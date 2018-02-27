He also shares his current top idea - CVS - despite the beat-down its stock price is getting at the moment.

David joins the Roundtable to share his passion for value investing, and explain why it’s a good fit for Main Street investors seeking profits on Wall Street.

Benjamin Graham is considered the “godfather” of value investing. Warren Buffett and Joel Greenblatt are also value devotees. In a nutshell, value investing is selecting stocks based on the belief that they trade for less than their intrinsic value. In other words, value investors are consistently on the hunt for stocks they believe the market has undervalued. Is it a fool-proof strategy? No. But those who follow and believe in it are passionate about it, and they’ve reaped rich rewards for their efforts. I’m not going to go as far as to claim that Buffett built his wealth on value investing alone, but he’s clearly got a good thing going.

David J. Waldron, who’s been writing on Seeking Alpha for about five years, is also a dyed-in-the-wool value investor. He founded and runs the Main Street Value Investor (MSVI) community on Marketplace, a subscription service dedicated to finding and profiting from the many solid value investing opportunities Wall Street has to offer. David is a former academic - in another life, he had a high-profile career as a campus president in the post-secondary education space - and he brings that “teaching” mindset to bear for MSVI members. As the name of his service implies, David’s mission is to help Main Street investors not only seek out and profit from value opportunities but also learn how to use their “street savvy” so they don’t get outsmarted by Wall Street.

David joined the Roundtable to talk about his value investing philosophy; explain his K.I.S.S. approach; and explain why investors shouldn’t underestimate CVS (CVS), despite the fact that it’s currently being beaten down by concerns about the pending Aetna (AET) acquisition and the buzz about Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) pharmacy venture.

Seeking Alpha: You’re an enduring proponent of value investing. Yet, some believe it’s a dying practice. Could you explain why you’re a value investing “die hard,” and how that strategy is working for you in the current market environment?

David J. Waldron: I became a bottom-up value investor from trial and error after mostly failing at top-down analysis earlier in my investing career. I have probably tried most of the stock market’s genres: momentum growth, trend following, technical analysis, sector investing, fund only strategies, and similar macroeconomic approaches to portfolio construction.

What I ultimately discovered from my high-cost investment education — I paid my tuition in the form of trading losses — was a hard lesson in self-directed investing. The concept of trading stocks was created to facilitate willing participants taking affordable ownership slices of publicly-traded companies. Of course, that original premise has evolved beyond the fundamentals-based ownership of common shares to a myriad of research methodologies, types of ownership, and trading platforms. To the contrary, my early experiences from trial and error kept bringing me back to the concept of value.

In the widely-read Seeking Alpha article linked in your question above, “On The Death Of Value Investing,” I argue that value investing is an enduring legacy that inevitably has its ups and downs just like everything we experience in the stock market, and in our lives for that matter.

Self-directed value investing leaves us less vulnerable to the Wall Street professional management traps of quarterly performance for job security, satisfying institutional investor thirst for fast money, charging fees to subsidize outsize bonuses or any other excessive practice that eats away at our overall performance.

As Warren Buffett once said, “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.” Value matters in all areas of our financial lives, including the stock market. That fact will likely endure through all market cycles for decades to come, if not forever.

I am humbled and proud that the strategy has continued to work well for my family, subscribers, and followers in the current thousand-legged bull market. Since its inception in July of 2008 just as the Great Recession was taking hold and as of January 31, 2018, the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio’s 24 current holdings have enjoyed a cumulative capital return that has outperformed the S&P 500 — net of dividends — based on a market cap-weighted basis. Price is what we paid for ownership slices of these wonderful companies. Value is what we got, over time.

Now, that market-beating outcome took 10 years of (FUN) work, and there is no guarantee that our outperformance will continue, but history dictates that an investor is far more likely to get rich slow than to get rich fast and getting rich slow is better than not at all.

Unfortunately, building wealth from a self-directed investment portfolio over an extended holding period is rare compared to the collecting of billions of dollars in portfolio fees each quarter by professional managers.

I venture that patience is the scarcest commodity on Wall Street. As self-directed value investors, we get to profit from that incongruity.

SA: You also believe that “trying to predict trends, catalysts, and macro events that produce consistently profitable trades is mostly the fool’s game.” There are many investors who would likely disagree with you, however. What criteria do you use to evaluate the stocks you follow, and how have you come to these preferences?

DJW: I often observe that too many investors believe that it is possible to predict trends, catalysts, and macro events with consistency. And the crystal ball is disguised as sophisticated methodology encompassing forward revenues and earnings as well as specific future stock prices. Indeed, history shows that such practices are mostly the fool’s game.

I say “mostly” because, in my observations, a tiny percentage of investors are intuitively wired with the emotional intelligence to make winning short-term trades more often than not, that is, 60/40 win-loss rates or similar. Now, for as long as the stock market has existed, these gifted folks usually sell their trading strategies to a public thirsty for fast money. The problem is science has yet to discover how to transfer the successful trader’s DNA code to the customers, and thus the short-sighted strategy on its own does not consistently work as promised or hoped.

Despite this significant shortfall, we desperately want it to work for the sake of our family’s financial security, so we keep going back for more quick money ideas, perhaps from a different source blessed with market-timing DNA, but with our same misaligned intent. The purveyor is not the fool but merely a well-intentioned market whiz kid trying to spread the gospel of easy money. Nevertheless, we keep going back to the well despite not being as naturally wired to time the market successfully.

P.T. Barnum famously uncovered this human fallacy over a century ago. His legendary reference to this delusion still applies years later, the stock market being no exception.

The good news is such market-wide irrational behavior creates rare and highly profitable buying opportunities for wonderful companies trading at bargain prices.

At Main Street Value Investor, we uncover price/value opportunities by conducting due diligence on five fundamental areas without the need for the typical Wall Street prerequisites of an Ivy League MBA, sophisticated financial models, and trading algorithms.

Our preferred areas of due diligence are value proposition, shareholder yields, returns on management, valuation multiples, and downside risk. We then add a pinch of common sense.

SA: You follow a “K.I.S.S. - Keep It Super Simple” philosophy in your investing approach. Where do you believe investors tend to over-complicate their strategies, and how do you help MSVI members simplify that approach?

DJW: Call me John Bogle, but the financial services industry is compelled to make things complicated to justify all those bonuses fueled by fees and commissions. Now, to its credit, the industry has rolled out versions of K.I.S.S. with discounted online brokerages and low-cost index funds, pioneered by Bogle.

Nevertheless, investors suppress any advantages from discounted commissions by trading on margin or too often, thus racking up unnecessary debt and trading costs at what was supposed to be a low-cost experience. Although mostly inexpensive and low-maintenance, index funds including exchange-traded funds, virtually guarantee average performance not to mention unnecessary risk from the derivative nature of the ETF products.

At MSVI, we partner with our members to facilitate a self-directed investor forum centered on mining relevant data, exercising self-control, and applying tenacity to portfolio construction and maintenance.

We eschew complicated or expensive investment vehicles such as options, futures, arbitrage, currencies (crypto or sovereign), commodities, trend following, short positions, technical analysis, momentum growth, high yield dividend, or any trading schemes in the hopes of fast money gains. We happily leave those speculative ventures to professional traders, market gamblers, and the Ouija Board.

We designed Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace for the thoughtful investor who is committed to continuous improvement of his or her portfolio; disciplined to conduct the necessary due diligence to discover quality companies whose stocks are trading with ample margins of safety; and patient in waiting for the compounding of capital gains and reinvested dividends to grow his or her portfolio over time.

Ultimately, we operate from the Yogi Berra-ism premise that investing is 90% half common sense. That said, I think the best advice we convey to investors that lack the rare successful trader’s DNA — myself included — is to stop placing bets on speculative equities and start investing in quality companies. Benjamin Graham is our source of that enduring investment wisdom.

SA: You’ve written about how much you like CVS as a value play, even calling it “a quality compounder trading with wide margins of safety.” At the time of writing (Monday, February 26), the stock is trading around $68.40, close to its 52-week low of $66.45. Is that on news of the Aetna merger, or something else? It’s a pretty big deal for a pharmacy brand to acquire a health insurer. What’s the opportunity here? Do you see that merger coming to fruition, and if so, what does that mean for CVS investors?

DJW: CVS Health is a current illustrative example of investing with thought, discipline, and patience as you filter out the noise from Mr. Market and his legions of loyal followers. I recommended CVS when it was trading around $79, but not because I thought it was going to $100 after the next earnings release or when its 200-day moving average crossed Boardwalk and Park Place. I am bullish on the company because it scores high in each of our targeted areas of fundamental analysis. Simply put, it is a quality company trading at a bargain price.

To be sure, the feared Amazon Pharmacy, the pending Aetna acquisition, and the recently announced Bezos, Dimon, and Buffett health insurance partnership are each putting pressure on the stock price. However, as value investors, those are the types of events that we never try to predict, but we always welcome. We cherish such value-creating breaking news and other macroeconomic events that are not otherwise detrimental to our society on the whole.

I think the Aetna deal is good for shareholders, employees, and customers as it will widen the moat at CVS as the diversified healthcare provider it has become. If the deal fails, Aetna’s shareholders may be on the wrong side of the typical M&A reverse fallout. On the announcement, Aetna scored while CVS has tanked. Likewise, CVS shareholders may benefit from less pressure on the dividend, share buybacks, and the balance sheet. It is a win-win for CVS, in our view.

Nonetheless, I have no idea at what price CVS will be trading at next week, next month, or a year from now; but my educated guess is it will be worth much more five to 10 years from now than it is today.

If I am wrong, we will write it off our portfolio as “a good idea at the time,” and move onto to another long-view compelling value opportunity knowing our time-tested quality plus value strategy is profitable more often than not.

SA: Comcast (CMCSA) is another stock you like, which you characterize as a “contrarian play on cord-cutting.” As someone who’s “cut the cord” themselves, I have to say, I’m skeptical. What’s so great about Comcast, and where’s the upside?

DJW: Peter Lynch famously preached “buy what you know.” I think what he meant was if you are impressed with a product or service of a publicly-traded company, why not research the enterprise to see if your perceived value transcends the stock?

In my case, I researched Comcast after being surprisingly impressed by its cable bundle. I long suffered as the end-user of a mediocre privately-held cable company before I was forced to change monopolies after moving to Pennsylvania last fall.

My original intent was to put together my own bundle of streaming services using Comcast’s high-speed internet but fell short on a couple of preferred channels. After reciting a few Hail Mary’s, I reluctantly signed-on to Comcast’s entire Xfinity bundle. Although my previous cable provider was not a tough act to follow, I am now a happy customer.

For example, we just re-casted our mobile phones onto Xfinity Mobile, which includes the same features plus we remain on our previous legacy provider’s 4G network, at the cost of only 15% of my previous monthly service fee. The catch? You have to stay active on the Xfinity internet service. Not a problem as that was the original plan.

More importantly, as an investor, I have owned Walt Disney (DIS) for several years and was familiar with Comcast’s acquisition and assimilation of NBCUniversal. On a side note, I think of DIS and CMCSA as an ideal paired media investment hedge.

Based on my previous cable-provider experience, I empathize with the bearish cord cutters who apparently share an overwhelming market view. However, that is what allows Comcast — a best-in-class operator — to be available at what we perceived as a bargain price.

SA: You’re planning on adding a portfolio of undervalued small cap stocks to MSVI in the near future. Without letting the cat out of the bag prematurely, can you talk a little about your approach for that portfolio, and why you’ve decided to branch out from MSVI’s large-cap roots to provide small-cap coverage?

DJW: Speaking of roots, I originally wrote small-cap articles for Seeking Alpha PRO after arriving here in 2013.

The decision to branch out into two model portfolios within Main Street Value Investor was an easy one. Several subscribers expressed that they were impressed with my investing style and MSVI’s Marketplace service format, but suggested a more extensive menu of new ideas. I thought that adding a small-cap total return portfolio to our already winning large-cap total return portfolio would be the best way to diversify for the benefit of our members.

The small-cap model portfolio is currently in beta with a full rollout scheduled for April 2018. Because we are increasing the volume of offerings two-fold, we are raising the price of the service accordingly on April 2, 2018. As our active members already know, anyone who subscribes on or before April 1, 2018, will enjoy the current low price points for the life of their membership. Legacy subscribers are getting access to two actively-managed model portfolios for the price of one. And since we now cover small-, mid-, and large-cap dividend payers, there are more opportunities and choices.

I consider Main Street Value Investor a member-centered forum and thus invite suggestions for improvement, and then implement what we believe would benefit a majority of subscribers.

SA: Technology seems to be a sector where many investors believe there is opportunity for growth in 2018. What’s your take on that?

DJW: Our take is if a quality technology company with seemingly long-term prospects becomes available at a reasonable price, we will pounce. To be sure, we focus our research on companies as opposed to sectors.

SA: What’s one opportunity you really like right now, and what’s the story?

DJW: I would suggest that CVS Health is our best-published idea right now in that it excels in each of the fundamental areas that we direct our research, a rare discovery in today’s leveraged, overpriced market.

We like the company’s value proposition as a diversified healthcare provider. Despite the suspension of the already healthy dividend and share buyback program (so what) pending the close of Aetna deal, the average of earnings, free cash flow, and dividend yields far exceeds the rising 10-year Treasury rate. Thus, the stock’s equity bond rate for shareholders is compelling in the face of the current suspension status.

Except for employee satisfaction, management performance is impressive, including top and bottom-line growth, profit margins, and returns on capital, equity, and assets. The stock’s valuation multiples for sales, earnings, book value, cash flow, and market sentiment are compelling.

In respect to the preservation of capital, we rate the company’s long-term downside risk as below average due to a wide economic moat, excellent debt coverage on the balance sheet, plus — any current squeamishness from the ever short-sighted market notwithstanding — low levels of volatility and short-interest.

It may be worth repeating that investing is 90% half common sense.

