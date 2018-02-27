Long Ideas | Tech  | Netherlands

VEON: Nothing Left To Devalue, Time To Buy

by: Joshua Hall
Joshua Hall
Summary

VEON's past currency headwinds are now strong tailwinds.

Under the new management team, VEON has become a pioneer of digital transformation in the telecom industry.

60% of VEON's customers are located in the path of China's Belt and Road initiative, offering a strong growth outlet.

VEON is trading for 5 times FCF and sports a 9%+ dividend yield. It is cheap for its underlying growth opportunities.

A Lesson In Currency Impact

Back in October 2014, I recommended a global telecom company called VimpelCom in a Seeking Alpha article. It did not work out too well. At the time, VimpelCom earned