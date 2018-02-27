This High Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT Just Got Cheaper
About: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)
by: Pandora Capital
Summary
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a strong buy.
Q4 results were impacted by the loss on sale of its CMBS portfolio.
Q4 underlying performance was strong, covering the quarterly dividend.
Apollo retains upside from a gradual increase in interest rates, thanks to its floating rate loan portfolio.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) has recently released Q4 2017 results. The final quarter of 2017 was impacted by a few large one-off items, including the sale of the CMBS portfolio at