VEON: Nothing Left To Devalue, Time To Buy

Summary

VEON's past currency headwinds are now strong tailwinds.

Under the new management team, VEON has become a pioneer of digital transformation in the telecom industry.

60% of VEON's customers are located in the path of China's Belt and Road initiative, offering a strong growth outlet.

VEON is trading for 5 times FCF and sports a 9%+ dividend yield. It is cheap for its underlying growth opportunities.