Aspen Group's (ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews Hosts Material Announcement Conference Call (Transcript)

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Material Announcement Conference Call February 26, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Michael Mathews - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Janet Gill - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital

Lee Cooperman - Omega Advisors

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

William Gibson - Roth Capital Partners

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery

Greg Fillman - Private Investor

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to TELCO Only, Aspen Group Inc Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference Janet Gill, Aspen’s Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Janet Gill

Thank you. Good afternoon. My name is Janet Gill, Aspen's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us today for Aspen Group Conference Call to announce Aspen Universities Entrance into the Pre-Licensure BSN Degree Program.

Please note that the company's remarks made during this call, including answers to questions, include forward looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These include statements relating to enrollment, revenue and operating income projections for the Phoenix Campus and total market size projections of the Pre-Licensure BSN Business in the Phoenix Metro are in the United States.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. A discussion of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the section titled Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year-ended April 30, 2017. Aspen Group disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of future developments. There will be a transcript of this conference call available for one year at the company’s website.

I will now turn the call over to the Chairman and CEO of Aspen Group, Mr. Michael Mathews.

Michael Mathews

Thanks Janet. Good afternoon everyone. As most of you are aware, over the past three plus years Aspen University has been increasing its active student body by over 100 registered nurses each month, thereby becoming one of the largest nursing schools in the United Sates, as we today have over 4,500 registered nurses active in our school of nursing.

We’ve grown at this tremendous rate because we’ve made college affordable again for registered nurses, allowing them to pay for their degree program utilizing monthly payment plans. The degree programs we’ve offered to-date are 100% online and are designed specifically for registered nurses holding active, unencumbered nursing licenses looking to earn an advanced degree.

Of course today we offer an RN to BSN completion degree program, RN to MSN Bridge, an MSN and a DNP degree program. The 4,500 RNs in our School of Nursing today deliver average annualized revenue of approximately $3,400 per student, meaning our current annualized revenue pace in our School of Nursing is about $15 million.

We project there are just over 260,000 registered nurses currently enrolled in Post-Licensure BSN, MSN or doctoral degree programs in the United Sates. So Aspen’s total available marketed opportunity among registered nurses is approximately 885 million per annum, meaning we currently hold about 1.7% share of the market. So certainly there is great growth potential for capturing a larger share of the Post-Licensure nursing market in the coming years.

The purpose of today’s announcement is to explain to our shareholders that we are now planning to enter the enormous undergraduate Pre-Licensure Nursing Degree business. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing or AACN, their most recent annual survey reported there are approximately 190,000 students enrolled in entry level baccalaureate nursing programs in the United States.

In studying the leading entry level baccalaureate nursing schools, both public as well for profit schools, we found that the average program cost, including tuition and fees for a 120 credit programs is about $85,000. This of course doesn’t include room and board and other expenses for those students that choose to live on campus. Meaning the total cost of these students is often closer to $100,000.

This is why I keep saying that the higher education industry in this country is fundamentally broken. We are asking high school graduates to enter a Pre-Licensure BSN program and pay $100,000, when the first year income of a registered nurse is typically only in the range of $50,000 after tax.

If a student goes $100,000 in debt, and allocates 20% of their take home pay to pay back the loan, it would take 10 years, not including interest to pay back this debt. This just makes no sense. So we are here today to announce that we are going to now disrupt the nursing market segment.

Our solution is to offer a Hybrid Online/On-campus program that allows the majority of credits to be completed online. Specifically 83 of the 120 credits in our program or 69% are to be completed online, while the remaining 37 credits are completed on campus. This will allow students to avoid the additional cost of room and board, as they will only have to commute into our campus and their given clinical site to complete their 37 remaining credits.

Speaking of clinical sites, we are proud to announce two key clinical partnerships in Phoenix who will provide clinical rotations for our Pre-Licensure nursing students. The first is Maricopa Integrated Health System, a premier public teaching hospital and academic medical center for physicians, nurses and allied health students. They are one of Arizona’s largest academic medical centers, providing clinical opportunities at their acute care hospital, regional burn center, federally qualified health centers, comprehensive health center and behavioral health hospitals.

The second partner is Honor Health, a five-hospital, non-profit system in Scottsdale and the north Phoenix area. All five hospitals have been awarded Magnet recognition status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Aspen’s Pre-Licensure BSN Program is offered as a full time, three year or nine semester program that is specifically designed for students who do not currently hold a State Nursing License and have no prior nursing experience. Aspen will admit students into three tracks; the first track is for high school graduates with no prior college credits. The second track are for students that have less than 48 general education prerequisites completed, and the third track for students that have completed all 48 gen education pre-req credits and are ready to enter the core Nursing courses and clinical experiences.

In terms of our pricing model, we will offer students Aspen’s current low tuition rates of $150 per credit hour for the online gen-ed courses and $325 per credit hour for online core Nursing courses and $495 per credit hour for clinical courses.

This means for high school graduates with no prior college credits, the total cost of attendance will be less than $50,000 for our entire 120 credit program. Compared to other schools charging on average $85,000 for a 120 credit program that’s a savings of over 45%.

So including tuition and fees, Aspen’s average cost per credit will be approximately $390 for a student completing the entire 120 credit program, which is approximately a 43% higher ASP, Average Selling Price, relative to Aspen’s fully online Post-Licensure Nursing Business today.

Our first campus will be based in the Phoenix, Arizona Metro, specifically in Tempe, located on Interstate 10 just south of the Airport. We selected one of the most heavily travelled freeway locations in Phoenix to place the campus, in order to make the campus commutable from most Phoenix Suburbs and to receive the greatest visibility amongst freeway commuters.

The Arizona State Board of Nursing reported that in calendar year 2014, their most recent annual report available, that 4,369 students were admitted that year to Pre-Licensure Nursing Programs and that total enrolments in the state was 6,568 students, which represents about 3.5% of the total enrolments in the United States. Our plan is to grow our Phoenix Campus to a maximum of 900 students over the next several years, which if we accomplish this goal would represent approximately 13% share of the state of Arizona.

Revenue expectations for this campus are expected to exceed $10 million per annum at full maturity, which will take several years given that a new campus is subject to enrolment limits during its initial student cohorts. Our plan is to launch the initial cohort is students in our summer semester, while the first cohort of clinical students will begin in the fall.

In the first year we will target 60 to 90 enrolments per semester, with the plan being to enroll no more than 30 students ready to start the clinical component of the program, no more than 30 students with some college credits and no more than 30 high school graduates holding no college credits.

In our 2019 fiscal year, which will be approximately three quarters of activity, revenue will be slightly less than $1 million with fiscal year 2020 growing to over $2 million, that in subsequent years that would double each year until we hit the $10 million per annum projection.

In terms of financials for the Phoenix campus, we expect capitalized costs to be in the $1 million range and hit our EBITDA breakeven point by the end of the year two. Not counting the capitalized costs cash burn on an operating basis in those first two fiscal years should be no more than $1 million. Finally, we project EBITDA at maturity to be in approximately the 25% range.

Those are my formal remarks for today. I would like to open the call for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street. Your line is now open.

Eric Martinuzzi

Congrats on the launching on the new program; obviously an exciting time for you guys. Just curious, you talked about sort of a $10 million run rate at target. That I know was a lot of growth invest – there is an investment period here that’s going to come first. You mentioned the CapEx of $1 million. There is some operating expenses as well. But that EBITDA breakeven by year two, what sort of EBITDA losses will we sustain between here and the end of year two?

Michael Mathews

Well, we are looking at the total EBITDA burn over the first two fiscal years to be no more than $1 million. You are looking at year one will be the heavier loss, which will be approximately three quarts of $1 million and the second year it will be in the $250,000 range and then around the end of that second fiscal year we turn positive.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. Now obviously just a huge market that you guys are just dipping your toe into, just one location in one state. You know this kind of market is pretty well supplied with competitors. Just I can think just in your own backyard, the University of Phoenix and Grand Canyon and Chamberlain. How are you doing it differently and how are you gaining mindshare?

Michael Mathews

Well, first of all the purpose of today’s announcement is to explain that we have created, in my opinion the most innovative Pre-Licensure BSN Program that’s even been launched. For whatever reason, no other school has put together a program where the vast majority of credits are online, which means we can afford to provide Aspen’s current low tuition rates to these students.

So in my humble opinion we are going to be able to take significant market share from any and all current competitors, once we have our name in each marketplace. And of course as you know, we’ve decided to test the Phoenix market place first, partly because our academic leadership is located here and we have tremendous relationships, but also we have our enrollment centers. So the majority of our employees are actually here as well.

So this is a good test market for us to start in, and you are correct there are some big competitors. Like Chamberlain I believe has 21 campuses around the country and of course this is our first and this is a very big business. We are looking at it being a $10 million plus revenue potential per year at maturity. So if we go ahead and launch several of these campuses over the next several years, yeah you are talking about that being a significant part of our business.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay, well what will this do – sort of you have also distinguished yourself, you Aspen Group with the 66% of – I think its 66% of your student body on payments plans. Correct me if I’m wrong there, but what do you expect this to do to that kind of weighted average?

Michael Mathews

Well, it would bring it down of course. I mean you can’t expect a high school student to come in and pay for an approximately $48,000 program on a payment plan, it’s impossible. So that will be – this will be much more heavily weighted towards Federal Financial Aid, because it has to be, it’s a three year program that’s averaging $16,000 a year.

So yeah, so I mean the highest payment plan, monthly payment plan that we have is for our doctoral programs and our FNP Program at USU and that’s as you guys know, its $375 a month for 72 months or six years and so we are really limited for any program that ends up costing more than say $27,000. It’s really not possible to conduct a monthly payment plan.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. Well you do not lag for the big picture and the big vision, so I wish you well on this endeavor. You guys have plenty of growth vectors that’s – good luck tackling them all. It’s a wide open ended story for sure.

Michael Mathews

Thanks Eric.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Mike Malouf from Craig-Hallum Capital. Your line is now open.

Mike Malouf

Great, thanks for talking my questions. Exciting times. If I could just drill down a little bit on that opportunity beyond Arizona, what will you be looking at to make that decision to expand and how long of maybe data or experience do you think you need before you say ‘gees, let’s open up one someplace else?’

Michael Mathews

That’s a great question Mike, good afternoon by the way. So there is two or three things that come to mind immediately. Number one, one of the reasons we selected Phoenix is that they only have 9 Pre-Licensure BSN Programs in the metro, so we would be the 10th.

One of the things that we do is we study market by market the number of nursing students that are on waiting list to go ahead and enter into a nursing program or into a clinical, to clinical part of a program and in Phoenix specifically there are hundreds of thousands of students that are on waiting list to commence with the remainder of their nursing program, and we have relationships that will help us tap into that.

So there is really three factors, what’s the size of the market place in terms of the number of the nursing students, what’s the level of students that are currently on wait list that would love to have another option i.e., Aspen, and then thirdly, well obviously we’re always going to be looking at the numbers of competitors in that market as well.

Mike Malouf

Okay, what about with what you guys accomplished with regards to the success that you have, that’s the first one. What will be the first thing that – I mean, what will be the indicator to expand. Because I image that you can find similar type area that have similar type waiting list and demand for these types of opportunities.

Michael Mathews

Yeah, I mean well, so it would be like any other college segment that we tackle. It’s going to be 'what’s our enrolment?' So if we are able to accomplish our enrolment goals over the next four years and reach full maturity, which I think as we described, full maturity for us would be over 900 students ultimately and we build up to that over the next four years and I could provide you guys in the future some ideas as to kind of what we believe is going to be our enrolment total each year over the four years.

Mike Malouf

And do you think you would wait till you get up to 900 students before expanding into a second location?

Michael Mathews

No, that’s a great question. No, I think we’ll look to other markets. By the way this is the – as I’m sure most everyone knows, there is quite a process that takes place in order to get – to launch a campus. We have to of course get approval from the state, that given state; we have to get approval from the Board of Nursing of that given state in order to proceed and we’ve been working on this specific launch since last January, so just a little over a year.

So yeah, this is something that takes quite a bit of planning and work in order to launch and I would suspect that we’ll look to launch a program or I would say you know perhaps 18 months from now and then subsequent to that probably in a more rapid rate after that.

Mike Malouf

Got it, that’s helpful. And could you give us a little bit of color on the approval process that you went through? Were they – you know this is obviously new to them as well. Were there any hoops that took a while or were there any unanticipated problems you had with this kind of offering with regards to the regulators?

Michael Mathews

No, not really. So I mean there is really three bodies that we had to go to. Our first of course is our national accreditor, DEAC. They have to approve this new program and the curriculum as it relates to that program, so that’s one level of activity that took place.

The second is we have to submit the program to the state of Arizona and then finally and critically we had to get the approval from the board of nursing of the State of Arizona. And again, all three of those things were – it took several quarters to take place and ultimately we received approval from all three bodies and that will be typical no matter what state we go to.

Mike Malouf

As a follow-up, I’m assuming that do you have to do step one again if you go any other steps of just the last two steps?

Michael Mathews

Just the last two.

Mike Malouf

Okay and have you started any other states at this point?

Michael Mathews

I’d rather not comment at this point.

Mike Malouf

Got it, okay. All right, thanks a lot, I appreciate the help.

Michael Mathews

Thanks Mike.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Lee Cooperman from Omega Advisors. Your line is now open.

Lee Cooperman

Thank you. Congratulations! You guys have done a terrific job over the last couple of years. But one question, you emphasize very frequently the unique payment system you have that’s paying as you go monthly credit acquire debits. It seems to me that that’s something that’s highly reproducible by any competitor. What are your other competitive advantages other than that, because I don’t look at that as an enduring completive advantage?

Michael Mathews

Well, I think you know. Thanks for the comment Lee and the question. I think it is a competitive advantage and there hasn’t been any significantly sized universities to-date. You know the publically held realm that has launched a monthly payment plan and the reason for that is if you reduce your tuition rate for a degree program, you have to offer it to all students.

So if you are a significantly sized for-profit today in American, say hypothetically you have a 200 million run rate. If you broadly change your tuition rates down to the Aspen level, which is approximately half the industry pricing, then over night you have no longer a run rate of 200 million it’s not 100 million. So that’s the reason, which will be financial suicide.

So that’s the reason why a lot of these schools to-date have not done this. And so the question should be, how can they get into this approach and I would submit to you that the probably the only likely way of doing it would be to start a school from scratch or to acquire a small university, flip it and then grow it like we are trying to do it at the United States University.

Lee Cooperman

I got you. Thank you very much.

Michael Mathews

Thank you, Lee.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Howard Halpern from Taglich Brothers. Your line is now open.

Howard Halpern

Well, good afternoon.

Michael Mathews

Good afternoon Howard.

Howard Halpern

In terms of faculty, are you going to be able to use Aspen’s university’s faculty or will there be some hiring involved in this launch.

Michael Mathews

Good question. So there – the answer is both. The online courses, the gen-ed courses, as well as the online nursing coursing, the core nursing courses, those will both be available to be thought by our existing faculties. Now the clinical courses, those are going to be professors that we will be recruiting to join Aspen that will teach on the campus in Tempe.

Howard Halpern

Sure. How important and I guess maybe what was the process in garnering those two partners and could they have some sort of input in the curriculum that’s going to be taught?

Michael Mathews

No, the partners didn’t have any envelopment in the curriculum. What we did is, you can’t run a Pre-Licensure BSN Program without having very large, very significant clinical partners in place to provide our students with clinical rotations. So if this has been one of the key things that that needs to happen when you launch into a new market place, that you have to have those clinical partnerships setup.

We are very fortunate to have Dr. Anne McNamara as our Head Program Director on site. She previously ran the nursing school for the Grand Canyon University GCU and so we are very fortunate to have her to come over and with all of our expertise and all her contacts as well for clinical partnerships, and she has been a big part of getting those in place on behalf of Aspen.

Howard Halpern

Okay and then in terms of marketing and maybe marketing costs, could you explain a little bit how you are going to go into the college fairs or you are mainly going to look at by the waiting list?

Michael Mathews

Yeah, so basically we are going to be doing both Howard. The first thing we are going to do is, there are some very large community college, community colleges in the Phoenix area that have very, very long waiting lists. So we are going to hold some fairs at these schools to advice them that we can bring them in and we can help remove them of course from bring on their current waiting list.

But we will also be utilizing internet advertising which we normally do, we obviously be targeting just the Phoenix metro area. So we will be doing both activates, both on the ground type of – in person type of events, as well as our traditional internet advertisings.

Howard Halpern

Okay and just one last one, if students hear about this, does the student have to be – I mean they would to eventually go to the Tempe area, but do they have to be from the state of Arizona.

Michael Mathews

They don’t have to be, but the issue would be where they would live. Because you know again we are not going to have hosing?

Howard Halpern

Okay thanks.

Michael Mathews

Thanks Howard.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from William Gibson from Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

William Gibson

Thank you. My account is the financial arrangement work with Maricopa Health System on our health?

Michael Mathews

Well there really isn’t a financial relationship. So they basically give us a certain number, an allocation of clinical rotations for our students and the benefit that clinical partners of course receive is the ability to get to know that student and perhaps of course upon completion of the program, they could certainly be a pipeline into hiring. Because all these large healthy organizations obviously you know they have difficulty hiring enough BSNs. There is a shortage in American. So both parties benefit from us of obviously getting the clinical rotations, but for them from a potential a recruiting point of view.

William Gibson

Thank you. And is there a synergy with the FNP Program at USU in terms of clinic?

Michael Mathews

Yeah, that’s a great question. Right away we are going to have some wonderful clinical facilities in our Tempe campus. So in the near further we will look to potentially allow our FNP students to utilize those clinical, our clinical location in Tempe in order to do their weekend emergence in clinical. So yes, we are looking for that to be potentially utilized by USU, but at this point there is no specific announcement around that.

William Gibson

Okay and then one last question, given the summer start, I assume you got your programming curriculum already in place.

Michael Mathews

Yes sir, it’s completely finished. Yes, we are ready to go.

William Gibson

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Brett Reiss from Janney Montgomery. Your line is now open.

Brett Reiss

Yeah, hi Mike.

Michael Mathews

Hi Brett.

Brett Reiss

You are never boring.

Michael Mathews

We are a growing business.

Brett Reiss

Yes, yes. Talking about growth, your product offering with this new initiative is 50% less than anything else in Arizona. Why are you only budgeting you know that you are going to get 13% market share. Wouldn’t something like this just go viral and everybody would be knocking on your door?

Michael Mathews

Well, you know there is a limit to the size that any – there is a limit to the size of our campus. Our campus can hold no more than approximately 1,000 students at any given time. If in fact we have tremendous demand, which is possible, we could potentially open additional campus in the Phoenix area. We’ve actually talked about this internally. I’m not suggesting that we are going to do that, but it’s something that definitely is something that potentially we could do.

Brett Reiss

Right, right. The main competitive advantage you had was your low, student acquisition cost. Is that still at play here?

Michael Mathews

I would submit to you that it will be in play. Because again, we’ve launched a pre-licensure program under $50,000. I’m not sure that exists in American today. So this is a highly innovative program and that we are simply are able to do it because we design the program to be cost effective.

There is no reason other schools couldn’t create a program where the vast majority of credits are online. But frankly I think these universities are so in love with garnering this much possible revenue in dollars from their students that they don’t want to do it. So everything we do at Aspen is all about the students and all about reducing the cost of attendance, so that they can achieve a return on investment as soon as possible. This is what higher education in American is supposed to be like, but it doesn’t exist, and it exists now because we at Aspen are making it happen.

Brett Reiss

Alright. Well Mike, thanks for taking my question.

Michael Mathews

Thanks Howard. Brett, sorry...

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Greg Fillman [ph] a Private Investor. Your line is now open.

Q – Greg Fillman

Yeah, good afternoon. Just two questions, first of all, you know the pass rate. When a nurse finally finishes the program do they have to take a state test to start practicing nursing?

Michael Mathews

Absolutely. It’s called the NCLEX Exam.

Q – Greg Fillman

The NCLEX Exam, okay. What is your pass rate right now for your nurses you know that are graduating from your current nursing programs for that test versus the other schools.

Michael Mathews

Yes, sorry to interrupt you. Obviously to-date we only admit students that are currently registered nurses, that are in their occupation, that have an active nursing license and have already passed the NCLEX years earlier, okay. This is first foray into the pre-licensure business where we are working with students that are preparing to take the NCLEX Exam. The minimum NCLEX pass rate in most states I believe is 80%. We obviously are targeting a 90% plus NCLEX pass rate with our first campus and hopefully all of our future campuses.

Q – Greg Fillman

Okay, so when will be the first exam that takes place? Will it be the people with more than the 48 credit hours or whatever, so is that what will happen 10 years from now.

Michael Mathews

Not quite that long. So what I announced a few minutes ago is that we are going to bring students that have completed all 48 gen-ed pre-req and allow them to enter into our core nursing courses in the clinical experiences. So the students will be ready. They will be prepared to take the first NCLEX exams, what is that, yeah within 24 months from commencement, yes.

Q – Greg Fillman

24 months, okay. And then also can you talk about your target capital structuring going forward. Are you going to need to do like a race into execute your anticipated medium term business plan or are you going to go to debt markets and how much debt do you think the company can bear?

Michael Mathews

Sure, yeah good question. So we currently have approximately $5 million of cash in our balance sheet and we are going to be announcing our earnings on March 15, so approximately 2.5 weeks from now and we’ll give you the specificity on our financials as of quarter end January 31 at that time.

We currently have a credit facility with runway growth capital and if the facility is $10 million and we’ve drawn $7.5million, so we have an additional $2.5 million available. So with the cash, plus what’s available we have around $7.5 million of available cash and we aren’t looking to increase that credit line at this point. We feel like the $10 million line is enough and we have no specific plans for any capital raises in this calendar year.

Q – Greg Fillman

Okay, that’s great. And then just for brand recognition, I guess what parentage of students are aware of your name today or in the Phoenix market?

Michael Mathews

Well let me just say that you are really asking two different questions. So the Aspen University has become a household name in the hospitals, because you almost can’t go into a large hospital anywhere in American and not find an Aspen University Student. So amongst existing registered nurses, we absolutely have become a household name.

You can have 4,500 registered nurses in a school without having great brand recognition. Clearly we don’t have brand recognition amongst high school students today, unless of course they’ve heard about us from someone already in the nursing profession. And we were not concerned about, we believe that we will gain brand recognition very rapidly because of the innovation of our program.

Q – Greg Fillman

Okay, great. I appreciate your comments. Keep up the good work!

Michael Mathews

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At this time I’m showing no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Michael Mathews, CEO for closing remarks.

Michael Mathews

Thank you everyone for your questions. I want to thank everyone for joining us this afternoon and the team here looks forward to talking with you next month at our Q3 earnings call scheduled for March 15. Good afternoon.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This conclude the program. You may now disconnect.