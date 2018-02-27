The Dividend Aristocrats are the list of publicly traded companies in the S&P 500 Index, that have increased their payouts for at least 25 years in a row. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Among them are many consumer staples producers, including retailer Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). In addition to being a Dividend Aristocrat, Lowe’s holds a spot on the exclusive list of Dividend Kings, which have raised their dividends for an amazing 50+ years in a row. You can see all the Dividend Kings here.

As a retailer, Lowe's results are more cyclical than those of other dividend aristocrats, and yet the company has a great dividend growth history: Lowe's has paid growing dividends for more than fifty years in a row.

Lowe's is poised to continue on the dividend growth track, and thanks to an inexpensive valuation and high growth rates, the total return outlook is very positive.

Lowe's And The Amazon Threat

The retail landscape is changing rapidly, and that trend is unlikely to wind down. An ever increasing amount of people do their shopping online (at least partially), which is impacting brick and mortar retailers:

AMZN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Many traditional retailers such as Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS) have seen their top line erode over the last five years. This is not surprising as Amazon (AMZN) and other e-commerce businesses have grown rapidly over the last several years.

Not all retailers are impacted equally. Retailers that are selling goods such as clothes, books, etc. are impacted a lot more than some specialty retailers. This is true for Lowe's as well as for its peer Home Depot (HD). As home improvement retailers they have a couple of advantages over other brick and mortar retailers:

- The goods they offer oftentimes are bulky and thus not so easily transported by parcel services.

- When customers make a big purchase (e.g. material to build a new terrace, a new kitchen, etc.) they want to see the goods before making a decision.

- Professionals who buy goods that will be used for the projects they are working on need those goods on time, they can't wait several days for an e-commerce retailer to ship them.

Strong Growth, Positive Outlook

The home improvement retailing space is thus well protected against the advances of online retailers, and unsurprisingly Lowe's and Home Depot's sales keep growing at a strong pace:

HD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the last five years, both companies increased their sales by more than 30%. The majority of that growth is not generated via the opening of new stores, but rather through increasing same store sales. Same-store sales are for locations open at least one year. This has several advantages:

First, Lowe's does not need to spend a lot of cash to build and equip new stores, which keeps capital expenditures at a low level. Low capex, in turn, lead to a high free cash flow conversion rate, which means that there is a lot of cash available for shareholder returns.

Second, rising same store sales mean that many costs (e.g. for building, lighting, employees, etc.) remain relatively unchanged, whereas sales per location are growing. This lifts the company's margins, which is clearly visible in Lowe's reports:

LOW SG&A Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

SG&A expenses rising by 26% while revenues grew by 37% over the same time frame (5 years) has made Lowe's earnings explode upwards by almost 80%.

The principle should remain the same going forward. As long as sales continue to rise, Lowe's should be able to grow its margins, which will mean an outpaced earnings growth rate.

US Existing Home Sales data by YCharts

Existing home sales have declined slightly over the last couple of months but are still at a relatively high level. At the same time, the price for homes has increased tremendously since the end of the Great Recession. The combination of these means that people are spending more on their homes. This should lead to high demand for the goods Lowe's offers, as existing homes oftentimes require some improvements and changes.

At the same time, disposable income has risen significantly over the last couple of years as well. Often, people will rather spend surplus cash on discretionary goods such as appliances, upgraded floorings, home decor, furniture, etc.

The fundamental growth outlook for Lowe's thus remains good, as the economy is doing very well and since there isn't much of a competitive threat. Lowe's and Home Depot both don't want any price wars, and the market is big enough for two companies to make a lot of money.

Another positive is the impact tax reform will have on Lowe's going forward. As a US focused business Lowe's has paid a high effective tax rate in the past, thus the lower corporate tax rate going forward should impact Lowe's top line positively.

LOW Pre-Tax Income (TTM) data by YCharts

During the last year Lowe's produced $5.7 billion of pre-tax earnings, 37% of that was taxed away for net earnings of $3.6 billion. At a 21% tax rate net earnings would have been $4.5 billion, or 25% more (all else equal).

The combination of lower taxes and higher pre-tax earnings (due to organic growth) looks quite promising. On top of that Lowe's is also reducing its share count continuously, which leads to an even higher earnings per share growth rate. Over the last decade Lowe's has repurchased more than 40% of its shares, which has made each share's portion of the company's earnings grow by 67%.

A Dividend King Whose Dividend Will Continue To Grow At A Strong Pace

Lowe's is not only a Dividend Aristocrat, the company has raised its dividend for more than 50 years in a row, which makes it one of the Dividend Kings.

LOW Dividend data by YCharts

Lowe's dividend growth rate has been high over the last couple of years:

- 17.8% annually over the last ten years

- 20.7% annually over the last five years

- 21.1% annually over the last three years

It is a big positive that Lowe's dividend growth rate has accelerated further over the last couple of years, despite being at a high level already. Some may be surprised how Lowe's dividend yield is mediocre at 1.7% despite the high dividend growth rate, but the answer is pretty simple: Since share prices have risen at a fast pace in the past as well, Lowe's dividend yield could not grow much.

The dividend growth rate will very likely remain high over the foreseeable future, due to two reasons: the high expected earnings growth rate (analysts are forecasting a 17% annual average), and the low payout ratio. Based on forecasted EPS of $5.87 Lowe's would pay out just 28% of its earnings this year if it does not increase its dividend.

The last dividend increase was announced in June 2017; thus, investors will likely hear about the next dividend raise in a few months. Another 20%+ dividend increase is possible, as the tax savings alone will boost Lowe's EPS by more than 20%.

Valuation and Total Return Potential

LOW PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Lowe's trades at about 17 times this year's earnings, which is not a high valuation. When we factor in the high growth rates, the valuation looks even lower: Based on forecasted EPS growth rates of 17% to 18% Lowe's trades at a PEG ratio of slightly below 1.

PEG ratios of less than one are usually seen as very inexpensive, and that is especially true with the market trading at all-time highs. The low valuation relative to the good growth outlook also means that there is a lot of potential for high total returns.

If Lowe's grows its EPS by only 12% annually (two thirds of the forecasted growth rate) and it ends the year 2022 at a 15 times trailing PE ratio, its share price would still return 59%. Even in that conservative scenario (growth substantially below expectations plus multiple contraction) the annual return would be about 12% when factoring in dividends. This example shows that it is realistic to expect double digit annual returns from Lowe's going forward, despite shares having performed well over the last year.

Wrapping It Up

Lowe's is a retailer that seems quite safe from Amazon due to the nature of its business and the goods it is selling. The company's growth outlook remains positive, and due to an inexpensive valuation shareholders have a lot of total return potential going forward.

For income investors with a long-term horizon Lowe's looks good as well, due to very compelling dividend growth rates, a low payout ratio, and a great dividend growth history.