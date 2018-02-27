Executive Summary

Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is the fourth-largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

Two weeks ago, the insurance company reported its January results. Living up to its reputation for delivering a robust operating performance, it reported an 87.4% combined ratio for January.

Furthermore, the company adopted new accounting guidance intended to improve the recognition and measurement of financial instruments. On a prospective basis, the change in the fair value of the equity securities will be recognized as a component of net income instead of accumulated other comprehensive income, which was required under the prior guidance.

Under the guidance, in January the company recorded a one-time cumulative-effect adjustment of $1.3 billion to reclassify the entire balance of the after-tax unrealized gain on equity securities that was reported in accumulated other comprehensive income at December 31, 2017, into retained earnings.

With this change, the pre-tax income increased by $170.9 million, affected positively by this methodological change. Excluding the new accounting guidance impact, the income before taxes increased by $119 million. Hence, Progressive has proven its ability again to generate more and more revenues over the months. With a well-monitored claims level, a robust commercial development and a lower corporate tax rate, it will be undoubtedly able to generate higher earnings than in 2017. However, I still consider that the company remains overvalued.

The Year Starts Very Well

Even if Progressive is the fourth-largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer can maintain the level of its margins as well.

In January, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,689.6 million, or an 18% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 16%.

Source: January 2018 Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is, and remains, the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio, the higher the profitability. With an 87.4% combined ratio, the company started the year very well. Compared to January 2017, the operating performance of its insurance portfolio improved by 2.3 percentage points.

Source: Internal

On the segment side, all the lines of the core business delivered a combined ratio below 91%. The combined ratio of the personal lines was 88.1%, while that of the commercial motor business improved to 79.7%. The only concern remains the property segment. Even if the profitability is good with a combined ratio of around 95%, it declined by about 2.4 percentage points compared to January 2017.

Source: January Report

However, the expense ratio of the property segment dropped significantly by 9.1 percentage points to 33%. In my opinion, the drop in the cost ratio is good news. It proves that the company has succeeded to reduce, relatively speaking, its general and administrative costs. If Progressive manages to continue growing and steering its costs accurately, the overall combined ratio should be easily between 93% and 95%.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Previously, I expected the book value to increase by around 10% and the diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.50-4.30.

Source: Internal

Regarding the January-reported figures, I remain very confident in the company’s capability to make the book value grow by more than 10% and to report increased EPS compared to 2017.

Valuation

Based on the estimated earnings per share and the book value per share which would be reported for January, we can determine a forward valuation of Progressive by the multiples method. Based on the current book value per share and the TTM EPS, the intrinsic value is around $44 per share. Based on the FY2018 expected book value and EPS, the intrinsic value per share is in the range of $47-54.

In my view, the company remains slightly overvalued. For the investors who have already invested in Progressive, keeping their stocks is undoubtedly not a bad idea.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive Corp.’s dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive Corp.’s Dividend Policy

With the change in the tax rate (21% instead of 35%), the formula should change accordingly. Based on the assumptions I have taken to assess the FY2018 EPS and the latest gainshare factor released by the P&C insurer, I estimate the FY2018 dividend per share to come in between $0.75 and $1.84.

Source: Internal

Conclusion

The market is bullish on Progressive Corp., and rightly so. Its monthly results were excellent. However, in my opinion, the company remains overvalued, even using the 2018 estimated metrics. Nevertheless, investors who have already invested in Progressive should sleep well for the moment.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies’ intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.