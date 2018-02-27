Are You Ready To Buy Shares In Getty?
About: Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)
by: Brad Thomas
Summary
GTY has successfully grown its dividend by around 12% annually per year since the 2011 cut.
GTY's diversified platform should provide stable cash flows that help mitigate risk within the redevelopment pipeline.
I am initiating a Speculative Buy on GTY.
Getty Realty (GTY) was founded in 1955 with one gas station, and since that time the company has evolved into a leading REIT that specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience