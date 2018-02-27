Valeritas Holdings' (VLRX) CEO John Timberlake on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeritas Holdings. (NASDAQ:VLRX) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 3:30 PM ET

Greg Chodaczek - Gilmartin Group

John Timberlake - President Chief Executive Officer

Erick Lucera - Chief Financial Officer

Doug Schenkel - Cowen

Thank you, Operator. This is Greg Chodaczek with the Gilmartin Group. Thanks for participating in today's call. Joining me from Valeritas is President and Chief Executive Officer, John Timberlake; and Chief Financial Officer, Erick Lucera.

Earlier today Valeritas released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. If you have not received this news release or you'd like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to ir@valeritas.com.

I will now turn the call over to John Timberlake. John?

Thank you, Greg. And good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us, as we have been looking forward to reviewing with you our results for the fourth quarter.

On our call today, I will review our strong fourth quarter performance, then write our key commercial activities, review some new clinical data and provide you with some perspective on our key R&D projects and value creating activities. Then our CFO, Erick Lucera will provide some color on our financial results and he will provide you with some financial guidance for 2018. I will then return to make some closing remarks before we open the call for questions.

So before I begin with our exciting Q4 results, I would like to highlight some of the key accomplishments, we as an organization have achieved during 2017. During the year, we continued to execute on our high-touch and higher-service sales and marketing model, which we know is working as we had generated accelerating sequential quarterly prescription growth in our targeted talents in every single quarter of the year. In addition, we were able to cost effectively stabilize the prescription volume in our non-targeted accounts in the second half of the year.

The team generated, presented and published additional compelling data that collaborated previous data demonstrating that we go significantly lowered its [Indiscernible] glucose while using less daily insulin which can reduce the healthcare cost of treating diabetes.

We strengthened our senior management team with several experienced diabetes executives. We significantly improved our gross margins, advanced our product and business development pipeline and successfully uplisted to the NASDAQ.

The net result of all these accomplishments is that during the fourth quarter we had a 14th million V-Go currently used by patients since we launched, and we returned the company to growth with my fourth vacation and the growth will continue to accelerate throughout 2018.

For now, turning to our fourth quarter performance, the company finished extremely strong generating total revenue for the quarter at $5.8 million which was just over 20% higher than it has, was in the same period in 2016. And as importantly, this revenue was 14% greater than our third quarter representing our third consecutive quarter with sequential growth. These results were slightly better than our January pre announcement as we saw a small increase in the percentage of patients getting more than one month supply of V-Go’s at retail pharmacies when they filled their December prescriptions.

The fourth quarter marks our second consecutive quarter with year-over-year growth in the first time that we have posted year-over-year growth of over 20% since the first quarter of 2016. The whole organization and I are very pleased with our results which continue to demonstrate that our high-touch, higher-service sales and marketing model is producing strong prescription growth.

Now during the fourth quarter, we expanded our drug to patient activation marketing program throughout all of our sales territories. As a reminder, the drug to patient activation programs includes a campaign to both trade awareness of V-Go among patients with type-2 diabetes who are currently prescribed multiple daily injections and injections and to empower and drive those patients to visit their insulin-prescribing doctor and to proactively ask about the V-Go.

Our pilot earlier in the year showed that when a patient get a request and receive a demo kit, nine out of ten of them had either asked your doctor or plan to ask the doctor about the V-Go, with millions of patients receiving a prescription for the V-Go when they did ask their doctor for V-Go.

We also learnt that it typically takes multiple V-Go exposures to impact adult behavior and that the average type-2 patient on insulin typically going to see their doctor every three months. Therefore while these indicators are positive, we believe the year expansion of a drug to patient activation program had a minimal impact on the number of prescriptions written in these territories in the fourth quarter.

Now because of these dynamics, we expect that the expansion of this program to positively impact our prescription trends starting in the second quarter and tearing out throughout the remainder of all 2018.

While our average sales representatives has over 10 years of selling experience, nearly 40% of all of our field base selling representatives we have today were hired in 2017 and 75% of them have been with the company for less than two years, however, as nearly all of them have now been with us and have been in the respective territories for at least six months as of December 2017, we are now categorizing and analyzing our sellers across just two segments. We refer to them as number one, our targeted accounts and number two, our non-targeted accounts.

We define targeted accounts as those prescribed accounts where our field base sellers representatives were actively calling on and providing services as they include endocrinologist and primary care health providers. The average number of such accounts that each field base sellers represented at services is just over 20 and that data demonstrates the continuation of growth as total prescriptions in this segment grew 24% and new prescriptions increased by 32% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

Both of these represent the highest quarterly growth rate of the year. Now on a sequential basis, our total prescriptions in the fourth quarter grew 9% in new prescriptions grew 10% as compared to the third quarter. Our targeted accounts have growth quarter-over-quarter versus the prior year in every single quarter in 2017, and this along with our strong fourth quarter results are very encouraging as they demonstrate our sales strategy for buying service at a higher frequency is accelerating our prescription growth in our targeted accounts.

Now our second segment is our non-targeted accounts. These represent prescribers in all geographies areas across the nation that are not called upon or serviced by our field-based sellers representatives. Now as expected, these non-targeted accounts continue to experience declines in prescriptions as compared to the prior year. Now total prescription in the fourth quarter in these non-targeted accounts declined by approximately 18% year-over-year.

However, and very importantly, the year-over-year decline in total and new prescriptions continued to show signs of stabilization as their sequential decline in total prescriptions in the fourth quarter was only 1%. In addition, new prescriptions in these accounts were at the same level as they were in the third quarter demonstrating that the prescription volume in these accounts has stabilized.

So in summarizing our prescription activity, we see that data continues to demonstrate that focusing on our field team and our resources on a smaller number of targeted accounts is driving overall prescription growth. I am also very pleased to report that our disciplined cost effective approach to our non-targeted accounts has been slowing and essentially halted the decay [ph] of prescriptions that we saw in each of the first quarters in the first half of 2017 and I am confident that these positive prescriptions trends will continue to accelerate in 2018.

Now in addition to positive trends in prescription growth, we continue to remain active in generating and presenting compelling clinical data in V-Go. In November, during the 17th Annual Diabetic Technology Meeting in Bethesda, Maryland the Company presented a retrospective study which demonstrated that V-Go combined with a simplified physician-driven insulin titration algorithm can reduce the A1C levels or the glucose level and achieve glycemic targets in adults with type-2 diabetes. Further, these findings were achieved using less insulin and with less hyperglycemia or low blood glucose and reported prior to starting V-Go.

Patients were simply up or titrated by the physician based on how the patient self monitored blood glucose readings aligned to blood glucose targets. After four months, a main significant A1C reduction of 1.6% from a baseline at 8.7%, down to 7.1 and a significant decrease in the means total daily dose of insulin from a baseline of 144 units a day to only 60 units per day in the V-Go was also observed.

In addition, the study demonstrated that hyperglycemia or low blood sugar prevalence decreased from 23% of baseline down to only 7% of patients by the study end. Of note, an important for the achievement of quality term performance measurements 47% of patients achieve an A1C of less than 70% which is impressive considering only 30% [ph] of the patients were below 70% at baseline.

The company also presented data from the study two weeks ago at the 11th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatment for Diabetes in Vienna, Austria.

Now additional compelling data from new studies have been submitted to the upcoming diabetes meetings in the United States and we are very confident that we will be sharing this new data throughout each of the quarters in 2018. Now I would like to talk about some of our activities we are focusing on to increase shareholder value by putting ourselves in a position to generate revenue in the not too distant future, while also leveraging our current access manufacturing capacity which should help us accelerate our gross margins by spreading our manufacturing overhead over more production volume.

First, in January this year we announced an agreement that Puerto Rico-based Fusion Consulting Group to bring V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery Device to Puerto Rico. The prevalence of people with type 2 diabetes in Puerto Rico is extremely high and we think the simplicity, the affordability and the effectiveness of the use of V-Go can help those patients with type 2 diabetes who are already an insulin better, manageable condition while enabling them to go about their normal daily activities.

Now as part of this agreement, Valeritas retains responsibility for product development, regulatory approval, quality management, and manufacturing while Fusion Consulting Group will be responsible for all sales activity in the physician offices and clinics in Puerto Rico.

We do not expect any significant revenue from this agreement in the first six months and again as most of you are well aware Puerto Rico is still in the process of recovering from the devastation caused by hurricane Maria. Now despite this, our partner [Indiscernible] still wanted to invest and move forward as they wanted to be able to help as many patients as they could Wally Allen [ph] rebuild its power in transportation infrastructure.

Now, just last week we announced the partnership with Movi SpA, an Italian based distributor of high technology medical devices. Under the terms of this agreement, we granted Movi exclusive rights to promote market and sell V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery Device to diabetes clinics and patients in Italy. Now according to Diabete Italia, a network of the scientific community in associations for people with diabetes there are over 2.6 million Italians that have type 2 diabetes.

I have been so impressed with the Movi team who took the time to truly understand V-Go and how to utilize in Italy. We have started to have Movi as a partner in Italy as they have a strong physician relationship in the diabetes field and they have extensive experience including distributing the Animas Ping insulin pump. Although we do have regulatory approval in Europe, there are some things that must be completed before a launch including updating and creating additional packaging and marketing materials prior to shipping to Italy and we are working to be at position to support Movi's V-Go launch in Italy after the summer holidays or the start of the fourth quarter of this year.

Regarding other potential distribution agreements, we continue to pursue partnerships with other international distributors with the aim to bring the V-Go into additional market.

Now, I want to remind everyone that we recently created the role of Chief Business Officer or CBO, a new executive role for the company to lead all of our strategic and business development efforts going forward. I was very excited in January that Joseph Saldanha, who had been assisting the company as a consultant in the latter part of 2017 joined the company as our first CBO and he is already making a positive impact to organization.

Joe brings more than 25 years at medical technology and pharmaceutical experience to Valeritas including extensive diabetes experience holding senior positions in both the United States and internationally in commercial, corporate and business development, alliance management and manufacturing management.

Now moving on the research and development, we are continuing advance our two lead products. First to market will be our new one-way Bluetooth communication V-Go accessory which we refer to as V-Go Link.

We continue to make great progress in the development of V-Go Link including the user-interface and its application software, the link circuit board, as well as slight modifications to the V-Go in order for it to hold the snap-on link. It’s important to note, the V-Go Link will not control any part of the V-Go.

The V-Go Link will push information in one direction only and about your Information about and the timing of the insulin that is delivered by the V-Go to the patient slot device allowing the patient and their healthcare provider to make periodic regimen adjustment.

We remain attracted be able to introduce the V-Go Link by the end of this year and we expect to have the product fully available through the whole distribution channel in the United States in the first part of 2019. Our other main R&D project is our PreFill V-Go which utilizes all the same h-patch technology of our current V-Go, but we have an insulin prefill cartridge. At this time we are not providing any additional information on this or the other specifics of our R&D projects.

So with that, I would now like to turn the call over Erick Lucera, our CFO, who will summaries and provide some color on our financials. Erick?

Thank you, John, and good evening everyone. My comments today will focus on the drivers underlining gross margin improvement, expectations on expenses for 2018 and cash management.

Our full financials can be found in our 10-K which will be filed with the SEC. One of the many reasons that I was personally attracted to work at the Valeritas was its gross margin potential, during the last several years we have made significant progress in that area.

Our gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $2.6 million versus $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increased gross profit was driving by an 810 basis point improvement and gross margin to 45.2%. This improvement was due primarily to increase scale and volume and a slight in our net selling price versus the same quarter in 2016.

Just two years ago in 2015, our gross margin was only 21%. For the year gross improved to 40.3% compared to 35.5% in 2016. As I’ve mentioned on previous calls we focused on improving our supply chain management as well as our production quantity and finished goods final packaging process to drive down our overall cost of goods, while lower our finished goods inventory to a level which we felt was appropriate.

Our total operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $12.9 million excluding a $3.7 million for a one-time impairment of assets, which is an increase of approximately $2.8 million driven by our increased investments in the company’s commercial initiatives including the expansion of our sales force by nearly 40% in April of 2017.

Valeritas has a strong culture of being very prudent with its cash and we continue to look for ways to be more efficient with what we spend while continuing to invest for growth. We ended the year with $26 million in total cash and cash equivalents compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2016. As most of you know the increase in cash was due to a public offering of common stock in the first quarter of 2017 reduced by the net cash use to fund operations.

On September 22, 2017 we initially announced that we had entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital and we subsequently close the transaction on January 7, 2018.

As of December 31, 2017 we had not sold any stock to Aspire Capital pursuant to the purchase agreement. By the current cash balance and assuming the full utilization of our agreement with Aspire Capital, we believe that the company has sufficient cash to satisfy its operations through the fourth quarter of 2018.

Turning to guidance. 2018 should be an exciting year for Valeritas as our targeted approach to sales and marketing is driving strong prescription growth. Based on our prescription trend and our confidence in our sales and marketing approach we’re guiding 2010 revenue to be between $26 million and $28 million.

As previously discussed, we exited 2017 with gross margins of 45% and we expect quarterly gross margin to increase on an annual and sequential basis in 2018 driven primarily by volume increases ending the year at around 50%.

We do expect OpEx to increase in 2018 by $1 million to $2 million per quarter as we’re planning to increase some of our efforts in marketing, support services, R&D and clinical studies.

With that, I’ll hand the call back to John.

Great. Thank you, Erick. Now before we open the lines for questions, I would like to make a few very brief closing remarks. I’m very encouraged by the prescription growth that we experienced in the fourth quarter, especially a 32% growth in new prescriptions and targeted account.

I believe our direct-to-patient activation program would really begin to drive more patients into and asking their doctors for V-Go throughout 2018. Our strong revenues also in the fourth quarter were very encouraging.

And as Erick noted we expect that positive momentum in prescription trends from our fourth quarter to continue throughout 2018 achieving revenue growth with continued improvements in our gross margins.

So in summary, I’m very pleased with how the organization performed in 2017. We are well-positioned for the future and I want to thank each and every member of our organization, all of whom are dedicated to improving their health and simplifying the lives of people of diabetes as we pursue our vision to one day make V-Go a preferred method that patient with Type 2 diabetes deliver their insulin.

With that, operator, would you pleased open the call for questions.

Doug Schenkel

Hey, good afternoon guys and thank you for taking my questions. Just starting on pricing, I’m curious how pricing impacted revenue in the fourth quarter, specifically did it contribute to year-over-year growth and what pricing assumption are you factoring into 2018 revenue growth expectations?

John Timberlake

Sure Doug. So, good to have in the call Doug. So pricing in the fourth quarter had some impacts for our revenue in quarter, So if you just look at our total quarterly growth price was just about little more 50% of the growth and volume was other 50% of growth. We had about a net price increase for the whole year a little over 4% from 2017 versus 2016. For the -- on an annual basis overall the volume was just or essentially flat from last year as we talked about, during the first half of the year the decline in our volume from our non-targeted accounts you walked away, which we turned around second half a year, so most of the total annual revenue increase as due to price, that’s not case in the second half of year, but for the full year.

Going forward, we haven’t made any prospective statements on our pricing action. We as an organization have never taken double-digit price actions. And I think as you are well aware, we are – 95% of our business is in the pharmaceutical distribution channel and we have contracts with most the major payers for the Medicare Part D programs, coverage as well as majority of our commercialize are under the contract and all of them contain price protection provision. So doesn't really matter we changed so much of the gross, that’s really net price, so it won’t be significant impact for next year.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. Got it. That’s helpful. Congrats on the recent distribution agreement in Italy. You noted that you’re in continued conversations with other potential partners. Do you think another agreement is going to get across the finish line this year? And how is that expectation reflected in guidance?

John Timberlake

Yes. Two-part questions. So the first part is, obviously you can never predict the future and you never know until you know, but I would say we are in discussions with multiple other distributors. I think there is a high interest. We’re very pleased there’s a high interest for the product on multiple countries to bring that into their country. So Erick and our, actually Joseph Saldanha, our Chief Business Officer is one of the primary focuses. So I think it's probable or reasonable we get something across finish line this year in some other countries.

Going back in this year as I’d mentioned, this is our first distribution agreement outside United States. So, we have regulatory approval in Europe, so it’s kind of regulatory issue. It's not even probability of success issue. It’s just we want to get the first one right, meaning we got to adjust our product packaging to go into the third – to another country, different languages, different SKUs. And we want to do it in a way that when we sign another agreement it’s a faster process. So we’re doing the first one right and we’re also kind of bumping up just the European summary. Don’t want to launch the product in Europe over this summer.

So, there’s not a whole lot of impact in our projections. There is some impact that we assumed in the fourth quarter, but until we actually know that real launch date, we just kind of put a -- I’d say, non-material amount is in our projections.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. And one last question, keeping in line we’re about two months into the quarter. Is there anything you can share on what you're seeing so far in the quarter? I guess to be real specific here, I'm just curious if we should expect continued sequential revenue growth in the quarter relative to Q4? Thank you.

John Timberlake

Yes. So we’re – in our prescription data there's a lag, so we don’t see prescription data has quick, but we have enough information that that this will be -- we believe this will be another quarter with growth. A fourth quarter as I mentioned we did have some -- somebody who cover products, who are covered on the DME as medical benefit, you do get sometimes larger quantities purchased at the end the year for people using up or trying to get longer scripts product before they reset or deductible. So 5% of our business has that same dynamic.

In addition even the retail side we noticed which is the -- the main reason why more pre-unannounced revenue to this announced we actually saw that dynamic a little bit playoff in the retail not nearly the significant but we did see patients getting for example, two of months of scripts in December versus is one month. So net of all that I think Doug is that we do – still expect growth in the first quarter. I think it will be very strong year-over-year growth. It will be sequential. But it won’t be the same rate from 3Q to 4Q, because of this dynamic I just described, to see that kind of return again in second quarter.

Doug Schenkel

Understood. All right. Thanks again, John.

John Timberlake

Yes.

John Timberlake

Great. Guys, this will conclude our prepared remarks and our Q&A for today. I do want to thank everybody for joining us and Erick and I and the organization look forward to sharing our continued results in our next quarter call. So thank you and have a great evening.

