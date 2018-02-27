Emerge Energy Services' (EMES) CEO Rick Shearer on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Deb Deibert - Chief Financial Officer of Emerge Energy Services GP LLC

Ted Beneski - Chairman of the Board of Emerge Energy Services GP LLC

Rick Shearer - Chief Executive Officer, Director of Emerge Energy Services GP LLC

Analysts

Waqar Syed - Goldman Sachs

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley

John Watson - Simmons & Company

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q4 2017 Emerge Energy Services earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call will be recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Ms. Deb Deibert, CFO. You may begin.

Deb Deibert

Thank you operator and welcome, everyone, to the Emerge Energy Services LP fourth quarter and full-year 2017 conference call.

Just a quick note before we start. Our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, our estimates of future volume, operating expenses and capital expenditures. They may also include statements concerning anticipated cash flow, liquidity, business strategy, distributions and other plans and objectives for future capital expenditures and operations.

These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

If one or more of these risks materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected. These risks are discussed in greater detail in our Annual Report on 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please also note that on this call we may use the terms adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures and we have provided reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release published this morning for historical results. Please see our website for a reconciliation of our forecasted adjusted EBITDA to comparable GAAP measures.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman, Ted Beneski.

Ted Beneski

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us to review another positive quarter for Emerge Energy Services. We are very pleased that our accomplishments during 2017 and as highlighted by our 157% increase in total volumes sold for the full year 2017, compared to 2016 and the $95 million improvement in full year adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. We beat our 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance issued in May last year that called for $40 million of adjusted EBITDA as we finished the year with approximately $45 million.

Also the San Antonio acquisition we made in April, represented a transformative shifts for the company into being a more diversified producer of both Northern White and local in-basin frac sand. In January, we closed our refinancing, which has provided us with the necessary capital to complete the new San Antonio wet and dry plants. With the refinancing now behind us, we are fully committed to finishing construction of the new San Antonio operation on time and under budget. The construction timeline remains on track for production by early May this year and Rick will elaborate more details on the construction and customer contracting progress in his section.

Turning to an overview of the fourth quarter. We experienced a slight slowdown to finish the year with a 5% sequential decrease in total volumes of 1.4 million tons for Q4 versus 1.5 million tons in Q3. Fourth quarter frac sand volume sold decreased by 2% sequentially. We started off the quarter at a fast pace but widely documented service issues from the Class 1 railroads impacted our ability to ship Northern White frac sand. The extreme winter weather and the holidays also affected our customer schedules for completing frac jobs. So the small decline in volumes is by no means a reflection of any market softness. Demand for frac sand remains very strong and we expect substantial volume growth in 2018.

Despite this temporary volume headwind, we generated consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million in Q4, which was essentially flat versus the $18.7 million in the third quarter. Prices increased by more than our guided range of $2 to $3 per ton, which we provided on last quarter's call and SG&A expenses decreased. But the volume decline and higher production costs incurred for seasonally shutting down the Northern mines did offset the price increases. Emerge Energy reported increased consolidated net income of $5.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $5 million for the third quarter, largely due to lower depletion, depreciation and amortization costs.

Finally, we are updating our 2018 guidance to $120 million in adjusted EBITDA and $60 million in net income. We believe that we can outperform this number if the railroad service improves quickly and if we receive our new larger air permit for San Antonio in an expedited manner. Rick will provide details around our strategy to address these issues and outperform our guidance.

Before I turn it over to Rick, we expect 2018 to be a very strong year for the frac sand industry overall and for Emerge Energy specifically. Demand continues to increase, customer sentiment is very positive and sand prices are moving up despite the headline noise around in-basin sand supply. We remain encouraged by the strategic moves we made in 2017 that should pay off handsomely in 2018.

And now I will turn it over to Rick.

Rick Shearer

Thank you Ted. To lead off, I want to congratulate our entire Emerge Energy and Superior Silica's team on our great achievements in 2017. Our team worked hard to create the 150% volume growth, the $95 million turnaround in adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and the $5 million guidance beat on adjusted EBITDA.

The first topic I will address is a market updated on frac sand supply and demand. Market demand remains extremely strong and we continue to turn down orders daily due to shipping constraints. As Ted mentioned, the volume decline we experienced in Q4 was by no means a reflection of lower demand, but rather was purely an indicator of the service shortfalls from various railroads.

I will touch on that point later, but for now the market needs more supply online as quickly as possible, both through better rail service from existing northern plants and through in-basin operations. Our customers have idle frac proves and we are committed to meeting their needs and minimizing their down time. Like other 2018 sand forecast presently in circulation, we expect frac sand demand to be slightly more than 100 million tons and early reads from customers indicate 2019 will be another strong year 10% to 15% growth in volume. Most industry sources and customers are indicating that proppant intensity will continue to rise in 2018, although it may slow down a bit from the rapid pace experienced last year.

Given the tight supply and demand, we are pushing prices higher. As Ted noted, we exceeded our guidance of $2 to $3 per ton price increases in the fourth quarter finishing just above $3 per ton. We expect Q1 coarse prices to be up by 3% to 5%, but this will be partially offset by a higher mix of lower-priced coarse sales to start the year. We are in current discussions with customers on Q2 pricing and early signs are pointing to additional price increases of 5% to 10%. While we expect pricing to eventually flatten out with the new supply coming online, we want to reiterate that we expect prices to mostly hold in the back half of 2018, which is contrary to some rumors in the market calling for price erosion.

As a diversified leading supplier of both Northern White and local in-basin sand, we can make customer's preference for either product. With that said, the in-basin supply story will continue to be the central focus for the industry in 2018 and we acknowledge that Northern White 100 mesh does face risk for competitiveness in the Permian. However, we think that the risk to Northern White sand into our business will be mitigated by three factors.

First, the new supply is absolutely needed to meet the higher demand levels we are seeing in the market. With oil around $60 a barrel, our customers are bullish and have ordered more frac equipment. Some analysts have estimated an additional 30 to 50 frac crews will be deployed at a minimum in 2018, compared to approximately 400 crews today and frac intensity is continuing to escalate.

Second, as we review Permian frac sand sourcing options, we believe that the Brady Brown and regional sand deposits are now in a more difficult competitive position relative to Northern White. In today's newly of evolved sand market, Brady Brown and Voca regional sands offer neither the landed cost advantage of the in-basin sand nor the high-quality physical properties of Northern White. The new local sand deposits are the same sand quality as the Brown and regional deposits, but sit much closer to the well site, which reduces the cost to customers who only want the lowest landed costs.

On the other hand, many customers still request our higher-quality sand, especially 40/70 for deeper wells, uncertain well formations, so they must use Northern White sand to meet that need. Also, the slow return of gel fracs is prompting a modest uptick in coarse sand usage and these coarser grades are not available with regional and in-basin sand deposits.

We continue to see a future for Northern White in the sand supply chain, a view confirmed by recent extensive testing from PropTester. This in-depth study shows major production outperformance of wells completed with Northern White downhole compared to lower quality regional sands, although we do acknowledge the cost is also a critical factor for E&P companies' decision-making. As another endorsement to Northern White, we signed two new significant take-or-pay contracts for product in this past year and we are receiving inquiries for additional Northern White contracts this year.

The third defense we see for Northern White is the pull through from other basins and this particularly pertains to our company because we are highly diversified across geographies. In 2017, the Permian and Eagleford basins each accounted for approximately 20% of our total volume sold. So 60% of our volume was sold into Western Canada, the Balkan, the Rockies, Marcellus, Mid-Con and other basins. This diversification is a testament to our logistics capabilities that allow us to ship sand on four Class I railroads. Most of our Tier 2 competitors in Wisconsin have only one rail line and cannot quickly pivot away from Texas markets, if they are exclusively on the Union Pacific Railroad. These Tier 2 northern operators will be the most threatened by in-basin 100 mesh, but not our Wisconsin sites.

Turning to our own in-basin operations. We have made considerable progress over the last few months on expanding our San Antonio site, which employs the early mover advantage into the second biggest sand market. We are moving ahead at full speed on construction now that the capital is in hand from our financing. The new San Antonio plant is still expected to come online in May and the customers in South Texas are eagerly anticipating the startup of this operation. Our exhaustive sales efforts have demonstrated that there is a large appetite for our local sand in the Eagleford.

We recently signed one major contract and we are in the final stages of other contract negotiations with several large customers. We expect to have these contracts, some of which contain take-or-pay provisions, executed in the next 30 to 60 days. Our plan around the 400 tons [ph] annually of ultimate capacity remains consistent with our prior messaging. Again, this four million tons is dependent upon receiving a new larger permit called an NSR permit.

We expect to submit our application for the larger air permit over the coming weeks. But forecasting the exact timing of when the Texas State regulatory body will approve this permit is difficult. Our environmental consultants have indicated anywhere from six to 12 months, but we believe that our operation will have an incumbent advantage with the approval process since the mine has been in the community for over 80 years. We are also working with various local officials to educate them on our company, the new operation and the local economic benefit of our sand mine. In the meantime, beginning this May our new plant will operate under our existing permit, which limits us to 2.4 million tons of annual capacity.

Recently news has surfaced about competition of in-basin frac sand sites in the Eagleford from smaller sand operators, but we have distinct advantages over these potential new entrants. Our plan is fully financed and we will be one of the largest, most cost-efficient in-basin plants in the country. We have also seen from some of the new Permian in-basin plants that trucking access is critical and our plant has direct access to a four-lane U.S. highway.

Although we will initially sell all of our product into the Eagleford basin, our site is located directly on the Union Pacific Railroad allowing us to ship product to other basins, if we choose to exercise that option in the future. Furthermore, as a top five frac sand company, we know the customers prefer to do business with experienced sand companies rather than run the risk of being burned by one-off producers which actually happened in the last downturn. Finally, we are seeing request for both Northern and local sand during the same time of high demand and we have a full product offering that single site startups do not enjoy.

The next important industry topic is the subject of logistics. Many of you probably saw our press release last week where we issued a public statement to customers and the market addressing our response to the well documented railroad struggles. The Canadian National Railway has been impacted disproportionately by the severe weather in early January and the surge in demand for frac sand as 13 frac sand plants are located on their rail lines in Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, the CN's response was a temporary service shut down for a few days earlier this month, but we are managing our way through the situation by rerouting major tons on to our other rail outlets, the Union Pacific and BNSF. In fact, we set up a new BNSF origin last October and are pursuing an expansion option on that site to further diversify our shipping capabilities. We are pressing hard on these creative efforts but we are still expecting our Q1 volumes to decline modestly compared to Q4. The railroads are indicating, as of now that service should improve as we head into Q2. Meanwhile, our direct shipments on the BNSF will increase significantly into Q2.

Furthermore on logistics, we have placed the remaining 181 stored railcars back into service. So, our fleet is fully utilized and not incurring excess lease and storage payments. Also, we are constantly evaluating new terminal options to minimize expensive trucking costs for our customers and we have new terminals in Canada, Oklahoma and the Balkan under review.

As for our last mile strategy, our collaboration with Solaris continues to progress. Our sales teams are jointly coordinating opportunities in the Eagleford in anticipation of our new plant coming online this May. Once the plant is operational, we expect to have a more robust last mile package. Inquiries from Eagleford customers demonstrate that the demand is strong and we believe a package with Solaris and others make significant business sense for all parties involved.

Finally, I want to provide an update on our SandMaxx self suspending technology. As a reminder, this product was introduced in early 2016 when the market environment was extremely difficult for the adoption of new consumable products. However, we were successful with several trials that confirmed the technology works downhole. Now that we are in a $60 barrel oil price environment we are experiencing increased interest from the E&P community to experiment with new technology projects. With SandMaxx trials ramping up, our sales team recently did a great job landing a unit training trial with a leading Permian focused E&P that begins at the end of this March.

We are also exploring a licensing arrangement with a party who sees the value of our SandMaxx product. Once again, trials show that EUR has a positive impact from wells pumped with SandMaxx compared to regular sand and the upfront savings from less water, chemicals, labor and pump maintenance add to the value proposition. This positive start to the year for our SandMaxx-brand points to a successful step towards commercial adoption. The issue when projecting a significant bottomline contribution with SandMaxx is really about timing. The technology is proven. The industry adoption curve is not as clear.

In closing for my section, 2017 marked an important inflection point for our business and I am highly bullish on our growth trajectory for 2018. The San Antonio expansion will bolster our presence in the growing market for in-basin local sand and we are working hard in our logistics and new product development departments to enhance our capabilities. We remain committed to having the new San Antonio plant operational in May and we expect to capitalize on our early mover advantage in the Eagleford basin.

With that, I will turn it over to Deb to review the financials. Deb.

Deb Deibert

Thank you Rick. Emerge Energy reported consolidated net income of $5.6 million or $0.18 per diluted units for the fourth quarter of 2017. This compares to net income of $5 million or $0.16 per diluted unit for the third quarter of 2017. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $20.8 million or negative $0.80 per diluted unit. The modest sequential improvement in earnings was driven by implementing further price increases and lower SG&A offset by lower volumes sold and higher production costs.

We also incurred lower depreciation, depletion and amortization $600,000 in the quarter due to shutting down our Wisconsin mines for the winter midway through the quarter. In other expense and income line item, we recognized $1 million mark-to-market gain on the fair value of warrants outstanding in the third quarter versus $900,000 mark-to-market gain on the fair value of warrants outstanding in the next quarter.

For full year 2017 results, the net loss was $6.8 million of a negative $0.23 per diluted unit compared to net loss of $72.8 million or negative $2.92 per diluted unit for 2016, Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations increased by $95 million to $45 million for the full year 2017 compared to a negative $50.4 million for 2016. We generated distributable cash flow of $13.4 million during the quarter compared to $14.1 million in Q3, but the Board of Directors of our general partner elected not to make a distribution for the quarter. We are also restricted under our new credit agreement from paying distributions in 2018.

Our capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were only $2 million, all of which was growth CapEx. Since we operated the business in Q4 under our previous credit agreement, we had to greatly reduce capital expenditures budget. However, we announced our refinancing transaction on January 5 of this year and we are now well positioned to grow the business, primarily through our San Antonio expansion. Our 2018 capital expenditures guidance range is $70 millions to $90 million for the year.

We want to thank our new lending partners for their hard work to close the deal and we are excited about the path forward for our company. As a quick refinancing cap, we amended our existing revolver downsizing the facility from $180 million commitment at year-end to only $75 million and we issued a $215 million new second term-loan and the we applied those proceeds to pay down the full $142 million outstanding under revolver and paying down the full balance $40 million second lien term-loan and paying fees and expenses. We also issued six million of common units to the new second lien noteholders.

If we look at the year-end balance sheet, we had $143.7 million outstanding on the ADL revolver and $40 million on the second lien term-loan. Our availability on the revolver at year-end was approximately $25 million. However, our revolver availability at the end of January 2018 was over $64 million. In Q4, we were in compliance with all of our minimum availability, minimum EBITDA and maximum capital expenditure covenants under our previous credit agreements.

Our amended revolving credit agreement and new second lien not agreement contain customary covenants and require that we maintain certain financial covenants, including a minimum liquidity balance, a maximum total leverage ratio and a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio. We are currently in compliance with all of our covenants and expect to remain so in the future.

Our operating cash flows were positive $11.8 million in the fourth quarter as our net working capital normalized in Q4 after we experienced increase in net working capital during the third quarter. We expect net working capital to decrease in Q1 as we continue to draw down on stockpiled wet sand at the seasonally idle northern mines. As Ted and Rick mentioned in their sections, we are expecting further difficulties moving our desired amount of spend in Q1, given the relevant service issues. Our partners at the railroads have assured us that the service will gradually improve through the spring and into early summer but we expect to our Q1 volumes to be slightly down compared to Q4.

Also, we are expecting Q1 cost to remain seasonally high as northern mines are idled until the end of March and we will begin to hire and train our new employees for the new San Antonio plant near the end of Q1. The modest price increase that Rick described should help partially offset the volume and cost factors. A nuance for our Q1 adjusted EBITDA calculation is that we will have $4 million negative adjustment to adjusted EBITDA expense for rent expense that was deferred during the downturn. We are grateful that several of our partners worked with us during these difficult times. Now that we are once again generating profit, our agreements call for us to help repay those obligations. The $4 million in Q1 will be a one-time event.

Finally, Ted already touched on our updated full-year 2018 guidance of $120 million in adjusted EBITDA and $50 million in net income. Again, we are confident that we can exceed these numbers based on our ability to solve problems creatively and to execute on what we have outlined earlier on this call.

Operator, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Waqar Syed with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Waqar Syed

Thank you. Just one clarification. The $120 million guidance that you are giving for EBITDA, does that include that $4 million charge that you mentioned?

Deb Deibert

Yes, Waqar. It does include that.

Waqar Syed

Okay. It does. And then the CapEx $70 million to $90 million for 2018, what are the factors that would lead it to the lower end versus the upper end? And is it all growth CapEx? And if there is some maintenance, how much is that?

Deb Deibert

Most of it is growth CapEx. It's particularly at San Antonio. So some of the factors that would make that number towards the $70 million and/or the $90 million end would be how quickly we can get that expanded permit for San Antonio and some other projects that we may in existing facilities.

Waqar Syed

Okay. And in terms of progress, where do we stand? I know that the date is May start up. But in terms of physically, how much has been completed so far in the plant in San Antonio?

Ted Beneski

Waqar, we are well on our way. We expect to be starting in early in May actually with the plant being slightly ahead of the original schedule that we had put in place. So everything is tracking very well to be on-time and on-budget.

Waqar Syed

And then once it starts in early May, how long do you think it's going to take to get to full utilization?

Ted Beneski

Waqar, we have been very good historically ramping up quickly, probably quicker than most of our competitors. You might recall when we opened the Arland in Wisconsin, we were at full ramp up in two weeks, slightly more. We would expect that this would be no different than San Antonio, that the objective, the goal we have for our operations team is to be fully ramped up with them at least four to five weeks.

Waqar Syed

Great. Thank you very much.

Ted Beneski

Thanks Waqar.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Lucas Pipes with B. Riley. Your line is open.

Lucas Pipes

Hi. Good afternoon, everybody.

Ted Beneski

Hi Lucas.

Lucas Pipes

I wanted to follow up a little bit about the ramp up of San Antonio. Assuming May, that would just be at the 2.4 million ton rate. Is that correct?

Ted Beneski

Yes. The permit allows a maximum 2.4 million tons. So our goal is to ramp up and get to roughly 150,000 and 170,000 tons a month.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. And I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks that the average permit application, I think you said six to 12 months, if I heard that right, but you expect it to be a little faster, given your relationships in the community? Could you expand a little bit on that application process? And what are the odds that it could take longer, for example? Or are there any issues, maybe not in, of course, in this precise example, but if you think about permit applications across the state, have there been major roadblocks that have come up that you could kind of share with us as an indication of the way the things could go, hopefully not, but just so that we have a little bit of a sample to draw from?

Ted Beneski

Sure, Lucas. First of all, we go through the same process that everybody else in the state of Texas must go through to put a sand plant in place. So all the Permian plants and everybody you are talking to have to operate at a lesser level with their original permits until they can get approval for the NSR permit. The issue with the NSR permit that makes some of the timing unknown for us and everybody else is the public hearing. A public hearing is required and depending on the questions, even resistance, if you will, to that new permit that will dictate the timing required.

We are working with a Texas-based environmental consultant who is leading the process. They are basically telling us when we asked the question repeatedly what is the timing that we can plan for, the answer we get back commonly is that depends on the results from the public hearing. Our optimism that we can get this permit relatively quickly is based on the fact that the mine that we have with the Osburn materials acquisition has been operating for more than 80 years in the community. So the people around that area, the people joining the property are very used to and accepting of the sand mine and the operations that is there now.

One of the bigger criticisms that typically happens with these permits is that there is a lot of trucking that goes by private housing. And we don't have that problem because the property that we bought with the Osburn acquisition has extended property out to the U.S. highway 281. So there really are no issues as far as trucking. So we are sitting here at this moment thinking that we are in a better position than many to have smooth sailing with the NSR which would allow us by the end of the year anyway to get that permit. Then it's a matter of making some additional adjustments, one of them a new burner, an additional larger burner on the dryer to convert then and hopefully do that quickly to the four million ton capacity that we described earlier.

Lucas Pipes

That's very helpful. I very much appreciate that. And maybe one last one for me and then I will turn it back. Just in terms of your guidance, $120 million EBITDA, could you share a little bit more on the underlying assumptions for that number, be it volume, price, cost, may be contribution from San Antonio? Would appreciate a little bit more driver's-side to feed into my model. Thank you.

Deb Deibert

Okay. We are expecting all-in over seven million tons sold. That includes frac and non-frac, but of course, the non-frac is not going to be very material. About 7.1 million total tons sold for the year. We are experiencing higher prices in Q1. We do think that prices will flatten out in the latter half of the year that we do no expect them to decrease as the naysayers have been saying. We are working on the cost. Once we get San Antonio online, the cost will come down, the margins will increase. So the biggest pivot point for us, for EBITDA and income for the year is getting the San Antonio plant open on time which it is on schedule at this point and making sure that we get it ramped up quickly and that will change the face of our financials at that point.

Lucas Pipes

Great. Well, good luck. This was really helpful. Thank you.

Deb Deibert

Thank you.

Ted Beneski

Thanks Lucas.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Watson with Simmons & Company. Your line is open.

John Watson

Hi. Good afternoon.

Ted Beneski

Hi John.

John Watson

Rick, can you speak to the expected contribution margin per ton for the new contracts that you all signed, both for the Northern White volumes and for volumes from San Antonio?

Rick Shearer

John, I really can't give any details of that at this time. So I don't think it's proper. I will tell you that as far as the San Antonio contribution margin, given the fact that we have the advantage of being closer to the well head that we expect those margins to be enhanced above and beyond the Northern White margins.

John Watson

Okay. Understood. I will try one more. But feel free to shoot me down. For San Antonio, we have heard from one of your competitors a mid-30s number and from another a mid-20s number. Can you give us any color on where San Antonio might fall?

Rick Shearer

We are at the higher end of the range you just described.

John Watson

That's perfect. Thank you. I appreciate it.

Rick Shearer

Thanks John.

John Watson

And then you mentioned in your prepared comments additional sales of coarse sand and potentially gel fracs. Can you give us more color on what you are seeing there and what that might mean for Emerge?

Rick Shearer

Well, you always want to sell the entire pig, as they call it in the industry and have as little waste as little dumping as possible. And that's been a challenge over the past couple of quarters because there just wasn't strong demand at all for coarser sand. We are starting to see now, as we mentioned, with gel fracs coming into play in some of the basins in Texas and elsewhere. We are starting to see a coarser demand. So we are not dumping product and that's a good thing. Now I will say that that coarser sand is still being discounted but we are narrowing the gap on that discount between the finer grades 100 mesh, 40/70 and the coarser grades, which probably are $10 to $12 a ton delta right now, but the with the price increases that were being discussed right now for Q2 and the increasing interest and demand of course sand, we expect to close that gap up some in Q2.

John Watson

Great. Thanks very much, Rick. I will turn it back.

Rick Shearer

Thanks John.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Selman Akyol with Stifel. Your line is open

Selman Akyol

Thank you. Good afternoon.

Ted Beneski

Hi Selman.

Selman Akyol

Let me just start with a quick housekeeping. So how much cash was on the balance at the end of the year?

Deb Deibert

Well, I will have to look at it. It was several million because we had drawn down this $5 million because we had drawn down at the end of the year in anticipation of the refinancing.

Selman Akyol

Okay. And then the railroads clearly impacted you in Q4. It looks like it's going to be impacting Q1. Can you just say how many tons you think that's impacting your quarters by?

Rick Shearer

80,000 tons a month is our calculation. And Selman, you have heard us talk on prior calls that the rail service even earlier had not been what we had expected. Given our capacity and our demand, we were thinking earlier 80,000 tons or so was the short fall we were realizing because of railroad shortfalls before this latest episode. So that would, in an ideal world, net out to a loss of about 150,000 tons a month. But the impact from this latest issue with the railroads has pulled us back by 80,000 tons.

Fortunately our team had the foresight to move ahead last year and put a direct origin point in with the BNSF in St. Paul and we are moving more and more unit trains over, as you heard me say, to the BN to minimize the impact of that 80,000 tons loss. We have a challenge here in that we can move a certain amount of unit trains from roughly five to probably as many as 10 unit trains and then we need to develop BN destination points. And the railroad is helping us do that so that we can move even more tons in their direction and we expect to do that quickly.

Selman Akyol

Okay. And then in terms of thinking about San Antonio and ramping up to 2.4 million tons, can you just talk a little bit about how many people you have got to hire down there to do that in your two months out and how that's going and what you think the impact is going to be and maybe the competitive environment for people?

Rick Shearer

With the hiring in San Antonio, we are going to need to hire about 36 to 38 people. We are beginning that process right now. We learned from the Phase 1 that getting good people is not easy and that you have to go through some reiterations to get the people that you really want on your team. So we will actually be hiring more than that with the idea that there will be some turnover even early on. But we are going through that process right now and then will give them extensive training, including even many of them going up to our other plants in Wisconsin so that we can hit the ground running. The whole idea of being, Selman, we are focused on getting this plant up and running smoothly and up and running quickly, as I say, hopefully within a month, at least from the time we fire up that dryer we will be running at full capacity with our current permit, which would be around 150,000 to 170,000 tons a month.

Selman Akyol

Great. And then last one for me. Can you just maybe expand a little bit more on SandMaxx? I know you said you shipped the unit train. Can you talk about just sort of how do you still see pricing for that product and did you have to discount in order to get the orders that you have gotten so far, et cetera? Is there any additional color you can give there?

Rick Shearer

We have seen the market open up now just literally in the last six months even to embrace new technologies in general and this is working for us. We have had, with that environment now in place, we have had customers come back to us whom we had talked with before saying they now want to take a look at SandMaxx. They see the results. They see the data. There was a recent study done by PropTester that took a look at SandMaxx and the proppant placement and the pumping time were outstanding, like nothing they had ever seen before. We are going to come out and begin to publicize that data that test because it just proves further that SandMaxx technology is real.

But more importantly, the timing of the market, the first step was we had to get people in the industry open to new ideas and new technology. And we believe that time has come and we have more and more meetings now at their request to explain and to discuss trials moving forward with SandMaxx. So we are optimistic going forward. It's still a question of just how quickly do these trials become regular order opportunities. We have one customer, as you know, who is buying railcars every month, but we need more, obviously. And it appears, the timing is right to begin to make that happen.

Now one further question on SandMaxx and that is, are we planning on SandMaxx to make a major contribution to the guidance we have given and the answer is no. We are hoping and expecting that something in the range of 100,000 tons of SandMaxx this year is what's planned but there is a chance we could do much better. We will see.

Selman Akyol

Okay. Thanks very much.

Ted Beneski

Thanks Selman.

Operator

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Ted Beneski for any closing remarks.

Ted Beneski

Thank you operator. So in closing, thank you all for joining the call today. We are extremely proud of the numerous accomplishments we achieved in 2017 and looking ahead to 2018 is setting up to be another great year for Emerge Energy Services and we look forward to speaking to all of you again after the first quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, tank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.