JF's Core Biotech Buys Edition 1 Volume 4: Presenting Our 7th Idea And Adding To 2 Existing Positions

I remind readers that we are in no rush to initiate new positions, waiting instead for the right setups that fit our criteria.

For those new to this series, it is a reboot back by popular request where we aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified biotech portfolio.

Welcome to the fourth edition in our new series, JF's Core Biotech Buys.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $5,000 and will hold up to 20 stocks. Trades will be less frequent with cost averages calculated at the day's close when an article is published. Depending on the size of a reader's account, buying or selling in smaller increments may be warranted or as cash flow allows. Regardless, the model account is primarily for referential purposes, so readers can easily follow along.

***New editions will be made available on a weekly or bi-monthly basis (depending on news flow).

***This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e., regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e., regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected. Readers need to evaluate holdings and ideas discussed here for themselves, weighing the risks in light of their particular risk tolerance and objectives. Blind following is strongly discouraged.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account

Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array Biopharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

Performance Versus IBB Since Launch February 5th

+2.58% for Core Biotech Model Account vs. +3.27% for IBB

General Commentary

We have now established stakes in 6 stocks with an ultimate goal of owning 20 positions. There are quite a few ideas on my radar that I am weighing, and I am also content with reader feedback I have been getting to date. Keep in mind that we are not in a rush to establish positions, but continue to wait for the right setups. Most of the other ideas I was looking at are very intriguing but still overpriced. Others appear undervalued but still have too much clinical or single asset risk to qualify for inclusion in the Core Biotech model portfolio.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Neurocrine Biosciences - With partner AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) the company announced that elagolix met its primary endpoint in the phase 3 study evaluating it in women with uterine fibroids. The drug candidate was combined with low-dose hormone therapy and reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in 68.5% of women as compared to 8.7% for placebo. Keep in mind that the condition affects over 7 million women in the United States.

The company also received a key analyst upgrade from Oppenheimer with a $110 price target, citing positive phase 3 results for elagolix and also the FDA's disclosure that the phase 3 study for opicapone would not be needed (raised probability of success to 90% from 60% for both assets).

Spark Therapeutics- The stock received multiple lowered price targets at Bernstein and Cantor Fitzgerald (to $60 and $100, respectively). The first read into management comments stating that they bode well for the future of SPK-8011, while the second (an "uber-bull") stated 2018 could be a transformational year as both hemophilia A and B programs progress. I also note that the company has multiple presentations in March which could serve to draw more eyeballs and interest.

Novocure- The stock has been behaving weakly after earnings and I hope to do an update piece soon. In the meantime, it appears that on the upside sales beat estimates while earnings slightly missed. Year-over-year growth (and growth over the prior quarter) continues, Japan reimbursement approval was expected but nice and losses continued to narrow. Keep in mind that in the middle of the year we should get mesothelioma data from the STELLAR study. This appears to be a case to me of the stock selling off because earnings didn't provide a big upside surprise, but it wasn't a negative quarter at all.

Actions To Take This Week:

Adding a half-size position to our stake in Neurocrine Biosciences . As a result, the model portfolio will own a full-size position after market close.

. As a result, the model portfolio will own a full-size position after market close. Adding a half-size position to our stake in Novocure . As a result, the model portfolio will own a full-size position.

. As a result, the model portfolio will own a full-size position. Initiating a position (half-size) in Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)- The short report has knocked this one down some and appears to be offering an interesting entry point for those with a long-term view. Multiple assets can create value and data to date is intriguing and de-risking the thesis to an extent (see my prior articles if you have access)- I will update the Catalyst Calendar and One Sentence Thesis next edition.

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Introducing Our Very Own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

Below I've included the link that will take you to the new Excel spreadsheet for our own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech holdings. Feel free to private message me with any material events you believe should be included.

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

In response to readers' requests, I am preparing to launch the ROTY Marketplace service on March 1st (see my preview blog post). Subscribers will receive exclusive access to the ROTY model account, Contenders List, Catalyst Tracker, related articles and archived content, ego-free live chat and more. Your feedback has been very helpful and incorporated, including the need for a competitive price point that allows accounts of all sizes to continue to follow along.

For those of you who choose not to subscribe, I appreciate you following as well and will continue to publish non-ROTY ideas and the Core Biotech series as public content. While it sometimes takes me a while to respond due to a hectic schedule, I am and will continue to be available via private message for concerns or questions you have going forward.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVCR, ONCE, ARRY, NBIX, HCM, SGEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.