get differentiated anyway, it might be that the market would actually value possibility of the business growing higher than it would value the fact that you have got a smaller land build. I suppose what I'm asking is that, is that a feasible way in which the business develops in the next few years, or do you think that is just a quirk of the last 12 months?

David Thomas

Yeah, I think more than quarter was 12 months. And then we see as we presented information on the land bank. I mean it's sort of unusual, but we've brought two top the average and the median. Because I think the reality is that when you look at the average, it has been very skewed by a limited number so sites. So, if you take '18 as an example and the rest that Steven touched on, I mean we will have a number of Barratt and David Wilson outlets on those -- on that site, but it will clearly take time to get those going. We see that our own land bank around 2.5 years as they adequate for our strong business and we can grow on that sort of one bank. We hit that number pretty consistently as we've grown from 12,000 units to up to 17,000 units so we can clearly grow on that. I think on the other element.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean I'll comment that to numbers, but a lot of that growth would have come from the sales rate right rather than anything else.

David Thomas

Yeah, [indiscernible] video conference over it definitely, and this would be one of the battles that we had is that as sales rates accelerated we've lost the site numbers. So, if you look over the last five years, we are back at site numbers that we were at, four to five years ago. So, when you look at land that we've approved through the last three years we definitely have approved enough one for us to the site numbers. And there shouldn’t be any particular pressure on in terms of the balance sheet for land at 2.5 years. I think we also touched on briefly is that in terms of work in progress I think we should see some of the pressure come off in terms of work in progress levels as we move forward over the next couple of years and that the Central London sites drop out the equation.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. What you’re saying is in effect the same sort of balance sheet that we are looking at now, would support this business nearer 20,000 units.

David Thomas

Correct. It's the pace of growth. The reality is that, if we are growing at 10% per annum and we did compound 8, as you said primarily on sales rate but not entirely. But if we do fast, that’s when we got to load the balance sheet. If we’re growing up at reasonably controlled rates 3% to 5% per annum is much less loading on the balance sheet.

David Thomas

Okay, I think that's it for all the questions. And thank you very much, everyone. Thank you.