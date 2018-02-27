Fitbit's (FIT) CEO James Park on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Tom Hudson – VP, IR

James Park – President, Co-Founder, and CEO

William Zerella – CFO

Analysts

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital

Matthew McClintock – Barclays

Sherri Scribner – Deutsche Bank

Joe Wittine - Longbow Research

Stanley Kovler – Citi

James Duffy – Stifel Nicolaus

Ryan Goodman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Charlie Anderson – Dougherty & Company

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Fitbit Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Call.

Tom Hudson

Good afternoon and welcome. Fitbit distributed a press release detailing its quarterly and annual results earlier this afternoon.

On this call, all financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue which is a GAAP measure. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our posted earnings release or in other earnings presentation materials posted on the IR page of our website. This conference call will contain forward-looking information which is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Fitbit’s filings with the SEC and in today’s press release. Actual results or events may differ materially. We will begin the commentary from James and Bill and we will then open the call to questions. We are going to limit the call to about an hour so we apologize in advance if we don’t get to all the questions. Let me introduce Fitbit’s Chairman and CEO, James Park. James?

James Park

Thank you Tom. Thank you to everyone participating in today's call. As we entered 2017, we embarked on a transitional year with a plan to return the business back to growth and profitability while delivering on our financial and product commitments. We achieved a number of important milestones in 2017 and I am encouraged by the progress we made on the rapidly changing market conditions.

Full year revenue and earnings were in line with our guidance while free cash exceeded our projections. Sales were $1.6 billion, and we generated 61 million in cash from operations in FY 2017 and generated positive free cash flow in Q4. In 2017, we sold 15.3 million devices, grew our active user community of users to 25.4 million, and increased our premium paid users 73%. With the launch of Fitbit Ionic we not only introduced our first smartwatch enabling us to compete in a faster growing segment of the wearables category but we also delivered important foundational assets with Fitbit OS and our SDK. This open system allows us to scale future smart watches quickly, deliver a dynamic experience for users, and satisfy critical requirements on the healthcare side.

While I am optimistic about our progress there is still a lot of work to do. We expect it to be a multiyear transition process and will leverage our core assets of brand, community, and data to focus on four key years; adapting to the changing wearable device market, deepening our reach into healthcare, increasing our agility and optimizing our cost structure, and transforming our business from an episodic-driven model centered around device sales in more recurring non-device revenue. We continue to see a healthy wearables market and believe that we are still in the early stages of growth. We believe there is significant opportunity to increase our share category and drive the growth of wearables around the globe by expanding reach to new demographics, leveraging new enterprise channels for distribution, and attracting new audiences with the launch of a mass appeal smartwatch offering in 2018.

Brand matters but we have also seen that the category is incredibly price sensitive with promotions playing an important role. For example there was strong demand for Blaze over the holiday period, particularly at the $150 price point and despite the product being two years old we sold out in the quarter. Charge2 also benefited from healthy demand and was our number one selling device in the fourth quarter. We believe the consumer focus on price and value is an opportunity for us and one we will strategically focus on with future products.

That said growth in 2017 was impacted by a product lineup that was skewed towards connected health and fitness trackers versus the faster growing smartwatch segment of the wearable device market. We also took a more measured approach to the rollout of Ionic, our first smartwatch and are still launching in new markets particularly in Asia. Ionic sales outpaced the trajectory of our prior highest priced device, our legacy GPS watch Fitbit Surge. However, we had more aggressive goals for Ionic. We believe sales were impacted by aggressive promotional environment fewer apps available at launch, and the delay in the availability of SDK. With the eventual rollout of our SDK we are seeing encouraging engagement in thousands of developers working with our platform. To date there are more than 400 apps and clock faces available in our app gallery.

The launch of Ionic also brought new users to the platform. 67% of activations in Q4 came from new customers while 33% of activations came from repeat buyers. Of the repeat buyers in the quarter 47% were previously inactive for 90 days or more. As we look ahead in 2018 and beyond, we remain confident in the growth of the wearables category and our ability to regain share. We expect the lines between smartwatches and trackers to continue to blur and are taking a portfolio approach to the category with the primary differentiation being driven by form factor, feature, and price. We believe it is important to provide choice to consumers and sell products across the spectrum. This is particularly important when targeting the healthcare market.

In 2017 we made important strides as we looked to deepen our reach into healthcare. Healthcare is the largest sector of the economy, continues to grow at a robust pace. While the pace of growth is strong we are not yet seeing this translate into better health outcomes at scale due to the focus on episodic care rather than prevention. We believe that the healthcare system is broken and a shift towards outcomes and prevention is required to reach its full potential and bring real benefits to patients. Technology has advanced to the point where it can play a significant role in this shift specifically by helping clinicians deliver more personalized care that extends beyond the walls of the clinical environment, leading to better health outcomes and ultimately lower healthcare costs.

Just recently J.P. Morgan, Amazon, and Berkshire Hathaway announced their intention to come together and reduce healthcare's burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families. We applaud their approach and agree that prevented medicine incentives and empowering individuals that take control of their health can have a profound impact on health and fitness outcomes. What has become increasingly clear is that meaningful and sustained behavior change is hard and requires care and support that extends beyond the doctor's office. With more than 105 million people in the U.S. suffering from pre-diabetes, diabetes, or hypertension, let alone across the globe, there is a significant opportunity to help people prevent the onset or advancement of these conditions and it can start with simple changes and the right support, it must be integrated into daily life and this plays to the strength of our offering. There is a reason why healthcare partners have chosen to work with Fitbit and why we are the wearable device provider for nearly 95% of NIH-funded research studies using a wearable device.

The National Institute of Health's Precision Medicine Initiative for the All of Us Research Program is a great example of how technology and wearables can play a role in the delivery of care. In November we announced that Fitbit was chosen as the first wearable device to be utilized in a study which is an exciting preview of a new era in evidence based medical treatment. Consistently, we heard from members of the research community that our devices attract patients to studies and keep them engaged in a way they have not seen without consumer technology. This is the power we can bring to healthcare and help provide the system what it has long been missing which is patient engagement.

In addition we continue to gain traction with leading healthcare partners, for example we expanded our relationship with the nation's largest insurer UnitedHealthcare. Last year, Fitbit Charge2 became available through UHC's Motion program which was built on incentivizing users to move more in order to get cash back from the healthcare premiums. This program has paid out over $19 million in awards to date. Building on that success, Fitbit was chosen as the wearable partner for UnitedHealthcare and Dexcom's diabetes pilot program. The goal of this program is to help seniors with Type 2 diabetes, learn how specific behavior changes can impact their blood glucose levels throughout the day and over longer periods of time ultimately helping them to achieve better health outcomes. As is customary for vendors in the payer market, the pricing structure for this product is expected to be on a per member recurring basis versus an episodic device sale.

Earlier this month we also announced the acquisition of Twine Health which directly supports this concept. Twine Health brings additional medical expertise into Fitbit with the clinically tested and HIPAA compliant platform. It provides an interactive health coaching experience that combines both technology and real time support through a convenient secure mobile application. The platform also provides sophisticated dashboards for workforce health providers and their coaches, so they can optimize their efficiency and cost effectiveness. Together with Twine we can help healthcare providers better support their patients beyond the walls of the clinical environment; and over time, we can also extend the benefits of the Twine platform to more than 25 million users as a paid service.

Leveraging data is also critical to deepening our healthcare reach and growing non-device revenue. Fitbit has one of the largest activity, exercise, and fit databases with 105 billion hours of heart rate data, 6 billion nights of sleep, and 200 billion minutes of exercise from which to analyze. It is important to note that we take privacy seriously and it's our policy not to share personalized data without our users consent. We do believe that if there was a compelling value proposition that users will often choose to share their data to participate in that offering.

For example data is valuable payers for their actuarial assumptions and can be the basis for financial incentives to consumers. It can also be leveraged on a de-identified basis by research institutions and platforms. Data can also be utilized to pioneer digital therapeutics or effectively utilize software as a medical device. Or data can be utilized to provide AI driven insights and reminders that help people understand the impacts of their actions on their health with the goal of making positive behavior changes on a daily basis.

Beyond the progress against our digital hub strategy we're also committed to becoming more agile as a company and optimizing our cost structure. Historically we had optimized our business to maximize unit shipments. This increased our risk profile and led to inefficiencies in a supply chain and exposed us to changes in demand and subsequent product write downs and higher scrap costs. With new leadership we have improved the processes and continued to drive operating efficiencies starting with enhancing our product quality.

On the operating front we know we can continue to drive greater return on our investment and improve our efficiency as a company. Operating expenses declined 7% in 2017 despite continued investment in research and development. Looking forward we expect to reduce operating expenses, an additional 7% on a year-over-year basis and are targeting to spend 740 million in 2018. We're also looking at how we can do things differently leveraging the strengths of our partners or acquire where necessary to increase speed to market and our ability to scale the business more effectively. Our goal is to drive incremental margins on the device side of the business while redeploying capital to fit the health solutions and recurring revenue opportunities.

Lastly we see a real opportunity to transition our business from an episodic driven model centered around device sales to more of a lifetime value approach in recurring, non-device sources of revenue. 25.4 million customers entrusted us to be part of their health and fitness journey. Historically monetization has centered around device sales and we know that longer a customer remains in engaged in our platform, the more likely there will be a repeat buyer of subsequent devices. Repeat device buyers remain an important source of revenue. In 2017 repeat buyers represented 37% of activation with 41% of these repeat users in active during a prior period. This tells us that the return on investment into new form factors and software continues to enlarge our ecosystem retaining existing customers while bringing new ones to platform.

Increasingly we have been integrating coaching and guidance into our offerings as well. We offer a digital coaching program for 39.99 per year and are looking at other ways where we can bundle the offering or offer on a monthly basis. While still immaterial to our results we have seen strong growth. And as I mentioned previously human coaching via Twine can be offered to our over 25 million members as a paid service. Looking forward we are working on a software offering that will take precise user information and offer insights behind the table.

We continued to invest in our software both on the risk and within the app to provide useful information to help educate and inform customers and drive engagement. We have one of the largest global social health and fitness networks and our community is a key differentiator and creates a barrier to harbor commoditization. Per app -- Fitbit was a number one health and fitness app in 2017 on iOS and android in the U.S. There was a strong network effects since people want to be where their friends, family, and colleagues are located. We launched our social feed in March of 2017 and have seen a steady growth in usage with 20 million users having utilized the feed since launch up from 15 million in Q3.

In addition our group's collectively have more than 4.6 million members showing the importance of these focused communities. The goal of our group is to take something that is difficult namely getting and staying healthy and making it easier by providing a forum for support or information centered around activities like healthy eating or running or more serious health conditions such as Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

Our social network is overwhelmingly positive with 71% of posts getting a positive comment or share. These are the things we know work and when combined with the deeper healthcare expertise we're building as a company there is much to be optimistic about. In closing growth was not where we wanted to be and while we worked to achieve more aggressive goals in 2017 we are confident of the transformational path and the progress we're making towards building a more durable business. We remain focused on stabilizing and growing our track of business, regaining share in the overall wearable category with the continued penetration for our smartwatch offerings and transforming our business into a true digital hub platform with recurring revenue streams. We have a clear vision for where we are going, to focus on financial resources to get there, and the operating discipline to grow free cash. With that let me turn the call over to Bill. Bill?

William Zerella

Thanks James. My prepared remarks will be focused on a financial overview of the fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. I will then provide our guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year 2018. Before I go through the details I would like to remind investors that the financial references are to non-GAAP measures except for revenue or unless I specify otherwise. Fitbit sold 5.4 million devices and generated $571 million of revenue in the fourth quarter down 1% year-over-year. The 1% decline in revenue resulted from an average selling price increase of 20% year-over-year to $102 driven by the addition of Ionic, a smartwatch to our product line up and a 17% decline year-over-year in devices sold.

Accessory and other revenue added an additional $3.67 per device sold, up 10% year-over-year. For the full year 2017 Fitbit sold 15.3 million devices and generated $1.6 billion of revenue. Demand in the quarter played out differently than we anticipated. Connected health and fitness trackers where a higher percentage of devices sold due to customers seeking lower cost devices at promotional prices which charged to our top unit and continued demand for our Blaze offering and less benefit from new product introductions. Despite this shift in demand we executed on our guidance with the consumer channel driving the majority of our sales, by definition demand is uncertain.

Historically we have focused our energy and effort on sales. However, learning from past challenges we have spent significant time improving our operating efficiency and how we run the business. 2017 is a testament to this fact. Despite a smaller contribution from new product introductions or measured rollout of Ionic enabled us to enter 2018 with a relatively clean channel. On a year-over-year basis inventory in the channel declined 47%. We also enhanced the quality of our offerings with defective parts per million improving 42% in 2017. Over time we expect that such improvement not only will lead to improved brand perception but lower warranty costs and customer contact rates.

Gross margin benefited from lower warranty cost and improved forecasting accuracy reducing our exposure to excess and obsolete inventory. Gross margin in the quarter was 44.2% benefiting from the skew towards connected health and fitness trackers partially offset by greater promotional activity. For the full year gross margin was 43.4%, up 410 basis points. Operating expenses in the quarter were 42.8% of revenue. Sales and marketing costs were the largest line item expense at $142 million, but down 22% on year-over-year basis.

Research and development costs were $77 million up 6% as we continued to invest to transform our business. General and administrative expenses were 26 million down 12%. For the full year 2017 operating cost declined 700 basis points to $797 million below our $850 million target. We generated operating income of $8 million and 4 million of other income for pretax profit of $12 million moving us back to profitability in the fourth quarter. However, due to the geographic mix of income and expense we incurred a tax provision of $70 million resulting in a net loss per share of $0.02 in the quarter.

For the full year we generated an operating loss of 95 million and other income of 6 million for pretax loss of 89 million or net loss per share of $0.26. The total tax provision was a benefit of $27 million for the full year 2017. Capital expenditures in the quarter were 28 million and 86 million for the full year 2017. The largest component of our 2017 capital expenditure budget was leasehold improvements. We consolidated our real estate footprint in San Francisco and have built out our facilities overseas to support the growth of our international business by leveraging lower cost geographies. We also invested in manufacturing tooling to support the launch of our new products.

We generate 25 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter and consume 25 million in cash for the full year 2017 or $25 million cash consumption in 2017 was better than the anticipated 50 million to 30 million cash consumption target as we benefited from driving a favor change to working capital. We ended 2017 with $679 million of cash and short-term investments and no debt. In addition we expect to receive an additional 80 million in a tax refund payment but the timing is uncertain.

Now let me turn and address our guidance. First quarter results are impacted by the confluence of seasonality in our business and an accelerated shift in consumer purchasing behavior towards buying smartwatches versus connected health and fitness trackers. Our business will continue to be skewed towards trackers and therefore will have limited benefit from new product introductions negatively impacting revenue growth. We expect revenue to decline approximately 17% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $240 million to $255 million. However, given the high count receivables entering the quarter we expect free cash flow to decline at a slower pace as receivables turn into cash receipts and less overhead is required to support the growth in inventory.

We are forecasting cash consumption of approximately 25 million in the quarter. We expect a net loss per share of $0.21 to $0.18. Our guidance reflects a tax rate of approximately 40% which will vary depending upon a mix of domestic international revenue and a basic share count of approximately 240 million shares. Stock based compensation is expected to be approximately 26 million.

For the full year 2018 guidance we have extrapolated the demand trend we have experienced in Q1. We anticipate launching new smartwatch skews in 2018 and expect our device mix to shift towards smartwatches over the course of the year. This will benefit average selling price but will not offset this decline in tracker unit growth and as such we are forecasting an overall year-over-year unit decline. We expect to continue to grow our Fitbit Health Solutions business and increase premium subscribers. But this growth will be relatively immaterial to our wearable device revenue. The net result is that we expect revenue will decline in 2018 to approximately $1.5 billion. We expect the device mix shift and fixed cost deleveraging to negatively impact gross margins partially offset by operating efficiencies and how we run the business. We will reduce our operating expenses approximately $60 million from 2017 levels to 740 million.

Our intent is to continue to drive efficiencies into the business by taking advantage of lower cost regions of the world and redeploying capital to growing our geographical footprint, Fitbit Health Solutions, and software services. With much of our leasehold improvements behind us and SAP now implemented we expect capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue to decline from 5% in 2017 to approximately 3.5% in 2018. We expect this spend to be skewed to the first half of the year.

Moving to taxes, it is difficult to project our full year tax rate since it will fluctuate substantially depending upon the geographic distribution of earnings. Therefore we will guide to an expected tax rate on a forward-looking quarterly basis only. With respect to liquidity, given the shift in demand patterns and the continued investment to transform our business from an episodic ones to more durable sources of revenue, our primary focus in 2018 is to manage to a breakeven and free cash flow target.

Our balance sheet remains robust. Looking forward we will augment organic investment with targeted M&A. We expect M&A will continue to play an important at Fitbit and similar to the acquisition of Twine Health help transform our business towards digital health and recurring revenue. Look forward to seeing you all at our upcoming Analyst Day in New York on March 29th. If you have not registered please do so at investor@fitbit.com . With that let me turn the call back to the operator to answer questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. First from ROTH Capital we have Scott Searle.

Scott Searle

Hey, good afternoon. Just a couple of quick questions or clarifications, in terms of the outlook to the March quarter I think originally we've been looking for China to start to come into the mix with the Adidas relationship, can you give us an update on your thoughts on that front? Also in terms of the target gross margin both for 2018 or maybe longer-term how should we be thinking about the target gross margin for the model, and I know on the healthcare front it's premature but you're starting to take more of a lifetime approach, I would expect we will probably get a little bit more color on the Analyst Day but could you give us some initial thoughts in terms of where you think that value starts to shake out and when healthcare starts to become a more meaningful contributor? Thank you.

William Zerella

Hey, Scott it is Bill. Why don’t I handle your second question first and then James can talk about Adidas. So in terms of gross margins, yes, there's a few dynamics that are going to drive margins in 2018. You know as our mix shifts to smartwatches, it is going to put pressure on our gross margins, and we'll also experience some fixed cost deleveraging based upon where our revenue projection is for the year. So that downward pressure is partially offset by some operating efficiencies we're going to realize, but the net of that will be some downward pressure through the year in terms of gross margins.

In terms of health care, I would say you know those revenues are still relatively small today. I think as you look further out there's an opportunity especially going into 2019 depending upon the scale of those revenue streams and the models that we're looking at in terms of how those ultimately shake out. There's an opportunity for us to potentially drive some leverage back into the model and improve gross margins the other way.

Scott Searle

Yeah, I'm sorry, just a follow up in terms of the outlook for the year. Clearly it's a backend loaded year, it sounds like you have some new products coming. What gives you the confidence so that we see a rebound in the second half to get you closer to that $1.5 billion number? Thanks.

William Zerella

Well, I can try to address that Scott and I will let James chime in as well. So, look I think what you're seeing obviously is there’s pressure on our top line due to the shift in the market. We've already commented previously that we will be bringing a family of smartwatch products to market and that kind of ties into our confidence in terms of the latter part of the year as that mix starts to shift more so on our side to smartwatches as we have more products to sell.

James Park

Yeah, so let me go through some of these other questions and then add some color to what Bill said as well. So in China and Adidas, the Adidas partnership is continuing and we're going to launch the first products based on that in the first half of 2018 but I’d still say that the China revenue is still more of a future opportunity than something that's material today. But definitely the Adidas partnership has some potential to help on that front. On the healthcare and revenue model, as Bill said lot of the impact you can look forward to in 2019 but there are some proof points already that we have accomplished or hoping to accomplish in 2018. A couple of them relate to having a business model that's around per member per month. So couple of things that we've done there is we have a deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina where that pricing model is per member per month. And the UnitedHealth Care Dexcom diabetes pilot that we've talked about also is based on a per member per month pricing model for Medicare Advantage.

With Twine Health I think one of the more interesting aspects and impacts of that deal is that Twine offers human coaching which is made more efficient through their digital coaching platform, and we expect to sell that solution into payers, providers and other players in the healthcare ecosystem on a recurring revenue model basis. And I think another big opportunity for us is to extend the benefits of that coaching platform to a consumer business where we have over 25 million active users, so those are a few of the proof points on the healthcare side.

Scott Searle

Okay, great I'll get back in the queue. Thank you.

Operator

Moving on from Barclays we have Matt McClintock.

Matthew McClintock

Hi, yes, good afternoon everyone. James you said something interesting, you said that brand matters but promotions also matter this quarter, and I was just wondering high level that didn't seem to be the case a couple of years ago so can you just maybe walk us through your thoughts on how we reverse that and get back to a situation where promotions aren't as important as they are today? Thank you.

James Park

Yes, So I think the thing that's different today from in the past is our brand is still strong as I mentioned but the competitive environment in smartwatches is pretty high and fierce. SO if you look at the tracker market we have a fairly dominant market share that's remained pretty consistent over the years depending on the country or region typically somewhere in the 80% to 90%. That dynamic is different in smartwatches so especially as we launched Ionic we are pretty impacted by the pricey environment or the competitive environment that was going on. And the Ionic offering really truly wasn't a mass appeal smartwatch, it was more of a performance product so it didn't really have the reach that some of our competitors had in the market. So I think that dynamic is going to change in 2018. As we mentioned before we expect to have more mass appeal offerings in the market.

Matthew McClintock

And then if I could one follow up Bill, you are very clear that you are able to more efficiently manage expenses this year without cutting R&D, you're cutting expenses again this year in 2018, can you be clear in terms of how you think about R&D spend in that environment? Thank you.

William Zerella

Yeah, I would say -- I mean we're not giving any breakdowns obviously of OPEX for our components. I would say our focus will be as a business this year to reduce our OPEX but to ensure that we continue to invest in the innovation we need as part of the transformation of the business. So we're going to do that a few ways. As I mentioned in my prepared comments we're going to drive efficiencies throughout the business by taking advantage of lower cost geographies and regions of the world. We are going to make sure we focus deploying our capital in the places that where we believe we can deliver more value down the road like Fitbit Health Solution, software services, and continuing to support our geographic footprint around the world since our international business has continued to grow. So, there's going to be a lot of effort obviously to hit the targets. I think we just saw on 2017 was when we had initial target of 850 million and we came in at 797 million. So I think we executed really well in terms of managing our expenses and hoping to be doing the same in 2018.

Matthew McClintock

Thanks for the color. Best of luck.

James Park

Okay.

Operator

Next question will come from Sherri Scribner with Deutsche Bank.

Sherri Scribner

Hi, thanks, so it sounds like as you mentioned the smartwatch business has put more pressure on the margins, how should we think about the gross margin trajectory as we move through 2018 given the commentary that you expect to introduce whole family products later in the year? And along with that when we think about the ASP's over time as you move through 2018 is there some potential that ASP has improved in 2018 or what is your expectation as more smartwatches get sold? Thanks.

William Zerella

Yeah, so Sherri basically again as the mix shifts more and more to smartwatches it's going to put some downward pressure on our margins. Again there's a bunch of puts and takes here because we're also generating some operating efficiencies like lower GPTMs which is driving down our warranty cost so we're doing a bunch of other things on the operational side that are will or will offset some of that decline. But you can expect there to be some stability at the beginning of the year and then declining as a smartwatch mix increases over time. So that's probably the best way to look at it at this point.

Sherri Scribner

And just is there any way to get some magnitude in terms of how much pressure the smartwatch business has on margins and then the ASP question just thinking about how should we think about ASPs through the year? Thanks.

William Zerella

Yes, so we expect on ASP side the ability as that mix changes for us to be able to drive up ASP's on a marginal basis. In terms of gross margins I really can't give you any more color beyond what I would have commented on.

Sherri Scribner

Thank you.

Operator

Next from Longbow Research we have Joe Wittine.

Joe Wittine

Hi, thank you. James digging deeper on the service offerings how are you envisioning Fitbit's ideal mix over the long-term by type of service, it sounds to me like you're looking at your direct to consumer services offering healthcare insights, services offered through payers, and then I believe still fitness driven services so as those buckets generally riding again how are you envisioning the company's ideal mix as they ramp?

James Park

Yeah, so again this is going to be a multi-year transformation but a lot of the company's focus is going to be about transforming the company's business model from one that's episodic to one that's more recurring in revenue. Can't really talk about the exact shift percentage but the goal of the company's strategy on the product side is to make that change over the next two years. So as you said that's going to come from recurring models per member per month on the healthcare side along potentially with some risk sharing initiatives. And on the consumer side it's going to come from determining what's free versus what's paid and putting more things behind a paid offering whether it's insights, whether it's human coaching, whether it's programs, Fitbit Coach etc.

Joe Wittine

Okay, thanks and then I want to touch on the cash balance, I shudder to even ask because such a great strategic asset, future stability allows you to make these bolt-ons but given where the equity is today would you and the rest of the board contemplate using some or even putting out a little bit debt to retire equity given how far it could go at these levels?

William Zerella

Yeah, hey it is Bill. So, look we on a quarterly basis kind of look at those things and assess those and discuss them with our board. So far obviously we've been pretty focused on maintaining a dry powder so that we can have the flexibility to move on M&A to augment some of the transformation we're doing on an organic basis. So, that's where we are today but we do constantly reassess and look to do what's in the best interest of shareholders and have those discussions with our board every quarter.

Joe Wittine

Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question will come from Stanley Kovler with Citi.

Stanley Kovler

Hi, thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to focus on the P&L for a second and get a better understanding of where you could take OPEX as . you contemplate break even. If we just do the math on the numbers that you gave for 2018 I think we're still searching for breakeven and I am wondering how much flexibility you have on OPEX depending on how the year unfolds? And then just a clarification on any impact to Q4 where you look out of the Q1 from FX, appreciate it? Thank you.

William Zerella

Yes, so just to help you do some of the math so again our focus is really getting to breakeven cash on a free cash flow basis. So that's reflected in not just driving our OPEX levels down but also optimizing other parts of our cash -- of the cash required to run the business. So it's continuing to optimize on the working capital side as well as the CAPEX side. So we are going to be reducing CAPEX to support the business in 2018 and we're going to continue to optimize on the working capital side. So those things in combination with the OPEX targets is what we believe will get us to where we need to be on a free cash flow basis in terms of breakeven. So the impact on FX for the quarter for Q4 I believe was pretty marginal but we can circle back to on a follow-up call but it didn’t have significant impact on our quarter.

Stanley Kovler

Got it and just a follow up on the pricing strategy, I just wanted to understand you did talk about stimulating demand with lower prices for the basic products, is there a way we could see as we roll out more of a smartwatch portfolio later in the year that you actually make some structural changes to that basic wearables category where we see some of the products we have in the market just significant declines in the structural price and maybe on the cost side by some component consolidation, can you help us understand how we should think about those types of portfolio changes where you could ultimately demand maybe change in portfolio at the low end by taking out some cost?

James Park

Yes so, I think there is a few things that we're going to be doing on the tracker side. One thing I've talked about is consolidating our tracker roadmap which is going to lead to efficiencies. So we've already started doing that -- product in our lineup for many years and that would just end up right [ph], so we can anticipate some more of that. But the tracker category I think one of the levers we are definitely reinvigorating it. It is looking at what MSRPs are appropriate for that category and I think one of the benefits of it being a mature product category is that whether it's components or manufactures, etc there's a lot of learnings of how to become more efficient. And so we'll be taking advantage of that as we look at our tracker right now.

Stanley Kovler

Thank you. If I could squeeze one in, as you think about the smartwatch portfolio in the second half of the year you did talk about maybe a more specialized product that you had initially launched. What are some of the points that we should look out for when the portfolio gets expanded in terms of specific features or must have sort of features that you need if you like to need to deliver on to have broad based smartwatches? Thank you.

William Zerella

Yes, So I think that relates back to some of our key differentiators versus the competition so definitely price. We that consumers in this category are pretty sensitive on price, we see a lot of price elasticity. I think the promotional environment and the volumes that driven in Q4 demonstrated that. But otherwise things like a cross-platform compatibility, long battery life, and focus on health and fitness features are going to position as well in smartwatches to capture greater share in the long-term. And as we think about the portfolio and when I talk about a more mass appeal smartwatch that's going to be all about price feature set and form factor and of those three for Ionic those are all more performance focused and other products that will be launching again will be more mass appeal as it relates to those criteria

Stanley Kovler

Thanks guys.

Operator

Next question comes from Jim Duffy with Stifel.

James Duffy

Thanks, good afternoon. I have a couple of questions around regional mix and opportunities, you did see nice results from international in the fourth quarter. As we look to the outlook for 2018, are there regions to highlight where you are more optimistic about opportunities and then related to that are there markets to highlight where the healthcare system is maybe less broken and healthcare solutions will be a less difficult sale?

William Zerella

Hey Jim, its Bill. So in terms of regions for 2018 we are still anticipating that we'll be able to grow our international business. I would say it's all relative -- our Asia-Pac business is substantially smaller than our immediate business. So while we might be able to grow Asia-Pac on a good rate percentage basis it's off of a much smaller base. But in general I would say just directionally we're -- we think we have an opportunity to continue to grow outside the U.S. as we expand our family of smartwatches since we are seeing that inflection across all geographies.

James Park

And on the health care side you know selling into the healthcare market whether it's payers or providers is always pretty challenging. I think regardless of what geography you're talking about I think the good thing in the U.S. even though it's still not a material portion of our revenues yet, we have pretty deep relationships with a lot of the key players and you are already seeing some proof points whether it's with Blue Cross Blue Shield or with Medicare Advantage and etcetera. I think where the opportunity arises is that there's definitely countries outside of the U.S. that are set up similarly to the U.S. as to the structure of the healthcare system where it's more employer based. Or there's a couple of areas where the systems are nationalized but are easy to deal with. So those are few of the opportunities that we will be looking at.

James Duffy

Okay and another regional question, are you seeing any different behavioral patterns from the active user base and does that shape how you are shifting capital allocation, I guess with the 9% growth in active users on the year and the revenue trends we saw in the U.S. implies that the active user growth is being led by international, is that likely to follow a similar pattern to what we've seen in the U.S.?

William Zerella

Yes, it is not necessarily that active user growth is stronger outside the U.S. Really I think what you're seeing with active users is a reflection of stronger retention despite the fact that our your revenue declined year-on-year in 2017. So, if our retention is stronger that's obviously going to play out in terms of our active users.

James Duffy

Very good, thank you.

Operator

Next we have Ryan Goodman from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Ryan Goodman

Thanks for taking my question. Just two quick questions for you, first one you mentioned on the call earlier that the channel inventory looked relatively clean, just curious if you could add any additional color to that, I don’t know given to us -- any color just on that and the mix within there and how long you think it will take to get back to normal levels if it's not already there? And second question just kind of higher level with medical kind of the focus going forward but still not a material level of revenue, what are some of the milestones or targets you have for 2018 that we can look for just to kind of gauge midyear as to how that's tracking along versus what you're hoping for? Thanks.

William Zerella

Hey Ryan it is Bill. So I will talk about channel inventory and then I will hand it over to James on the healthcare side. Yes, so what we saw I mean obviously last of the prior year we ended 2016 with a significant amount of inventory in the channel which weighed pretty heavily on the first half of 2017. So the numbers that we've cited are that we reduced channel inventory at the end of 2017 by 47% versus the end of 2016. So we're coming into 2018 with I would call it more normalized level of inventory. I would say generally speaking we're pretty much where we want to be, a lot fluctuates and deviates by product and by channel and by geography. But generally speaking I think the way to look at it is we've come into 2018 with a relatively clean channel and no overhang like we had coming into 2017.

James Park

And the healthcare side I think some of the milestones you can look for is we will be gradually expanding the scope of the diabetes program that we have with United Health Care and Dexcom so there will be more and more users being added to that. Twine is going to be integrated and sold immediately to our existing employer base and then we'll see some milestones on the FDA side as well as we start to work through more details of the preset program. And that's going to enable us to launch more advanced detection features such as app DNA [ph] detection earlier and hopefully commercialize it.

Ryan Goodman

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Moving on from Dougherty and Company we have Charlie Anderson.

Charlie Anderson

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. So as it relates to the full year guidance for 2018, I wondered if you could speak to maybe the expected mix of smartwatch versus non-smartwatch and then maybe looking a couple years out sort of what's the goal there in terms of where you want to take smartwatches as an overall mix? And then in addition to that I am curious if you expect your active user base to grow in 2018 better within the guidance? Thanks.

William Zerella

Hey Charlie it is Bill. We really don't break out revenue or expectations by product line other than to say obviously there is a shift in the market as we've been describing the last few quarters. And we believe we're going to be well positioned to participate in that shift as we expand our product portfolio on the smartwatch side. In terms of active user metric we really don't give any guidance as to where we expect that to be in the future. Obviously our objectives include finding more and more ways to keep consumers engaged and on our platform. And you saw some pretty good results for 2017 despite a declining environment. I will say the other variable here is that what we have observed is that as people adopt smartwatches because of the -- all the various functionalities of smartwatches beyond just health and fitness we believe it does drive the potential for more engagement where consumers see more utility and therefore find more reasons to continue to wear the device and engage with it over time.

James Park

Yeah and in general we do see a healthy wearable device market overall. The overall device market is projected to have 20% plus growth and there is opportunities for multiple players to succeed, we are already seeing that. So again hopefully with our additions to a smart watch portfolio that we will be taking advantage of that.

Charlie Anderson

Thanks so much.

Operator

