Defense And Aerospace Is A Must-Own Sector

Sector selection is an important aspect of both passive and active investing, and some sectors allow investors to achieve better than regular returns.

As a result, many investors have wisely concluded that they will buy the index and become passive investors, perfectly content with beta returns.

Outperforming the broad index is hard no matter how hard you try to do it.

If you've been following me here for any period of time, it is no secret I enjoy the Defense and Aerospace sector, both as a place to invest and as an area to study and learn about. Though I've long enjoyed writing on this sector, I've never really dug deep into it from a quantitative angle. In this post, I'll run through several different periods of time using ten of the largest current defense and aerospace companies as well as the two main ETFs that give you broad access. This will be a graphic-heavy post, my apologies in advance.

Our Parameters

The companies we will be covering to dive into the D&A sector are:

Boeing (BA), United Technologies (UTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), Raytheon (RTN), Rockwell Collins (COL), L3 Technologies (LLL), TransDigm Group (TDG), Huntington Ingalls (HII), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR).

I'll also be using the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) which was first brought to market May 5, 2006. And of course, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) which began trading on September 29th, 2011. The dates these were first listed are important as not all periods I'll cover will have results for these ETFs. Along the same vein, the ten companies may not return figures for the periods either due to various reasons.

The performance of this sector will be compared to the S&P 500 using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) which goes back to January 29, 2003. All that being said, we will not go further back than the inception of SPY. Dividends and splits will be accounted for using the adjusted closing price from Yahoo Finance. The most recent date used will be February 23rd, 2018. All the figures and images were generated by me using custom-written scripts.

The Returns

Let's go ahead and start by taking the longest time period we can with SPY and the companies that traded at that time.

You can see where this is going. Defense companies absolutely crushed the S&P 500. United Technologies, which is more a conglomerate but is included in D&A sector largely due to its aircraft engine production, is far and away the winner, more than doubling the returns of the next closest.

While it is fun to look back 25 years and see these returns, this isn't very useful information. Hindsight is 20/20 and there are probably few people who not only saw the potential of United Tech in 1993 but also held for 25 years through the many ups and downs. Looking at several different time periods and also rolling one-, three- and five-year returns is much more useful information so that is what we will do.

Great Financial Crisis

The bear market that is freshest in our minds is the GFC. On October 9th, 2007, the S&P 500 closed at 1565, its highest prior to the crash. It didn't find a bottom until March 9th, 2009, when it closed at 676. From peak to trough, the market lost (adjusted) 55% of its value. How did our sector do?



Those of you who were invested during this time are probably having flashbacks. Overall though, we can see the individual companies that are the purest plays on defense, LMT and RTN, actually did quite well, all things considered. That didn't help ITA, which lost by 4% over this time period. So what happened next?

Following the GFC

The chart pretty much speaks for itself. Only UTX and LLL have underperformed the S&P since the market bottom. A pretty strong case for "just own the index" is illustrated here as well, thanks to ITA handily beating SPY. Selecting time periods is all well and good, but we can get a good idea of performance using rolling periods as well.

Rolling One Year

I had to break this down to make the data easier to see. This is going back to 2000 and requires at least 200 days of data before it starts calculations.

Rolling Three Year (With at least one year of data)

Rolling Five Year (With at least one year of data)

It is when we see the rolling changes that this sector really shows its strength compared to SPY. That being said, SPY is also much less volatile, which isn't to say it is less risky, it just doesn't have the large moves as the individual companies and even the ETFs.

The ETFs

I wanted to break out the ETFs separately as that method of investing is rapidly gaining popularity.

From the inception of ITA



From the inception of XAR

Outperformance from both ETFs when compared to SPY. The outperformance in XAR may be attributable to the fund structure where it uses an equal weighting of the companies inside, but I'm working on a piece on these two which should come out shortly.

Easy Outperformance

The defense sector, as illustrated above, is an easy outperformer. The outperformance comes from several factors, most notable is being absolutely vital to national security, being allowed to operate with a virtual monopoly, huge barriers to entry from both capital requirements as well as long-protected and classified intellectual property, and consistent increases in both US defense spending as well as international. Also, I expect to see big spending increases from NATO allies as they are pressured to spend the required 2% of their GDP on defense. It is worth remembering that contracts awarded to these large firms are rarely zero-sum. Take the F-35 for example, just about every large contractor, besides Boeing, makes components for the Lockheed jet. If you're an investor with a time horizon beyond one year, it is pretty obvious you need to be invested in this sector.

If you'd like to see any particular company, time period, a variation of the data or anything else just let me know and I'd be happy to provide that to you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.