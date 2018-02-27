Nutrisystem's (NTRI) CEO Dawn Zier on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nutrisystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

John Mills - Managing Partner, ICR

Dawn Zier - President & CEO

Mike Monahan - CFO

Keira Krausz - CMO

Analysts

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum

Linda Bolton Weiser - DA Davidson

Kara Anderson - B. Riley FBR

Frank Camma - Sidoti

Matthew Gall - Barrington Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Nutrisystem Fourth and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I now like to turn the conference over to your host, John Mills, Investor Relations.

John Mills

Good afternoon everyone, thank you for joining us on Nutrisystem's fourth quarter and full year 2017 conference call. Today, Dawn Zier, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an overview of the business. Mike Monahan, Chief Financial Officer will review the fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and provide first quarter and full year 2018 financial guidance. And Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer, will review and provide insight into the company's marketing initiatives. We will then open up the call to take your questions. Please note, on today's call we would appreciate participants limiting themselves to two questions and then rejoin the queue.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Nutrisystem management will make certain forward-looking statements about its outlook for 2018 and beyond that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate, or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are protected by the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk, and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict, and many of which are outside the company's control.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Nutrisystem's filings with the SEC. Nutrisystem is making these statements as of February 26, 2018, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made during this call.

In addition to the GAAP results, Nutrisystem will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call.

Nutrisystem's earnings press release for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 can be found under the News Release link on the Investor Relations page on the company's Web site at nutrisystem.com. The tables attached to that earnings press release include reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dawn Zier.

Dawn Zier

Thank you, John and thanks for everyone who has joined.

It's 2018 and everyone wants to be the healthiest version of themselves that they can be. So what it is mean to get healthy? When Americans are asked this, the overwhelming response is to lose weight. So while the vernacular maybe changing from dieting and losing weight to getting healthy, the end goal is largely unchanged, over 85 million Americans at any given time are trying to lose weight become more healthy.

Look at each of the major players in our industry, and you will see that our clustered advertising and our clustered messaging to consumers are really focused on one thing, losing weight. Why? Because hands down that is the single most important thing that the typical person can do have a meaningful impact on his/her health.

We built our name as experts in weight loss and importantly over the past 18 months have made strong inroads at extending our expertise helping people maintain their weight goals as well. We structured 2018 program as well as our card options, contract bundles and tune up kits that help people succeed.

In addition, we have counselors and a wealth of continent tools that help people as they progress through their journey. Nutrisystem is also widely recognized as a program that works and it's easy to follow. No counting calories, no measurings, no guess work.

Known for our convenience, we are the company that busy people are increasingly turning to when they realize that they are time compressed, don't have time to cook and need an easy convenient solution that teaches them about push control, which is the number one habit that healthy to maintain their weight have mastered.

So let's talk about 2017 which was our fourth consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and a fantastic year by all measure. We increased full year revenue by 28% to $697 million generated a $109.4 million of EBITDA and increased earnings per share by 60%.

We were able to deliver new customer growth, increased reactivation and drive engagement which led to higher revenue per customer. And we've built a multibrand platform that now at home to choose the most effective weight loss solutions available and this platform can have additional brands too.

Here are four noteworthy highlights from 2017. One, Nutrisystem's Lean 13 program and our Nutrisystem for Men's program had very strong consumers yield as did our newly launched South Beach Diet.

Two, we saw continued growth in our shakes and ala carte sales, many customers are adding al carte products to their program and migrating to more flexible options as they see their initial goals and moving to the maintenance space of their weight loss journey and more of our on program customers added ancillary products to their orders as well in 2017, which also increased revenue per customer.

Three at retail, we achieved double-digit growth due to strength in Walmart and our expansion into the grocery channel. This continues to be a small and important part of our overall business because of its ability to extend reach to a broader set of consumers. Based on initial commitments from grocery and Walmart we believe we will achieve another year of growth in the channel for 2018

And four, we learned a lot about the South Beach Diet in 2017 and it’s longer term potential. South Beach is enabling us to broaden our reach and on-board new consumers on to our platform as well as attract brand [Technical Difficulty]. So low sugar, low carb to the South Beach Diet is extremely relevant and on trend. We believe this is a significant growth area for us as we move forward.

Turning to 2018, after four years of double-digit revenue growth, our Nutrisystem brand had a slower than anticipated start to diet season and we sell to attract more new customers to the brand than we did 2017. We believe this is a temporary step back as we have identified the root causes and are in the process of rectifying them.

So what happened? First, our winning formula for TV creative fatigue. We had a creative approach that worked extraordinarily well for four years, but got tired as we increased airing. In a crowded Q1 environment, our 2018 campaign, sales breakthrough and convey enough newness and excitement about our program. We are working on a creative revamp of our advertising design to refresh the look more clearly articulate our brand's strengths and focus more on the new program elements that we have. As leaders in the address to consumer advertising space, this is something we have the expertise to correct.

Our second related point is that we underestimated the dealership away from certain new stations in the post inauguration January and February timeframe. We also came in a little heavy on some of our upfront buys having expected creative to hold. As a result, we did not just spend and optimize our medium mix as quickly as we could have. Eyeball shifted to other stations and that data wasn't readily apparent until the last week or so. We are rebalancing. Keira will address this in more detail in her session.

However, it's really important to note that all other fundamental business methods are sound and continue to grow. We have solid initiatives in place to improve gross margins, grow length of stay and drive higher reactivation revenues in both 2018 and 2019. And just like we did in 2017 we'll leverage our database and customer touch points to meaningfully drive revenue per customer as we build out the experience along each stage of the customer journey.

Additionally, the South Beach Diet is off to a fantastic start in 2018. We expect revenues to grow more than 150% year-over-year from $27 million to approximately $70 million. The strength of the program coupled with a strong advertising campaign is allowing us to expand media and lean into acquisition to drive new customers to the brand. This pave the road for reactivation revenues become meaningful in 2019. It is exciting because we're just getting started here.

As a company, we are nimble and able to quickly adapt. We have a proven track record of operators and our disciplined approach to problem solving has worked time and time again. We believe that we will be able to return to meaningful growth in 2019 by two, revamping our Nutrisystem ad, two further monetizing the customer journey with a focus on both weight loss and weight management, three, continuing to grow the South Beach Diet brand and four, having a multiyear product pipeline including a new program for Nutrisystem that we are looking forward to launching next diet season.

And importantly, our multibrand platform also allows us to add more brand to the right opportunities and timing present themselves. I will now turn the call over to Mike, who will walk through our 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results and discuss our 2018 guidance as well as our plan to increase our dividend. After that Keira will add more insight into the factors that drove our 2017 success and while we have confidence going forward.

Mike Monahan

Thanks Dawn. Good afternoon everyone.

2017 was a strong year as you can see from the details of our press release. Revenue in the fourth quarter came in at $132.2 million up 20% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $23.7 million with earnings per share of $0.36 representing year-over-year increases of 27% and 24% respectively. Included in our fourth quarter EPS was a charge of $0.06 driven by the tax law changes that occurred late in the quarter.

Revenue for the full year 2017 increased nearly 28% to $697 million compared to $545.5 million in the prior year. The key drivers were new and reactivated customer acquisition growth combined with continued improvements to the customer experience and our economics. The South Beach Diet brand contributed $27 million to our top-line revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share increased 46% and 60% year-over-year for the full year respectively.

Our full year 2017 EPS of $1.90 per share includes a fourth quarter write-off of $0.06 due to the tax law changes mentioned above. Gross margin for the year increased 100 basis points to 53.9% driven by improvements in our supply chain, pricing and disciplined cost management.

Marketing as a percentage of revenue was 28.5%. We were able to increase our marketing spend for the year by 30.6% which allowed us to profitably reach new audiences and grow our customer base. We finished 2017 with an effective tax rate of 30.7%. We invested $13 million of capital expenditures into the business during 2017 and finished the year with $72 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on hand.

For the full year 2018, we are projecting consolidated revenue to be in the range of $685 to $705 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $106 million to $110 million and earnings per share of a $1.99 to $2.09. The South Beach Diet is expected to contribute roughly $70 million of revenue growing more than 150% year-over-year. Retail revenue is projected to be approximately $40 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be $10 million to 12 million and our effective tax rate is projected to be 23% for the full year.

For the first quarter of 2018, we are projecting consolidated revenue to be in the range of $204 million to $209 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million to $8.2 million and earnings per share of $0.03 to $0.08. As Dawn addressed in her opening remarks, the 2018 diet season had a slower than expected start due to new customer acquisition challenges for the Nutrisystem brand in the direct channel.

While the growth of the South Beach Diet and many of our core metrics for the Nutrisystem brand are positive contributors such as average selling price, revenue per customer trying stay on program and reactivation revenue, new customer revenue in Q1 2018 is projected to be down year-over-year. This softness in new customer acquisition for Nutrisystem was primarily driven by a lower than expected response to our 2018 marketing campaign, further pressured by lower viewership on historically while performing television station.

The team is in the midst of refreshing our current 2018 marketing campaign and adjusting our core media allocation. Seasonally new customer onboarding has the largest impact on Q1 and Q2, as a result our top-line guidance assumes year-over-year pressure in the first half of the year and single-digit growth in the back half of the year as new customer acquisition declines lessened and are offset by favorable trends in revenue per customer and reactivation revenue.

Our EPS begins to grow year-over-year in the second quarter as adjustments in our media allocation take effect. Reactivation revenue is projected to grow mid-single digits year-over-year. In addition to reactivation revenue from the Nutrisystem brand, we expect reactivation revenues to begin to contribute late in the year for the South Beach Diet brand. While it will likely be a small percentage of the brand's revenue stream this year reactivation revenue from South Beach is expected to be a driver of top and bottom line growth in 2019 and beyond as we grow the brand's customer base

In 2018, our free cash flow is projected to grow roughly 20% year-over-year enabling us to continue to invest in our business to drive growth and return capital to shareholders. This year we have allocated dollars to continue to invest in our e-commerce platform, product development and deploy media towards driving growth and awareness behind our new South Beach diet brand.

During 2017, we returned over $20 million of cash to shareholders through our dividend and repurchase $5 million of stock. We are forecasting increased cash flow in 2018. As a result of the capital efficiency of our business coupled with our reduced tax obligation, the Board of Directors has approved a 43% increase of our dividend from $0.70 per share to a $1 per share annually.

Additionally we have a $47.5 million remaining on our $50 million share repurchase authorization expiring in November 2019.

For Q4 2017, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.25 per share increased from $0.175 per share payable March 19, 2018, stockholders of record as of March 8, 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Keira.

Keira Krausz

Thanks Mike.

Today I'm going to start with Nutrisystem. I'll touch on what's drove 2017 success and what we experienced at the beginning of this year. Next I'll provide detail into how we are leveraging our strength and rebounding to build momentum. I'll then spend some time sharing good news about the South Beach Diet which is growing fast.

2017 was a year in which we improved across all steps of the customer journey at Nutrisystem. We attracted far more new customers, we welcomed more former customers back and we increased engagement and the breadth of options of our customers so customers stayed with us longer and spent more.

We attracted more new customers throughout 2017 because of three factors. Factor one, media expansion. At the start of the year, we leveraged opportunities in television media as viewership of new search during January and February before, during and directly after the inauguration. In the second half of 2017 despite facing a tough comp due to viewership spike in 2016 from the conventions through the presidential election we were able to continue to reach new customers via syndication, network and digital expansion to grow year-over-year.

Factor two, programs with strong consumer appeal coupled with compelling creative, we had two main programs, the new Lean 13 and we relaunched Nutrisystem for Men. To promote them, we developed creative that followed our proven formula. In the latter part of the year, we saw particular momentum for the men's business and the appeal of Nutrisystem for men in turn helped us expand network media faster.

Factor three, revenue per customer. We increased customer engagement through NuMi, our constant sight to lease and our counselors. This helped us anticipate and meet customer need to sell more to people on their journey. Our shakes were more popular than ever. Our a la carte sales people on programs surged and our length of stay increased. The increase in revenue per customers then allowed us to profitably invest more to attract customers by supporting our media expansion throughout the year.

As we prepare for 2018, we were confident about Turbo 13 with Turbo Boosters which had researched and tested favorably. But just like an Olympic gold medal winner snowboarding, not all runs go perfectly. We stumbled out of the gate this season for Nutrisystem. Now we are back on our board adjusting and ready to win.

So what happened, we've analyzed, synthesized and look quickly for root causes and here's what we believe. First our creative approach for Television's fatigue. As I mentioned in 2017, our tried and true methods worked extraordinarily well. We believe that we could develop similar commercials for 2018 and yield similar results. But our commercials did not effectively articulate the new elements of the program for our unique advantages. We did not try the brand impression by traffic and cost we expected. Successful creative is built on several elements that work together and thanks to the testing and analysis we've been doing we have visibility into what we should alter. I will say more about how we will rebuild creative in a minute.

Second, we did not optimize media well enough and that increased our customer acquisition cost. We are normally very fast to adjust to any consumers wherever they are. At the start of this year, a couple of short-term occurrences hampered us. We were surprised by decreases in viewership coupled with higher rates on a couple of top news stations. Based on 2017 trends, we reasonably expected these stations to continue to perform well. Their rates were higher in the first two months of this year compared to 2017. Since in the past, higher rates have correlated the higher viewership, we concluded that viewership was there and we should just tweak our creative changing the way we present the claim, changing the name of the program, changing the order of the messaging and the commercials. And doing so would improve responses to support the spend. Consequently, we did not just spend as much as we could have.

However, after the January viewership figures came out, we learned that some of these stations were down double digits and we should have pulled back on them. In addition again, based on 2017 learnings, we had committed to some upfront buy. This made us less able than we will be in future and beyond to move spend from one source to another. These two causes combined with a very high 2017 comp for the start of the year, man, we just did not attract customers the way we'd expected.

For a team that has had as many wins over the years and is as strong as our team is, we are certainly not okay with the size season run.

Of note, at the same time, the rest of our Nutrisystem business model strengthens, our conversion rates and our contact center rose, our e-commerce conversion rates held steady despite continued shift to mobile from desktop. Our average selling prices were higher, our shake take rates were up year-over-year, our a la carte sales per customer increased and our length of stay was longer. We have a solid model and will now revamp and recalibrate to bring in more customers.

And market trends are in our favor. The number one action people say they want to take to improve their health is lose some weight. Television viewership for our target market remains high. These folks watch television for more hours every day than they consume video online. Of course, digital uses and e-commerce is growing and as an e-commerce provider of programs, services and support, we are well positioned to leverage that trend and people are busier than ever. We believe we are the most convenient and simple solution to getting results in a safe and effective way.

So how are we going to attract more customers? Now that we understand what needs to get done. We are also confident about our ability to execute against the focused improvement plan. As you have seen over the past few years, this is something the team does with excellence. We are moving quickly to change the course of the remainder of the year. We believe that we will return to meaningful growth in 2019 and beyond.

Our approach has two parts. Number one, we started by pulling levers in the short-term. One such lever is media management. We spoke a minute ago about how we were surprised by a couple tried and true stations and assume that we could regain response with some minor tweaks. At the same time, in January, we did see some opportunities, some traditional media and some digital that had room for expansion.

In past years, we've been quite adaptive following the eyeballs. Now we are shifting media spend as quickly as possible to optimize and manage efficiency. We expect these efforts to yield results. Another lever we are pulling is database management. This is helping us attract new and returning customers with minimal. We can also drive response in the shorter term by varying our offers. Direct response creative has several elements that affect response. No doubt some have noticed some amount of variety on television even our President Day sale, we are using offer judiciously to boost response and conversion while we work to evolve our approach overall.

Number two, at the same time that we are pulling levers, we are revamping creative. This is fully within our real house, as we originally invented the formula that led to years of creative success. We plan to have quite a different approach on air later in Q2 and expect to have stopped the creative issue for the second half of 2018. We are designing a new campaign to better articulate Nutrisystem's advantages, introduce new elements and embrace the macro trends about body image, food preferences and the ultimate reasons for losing weight.

And we are fixing Nutrisystem customer acquisition in 2018. We will continue to improve the customer spend to drive revenue per customer. This year NuMi and our content side, the Leaf are growing.

NuMi users are up 35% and our sessions on the Leaf were up 36%. Our customers in Leaf are more engaged and more connected with us than ever. And a large portion of our customers interact with the counselor. These are elements of what we do that do not necessarily show up in television commercials and which we have been relatively quiet about but have deepened the relationship with our customers over the last couple of years.

In past years, we have raised revenue per customer by improving the options available to them. The past two years saw huge growth in our uniquely yours program. We'll be introducing other configurations that we believe will boost customer satisfaction and revenue per customer.

Our shakes business, now material part of the business started with a simple promotion within the sales funnel. Now we have a thriving cross-sell business with a la carte item. In the next month, we will be introducing additional lines up-sell and cross-sell and believe this will increase revenue per customer.

Meanwhile, we are now preparing our new program for 2019 and are very excited for its launch. We feel confident in the team's ability to do what needs to be done to return Nutrisystem to goal.

Now let's discuss the South Beach Diet, which as I mentioned earlier is growing fast. The South Beach Diet is breakthrough and Dr. Agatston developed it and with his focus on a lifetime and healthy eating is even more on trend today because we provide a simple and convenient way to help busy people get started to lose weight following the South Beach Diet, while simultaneously getting on a lifelong path to healthy eating. We've been able to expand reach dramatically and attract customers.

When we launched South Beach last year, we were enthusiastic from the start because we saw the promising response. Over 2017, we said it was our intention to take the best practices we developed for Nutrisystem to grow revenue per customer. It's a central tenant of our multibrand strategy that we can move those best practices from one brand to another which means we have a competitive advantages in acquiring or building new businesses.

We are therefore pleased to share that this approach is working and revenue per customers South Beach did increase. For example new customers are downloading and using the new South Beach Diet app at a faster rate than we anticipated. The Palm, our content sight is sharing content to help customers to the South Beach principle into action and readership is growing even faster than our customer bases. We launched South beach complete shake and the take rate is healthy. We started offering a la carte items to South Beach customers and sales are increasing, still a small base but growing rapidly.

Finally, it appears that the many adjustments the product made in 2017 are yielding longer length of stay. We have many more plans in the work to present different program configuration, offer relevant cross-sell and encourage longer length of stay via more program enhancements over 2018, but we are more than pleased to the step taken thus far and the path we are on.

Our multibrand strategy is now operational. We are segmenting the market to reach new customers with our second brand. We believe that our addressable market includes not only those people that have used a meal delivery weight loss program in the past, but also extend to those people who have tried losing weight on their own or by some means that require them to plan, make or buy their food meal by meal.

For millions of people planning or cooking meal by meal is just not feasible given their busy lives or takes time away from the people and interest that they are most passionate about. We offer effective solutions of the most convenience and we show them how to eat healthy for life. We look forward to helping people choose the right way life solutions for them so they can live healthier happier life.

I will now turn the call back over to Dawn.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Keira.

Let me summarize the key takeaways from today's call. One, we had a fantastic 2017 by any measure. Two, our multibrand strategy is working and importantly our platform allows us to add more brands to the right opportunities and timing present themselves. Three, South Beach is off to a great start in 2018 and is expected to grow more than 150% this year and still in its infancy. Four, customer economics continue to improve across both brands. In 2018 revenue per customer is up, run to stay is up, average selling price is up and we are selling -- we are up-selling and cross selling more products to our customer as long as all phases of their customer journey. And five, also pricing continues to strengthen. We have four frozen warehouses up and running efficiently, three ready to go facilities to [indiscernible] United States and we're achieving scale with both brands and gross margin should continue to expand.

All of these are strong positive that will fuel long-term growth. We then issued a diet season and that the Nutrisystem campaign did not resonate as we expected it to. This is due to two reasons which are very fixable. The temporary setback, one, our winning formula fatigue and two, dealership pattern shifted where we are acting to both of these issues are well equipped to fix them and are already seeing progress.

From a macro perspective there are three major points to make. One, the market is big. The majority of Americans either trying to lose or maintain their weight. Two, people are busy and don't have time to consistently cook healthy for themselves, they need time saving solutions to get them on track. And three, the mindset that weight loss is increasing their health and not sanity is important from a business perspective because as I have often said, it increases the consumer submission spend on themselves.

As a man simply want to lead healthier life, and we know that the top thing many folks say time and time again is that the first step to getting healthy is to lose a little weight. The need for healthy weight loss solutions is great and we have two power house brands to help consumers become healthier versions of themselves.

We are experts at helping people achieve their weight loss goals and we offer services and products to help them maintain their weight.

In closing, I believe we will return to double-digit growth as we look forward. We are pleased to return cash to our shareholders by raising our full year dividend from $0.70 to $1 per share. We thank our shareholders for their continued confidence and support and I thank our Nutrisystem team for their dedication and effort.

We will now open up the line for question. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Alex Fuhrman, Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. Thank you very much for taking my question. I wanted to ask about your TV spending and your ad buys for diet season. I guess first of all it sounds like you guys pre-bought a lot of advertising ahead of diet season probably too much. Can you give us a sense of how much of your advertising for diet season this year was pre-bought ahead of time and what was the logic behind the decision to make that investment upfront before diet season started?

And then, if I may it sounds like -- felt like there was a combination of higher cost and lower viewerships on some of the networks you advertise on it. Is it correct to assume you're probably talking about the news network CNN and Fox News that you advertise on a lot. And then as you adjust going forward, is the plan to shift to different networks or renegotiate lower rates with those networks to match the ratings that you talked about. And when would we expect to see that shift?

Keira Krausz

Sure. This is Keira. Hi. So, first I will take -- talk about upfront buy was about $7 million of our January spend, so it [indiscernible] include syndication network and infomercial. And that's up from last year and the reason that it was up from last year speak as I said, in the back half of last year we started expand network and syndication in particular and we saw very promising results. so based on that we thought it was a good idea to commit to the upfront buy to ensure that we would air. As we move through the year where we're obviously reducing those channels and shifting to wherever it works.

I think the second part of your question was the Fox and CNN question. Yes. Those were some of the stations where we thought lower viewership and that was coupled with higher rate. We are always negotiating rate, it is actually an hourly bidding process. So yes, we will be trying to negotiate rates down but equally and I think more importantly as our team is pretty adept once they understand it, eyeballs have shifted -- to shift somewhere else. We just didn't know at the time that they had shifted. So because if you look at how Fox viewership was reported overall 2017 it was still very strong and up year-over-year.

So we actually thought it was more on us that the Fox was a little -- performing a little less well and we didn't shift it. Now that we know what the situation is, we can very easily shift to other places.

Alex Fuhrman

That's helpful, Keira. Thanks. And can you just give us a sense of how much media you have pre-bought from here until the end of the year. And then, just more broadly on the concept of television advertising. You also mentioned in addition to the issue of the viewership and the spend that some of the creatives might have gotten perhaps a little bit stale or fallen behind the times. And you mentioned it, it sounds like Keira, it was Dawn in the prepared remarks just the talk of a lot of other companies kind of talking more about healthy as opposed to weight loss. Do you feel that that's a messaging that Nutrisystem needs to join as well or should we expect the new campaign to just have a similarly hard hitting approach?

Dawn Zier

Well, I think Alex, I will let Keira answer in a second. But, I haven't really seen the messaging of late last companies change to consumers to healthy is still very much about weight loss. But I think the way that we're thinking of communicating it is going to change and Keira is going to be talking -- talk to you a little bit more about that. Keira?

Keira Krausz

All right. So, I think we're still going to be leaning into weight loss is that basically how we help people get more healthy. We've actually talked in our creative about how this is the best way to improve your health. But there are several elements to any successful creative. I just think we got a little stale on a few of them.

So for example, we've been using page for the same offer construction [indiscernible] for years. Again, it looks great in 2017. We saw very strong results but -- we believe that it's time to change and if you look at it's about seven elements that we need to look at and consider. And that's what we're doing right now.

Your first question actually there was how much do we have lock going forward. And the answer is, we don't have same blocks going forward. So they are able to back out of things that we normally be locked into and we have basically returned to our usual amount of flexibility going forward. So, we are in a good place.

Alex Fuhrman

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Linda Bolton Weiser, DA Davidson. Please proceed with your question.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Hi. I guess one thought or one question here is just thinking about maybe just the Nutrisystem franchise in and of itself and thinking about what the size potential is for that long-term. I know you've never really set any long-term goals, but what if it's just that brand is kind of maxed out that this is the maximum size we're going to get. And you can try to kind of tweak things and adjust things and strategize things, but that you really had a lot of strong growth for several years and that this is the size. So how do we think about the potential of that brand?

And then do you think that South Beach is cannibalizing Nutrisystem?

Dawn Zier

Hi, Linda. This is Dawn. So first up, we believe that the market is big. And again, we have a multibrand platform that we've proven. We do believe that what happened with Nutrisystem this quarter in January and February is temporary. We think that the campaign needs to be revamped. And we basically know how we're going to do that and I don't see again I think the company will return to double-digit revenue growth as we go forward.

South Beach is doing incredibly well, it's strong. And again, I think it's in -- that it's in early innings. I think Nutrisystem itself will continue to grow as we go forward. So I don't see a feeling as I'm looking forward on these brands. Again, I think both will continue to grow. I think we had a little issue in Jan, Feb and where we're fixing it.

Your second question was about cannibalization from South Beach and we don't believe that South Beach speech is really cannibalizing Nutrisystem. As we ramped up South Beach, we've seen no increase in the percentage of overlap between the two brands. And the former Nutrisystem customers that are coming back onto South Beach and to the older customers on the file that we've not been able to historically reactivate the Nutrisystem. So again, not seeing that as a major issue.

So we're very optimistic as we go forward. We had a rough start to this diet season, but as we're progressing we're seeing things begin to improve. I think Keira has a very strong action plan in place for what she's looking to do. And we believe that again we're going to start to grow again in the second half and we're going to accelerate after that.

Linda Bolton Weiser

And can you talk about the decision to raise the dividend versus do share repurchase and kind of what the thought was behind that?

Mike Monahan

Sure. Linda. This is Mike. So we're looking for ways to enhance shareholder value. And our goal has always been to have a balanced approach. So as we looked out at our free cash flow projections for the year, we feel that first we're looking to invest in the business to drive growth. But in addition to that we have cash available to return to shareholders that we're looking to balance that between deploying it via dividend and then we're going to opportunistically look to leverage our share buyback authorization going forward if it makes sense.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kara Anderson, B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Kara Anderson

Hi, good afternoon. With respect to the reception you are seeing with the creative and with the Nutrisystem brand itself this year versus the success of the South Beach diet does that cause you to be more aggressive with your M&A strategy and look to further expand your multibrand strategy?

Dawn Zier

We're always looking -- one of the good things about our company -- one of the many good things is that, we have cash on hand and our balance sheet is very strong. So we are always looking at different opportunities, but I don't think that how Nutrisystem and South Beach are doing determines our acquisition strategy as we go forward.

Again, our strategy is always to invest in our organic growth with South Beach and Nutrisystem. And again, there's lots of opportunities across our plate and we take a look at them and if we see something that we're interested in we'll inform the street at the appropriate time.

Kara Anderson

Okay. And then, second, when I look at South Beach Diet, the $70 million you're targeting this year. Can you comment on how that stacks up against maybe your internal expectations when you acquire the brand two years ago or a year or so ago?

Dawn Zier

We're actually really pleased with the growth, we think a 150% increase from our launch last year is very strong $27 million to $70 million. I think it's great performance. And again, we feel that it's very early for the brand. So, the growth is -- I think the growth is strong and will continue to grow as we go forward.

Kara Anderson

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Frank Camma, Sidoti. Please proceed with your question.

Frank Camma

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. Hey, can just give us some little detail on some of the key metrics like the average selling price I think you said it went up during the quarter and maybe also just some color around because I think it sounds like the maintenance and transitional costs is becoming more important here. I was wondering if you talk a little bit more about that because you think before and over time?

Mike Monahan

Sure. This is Mike, Frank. How are you? As you look at the growth projections that we have, the key drivers to it are know program pricing in the first quarter we expect that to drive a couple of points of growth. The other areas that are growing are shakes and a la carte business. We talked about that's growing approximately a point. And then, we have South Beach as well. So between program pricing and then length of stay is a contributor as well. All those metrics are moving in the right direction even early on in the year. They are being offset by the volume declines that we saw earlier in the quarter.

Frank Camma

Yes, okay. Sharp drop-off in new customers is what you are saying in the first quarter, correct?

Mike Monahan

Exactly. The pressure we saw around customer acquisition is offsetting some of the positive lifetime value metrics for staying in the business. But they're all moving in the right direction. So you look at pricing length of stay, a la carte and up-sell and certainly the South Beach Diet. So as we look to the rest of the year for the forecast as we optimize the media and adjust some of the creative back Keira talked about that customer, year-over-year customer pressure lessened and becomes more offset as we return to growth in the back half of the year for our model.

Frank Camma

Okay. My second question, I will just ask general, with the a la carte, is that putting a pressure on your gross margin given that I guess the order sizes are smaller or is that really -- are you somehow able to offset that?

Mike Monahan

We have favorable gross margins on the a la carte business. So we price it accordingly. So it's not dilutive to our overall margins.

Frank Camma

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our final question comes from Matthew Gall, Barrington Research. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Gall

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my question. Just based on the outlook for the South Beach Diet to be up more than 100%, reactivation were up mid-single digit. I guess just kind of the new activation -- new customer activation expecting for the year, was it -- you meant were a little bit soft in the quarter. What gives you confidence that can be corrected because that kind of growing again. Is there anything from South Beach Diet, which obviously is attracting new customers being and pulling your old?

Dawn Zier

I think that as we are looking at going forward, I think Keira has articulated what we think the two major reasons where as to why the mix that we had is really isolated to diet season and she is in the process. And we are all in the process of revamping the creative. And again, going where the eyeballs are, we often like to say. So one of the things that we can do with our business is, we spend accordingly to where we're profitable and we're going to continue to do that. As we get the advertising message to where it needs to be -- we will be able to lean in more and on as we're getting there we're being a little more cautious. And that's what the plan reflects.

Matthew Gall

All right. Thank you. And then, on the reactivation side knowing that that you don't have to have the upfront costs associated with that that reactivates to be more profitable. With the growth you compared and new customer activation over the past couple of years. Is mid-single digit -- are there any strength as to what you can do on the reactivation side in terms of getting that as a bigger contributor as more trailing of indication of past customer base acquired? And then, quick question for Mike, [indiscernible] had the effective tax rate for the year with 23%?

Dawn Zier

I'll take the first and then will turn it over to you.

Keira Krausz

Okay. So, this is Keira. Hi. So just to bring in former customers and we have the benefit of being able to leverage our date base. So what you see is that direct mail on email and just a certain amount of organic returning from prior customer since the program worked for them once. And they -- when they're ready they just come back. So that is one reason why reacts are stronger than new customers. And TV -- some of the same pressures that affect the new customer affect reactivation, but it's a lot less -- TV influence is a lot smaller portion of reactivation than it does new customer obviously.

Matthew Gall

All right.

Mike Monahan

And then, for the effective tax rate, yes, for the full year we expect it to be forecasting 23%. I would point out that we have tax credit -- are in a tax credit position for Q1 Matt. So you're seeing actually getting a credit in the first quarter and then it rising a little bit above the 23% for Q2 to give us a blended rate of 23% for the full year.

Matthew Gall

Got it. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the call back to Dawn Zier for closing remarks.

Dawn Zier

Thank you for your time this afternoon. As always thank you for our shareholders for their ongoing support and confidence. And we look forward to our next call and future meetings where we will discuss our first quarter results and revamp creative marketing [indiscernible] initiatives.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.