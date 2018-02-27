It has been over a year since I updated readers on commercial mREIT, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:ACRE). I decided that since I was including a detailed update in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor that I needed to take a closer look at ACRE.

As you may recall, I have written extensively on the commercial mREIT sector, having authored articles on Ladder Capital (LADR), Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), Apollo Commercial (ARI), Hannon Armstrong (HASI), Granite Pointe (GPMT), and TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.(TRTX).

Similar to these commercial mortgage REITs, ACRE is a specialty finance company that is primarily focused on directly originating, managing and servicing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt-related investments for its own account. ACRE is smaller than many of the peers, as illustrated below:

At the conclusion of my first article on ACRE (July 2016), I explained that I was “not keen with externally-managed REITs but there are exceptions. ACRE's direct origination business provides an enhanced competitive advantage in that the company can leverage its ARES market presence and relationships to produce a wider funnel of opportunities.” I decided to initiate a BUY on ACRE at a price of $12.67 and dividend yield of 8.2%.

Since that last article, I downgraded ACRE to a HOLD, but as you can see below, the price today is the same as when I wrote on the company over a year and a half ago.

Given the increased competition in the commercial mREIT sector, I am becoming more critical as it relates to risk management practices. What I mean by that is that I am making sure that management teams are aligned with investors and that lending practices are aimed to generate rising profits, not just assets under management.

Many mREIT investors focus on dividend yield, and while that is an important indicator, it’s my job to dig deeper into the company to determine whether or not the sources of income is sustainable and growing. Let’s get started…

What is ACRE?

ACRE is a commercial mortgage REIT that targets investments including senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investments.

ACRE has a national footprint of 12 locations and since inception (IPO was May 2012) the company has originated over $3.6 billion in real estate debt.

Importantly, ACRE's credit quality has remained pristine as the company has maintained a track record of incurring zero delinquencies or impairments in its principal lending portfolio since inception.

ACRE's principal lending portfolio remains geographically diverse and focused in strong‐performing property types: multifamily and office properties accounted for approximately 66% of the loan portfolio. Other sectors include hotel (5%), mixed-use (4%), retail (7%), industrial (2%), and self-storage (12%)

Through Q3-17, ACRE’s total loan production was $540 million, with the vast majority in senior floating-rate loans across a variety of underlying asset types. ACRE remains highly selective, closing three new loan commitments totaling $85 million in Q3-17, including two loans secured by multifamily properties and one student housing loan.

ACRE's portfolio is well‐positioned should short‐term interest rates increase, as 100% of loans are floating rate and will reset when rates rise, that’s an important part of ACRE’s match funding strategy.

For example, using ACRE’s Q3-17 portfolio and results on a pro forma basis, the company estimates that a hypothetical 100-basis-point increase in one month U.S. LIBOR would have resulted in approximately $0.14 in additional earnings per common share on an annualized basis.

ACRE is always looking for ways to reduce funding costs and to better manage the balance sheet to support future earnings growth. For example, during Q3-17, ACRE amended its MetLife facility to modestly decrease the interest rate to LIBOR plus 2.3% and to extend the initial maturity date.

Keep in mind, ACRE's investments include senior mortgage loans (85%), subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities (15%). To compare, BXMT and TRTX are almost 100% senior secured loans, so ACRE has around 15% invested in higher risk alternatives.

ACRE’s investment portfolio as of Q3-17 was $1.6 billion in outstanding principal with a total weighted average unleveraged effective yield of 6.2%. For the $1.7 billion of loans that have been repaid since inception through Q3-17, the average cash flow growth on the underlying properties was approximately 15% during the loan commitment period.

With respect to multifamily properties, ACRE provides interim-financing to borrowers prior to or while they are pursuing long-term, permanent financing through the company's mortgage banking business under various GSE and HUD programs.

Yes, ACRES Is Externally-Managed

As you probably know, I am not a fan of externally-managed REITs, but there are exceptions.

Most all commercial mortgage REITs we cover are externally-managed, except for LADR, and while we believe there is value in the alignment of interests at LADR, we are not going to rule out an externally-managed REIT until we take a closer look at the pros and cons.

As noted above, Ares is a publicly traded, leading global alternative asset manager with investment professionals strategically located across the United States and in Europe. This conglomerate (commenced in 1997) has approximately 870 employees in over 15 principal and originating offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management has three complementary investment groups in Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate:

Pursuant to the Management Agreement, ARES is entitled to receive a base management fee, an incentive fee and expense reimbursements. Under the terms of the Management Agreement, ACRE is required to pay ARES a base management fee of 1.5% of stockholders' equity per year, an incentive fee and expense reimbursements pursuant to the Management Agreement.

The incentive fee is based on achievement of core earnings and this is a risk since the manager is not incentivized to protect principal and arguably could pursue speculative lending (juice returns) that could result in underperformance. However, the benefits of ARES' broad-reaching investment model can be illustrated by this graphic below:

ACRE is strengthened by the Ares Management relationship that includes inside ownership (9%), large in-house research, and complimentary pools of capital.

ACRE’s Balance Sheet

As of Q3-17, ACRE’s balance sheet was moderately leveraged at 2.7x debt-to-equity, below the company’s target of approximately 3x debt-to-equity. ACRE had $180 million net of reserves in either cash or in undrawn capacity expected to be available under its funding facilities to fund new loans, to fund outstanding commitments under existing loans and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.

ACRE’s buying power from this available liquidity is approximately $630 million of senior loans, assuming a hypothetical 2.5x debt-to-equity leverage ratio under the funding facilities. ACRE focuses on Institutional quality, high cash flowing properties in top markets:

Based on ACRE’s current pipeline, the company believes that it will end 2017 in a strong position, holding a level of income-generating investments that will allow the company to improve earnings in 2018. However, on the Q3-17 earnings call, the CFO said:

“…we saw an increase in repayments totaling $182 million in the third quarter of 2017. And so far in the fourth quarter, we have received approximately $76 million of repayments. Overall, these repayments totaling nearly $260 million will temporarily depress earnings for the fourth quarter, particularly when combined with the timing of our fourth quarter new loan production, which we expect to occur primarily in the last 45 days of the year.”

The Watchlist

On the Q3-17 earnings call, one analyst asked ACRE about a few loans in default and whether or not ACRE was going to book interest income on these loans in the fourth quarter. These loans were in non-accrual status at the time. ACRE’s CEO, Tae-Sik Yoon, explained:

“…the loans were due mid-September, but again, the information that we have about the operations of the property really are as of September 30th, and we made our assessment and determination as of September 30. Right now it's November 1st, so a month has gone by and we do not have any material updates to the performance of the properties at this point… I want to make sure we distinguish here that the payment default that we're talking about is the fact that the borrower did not pay the principal and release premiums that were due in mid-September. However, the interest on the loan was current as of -- or is current as of September 30, 2017. So again, I just want to make sure, in light of your first question, that you understand that distinction… I just want to emphasize that the payment default here, the principal payment default here, is that $37 million plus release premium on the first loan, $12.1 million plus release premium on the second loan. Again, these are cross-collateralized pools and these have partial repayment guarantees. We've built in other protection mechanisms. We've done our full assessment -- our impairment analysis. But unfortunately, again, at this time I think, just given the circumstance, that we just don't feel it's appropriate to go into further details about the dialogue or the specifics of the situation.”

As outlined in ACRE’s 10-Q filing, the company had two senior loans to affiliates of the same sponsor where an event of default occurred in mid-September. The first loan involves a payment default of $37 million plus release premiums, and the second loan involves a similar payment default of $12.1 million plus release premiums.

Both senior loans are backed by a cross-collateralized pool of primarily self-storage properties as well as in the aggregate three commercial properties. More specifically, the first senior loan has a total unpaid principal balance of $159.2 million and is backed by 36 self-storage properties located in seven states as well as two commercial properties located in major metropolitan markets.

The second senior loan has a total unpaid principal balance of $82.3 million and is backed by 12 self-storage assets as well as a single commercial property.

The payment default for both senior loans is primarily due to the respective borrowers not meeting the scheduled repayment dates for the three commercial properties of mid-September 2017, again totaling $37 million plus release premiums for the first senior loan and $12.1 million plus release premiums for the second senior loan. Both senior loans overall have a maturity date of October in 2018.

ACRE evaluated both senior loans for impairment and concluded that “no charge or reserve is necessary as of the end of the third quarter.”

The Latest Results

In Q3-17, ACRE reported net income of $11.1 million, or $0.39 per common share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, ACRE generated net income of $24.2 million, or $0.85 per common share, and this compares to dividends paid through Q3-17 of $0.81 per common share.

ACRE’s strong earnings in Q3-17 were primarily driven by an increase in net investment activities where the average unpaid principal balance of loans held for investment during Q3-17 was $1.61 billion versus $1.42 billion for Q2-17, which represents an increase of approximately $190 million.

Here’s a snapshot of ACRE’s EPS forecast compared with the peers:

What To Do With ACRE?

ACRE is forecasted (estimated) to grow earnings by 11.9% in 2018, ranking this REIT as one of the top growers in 2018. However, one thing that intrigues me about ACRE is the company’s dividend history:

Both indicators – strong EPS growth (12%) and consistent dividend increases – signal that ACRE is doing something right. Now take a look at te dividend yield:

Here’s how I think about ACRE... I can buy shares in BXMT or TRTX (100% senior secured platforms) that yield ~8.0%. Or, I can own shares in ACRE (85% senior secured) that yields 8.5%. Now, let’s examine the P/E multiple:

Here’s how I’m playing ACRE: I am maintaining a HOLD until there’s more clarity related to the “watch list” loans. Assuming ACRE has resolved these (watch-list) loans, I am considering an upgrade to BUY; however, I would like to see a yield closer to 9.0%. LADR is yielding 9.5% and the company is internally-managed (and has grown its dividend annually).

