GNC Finds A Lifeboat
About: GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)
by: Carlton Getz, CFA
Summary
GNC struck the minimum necessary deal to address its upcoming debt maturities.
We review our prior year estimates and projections against actual results and provide (very) preliminary projections for the coming year.
Our view remains largely unchanged - cautiously optimistic - as does our valuation.
GNC Holdings (NYSE: GNC) has been on a rollercoaster ride over the last two months as the company pre-announced positive same-store sales and earnings, followed up the announcement with an equity transaction and joint