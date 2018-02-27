REITs | Editors' Picks

Are You Ready To Buy Shares In Getty?

About: Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)
by: Brad Thomas
Summary

GTY has successfully grown its dividend by around 12% annually per year since the 2011 cut.

GTY's diversified platform should provide stable cash flows that help mitigate risk within the redevelopment pipeline.

I am initiating a Speculative Buy on GTY.

Getty Realty (GTY) was founded in 1955 with one gas station, and since that time the company has evolved into a leading REIT that specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience