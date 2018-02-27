Alder Biopharmaceuticals' (ALDR) CEO Randy Schatzman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Ashwin Agarwal - VP, Corporate Strategy

Randy Schatzman - President and CEO

Elisabeth Sandoval - CCO and EVP, Corporate Strategy

Larry Benedict - EVP and Principal Accounting Officer

Analysts

Sarah Weber - Piper Jaffray

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Jessica Fye - JP Morgan

Jeffrey Lin - Leerink

Danielle Brill - Needham

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo Securities

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord

Matthew Luchini - BMO Capital Markets

Difei Yang - Mizuho Securities

[Operator Instructions]

Ashwin Agarwal

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Just after market close today, we filed our Form 10-K for the full year 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, both of which are available in the Investors section of our website at www.alderbio.com.

Today, on our call, we have Randy Schatzman, President and CEO; Elisabeth Sandoval, Chief Commercial Officer and EVP, Corporate Strategy; Larry Benedict, EVP and Principal Accounting Officer; and Mark Litton, Chief Business Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to caution you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company, including statements about possible future developments regarding clinical, regulatory, commercial, financial and strategic matters.

Actual events or results, of course, could differ materially. We refer you to the document that Alder files from time-to-time with the SEC and in particular, the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 which was filed with the SEC today, February 26, 2018.

These documents, which are available on the SEC's website, contain and identify under the heading risk factors, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, conduct and results of clinical trials; the availability of data at the expected time, the clinical, therapeutic and commercial value of Alder's drug candidates, risks and uncertainties related to regulatory application, review and approval processes and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, risks and uncertainties related to the manufacturer of Alder's drug candidates, Alder's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights and operate without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others, the sufficiency of Alder's capital and other resources and market competition.

With that, let me pass the call over to Randy.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, Ashwin and welcome, everyone. This past year was very successful here at Alder. We achieved significant milestones toward our goal of transforming the treatment paradigm for migraine prevention with our lead product candidate, eptinezumab. Notably, we announced very positive Phase 3 pivotal data in June of 2017 for our PROMISE 1 trial in episodic migraine patients and in January of 2018 for our PROMISE 2 trial in chronic migraine patients.

We also recently announced the patent settlement and license agreement with Teva and strengthened our capital position through two financing events at the start of this year. We now have clear worldwide freedom to operate and the cash position to support the development of eptinezumab through approval and commercialization. Importantly, these accomplishments have put us in a strong position as we enter the next phase of Alder’s growth, focusing on achieving regulatory approval and the commercialization of eptinezumab and building a broad migraine franchise and we remain on track for our BLA submission in the second half of 2018.

Today, I'll begin by reviewing highlights of our two pivotal clinical trials for eptinezumab, PROMISE 1 in episodic migraine and PROMISE 2 in chronic migraine. And then touch on the milestones that we’re advancing toward in 2018 and beyond. Following my remarks, Elisabeth will discuss the commercial value proposition of eptinezumab, how we view Alder’s target market, both from a patient and a physician perspective and what we're doing in 2018 in terms of commercial readiness activities. Finally, Larry will provide a review of our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and provide guidance around 2018 cash and associated cash investment in our programs.

Moving to our clinical trial results, data from both PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2 studies further underscore our belief that eptinezumab’s clinical profile is highly differentiated and sets a new standard for what can be achieved in migraine prevention. Following a single quarterly administration in both episodic and chronic migraine patients, eptinezumab consistently delivered predictable results for rapid, effective and sustained migraine prevention across the spectrum of migraine disease.

The first of eptinezumab’s differentiating characteristics is the high efficacy achieved day 1 post infusion. This was sustained through three months following a single administration. Specifically for both episodic and chronic migraine sufferers, the risk of having a migraine was reduced by greater than 50% versus baseline within the first 24 hours. We believe this characteristic has the potential to be a compelling benefit to patients, if eptinezumab is approved, possibly allowing them to experience control of their debilitating migraine symptoms within one day of treatment versus waiting weeks or even month to achieve relief. Eptinezumab’s rapid efficacy could also enable physicians to quickly determine whether a particular patient is responding to eptinezumab therapy, thereby allowing early decision making regarding further treatment.

The second key differentiator that PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2 trials demonstrated was the ability of eptinezumab to achieve levels of efficacy that went beyond the current standard for successful response for a migraine preventive treatment, which currently is the 50% responder rate. Approximately one in three patients achieved a 75% response rate, meaning they experienced a 75% or greater reduction in monthly migraine days by month one that was sustained for three months and further an average of 17% of patients in PROMISE 1 and 15% of patients in PROMISE 2 had a 100% response or zero migraines for months one through three after a single administration of eptinezumab.

These results demonstrate a level of efficacy far beyond the current standard, while maintaining a safety and tolerability profile consistent across all eptinezumab studies and consistent with placebo. We look forward to sharing additional data from these studies in the first half of this year, including the six month data from the PROMISE 2 study, which covers a second eptinezumab infusion in chronic migraine patients and the 12-month data from PROMISE 1 study or more specifically the results from four quarterly infusions of eptinezumab in episodic migraine patients.

Looking ahead, we remain on track to submit the BLA for eptinezumab in the second half of the year. This submission will include data from both the pivotal Phase 3 trials and our one-year open label safety study, which is now fully enrolled. We're also on track with key CMC and manufacturing activities, including an ongoing PK comparability study to ensure commercial readiness of supply upon launch. Taken together, eptinezumab’s emerging, differentiated clinical profile and our progress to date leave us well positioned to capture what we believe is a $1.5 billion to $2 billion US market opportunity for eptinezumab, which is a distinct segment from both patients and physicians that will be served by the subcutaneously administered anti-CGRP therapies.

Beyond eptinezumab and consistent with our commitment to building a broad migraine franchise, we continue to advance our second product candidate, ALD1910. ALD1910 is a monoclonal antibody targeting PACAP-38 or pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating peptide-38. Like CGRP, PACAP-38 is a neuro peptide understood to be a key factor in the initiation of migraine that will be a separate pathway from CGRP. We believe that targeting PACAP-38 holds significant potential, particularly for people living with migraine who may have an adequate response to agents targeting CGRP or its receptor. We’re continuing to advance ALD-1910 through IND enabling studies, which include GLP toxicology and GMP manufacturing.

In January, we announced an IP settlement and licensing agreement with Teva in which we received a non-exclusive license to Teva’s CGRP patent portfolio, clearing our freedom to develop, manufacture and commercialize eptinezumab in the US and globally. The agreement includes one-time milestone payments when we reach $1 billion in annual sales and again a $2 billion in annual sales, underscoring our own and what we believe is Teva’s confidence in eptinezumab’s substantial market opportunity. Overall, the agreement resolved any previous uncertainty around Alder’s worldwide freedom to operate and ability to commercialize eptinezumab.

Finally, we strengthened our balance sheet through the execution of two recent financings in early 2018, resulting in a strong cash position of more than $600 million today. As always, we remain focused on being disciplined and prudent with our deployment of capital in support of our activities ahead of launch as you will see when Larry discusses our financials. As such, we are confident that we have sufficient cash to meet projected operating requirements into 2020, including BLA filing, FDA approval and the commercial launch of eptinezumab.

I'll now turn the call over to Elisabeth Sandoval, our Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy who'll discuss how we plan to maximize the full commercial value of eptinezumab. Elisabeth?

Elisabeth Sandoval

Thank you, Randy. To begin today, I'd like to revisit what drives us here at Alder. That migraine is a highly symptomatic and debilitating disease for millions of people across the globe, we estimate that of the 13 million prevention candidates in the United States, there are between 5 and 7 million episodic and chronic migraine patients who are highly impacted by the disease and are underserved by preventative therapies.

Treatments currently available and others under development take weeks or even months to achieve maximum benefit and their efficacy is often limited by safety and tolerability. As we previously communicated, the largest volume of these highly impacted migraine patients are managed by approximately 3,000 high value procedure oriented headache specialists who see an average of 150 to 200 of these migraine patients each month. We continue to receive strongly positive feedback from many of these physicians whose patients are suffering from the significant impact migraine has on their daily lives.

We continue to hear that eptinezumab is uniquely differentiated and has the opportunity to change the paradigm for migraine prevention. Because of this and based on our interactions and market research, we believe this segment of physicians has a strong preference for eptinezumab’s infusion therapy over subcutaneous anti-CGRPs for several reasons. Rapid day one suppression of migraine risk that’s sustained for three months following a single administration, the high number of 75% and 100% responders seen in eptinezumab studies give physicians the ability to offer migraine freedom to their patients far beyond the current standard and these physicians currently utilize other types of in-office procedures to manage their patients as they value the importance of adherence benefits associated with supervised medication administration.

As such, 94% have previously prescribed infusion for migraine or other conditions and approximately 65% have in-house infusion capabilities, further supporting our strategic decision to develop eptinezumab as an infusion procedure. It's important to note that these physicians represent a specialty market that we estimate can be adequately addressed by a salesforce of approximately 75 to 125 representatives.

Heading into 2018, we've been ramping up our commercial readiness activities in support of our launch and are confident in our ability to successfully execute on our commercialization strategy. We're building out an experienced commercial team, focused on readiness activities, including medical affairs and physician scientific education. We plan to deploy a medical scientific liaison team this year as we continue to ramp up marketing and market access initiatives.

As part of our commercialization readiness activities, we're focused on ensuring that infusion access is not a limitation to eptinezumab uptake and success for physicians or patients, regardless of the geographic location or site of service. We look to the MS market, which has successful and newly launched infusion products to leverage established infusion center networks to supplement physician in-house capabilities and meet the needs of physicians who would prefer not to undertake infusion procedures within their practices.

We’re focused on capturing the full commercial value of eptinezumab globally. As we stated earlier, we are confident in our ability to execute independently and capture what we believe is a USD1.5 billion to USD2 billion market opportunity for eptinezumab. We also recognize the potential for strategic partnerships and/or other arrangements that bring additional capabilities, infrastructure as well as value to the program. Thus, as a key component of our commercial readiness activities, we are actively reviewing options both globally and in the US that will allow us to realize the full commercial potential of eptinezumab beyond what we can achieve on our own.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Larry to review the financials.

Larry Benedict

Thank you, Elisabeth. During the fourth quarter and full year 2017, our eptinezumab program drove a significant portion of both our R&D efforts and certain aspects of our G&A expenses in support of commercial readiness activities. As of December 31, 2017, we reported $286.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, short term investments and restricted cash compared to 340.9 million as of September 30, 2017 and compared to 351.9 million as of December 31, 2016. We will only provide brief fourth quarter results on this call and refer you to our period over period operating results detailed in this afternoon's press release and 10-K filed with the SEC.

In the fourth quarter, R&D expenses totaled $44.7 million, G&A expenses were $10.3 million and our net loss was 54.4 million or $0.80 per share. These figures represent increases over the same period last year, reflecting our commitment to advance the eptinezumab program and position the company for commercialization. As always, we are focused on prudent spending and making very efficient use of our capital and our results reflect those efforts.

In January 2018, we raised 97.7 million in net proceeds from our committed equity financing with investors affiliated with or managed by Redmile Group LLC. In February of 2018, we raised approximately $277.7 million in net proceeds from our public offering of 2.5% convertible senior notes due 2025. In addition, in January 2018, we made a $25 million upfront payment to Teva under our settlement and license agreement. As a result, we estimate our available cash, cash equivalents, short term investments and restricted cash together with the net proceeds of the two finances in 2018 will be sufficient to meet projected operating requirements into 2020.

These projections assume a BLA filing and approval by the US FDA and the commercial launch of the infusion formulation of eptinezumab in this time period. Accordingly, we anticipate increased expenditures to support our commercial readiness activities and expect that expenditures will fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter because of the uncertain timing of these activities. However, we anticipate that the full-year 2018 cash investment will be in the range of approximately $275 million to $300 million and will be more heavily weighted to the first half of the year, reflecting the Teva upfront payment of $25 million and certain clinical development and manufacturing activities planned for early this year.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back to Randy.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, Larry. 2018 will continue to be an important year of commercial preparation for Alder and we're confident in our ability to successfully execute on the initiatives we've discussed today. With the positive pivotal data we reported in 2017 and in 2018 and the additional data that we will provide during 2018, we believe that eptinezumab, if approved, will be a significant paradigm shift for the 5 to 7 million highly impacted migraine patients in the United States, of which at least 3 million are chronic sufferers represented by the PROMISE 2 trial patients. We're excited for the future and are confident that we're well positioned to capture the large US market opportunity for eptinezumab.

Finally, I’d like to thank the dedicated efforts of our employees, the financial support of our investors and the commitment of our investigating physicians who work tirelessly to advance eptinezumab to this stage as well as our patients who've been instrumental to our success.

With that, we’ll now open the call to your questions. Operator?

Sarah Weber

This is Sarah on for Charles. So first off, with the PROMISE 2 data in hand, how has your outlook on the pharmacoeconomic value of eptinezumab been evolving? And then while perhaps this is a bit premature, how payer discussion has been progressing as well?

Randy Schatzman

Maybe, what I can do is ask Elisabeth to step in and provide some color there.

Elisabeth Sandoval

It's early, as you say, for us in our discussions with payers and also now that we've got the completion of the PROMISE 2 data, we're obviously actively working on our pharmacoeconomic strategy and execution. With that said though, we have confidence that eptinezumab will have a very strong value proposition with payers that reflects the clinically differentiated profile. As we described in our earlier remarks, that includes the day one reduction in migraine risk, the early 75% and 100% response that are sustained following a single administration. As per also Randy’s earlier remarks, we believe this early response and efficacy associated with eptinezumab could allow both physicians and payers to determine after a single administration whether a patient is a responder and should go on to further treatment and we believe this will be a value to the payer community.

Sarah Weber

And then just one follow-up, can you remind us any segments of the migraine population that are maybe a better or worse candidate for eptinezumab versus some of the other antibodies out there and any market research you've done around this to date.

Randy Schatzman

I think the way we’re thinking about eptinezumab is that it's really, we believe, as data suggests, will be the drug of choice for patients that are, what we call, most heavily impacted and these are in particular represented by the chronic migraine patients that we studied in PROMISE 2, but also the more severe, heavily impacted end of the episodic migraine population, many of which we studied in PROMISE 1. I think that as Elisabeth was saying for these patients, particularly those in PROMISE 2 where they were averaging 16 migraine days per months that they were suffering, for them, this day one, early efficacy is important to them.

If you’re suffering that many migraines per month, you're suffering four or five per week. And for you, you're interested in having rapid release from your migraines. I think the other thing that's going to be really important for these more severe patients is they've been living a decade or more of their lives with this large number of migraines and I think the promise of being one of those 15% or 17% of patients that could be completely migraine free after that single dose is going to be really key.

Brian Abrahams

As we think about the upcoming 6-month follow-up data for PROMISE 2 and the one year data on PROMISE 1, can you talk about what we should be looking for with respect to potential deepening of efficacy? What types of signals you might be looking for to further potentially differentiate eptinezumab?

Randy Schatzman

Yeah. Thanks for that Brian. I will refer you back to the data we’ve been talking about from PROMISE 1 and you'll recall there the first administration of eptinezumab in those episodic migraine patients, allowed on average about 17% of those patients to be migraine free during the first three months of the study. And then you’ll also recall that with the second administration, that effect deepened to about 26% or 27% of patients who are migraine free for the second dosing period in that case. I think, our hope would be with PROMISE 2, and looking at now the, what will be the four, five and six months data from that study that we would see a deepening of effect beyond the 15% of patients that were migraine free in the first dosing period. And again would be, these are levels of being migraine free. They go far beyond what any of the other programs have reported to date.

Brian Abrahams

And then just a follow-up question, some of your competitors have had hiccups with respect to manufacturing. So I guess two questions on that front. First off, with respect to this scale up and the comparability study that's ongoing, anything different with respect to scale up using your novel technology, any information that the claza experience could maybe teach us? And then secondly, can you confirm as to whether there's any sort of ongoing inspections or warning -- outstanding warning letters at the facilities that will be producing eptinezumab? And I’ll hop back in the queue.

Randy Schatzman

Yeah. I think that -- I mean right now, our manufacturing efforts and building our commercial supply chain are completely on track. As you know, we've had dialog with the FDA all along and we have an agreed pathway forward for what we need to do to fulfill their needs for our BLA and established that commercial supply chain. We do have outstanding experience with the process that we're using with the manufacturers that we're working with today. You refer back to our claza experience and while that taught us some important things early on, we've been manufacturing eptinezumab now for over five years, with just huge consistency from batch to batch and again I think that gives us great confidence moving forward that we're going to be able to have the right supply chain to establish the sizable $1.5 billion to $2 billion marketplace that we see for eptinezumab.

Jessica Fye

I have a few, if that’s okay. Maybe first, curious what you thought about the recent Allergan update on their acute migraine data and what it might suggest if anything about the chronic use of CGRPs for migraine prevention in your view, recognizing that what they provided was not in that setting. Second, to the extent there are step edits or products patients will have had to fail, when you think about that pool of patients that are more heavily impacted and most likely to use eptinezumab, what proportion do you think have tried beta blockers and Topamax and what proportion do you think have tried botox? Is presumably the frequent episodic patients will have to step through that, given it's not labeled there, but in the chronic setting, do you know what that number is and do you expect that botox might be a step for some of these patients? And then lastly and probably most importantly, you mentioned that you're actively reviewing options to allow you to fully realize the value of eptinezumab beyond what you can achieve alone. What does the partner need to bring to the table?

Randy Schatzman

Let me comment on the first couple of these and then I’ll turn it over to Elisabeth to comment a little bit more. So in terms of the Allergan data, we've always said that we felt that the oral had an important place, particularly in the acute treatment of migraine patients. As you know, today, many patients that are taking Triptans to treat their migraines acutely are intolerant of those Triptans or they have cardiovascular complications that mean they are contraindicated for those patients. And in that case, a different biology is really needed to be brought to bear to help those patients out. And think this is the PROMISE of what those orals have. I think it’s early days in terms of both the level of efficacy and the safety profile for those agents that we’re just going to have to continue to watch, particularly as they think about more chronic dosing and maybe a more preventive type of application and we’ll just have to see where that goes.

In terms of the step edits, I think one of the things that if I look at the PROMISE 2 study that we conducted, the average patient duration experienced with migraines amongst those patients was over 18 years and interestingly, here, we have patients with 18 years of migraine that have probably tried everything that's out there and here they are in clinical studies, subjecting themselves to investigational drugs to find something that will address their migraines. So I think coming back to your question, I believe although those patients have tried everything that there is to try and therefore they are not just candidates, but frontline for treatment with any of the anti-CGRPs, including eptinezumab. Again, I suspect that many of those have also taken botox. I don't know if we know what that percentage is, but I suspect it's actually fairly high.

In terms of partnering, maybe I can ask Elisabeth to elaborate on that a little bit.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Thank you, Randy. So as I said in my prepared remarks, we're confident in our ability to execute independently and capture what we believe is the USD1.5 billion to USD2 billion market opportunity and we're looking at partnership as a key aspect of our commercial readiness activities. We're actively reviewing options, both globally and in the US that are going to allow us to realize the full global commercial potential of eptinezumab and I stress that because that's an important part of the consideration for us and also that it allows us to realize the full commercial potential of eptinezumab beyond what we can achieve on our own. Beyond these remarks, I'm not going to provide any further details associated with these activities or comment on ongoing dialog.

Jeffrey Lin

This is Jeffrey Lin on for Paul Matteis. I guess my question is, you've already given guidance on with regards to what we've said in the long term safety data in the first half of ’18. Do you have a sense of -- can you perhaps comment on like what have you seen in terms of the safety profile to date and perhaps comment more on the line of what the DSMB have seen?

Randy Schatzman

Well, yeah, I can comment on what the statements that we’ve made with respect to all of our studies and that is the safety profile has been incredibly consistent across all of our studies and not different from placebo in that respect and I think interestingly if you think about the field itself, more than 10,000 patients have been treated to date, many of those exposed out beyond 2 and 3 years. Again was very consistent safety profile overall and other than that, in our studies, there are no new findings beyond that.

Danielle Brill

First, I was just wondering what kind of data can we expect at the upcoming conferences this year and will we see anything or have you looked at the biology of patients who had 100% response rate. Has there -- do you see anything different there? Have you evaluated that? And then I'll have a follow-up as well.

Randy Schatzman

Yeah. So Danielle, I think what you can expect this year, there are three important meetings coming up in 2018, AAN in April, AHS in June and the HIS in September and you can expect Alder to be at all of those meetings with a significant presence, both further details of data from PROMISE 1 as we continue to get behind the key primary and secondary endpoints that are there and in addition, further data from PROMISE 2 as we gather that, as we move along here.

In terms of, sorry, what was your question? Danielle, what was your second question?

Danielle Brill

I just wondered, have you evaluated or have you seen?

Randy Schatzman

Yes. Sorry, the biology of super responders, sorry about that. Yeah. To date, obviously, this is something that's of intense interest for us and I think all of the programs in terms of identifying who those highest responders are, I think what's clear to us is that this is a polygenic disease and that those responders that are getting the higher degree of efficacy from this, their disease is primarily CGRP. As we mentioned in our remarks, we also believe that for patients that are probably under responders, their diseases involving other gene in addition to CGRP, we think PACAP-38 is one of those with -- that we’re also targeting so Alder that ultimately would be able to treat all the patients across the spectrum of migraine in an adequate way. But today, there is no single, I’ll call it, biologic marker or biomarker that we’ve identified in these patients but we are going to continue to look.

Danielle Brill

And then just one last question, you mentioned that you are moving forward with the PACAP-38 program. Is this taking a priority for you over a subcu formulation of eptinezumab?

Randy Schatzman

I think that, I mean PACAP-38 is an important investment for us, again, for the future broadening of our migraine franchise overall. With respect to our thinking on the subcu side of this, one of the things that we're focusing on today obviously is getting infusion across the finish line. We think that's a winning proposition of obviously a substantial market that we’ve elaborated on a little bit today and I think once we've had a chance to get that filed and move toward our approval on that, the consideration we're doing is what's the best way to maximize the value of the program overall. Subcu is obviously one of those opportunities, but there are other things that we're considering that may be a good return on our investors’ investment as well. And at that point in time, we’ll come back and provide a bit more detail in terms of what our thinking is on that.

Yanan Zhu

This is Yanan on for Jim. The first question, so you mentioned US peak commercial opportunity of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion. I was just wondering, would you mind sharing your assumptions for pricing and penetration in those -- in the peak opportunity estimate?

Randy Schatzman

I’m going to ask Elisabeth to elaborate a little bit more in terms of how we're thinking about this at this point.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Yeah. It’s early for us to be speaking regarding pricing and penetration assumptions with our modeling. As you can imagine, particularly from a competitive perspective, but in general, I'll share that our modeling exercise considers the segment of physicians that we've described as procedural oriented and we shared that -- we consider that there are approximately 3,000 of these, the numbers of patients they see and we've also shared that they see the highest number of these highly impacted patients. We’ve estimated it could be between 150 to 200 of these patients a month. And from our market research, the percentage of these patients, which they said, they would likely prescribe eptinezumab over alternative therapies. And then of course we included assumptions around price and launch curve.

Yanan Zhu

And then a question, with perhaps a focus on Teva’s CRP drug [indiscernible] to eptinezumab because Teva also have a frequency of once quarterly. So when you look at the two drugs’ profiles, what are you positioning in terms of efficacy and delivery?

Randy Schatzman

This is Randy. I'll take that one. Yes. They do. Obviously, they, in their trials, they did test a quarterly administration regimen, which required three injections at each of those time points. I think we also, at the time, we announced the PROMISE 2 data, did a nice comparison of the various end points, the primary endpoint, and key secondary that we and others have used and I think if you take the eptinezumab data from PROMISE 2 and compare that with the best data across the board from all the programs that has been published to date, you'll see that eptinezumab is at the very top end of the class. And I think in that sense is a true stand out. And in particular, particularly for the most heavily impacted patients, we think that what they're interested in is one, that rapid day one efficacy. It's the high levels of efficacy in particular, the ability to be migraine free and then it's the ability to have that sustained for a very long period of time, single infusion for three months.

Yanan Zhu

And then last question, given the strong efficacy profile of eptinezumab in chronic migraine in PROMISE 2, I was just curious if other companies are also thinking about developing their subcu formulation into IV formulation, what would the clinical development hurdle for those kind of plans to be, would that require a full blown Phase 3 or could they do a more kind of a bridging study.

Randy Schatzman

To be honest, I think that's a question for each of the programs that are out there and that each of those programs will probably require something slightly different. I think what is clear to us today is that the efficacy that we see with eptinezumab delivered by infusion is both due to the specific properties of that antibody, which we think are distinguished from the other entities that are out there but that mode of infusion that delivers the 100% bioavailability clearly substantially shuts down the biology quite quickly and is responsible for that high efficacy in these most heavily impacted patients.

Sumant Kulkarni

First on 1910, at what point do you expect to file an IND for that product.

Randy Schatzman

So that study is currently in GLP toxicology studies and I think what we’d like to do is to see what the results of those studies are and more accurately project when it will be in people, but I think the eye right now would be towards sometime next year.

Sumant Kulkarni

And then at what point, I think Elizabeth used the term ongoing dialog in one of your answers, so is that correct to assume that partnering discussions have taken place after PROMISE 2 data and Teva settlement news came out.

Randy Schatzman

Well, I think that we've been interacting with potential partners all along that have interest in this phase, and in particular interested in eptinezumab. I think without question, the data from PROMISE 2 being as positive as it was certainly sparked some interest across the industry amongst the number of groups that it would like to be in the space.

Sumant Kulkarni

And last one on clazakizumab, I noticed in the 10-K that you have an option agreement with CSL, what does that mean in terms of the potential for a meaningful source of non-dilutive financing, any ballpark numbers there if CSL expedited the purchase option for Vitaeris?

Randy Schatzman

Yes. So let's be clear. Clazakizumab which is an antibody to IL-6, we outlicensed to a small company in Vancouver by the name of Vitaeris. It’s a group of very talented drug developers that did Aspreva and had some success there. The Vitaeris team was able to partner that drug with CSL in Australia on some very favorable terms to get both the drug development financed in an outstanding, but two, there is an option there for CSL to acquire that asset pending certain successful milestones in those clinical trials and we'll have to see where that goes. You have to say, as we out licensed that to Vitaeris, we retained a nice piece of that and hopefully there will be an opportunity to bring some of that value back to Alder investors.

Matthew Luchini

So I guess regulatory questions for me, on the US side, obviously, we have the rest of the PROMISE data coming, the PK study and open label, are there any other sort of box checking things that need to be done before the BLA can be filed? And then on the European side, I think you've said before that discussions with EMA have been sort of ongoing or you've had them and your belief is that the existing data package should be sufficient for approval in Europe. So I guess the first question would be, is that still the expectation or still the case and relatedly given all this talk about partnering, should we view that as a key rate limiting step before any potential partnership could be announced.

Randy Schatzman

So, a couple of questions there. In the US, I think where you're going is what do we need to have our BLA completed and that is as you mentioned, there are four ongoing studies today; PROMISE 1, PROMISE 2, the one-year open label safety study and then the PK comparability study, which all will complete during 2018 and be part of that package. The last thing that is a significant component of that package obviously is the CMC side of that. And as I mentioned earlier, we’re in complete agreement with the FDA in terms of what we need to accomplish there and we're completely on track for having that in place and having an adequate commercial supply chain.

In terms of the EMA, we have had some and continue to have a dialog with the Europeans on what would be required. Now that we have a more complete data set with PROMISE 2, we can have a better discussion with them in terms of what their expectations would be for filing. Is this a gating factor for a European partnership? I don't suspect so. I think we've seen the top line data today and understand what eptinezumab can deliver for patients and that has gotten potential partners in some dialog with us and we'll just have to wait and see where those go and we’ll come back and advise as things move along.

Difei Yang

Just a couple of quick ones. So for PROMISE 1 data, how should we think about the longer term impact, we see deepening of effect. Should we assume there will be flattening out over time or do you get back to see more deepening?

Randy Schatzman

I think that's a great question, we're going to have to see the data to understand that. I think that, again the first part of PROMISE 1, where we gave the first dose and saw a definite deepening effect with the second dose, I think we would like to -- obviously we would hope that trend might continue, regardless even if it doesn’t deepen significantly, these are efficacy numbers particularly for migraine free relief, a large percentage of patients that are beyond what any of the other programs have demonstrated to date and I think that puts eptinezumab in a very transformative, unique place.

Difei Yang

Yeah. So moving on to the next question on the oral CGRPs relative to either subcu and IV, how do you think about pricing? Do you -- would you assume orals will be this comprised relative to the other two broader administrations?

Randy Schatzman

Yeah. Let me hand that over to Elisabeth for a little bit more color.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Thank you Randy for your points. I think as it relates to pricing, just in general, I think it's too early to think about that right now, particularly as it relates to orals versus other versus other anti-CGRPs. Pricing is going to have to be in consideration of what the profile looks like, both from an efficacy perspective as well as safety and tolerability and it's way too early to understand what that could mean as it relates to the oral therapies.

Sumant Kulkarni

I have a question on your subcutaneous formulation or potential subcutaneous formulation speculation. Given that IV seems to have much better bioavailability and more instantaneous bioavailability, what would differentiate your subcutaneous formulations from the others that are out there? Is there anything special that you can do?

Randy Schatzman

Well, I think again the things to remember Sumant is there is a reason we see the efficacy that we see is from two aspects of the drug and one is the basic intrinsic biophysical properties that eptinezumab has in terms of both, what we call, the high affinity and the very slow off rate and the long half-life that allow this to really shut down biology quickly and be persistent. The second is that delivery by infusion. As you mentioned, allows 100% bioavailability and therefore again combines with those biophysical properties to really do that rapid shutdown of the biology that’s there. I think if you look back on the datas that we've had with subcu data that we've presented previously, one of the beauties of eptinezumab is that it does have high bioavailability associated with it.

I think that it’s going to require some additional studies to tease out the best way forward with that. But as I mentioned earlier, I think right now what we need to do at Alder is focus on the infusion strategy. It's a winning strategy that has high value and after that, we’ll come back and advise our investors and others in terms of the best way forward to maximize the value overall, whether that’s an additional subcu approach or whether that’s other ways of expanding the label for eptinezumab to get that best bang for our buck is something that we’ll come back and advise in the future.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you operator and thank you everyone for your attention today. We’re looking forward to sharing our continued progress with what we believe will be an exciting 2018 at Alder and look forward to speaking with you in the near future. Thanks again.

