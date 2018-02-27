Diplomat Pharmacy's (DPLO) CEO Jeff Park on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Jeff Park

Thank you for joining us this evening. I am joined by Atul Kavthekar, our CFO and Joel Saban, our President. In addition to reviewing our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and our outlook for 2018, I want to spend some time providing an overview of our go-to-market strategies in each area: first, specialty; second, infusion services; and third, PBM. I will also touch on how we see these businesses growing together and delivering long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.

I would like to begin by noting how pleased we are with our results for the fourth quarter and the hard work of our team in 2017. Thanks to the commitment of our employees to our patients, Diplomat is poised for growth in 2018 and beyond. I have had the opportunity to work with many of our new team members across the organization since stepping into the role of Interim CEO. It’s clear to me we have a deep bench of talent in place to lead and scale this organization as we grow and evolve. The board is continuing to search to identify a permanent CEO with the assistance of a leading independent executive search firm. The process is ongoing and the board is committed to moving diligently and swiftly. Selecting the company’s CEO is a responsibility, the board takes very seriously and the board is committed to taking the necessary time to select the ideal candidate with the right experience and capabilities to lead Diplomat into the future. As the board conducts its search, my focus is on growing the company and delivering for our patients, members, partners and shareholders.

Turning to our financial results, we had a strong finish to 2017, with revenues of $4.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $101.8 million. We are also restating our bullish outlook for 2018. We expect revenues to be in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, representing an approximate 22% increase over 2017 results. We expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $164 million to $170 million, representing approximately 64% increase over our 2017 results. Our primary focus in 2018 is on growing specialty, infusion and our PBM businesses. This focus on growth reflects our determination to address the unmet needs of the many players in the healthcare industry, many of whom we work with every day through our complementary services. Atul will expand on our results for the quarter, full year and outlook for 2018 in a few minutes.

Before turning it over to Atul to do that, I will outline where each of our go-to-market strategy stands and how we see them fueling our future growth. At Diplomat, we have multiple growth drivers to take advantage of this changing landscape. First, the specialty pharmacy market is the largest and fastest growing segment in the pharmacy supply chain in the United States. In 2016, we spent $450 billion as the country on medication. Of that $450 billion, approximately 40% or $180 billion was in the specialty category and that figure is expected to grow to 50% of total spend or $300 billion of specialty drug spend by 2021.

Diplomat has built a strong footprint to expand in this dynamic space by focusing on our patient and physician services we have led the industry with the highest service levels for large specialty providers. We know patients and physicians need a partner helping ensure they received these complex and costly treatments. Unlike the majority of the specialty pharmacies in the market, Diplomat is built on a business model based on patients and physicians choosing us because of our outstanding service. We utilized our relationships with biotech and drug innovators to ensure we have access to virtually all limited distribution drugs. We bring the power of these manufacturers directly to our patients ensuring they have access to the medications as well as clinical expertise and patient assistance.

By bringing the manufacturer relationships directly to patients, we can help keep costs down for this expensive category. At Diplomat, we know our role is not only to provide great service and access, but to ensure cost effective products such as specialty generics and biosimilars getting fully utilized. This is a huge opportunity for us, 64 patents for specialty molecule and 73 patents for biologicals expired through 2021. This represents a $23 billion opportunity for generics and a $46 billion opportunity for biosimilars. As outlined in our press release last week, our programs to drive utilization of new generics and biosimilars save patients thousands per month. At Diplomat, we have rolled out enhanced programs, which make sure patients and physicians are confident with the new treatment and its side effects saving up to 50% of the cost for patients and payers on these initial sales. Having a model aligned patients and payer savings versus pushing for unnecessary utilizations or back-end hidden rebating allows us to keep our model aligned with our client’s interest.

Turning to our infusion solutions, we have continued to see a strong demand with patients and payers who are looking to have specialty infusion done in a lower cost home setting rather than hospitals or clinics and realizing the savings of this more effective delivery model. Demand is also driven by patients who are looking for more convenience and comfort having their care delivered where it’s best for them, including at their homes. At Diplomat, our focus is on chronic care. This offers us the opportunity to work with patients and their caregivers on an ongoing basis. As a result, we have longer, deeper relationships with our patients and physician.

Now, let’s turn to our PBM solutions. In the final days of 2017, we completed the acquisition of LDI. Our integration is off to a strong start. We have a team of executives who have been part of the majority of PBM acquisition transactions over the past two decades. Acquisition integration is a core competency for us and we are following about tested program. We are executing our integration with a few key priorities in mind. First, our guiding principle was to make the process as seamless as possible for our members and clients. Second, we are applying best practices to drive a consistent and superior operating process. And third, we have brought to market our suite of specialty pharmacy and infusion services to our new small and middle-market PBM clients. This is being well received in our initial discussions with clients and consultants who are looking for alternatives to the established models.

Entering the PBM market is critical to our growth strategy and a perfect complement to our specialty business. There are no middle-market PBMs that have our specialty scale, service and full portfolio of limited distribution drugs. This is a clear differentiator for our PBM offering. In addition to capturing the specialty growth opportunities, we now have the ability to provide PBM services and capabilities to consultants and employers in the middle-market, which we define as 500 to 5,000 employees. We are bringing to the middle-market our patient and clinical services to help drive better patient outcomes at a lower cost.

With our PBM acquisitions, we now have access to almost $800 million in new drug spend through our PBM to target patients and physicians who would be better served by our high-touch specialty model. With 80% of healthcare costs driven by 20% of the population, our model is to target and build programs that support high cost patients and help deliver them the best care. I know you agree, the PBM and health plan market has undergone some rapid consolidation leaving the middle-market and smaller employers looking for better services for the value they pay. Additionally, with some large players continuing to consolidate, we expect this activity will accelerate the middle and small market employers who are wrapped into these large providers to look for more customized, cost-effective solutions than they currently have. As a market disruptor, we benefit from large changes and transformations in this industry. It creates churn and churn creates market share gains.

Looking at the big picture, patients continued to be the center of everything we do and the opportunities in front of us are particularly exciting from the patient perspective. Individually, our go-to-market strategies across specialty, infusion and PBM have strong growth drivers. However, these businesses together will allow Diplomat to grow even faster. Together, they are greater than the sum of their parts. At our stage in size, we have the market in front of us and the large and small members on our side, we are positioned to take share through 2018 and positioned Diplomat strongly for both our near and long-term growth prospects.

With that, I will turn the call over to Atul. Atul?

Atul Kavthekar

Thank you, Jeff and thank you everyone for joining us this evening. This has been an exciting year for Diplomat. We have made a number of important changes and worked hard to lay the foundation to support future growth.

Today, I will review our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results and provide some additional color on our outlook for 2018. As Jeff stated, we are very pleased with the way we ended the year and with our Q4 results. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.155 billion. This increase included $48 million from new acquisitions offset by year-over-year decline in Hepatitis C volumes and termination of unprofitable contracts in late 2016.

Hep C continues to be a decreasing part of our business representing less than 5% of specialty revenues in the quarter. We expect Hep C to impact year-over-year comps through the first quarter of 2018. As a reminder, our PBM acquisitions which are only included in our results for the final days of the year, we are indicated to generate approximately $420 million in revenues in 2017 on a pro forma basis, which after adjusting for known client changes will generate revenues of approximately $90 million to $120 million on a quarterly basis moving forward. These revenues are expected to follow quarterly patterns typical of PBMs with the lowest quarter being Q1 due to members paying directly more to pharmacies due to their deductibles and the highest being Q4. I continue to be quite pleased with the progress our new leaders and various teams have made in a relatively short period of time. Not only have they been impactful around our cost of goods, but also in building strong relationships with our clients and creating opportunities around reimbursement.

As such, gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $93 million and generated an 8.1% gross margin versus $84 million and 7.3% in the quarter last year and gross profit dollars per script increased of $353 from $342 a year ago. In the quarter, we incurred approximately $1.4 million in interest expense associated with one-time adjustments for the refinancing of our prior debt. Going forward, we expect first quarter interest charges to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million. Our net income was $6.5 million in the quarter compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

There were two noteworthy items that impacted our net income this quarter. The first was income tax. Income tax for the quarter was a benefit of $8.2 million compared to an expense of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter in 2016. With the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act just days after we closed the LDI acquisition, we restated all deferred tax asset and liabilities based on the new statutory rate since after giving effect to the LDI acquisition, we carried a net deferred tax liability at the time of passage. This resulted in a one-time gain for the company. Second, we recognized incremental amortization of one-time expenses related to the PBM acquisitions. Going forward, we expect total depreciation and amortization, inclusive of our PBM acquisitions to be between $95 million and $97 million in 2018 roughly evenly split in each quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $26.6 million, which as mentioned earlier includes a few days of de minimis contribution from LDI. To remind you, we indicated our PBM acquisitions would add approximately $46 million in pro forma 2017 EBITDA. Additionally, we expect to achieve $4 million to $6 million in synergies over 2018. As we think about quarterly EBITDA going forward, we would expect synergy achievement to grow throughout 2018. Our GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter was $0.09 a share versus a loss of $0.02 a share a year ago and diluted non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share was $0.18 compared to $0.08 a year ago.

Now, to full year highlights, overall, 2017 was a successful rebuilding year for Diplomat and reflects our leadership team’s ability to drive necessary changes, execute on our priorities and set a strong foundation for future growth. For the full year 2017, revenue was $4.485 billion and represents an increase of roughly 2% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS was $0.84 compared to $0.75 from the year before. Adjusted EBITDA was $101.8 million, which has the upper end of our guidance range. During 2017, we generated strong cash flows from operations of $135 million. This allows us to rapidly repay debt as we go forward. We ended the year with $654 million of net debt, which represents approximately 3.8 times the high-end of our 2018 adjusted EBITDA range. We expect to continue to be a strong cash generator which will allow us to be below 3 times EBITDA in 2019.

Let me now update you on our outlook for 2018, which really reflects our confidence in the growth potential of our go-to-market strategies and our unique position in the markets we are in. As you know, we made a number of investments last year of both organic and inorganic to facilitate growth across the enterprise. The strategies that Jeff outlined earlier are aligned towards the goal of accelerating our top line and adjusted EBITDA growth as well as improving our cash flow. In line with our double-digit growth expectations and as we announced in early January, we expect revenue between $5.3 billion and $5.6 billion, an increase of approximately 24% based on the high-end of this range. Included in these assumptions are growth for all parts of our business in excess of the industry’s specialty spend trend of 4% to 6%.

Our guidance incorporates assumptions around a reimbursement environment, including DIR consistent with last year’s results as well as traction in the second half of the year from our investments in our sales organization. As we outlined in November, our PBM revenue accounting includes an estimated $388 million of acquired gross revenue and $32 million of net revenue. Each contract is reviewed for the proper treatment under the new rules for revenue recognition in 2018. In addition, our client teams are actively pursuing additional services to deliver to each of our PBM clients which may change this classification for some or all net revenue contracts. We will keep you apprised moving forward.

We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $164 million to $170 million, representing an approximately 67% increase based on the high-end of this range. As well, our EBITDA margin at the midpoint is approximately 3.1% roughly 80 basis point expansion over 2017 margins. This reflects the contribution of our higher margin PBM business combined with sustained or expanded margins across the other businesses as we continue to yield favorable results on our drug purchase initiatives.

Net income is expected to be between $4.5 million and $13 million. We expect here we have assumed an effective net tax rate of 24% to 27% for the year. Diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.06 and $0.17 a share, while adjusted EPS is expected to be between $0.87 and $0.97 a share. The Diplomat team is excited about the growth driven from each of our go-to-market strategies. As we head into 2018 as we begin to realize the results from our initiatives in our PBM synergy plan, we will keep you updated as progress is made.

We are also focused on generating free cash flow and paying down our debt to target leverage of under 3 times trailing EBITDA. We expect each of our go-to-market strategy to be strong generators of free cash flow and we intend to use that cash to expeditiously pay down debt, which will unlock EPS growth. Given the strengthening of our balance sheet over time, we will continue to take an aggressive, but disciplined approach and act on the best opportunities that make the most sense for us and for our stakeholders. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

I will now hand it back to Jeff.

Jeff Park

Thank you, Atul. We believe we are well-positioned in a dynamic industry to capture the growth opportunities laid out today. All of the hard work our team did in 2017 laid the foundation and set us up well to hit the ground running and execute on our strategic priorities. We will continue to position the company for further growth and profitability as we deliver on our commitments to all our stakeholders.

With that, we will open up for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Lisa Gill from JPMorgan.

Lisa Gill

Thanks very much and good afternoon. Atul, let me start with the growth rate on the core side when I think about 2018. So, if I can do the math correctly, it looks like maybe you are looking for maybe 8% to 11% core growth. Can you or Jeff maybe walk through what some of the key drivers are on that and is drug price inflation part of your expectation, I know historically, Diplomat has talked about how drug price inflation flows from the gross profit to the bottom line? And I am just curious as to how that plays into 2018? And then I have a follow-up.

Jeff Park

Lisa, this is Jeff. Thanks for your question. I think we have got – I think you are thinking about the growth percentages relatively clearly. We have got opportunities to exceed what we’d say market growth would be this 46% aggregate spend increase which would include in some extent drug price inflation. When you look across the different parts of our business from a specialty perspective, our growth opportunities are not only to continue to drive better service for patients, but also to access these new PBM lives which really won’t drive any top line growth as you would expect, but will drive margin growth and EBITDA growth for us. So, that’s one of the key drivers for specialty. From an infusion perspective, we have been successful at really building out these relationships with physicians and patients in their chronic cares. We are expecting to continue to see good dynamic growth in that particular part of our business and really the PBM from a positioning perspective is it’s a Greenfield opportunity. The middle-market we think is opened for a dominant player like Diplomat with the strong specialty footprint. It certainly opens from what consultants are looking for and we are seeing an opportunity to really start to take share in that middle-market. I will let Atul answer anything with respect to the guidance perspective and how to think about it differently.

Atul Kavthekar

Yes. Lisa, I think that you have it generally correct. We have plans in place and initiatives in flight for all of the parts of our business. We expect them to gain traction and as we have reflected that in our outlook for ‘18.

Lisa Gill

Okay, thanks. And then my follow-up just was Jeff, when you talked about the $800 million of spend, so I understand that is that current PBM clients that could also buy specialty or is that kind of looking at your book overall of hey, when we look at those who are serving on the specialty side and we don’t have PBM or PBM that don’t have a specialty, that’s how we think about this market opportunity. I just want to better understand how to think that $800 million of spend that you talked about?

Jeff Park

Yes, Lisa, it’s Jeff absolutely. It’s relatively straightforward. If you look at the gross revenues of the two PBMs we acquired that’s how you get to $800 million. So, we see the opportunities for us to target specialty spend inside that book with some new upsell opportunities to bring really our specialty to that both the LDI platform and the NPS platform.

Lisa Gill

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of John Kreger from William Blair.

John Kreger

Hey, Jeff. Could you maybe give us a sense about on a pro forma basis what sort of underlying claims processing – what the claims process will be in ‘18 do you think and what sort of organic growth that would represent?

JeffPark

Sure, John. It’s Jeff. The claims systems we have right now are functioning effectively to really support the services for both these books of business. We will be looking to make sure that irrespective of whether we have migrated from one platform to another that there is no disruption to our member book of business. When we look at just generally claims processing opportunities from a growth perspective is your question what do we see claims growth to be or do we see claims processing sales as an opportunity? I wasn’t sure I heard the last part.

John Kreger

Sure, sure. The essence of the question is what the underlying unit growth of both the PBM businesses on a pro forma basis and also what sort of dispensing growth you expect in the core specialty pharmacy?

Jeff Park

I see. Well, we have tried to take a very thoughtful approach to looking forward. I am not sure that our crystal ball is much better than most of the industries, but the industry data it would point to the fact that general claims volumes are going to be relatively flat 2% to 3% in aggregate. When you look at how pricing is affecting the aggregate drug spend in trend with specialty spend really 2x that closer to the 4% to 6%. So that’s really what we have tried to reflect in the 2018 outlook.

John Kreger

Great, thanks. And then you touched on this at the beginning, if you just think about when you acquired the PBM businesses and how that relates to the selling season. What do you think about when you could start to see some perhaps growth improvement in the PBM – in those core PBMs. Should that really be rolling into 2019 and what sort of goals do you have for new business capture in that business?

Jeff Park

Yes, John. This is Jeff. Thanks for the questions. From a PBM sales perspective, the majority of the business as you I know you know John you are familiar with the PBMs selling process, generally speaking in broad terms Q2 and Q3 where RFPs are coming out to market, Q4 from the small to medium employers and small PPAs are making those decisions really in the fourth quarter. So as we look at the sales activities in the PBM really it’s heading into building the platform for 2019 growth, but our near-term opportunities are really to talk to the clients that we have built these relationships with from our PBM and bring to bear a specialty footprint claims and infusion services that they may not have had access to in the past. So, we think we have got opportunities in year from a selling perspective that will obviously have an impact on 2019, but our net natural new PBM sales will really be heading into 2019. So, we will give you a better update on that on the Q2 or Q3 call how that’s shaping up.

John Kreger

Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Kevin Caliendo from Needham & Company.

Kevin Caliendo

Hi, thanks, guys. Question on just total scripts and how we should be thinking about modeling it, how many scripts did the PBM do last year for thinking about the sort of growing our models we know what the scripts were but there wasn’t a lot of benefits from the PBM in the fourth quarter, so just thinking about as we try to model out the new revenues and everything for 2008, what are we – what should we be thinking about in terms of total scripts?

Atul Kavthekar

Yes, hi, Kevin. This is Atul. So, we are actually not going to be providing that information, but here is a way that you can kind of get into it. If you look at in 2017 on a pro forma basis we talked about roughly $800 million of gross billings at the PBM related to scripts. That can give you an idea just based on average price of per script to give you some sense of that. But as we go forward just given the complexities and the uniqueness of the middle-market and the number of revenue line items that we have as part of our business, those metrics tend to be a little bit difficult and potentially misleading. So, that’s kind of why we have provided a lot more detail than we may not have otherwise provided with regards to revenue expectations for the PBM going forward into 2018.

Kevin Caliendo

Understood. I got it. Thank you. One question about cash flow, the operating cash flow last year $135 million was a big number and the CapEx was only roughly around $6 million or so, are those decent run-rates to think about like is CapEx, will there be a higher CapEx of the PBM, it’s just typically not a big CapEx type of business, but in terms of operating cash flow and CapEx expectation for ‘18?

Atul Kavthekar

Yes, Kevin, it’s a great question. So, let me just address sort of the generation in ‘17 first. In Q4, there was – you will see when the 10-K is published, you will see that there was a fairly healthy amount of cash flow from operations and let me refer to it in cash flow from operations first rather than free cash flow. It was actually rather healthy in Q4 and that may have been a bit of a timing issue. We had some payments and you also see in the early part of the year in which we needed to set up for, you may see an offsetting increase in the cash balance at the end of the year. But going forward, we do expect to see very sort of stable working capital assumption and we do expect to see a pretty substantial amount of cash flow from operation. We do anticipate a slight increase in CapEx going forward. We do not envision an extraordinary amount of something significantly more than 2017, which was relatively light. And the reason for that is we may as we go through our integration process find some really interesting opportunities. We have got a few identified already where it makes a lot of sense to invest into the operations just for sake of increasing our efficiency going forward.

Kevin Caliendo

Great. Thanks, guys.

Jeff Park

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Brooks O’Neil from Lake Street Capital Markets.

Brooks O’Neil

Good afternoon. I have a couple of questions. First, I would like to take a big picture look at the industry, it seems to me with United only one of the big PBMs, Jeff and Atul and CBS and that combining to control another one, I am curious if you have any thoughts about what the 500 other health plans in the United States and related employers unions etcetera might be thinking about their PBM services?

Jeff Park

Hey, Brooks, it’s Jeff. I am going to appreciate your question. I am going to give you a little bit of a flavor and then I am going to ask Joel to add – if he has got anything to add to it as well. I do think that there is an opportunity here for us to really sort of differentiate on how we provide service. Lot of the large health plans have been good at and have partnered with other large specialty providers. This is a tried and true path for them. Our opportunity to grow our specialty business and our PBM business is not to try to go into the teeth of the largest providers, but rather target the middle-market. And although many people would think that those large health plans and the large PBMs as they come together and have continued to drive mergers and consolidation, it actually is made up of many small employers – small employers and medium size employers as part of the large health plan business. These are the ones that aren’t seeing the same levels of service. They are not seeing the service and price and they are really having their populations being forced into using a specialty provider. Our business and our opportunities and what we are expanding in building in 2018 to deliver direct payer relationships, we are targeting some of these midsized and larger health plans with our specialty expertise. We are good at it. We have got a great footprint. We have access to the limited distribution medications and we think there is an unmet need here. So, is there anything Joel you wanted to add to that?

Joel Saban

Yes, Jeff. I think this is Joel. Just to add a couple of things, we have had some early discussions with our clients and industry consultants and they have been very positive. In the small and middle-market no one has our clinical and specialty services strength, this is what differentiates us. In short, we are excited to bringing clinically strong specialty centric PBMs at the middle-market. We feel this is a huge game changer.

Jeff Park

Thanks, Brooks.

Brooks O’Neil

Great. Could I ask you another question, I am just curious I have heard the term specialty benefit management as kind of a new sort of approach that plays off the biosimilar development you alluded to earlier Jeff, could you talk about whether you see that opportunity in the marketplace today and how that might play into your strengths?

Jeff Park

Yes, thanks Brooks. When you think about what’s different about Diplomat and our PBM offering is we are a specialty benefit provider. We start and build around our core capabilities, 80% of the costs are driven by 20% of the population. They are the sickest patient population. They are taking expensive medications. And as you would know, the majority of the solutions in the market are built to serve all of the populations and the most expensive high cost treatments have multiple touch points and aren’t always managed effectively. We are going at it to reverse. We are targeting those expensive patient populations and really focusing clinical services to bring down their costs. If you sit in front with large employer, small employers, health plan anybody who is managing and looking at drug spend their top question is about specialty spend, their next question is about specialty spend, their third question is about specialty spend. So, the opportunity is to really focus more importantly on some of these new items whether it’s biosimilars or generic is one of the price tools we can use to make sure we are better utilizing those medications.

Brooks O’Neil

That’s perfect. I have just one more. I have some sense that you may have an opportunity to improve purchasing as a large specialty acquirer. Could just talk about what you see there and how that might play out in 2018 and beyond?

JoelSaban

Great. Thanks, Brooks. This is Joel. Yes, we continue to look at all facets of our business. We are looking at how we buy drugs, where we buy drugs from and also what it cost us deliver drug. I will remind you that we are currently in the last three quarters of our wholesaler contract. At the end of September of this year, we will be entering into a new or different wholesale contract and anticipate they have a benefit for the final quarter of the year through that.

Brooks O’Neil

Great. Well, thank you very much. Look forward to the year.

Jeff Park

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of David Larsen from Leerink.

David Larsen

Hi. Congratulations on a good quarter. Can you talk about the response that you have seen so far from manufacturers with regards to your LDI and NPS acquisitions? Are you still gaining the same access to limited distribution drugs you have had in the past and what has been the response generally? Thanks.

Jeff Park

Great. Well, David, it’s Jeff. I will open it up and then I will ask Joel for his perspective. First of all, when we work with these with our drug manufacturers, what makes it unique is we have clinical services and patient information and care that really help them better understand how their patients are utilizing these medications. As we look at and as we have talked to them about our expansion into the PBM, it really provides us with even more leverage around the discussions and negotiations of access as well as the ability to ensure we have got the best pricing available. So, those will be the some of the biggest pieces of the PBM components of the story. Joel?

Joel Saban

Great. Let me expand on that. Our direct relationship with drug manufacturers and innovators has been important into our growth and continued to scale gaining access to both limited distribution panels as well as patient assistance programs. Manufacturers look at us for our high level of patient service and deep relationships with specialists and particularly with the 18,000 oncologists in the U.S. and our ability to provide flexibility in unique reporting on their patient population. Our increased scale and capabilities in both specialty distribution and now PBM services increases our value to the manufacturers and drug innovators. We are looking to leverage these relationships on a going forward basis and help bring more value and value-based outcome contracting to our patients and payers.

David Larsen

That’s great. And then can you just please remind me, why did you acquire both LDI and NPS? Why not acquire just one of them like how do these PBMs complement each other to give you sort of the full solution that you may need on the PBM side? Thanks.

Jeff Park

Yes. Hey, Dave, it’s Jeff. Thanks for your question. First of all, as you would probably agree being able to target and approach middle-market PBMs, there is a certain array of middle-market PBMs and we are assessing them for really three different criteria. One we are looking for strategic fit. Two, we want to make sure we can see synergies and accretion and third it’s really value in terms of what the pricing how that fit. When you look at what we see in NPS and with LDI. Individually, there you need in the relationships they have with their clients both have long durable relationships with their customers that is a huge value proposition both big part of the value for each of those companies. LDI from a size and scale is certainly a lot larger. It allows us to have more opportunities to really have a more fulsome and developed PBM offering that we can compete with and bring the purchasing power of the combined LDI and NPS businesses together to allow us to drive better pricing, better profits and better synergy opportunities. So, we are going to continue to see opportunities in all three areas of our business, specialty, infusion and PBM, but we will look to continue to evaluate PBM businesses as they make sense, David. Thanks.

David Larsen

Okay. And just last one real quick if Part B moves into Part D, what impact would that have on your business overall at a high level and how much of your revenue is infusion? Thanks a lot.

Jeff Park

Well, that’s a good question, Dave. I will have to probably give you a perspective on it, but I am not sure I can give you a total answer. First of all, when you look at where the infusion big piece is that’s where really a lot of the Part B to Part D, some of the changes that occurred in the last year. So, there is nothing new with respect to how we outlook in infusion for 2018 based on the view of Part B to Part D. The other piece that, that’s really impactful is how we ultimately are servicing majority of our patients and specialty our open market, any willing provider legislation many of them are in Part D. And so as those patients – as we see more patients moving from Part B into Part D, it will create increased number of patient populations for us to service and support. So, that’s really the perspective I would give you, Dave, but I will spend more time to answer more appropriately with you after the call perhaps.

David Larsen

Sure. Thanks.

Jeff Park

Yes.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Erin Wright from Credit Suisse.

Erin Wright

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess you mentioned a ramp up in the synergy, I guess realization over the course of the guidance year and as you think about sort of modeling, can you discuss a little bit more, quantify a little bit more in terms of timing for synergies? Thanks.

Atul Kavthekar

Yes. Erin, this is Atul. Thanks for the question. The way to think about it is Q1 we are really at our early days of the integration. Things are going really well. The teams are very engaged and they are treating it with the level of seriousness that we would expect. And so we are pleased with the way that’s going. The team is – they are being pretty methodical about their approach. And as such with the synergies that we are expecting are going to feather in probably starting more in Q2 and throughout the year as opposed to seeing a lot of it in Q1, but I do think that we are still quite confident in our ability to get the range of synergies that we have described over the course of the year and honestly we would like to find a way to achieve it.

Erin Wright

Great. And then in terms of capital deployment, when do you think you would be back in the market from an M&A perspective, post some de-leveraging here and should we think about the latest PBM acquisition as representative of the types of acquisitions we should be seeing going forward?

Jeff Park

Hey, Erin, it’s Jeff. I am going to take the second part of the question and I will let Atul talk to the leverage in the pieces. As you know, Diplomat has always been a pretty active participant in finding the opportunities both organically and inorganically and we don’t expect that strategy is going to change at all. Like I mentioned a little earlier, we look at all these opportunities in the space with really fit synergies in value and we are currently focused on our first over business, which is the integration of the PBM business and we are going to continue to be active in evaluating all the opportunities in the space. There is really a lot of opportunities and we are continuing to go through them. Given the strengthening balance sheet now as we expect to go through 2019 we will take an aggressive, but disciplined approach on those targets and those are the ones that make the most sense for us in our stakeholders. I will ask Atul to really give perspective on the cash flow and the debt depositions. Go ahead.

Atul Kavthekar

Yes, Erin and I will just say add on to the comments I made during Kevin’s earlier question, we are anticipating significant cash flow out of the business this year. The bulk of that – the vast majority of that is going to be directed towards the repayment and the reduction of our debt. We have already begun that in the first quarter. We have made some permanent reductions in some of the term debt that we have for example and that is really where we are focused. We are focused on that and we are probably will be through a good part of year until we feel that we have the integration process under control to the point where we think that we maybe open to that idea. And I think that’s just going to be a matter of until we get there we were going to stay focused on what we said, which is debt reduction.

Erin Wright

Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of John Ransom from Raymond.

John Ransom

Hey, guys. Just some quick ones from me here, when you look at your two PBMs in 2017, do you know what their actual drug trend was?

JeffPark

Hey, John, it’s Jeff. No, if you look at their historical drug trend, there is really not much of a story to say, they have generally been relatively consistent from a spend perspective. We have not seen a lot when we went through the diligence over the previous years. It’s not really been a significant change in their business, so their business models from a cost perspective. As we bring forward some of these new services, specialty services and our improved scale and purchasing, we’d expect to really help continue to drive their trends down.

John Ransom

So you are saying like Express and Caremark are now in the – were for 17 were in the 1% to 2% range you are saying, these PBMs were higher than that?

JeffPark

If you look at where the industry is on trend, there is really a couple of major indicators that are driving trend, right. So, one, the generic utilization is already largely built through in most of these books of business. So, generic is not really one of the major trends. It’s really the ability to effectively use specialty management and rebating solutions to help improve the performance. So, we are looking to help some of these small to midsize health plans really take better advantage of specialty footprint. Most of them haven’t had managed specialty at all in their books of business and so we know we are going to have an immediate impact on their trend.

John Ransom

If so, I feel like we are talking past each other. So, you are telling me, I mean just yes or no is the – that they were not able to hold their clients drug spent at the current levels of Express and Caremark. So there is something with Express and Caremark 1 to 2 in 2017 their number was higher than that? So, is that – I think that’s what I am hearing?

JeffPark

No, John. You are not hearing that from me. What you are hearing is we are not giving you information on where their drug trend has been. And so what I am trying to do is give you a sense.

John Ransom

Okay, I got it. I got it. Okay. Second question is hemophilia, there is some new therapies. Has that – are you seeing that start – I mean the hemophilia factor spread business is still a pretty good business? Is that – are you starting to see an early signs of maybe these new drugs starting supply for traditional factor therapy?

JoelSaban

This is Joel. We continue to see the current demand for hemophilia to be consistent. They are some new products on to the marketplace. We don’t see any one winner or incremental changes. The one thing about the hemophilia community it’s a very loyal community to their drugs and very skeptical of changes. So, we don’t believe in any one drug. Currently, we will have a wild change in the drug mix, but we do see opportunity for some of the future drugs to get a foothold.

John Ransom

And just thinking about this right, I mean, normally company like yourself does better on older therapies than they would on expensive branded new therapy. So that would be a bad guy to the extent those therapies take share or is that not correct?

JoelSaban

That’s not necessarily correct. We continue to create relationships with drug manufacturers where their new biotech manufacturers to the marketplace or existing manufacturers for product that’s been around for years. We continue to leverage what we do and how we deliver our services and drugs to the patients. So, it is a cycle that as manufacturers lose market share, they tend to be a little more aggressive in discounting. New products coming into the marketplace to get market share also need to be aggressive in discounting. So it’s really about working all and at the end of the year, we are trying to bring the best value to both our patients and our payers.

John Ransom

Right. And just lastly we look at for example the MS market and biosimilar one of the biosimilars has not gotten as much traction as people thought and the reason we understand that’s the case is that the branded competitors have just cranked up the rebate dollars. Now, as a PBM you are hub for those rebate dollars you retained, but just if we are thinking about your business model, would you rather see generic Copaxone at 60% share. Are you happier with a bunch of manufacturers using aggressively strategies try to take shelf space?

JeffPark

I think it all depends for us again we try to provide the best value for our patients and our payers. So, I would say that we have actually seen some very good uptake of generic Copaxone, both the 20 milligram and 40 milligram and we expect in the MS category as you can imagine to actually having a negative trend due to these new products coming on to the marketplace that will either be a biosimilar or generic for existing products in the marketplace. So, we have actually seen very good uptake of the generic products and we will continue to utilize whatever products creates the best value again for our patients and our payers.

John Ransom

And that’s a great answer, but I guess my – is it for just thinking partisan way about Diplomat, what’s better for you, is it higher generic penetration at Copaxone. I think what we are all struggling with is how are biosimilars the same – I mean, we all understand generics are wonderful for everybody in the value chain, but as the PBM who trades off rebates versus pushing generic Copaxone to the pharmacy, it’s a struggle for me to figure out, out of the generic maybe the rebate dollars make a decline indifferent and maybe you are kind of, that’s one half than the other, but that’s the hard thing for us to figure out is which is better for you or is it just too hard to generalize?

JeffPark

So, I wouldn’t say that it’s too hard to generalize, but in general, generic products are better for us and for our patients and for the payers. In certain times, there is an opportunity to use branded products as the transition to generics, but for us in general, it’s better for the generic product. Thanks John.

John Ransom

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley.

Ricky Goldwasser

Hi, thank you for taking my call. So, if we exclude to see the known client change and we think about the $360 million to $480 million in revenues for 2018, what type of growth of organic growth are you modeling for the PBM revenue right within the context of $420 million in ‘17 versus the $360 million to $480 million in 2018?

Atul Kavthekar

Yes, hey, Ricky this is Atul. We are modeling – I think this is consistent with what we have been signaling since the time of the acquisition. We are expecting low double-digit growth in that part of the business. These are businesses that are run extremely well, they are very well organized. They have a lot of in-flight initiatives. We have invested in sales in all of these organizations. We are expecting double-digit that’s where we have modeled.

Ricky Goldwasser

Okay. And then one follow-up that ties into kind of like that rebate question and you referred to gross spend, the $800 million opportunity, how should we think about it gross spend as is it flows through your top line? In the past, we didn’t have to think about the rebates within the context of Diplomat, but now that the PBM is an important piece of business, how should we think about that growth spend versus what you realized in revenues?

JeffPark

Hey, Ricky. It’s Jeff. The information that was provided is effectively net of current rebates, so that was the information that was put forward from the acquisition models that were described to in November. So it’s a net number currently.

Ricky Goldwasser

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And then one last question when you think about work effect the greatest opportunities for you, is it for middle-market employers that currently are carving in specialty within their PBM relationship or employers that are already carving out?

JeffPark

This is Jeff, Ricky. When you think about and most of the – some of the middle-market PBMs and small PBMs just don’t have specialty as a dominant footprint. So, they have left it largely unmanaged. So being able to target those midsized employers with the specialty model that suits their services is a big opportunity for us, but we are agnostic. We are going after all of the opportunities. If someone is not prepared to carve specialty out specifically, they want to leave it open that’s no problem, we can start our PBM relationship with them in that regard. And then similarly, separately, directly targeting payers, small and midsized employers as well as midsized health plans with a managed specialty spend tool, so really all avenues. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Glen Santangelo from Deutsche Bank.

Glen Santangelo

Yes, thanks for taking my question. Atul, I just want to follow-up on the gross margins a little bit. They came in a little bit stronger than what we would have expected and I hear the explanation that maybe the acquisitions helped a little bit and you exited some less profitable businesses. I think that’s what you sort of put in the press release. I think you maybe take that apart for a little bit for us and sort of help us think about maybe how gross margins trended in the core and maybe how much of that benefited from price inflation and maybe what’s your expectations are as we look into 2018 with respect to price inflation and how that may ultimately impact gross margins?

Atul Kavthekar

Yes, yes, Glen, that’s a great question. Now, let me address it from a frame of reference rather than year-over-year where there is a lot of noise. Let me just reference it from look at Q3 to Q4. So, if you were to look at gross margin on an overall basis Q3 it was something like 7.6%, we just announced 8.1%. So, a lot of that noise honestly is just a matter of product mix. There is some natural noise within the operations that and within the dispensers that drives some of that fluctuation. In addition, we have had some benefits and some improvements and I referenced this earlier with the team that is out buying drugs and they have done a great job. But going forward, we think that those margins not only in the core, but in the infusion side they are generally going to remain stable going forward we think that for example even in the core side of the business and Joel referenced a change in our contract for our prime vendor agreement in the fourth quarter. We actually do anticipate a little bit of pickup, so stable and potentially improving.

JoelSaban

Yes, Glen, this is Joel. One of the expertise that I have had and brought to all the organizations that I have been participating in is cost of goods management. And we have brought some folks in that understands how to buy, where to buy and how to improve cost of goods for these type of organizations. So, we started in late Q3 and Q4 really started to see some fruit of that work. So, I think that you can count on having us continue to manage that part of the business and that’s again part of that margin expansion. Thanks.

Glen Santangelo

And any view on price inflation trends?

Atul Kavthekar

This is Atul again. Yes, we have just model in consistency in the entire rebate – excuse the entire reimbursement picture – the entire environment we expect to be relatively consistent that is inclusive of price inflation as well as a number of other components.

Operator

And at this time, I am showing no further questions. Presenters, I turn it back to you.

Jeff Park

Great. Well, this is Jeff Park. Thank you very much for joining us today and we look forward to spending more time with you in the future. Thank you.

