S&P 500 Review: Technicals, Sentiment, Rates, And Macro

Macro: Industrial production and real retail sales have both risen over the past year. Although nominal retail sales have fallen over the past two months.

Rates: US high yield spreads are below their 12-month moving average, and the US Treasury 10-2 yield curve has flattened by 55bps over the past year.

Sentiment: AAII survey respondents are quite bullish on the stock market, CBOE's total put/call ratio doesn't reflect a ton of complacency, and the VIX futures curve is in slight contango.

Technicals: We're outside of the historically positive pre-FOMC drift period, seasonals are strong, most buyback programs are active, and short-term momentum is positive.

For long-time subscribers, the current composite model reading is 0.86.

In a previous article, I outlined both the purpose and construction of my Simple Stock Model. Keep reading for a quick run-down if you're new to the model; otherwise, you can skip down to "Technicals" for the updated data.

Investors are constantly exposed to sound bites and data points presented without any proper context. You might have read an article about how stocks have historically bounced when sentiment has reached a negative extreme. Or that you should be out of the market if it's trading below its 200-day moving average.

When I come across articles like that, I always thought it was shortsighted to base an opinion on the S&P on only one indicator without also considering a wide variety of other inputs.

The goal of the model is to help you form a data-based outlook on the S&P. Additionally, at the end of this article, I showcase a composite model that incorporates all of the indicators I use, so your view can be comprehensive as opposed to having tunnel vision on only one indicator.

How the Model Works

Each article is broken down into four main sections: Technicals, Sentiment, Rates and Macro. Each section includes a number of different indicators. For each indicator, there's a "filter rule" for when to be out of the market. In the spirit of simplicity, the filter rule is always binary, dictating either 100% long exposure to the S&P or a 100% cash position. The S&P is represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Let's dive into an example graph. All graphs are from the Simple Stock Model website:

The above data is from Yahoo Finance. The graph shows the price momentum indicator within the technicals section. The bottom portion plots the momentum metric over time, and the top portion plots the historical performance of following the filter rule.

For each indicator, new data each weekend is used to generate a long SPY or cash position for the next week. For the above momentum example, SPY's dividend-adjusted close as of Friday is the main input. Using this, I calculate the 12-month total return. For each indicator on this site (except for the macro data), I take a four-week average of the main indicator input.

So, for this example, I'm taking the four-week average of 12-month total return momentum. Why four weeks? To reduce false positives and whipsaws when an indicator is bouncing slightly above or below its filter rule. There's nothing special about a four-week average. You could use two or eight weeks and reach similar results.

Data is compiled as of Friday's close. Buying or selling decisions occur at Monday's close. I do this, as opposed to making trades at Monday's open, simply because I had a more reliable data source for dividend-adjusted close data. It's also important to reflect realistic transaction costs. Each simulated historical performance graph factors in a $10 trade commission and a 0.02% spread on SPY for each buy or sell. Commissions and spreads are lower now, but considering SPY started in 1993, I chose to use these above-average numbers.

Now you understand the methodology behind the model. Each week, I'll cover a handful of indicators, especially those that have changed positioning over the past week. Let's get started with some technicals.

Technicals

The next FOMC meeting is March 21. This means we're outside of the historically positive FOMC drift period. The FOMC drift is the tendency of equity prices to rise more often than average in the days leading up to an FOMC meeting. My pre-FOMC period is defined as 20 trading days. Since 1993, only being long during this period has matched the returns of a buy and hold strategy, while being invested in the S&P ~70% of the time.

Click here to read a paper from Federal Reserve staffers on this phenomenon. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Most people dismiss the saying "Sell in May and go away." Surprisingly enough, the strategy has worked well over the past few decades (and over the past few centuries in the UK stock market). If Monday falls between November 1 and April 30, my filter rule says to be in the market. We're currently in this seasonally strong period. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

We are outside of the buyback blackout period. Companies typically suspend share buybacks in the five-week period leading up to their scheduled earnings announcements. Since the bulk of earnings season is over, most buyback programs are active.

It's important to note that this buyback blackout window is different for each company, and my period covers the five-week period before the majority of companies report earnings. As a percentage of total NYSE volume, corporate buybacks have increased over the past few years. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Short-term price momentum is positive for the S&P. The momentum effect is one of the strongest and most pervasive financial phenomena. Researchers have verified its efficacy as an alpha-generating strategy with many different asset classes.

My rule for momentum is as follows: If the four-week average of 12-month total return momentum as of Friday's close is greater than 0%, stay invested in SPY. Momentum is very for the S&P, with the four-week average of 12-month momentum currently +19.1%. Data is from Yahoo Finance.

Sentiment

A weekly sentiment survey has been conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) for many years. The AAII asks participants if they are bullish, neutral, or bearish on stocks over the next six months. Survey results are typically used as contrarian indicators, meaning extreme bullishness is perceived as bearish, and vice-versa. The AAII survey is considered more of a "retail" survey, versus the more institutional NAAIM survey.

There are a bunch of ways to analyze AAII data, and I like to examine the spread between the percentage of bulls and the percentage of bears. This spread mainly reflects optimism at the moment, since there are so many bullish respondents relative to bearish respondents. Data is from the AAII.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange reports three different put/call ratios: total, index, and equity. The total put/call ratio combines the latter two. I analyze the total put/call ratio, since it gives the most comprehensive view of options market sentiment. Historically, it's worked out well to cut exposure to the S&P when the ratio is low.

CBOE's total put/call ratio is off the lows from a month ago. A low put/call ratio means that few investors are buying puts, and are therefore not worried about a sell-off in stocks. Data is from the CBOE.

The VIX futures curve is made up of prices of individual VIX futures contracts. When the curve is upward sloping from left to right, the curve is said to be in contango. Contango means that market participants expect implied volatility to be higher in the future. The VIX futures curve is typically in contango.

When the curve is downward sloping from left to right, the curve is said to be in backwardation. In this scenario, near-term VIX futures are more expensive than long-term futures, meaning that investors expect volatility in the short term to be very high.

The VIX futures curve is currently in very slight contango, flattening out from the extreme backwardation from a few weeks ago. I should also note that the front part of the VSTOXX futures curve (similar to the VIX, but for European equity volatility) is also in contango. Data is from the CBOE.

Rates

The difference between the interest rate of a high yield (HYG) bond and a Treasury of comparable maturity is called a high-yield spread. The narrower the spread, the more optimistic investors are about the probability of higher-risk U.S. corporations being able to service their debts.

When investors grow more uncertain, they will demand a higher interest rate on high yield bonds and cause spreads to widen. High yield spreads are tight, meaning that investors aren't demanding a substantial interest rate premium to lend to high yield borrowers.

High yield spreads hit a 10-year low of 3.23% on January 26, rose to 3.82% on February 9, and have now retraced some of the recent spike. My warning sign is if high yield spreads trade above their 12-month moving average. They are currently below their 12-month average. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

The yield curve is a popular tool used to forecast the direction of the economy. More often than not, people talk about how a flat or inverted yield curve is bad for markets. I choose to analyze the movement of the curve rather than its static shape. Specifically, I look at how the difference between the 2-year Treasury yield (SHY) and the 10-year yield (IEF) has shifted over the past 12 months.

Historically, a rapidly steepening curve has actually been more detrimental for stocks than a flat or inverted curve. In a steepening curve, short-term rates fall faster than long-term rates. In the past, steepening yield curves have been associated with the Federal Reserve quickly lowering the Federal Funds rate during a recession. That being said, there's now less room for the curve to massively steepen, since short-term rates are still fairly low.

This 10-2 year portion of the yield curve has flattened by 55 basis points over the past 12 months. The trend in the shape of the yield curve has started to change, as recent steepening has dominated and marked a distinct change from the flattening that happened throughout most of 2017. My cut-off filter is steepening of more than 50 basis points over a 12-month period. Data is from the U.S. Treasury.

Macro

Industrial production measures the total value of output for all manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utility facilities located in the United States. It's a key economic indicator, and is a good way to quickly gauge how the manufacturing portion of the U.S. economy is doing.

Industrial production is up 3.7% over the past year, a historically strong reading and above my cut-off filter of 0%. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

Retail sales reflect the total value of sales at the retail level. It's a primary measure of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of economic activity in the U.S. I like to look at real retail sales data that is adjusted for inflation.

Real retail sales are up 1.5% over the past year. This is a lower reading than last month's data, and it's actually a function of weaker nominal retail sales not accelerating inflation. Click here to access the nominal retail sales data. Data is from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Database.

Composite Model

Think of each indicator as a building block that helps form an overall opinion. One study might say current sentiment has historically been bullish on stocks. Who cares? That's just one data point in isolation. I'm interested in a bigger-picture view with more context. A picture that also factors in what's going on with macro data, interest rates, etc. The composite model does just that.

Here's how it works. Each indicator is given a score of 1 or 0, depending on its current reading relative to its filter rule. If S&P earnings are down over the past year, and the filter rule for that metric is to be out of the market if yearly earnings growth is below 0%, then that indicator gets a 0. The table below summarizes data from all the previous sections and assigns a 1 or 0 to each indicator based on its current reading.

All 21 indicators are averaged to form the composite score. If the composite score is greater than 0.6, the model is invested in SPY. Think of 0.6 as the overall filter rule for the composite model.

There's nothing special about 0.6 - it results in being invested in SPY about 80% of the time. I could have used a higher filter rule like 0.75 to only be exposed to the S&P when more indicators are saying to be invested, but this results in less time exposed to the market, since it's a "stricter" cut-off. The chart below plots each individual category average score and the overall composite score.

So, where do we stand? Technical data is strong. Momentum is positive, we're in a seasonally strong period, margin debt hasn't contracted over the past year, and most buyback programs are active. We are outside of the historically positive pre-FOMC drift window.

Sentiment data has bounced back to optimism. Most AAII survey respondents lean bullish, spot VIX has dropped, and VIX futures are no longer in backwardation. CBOE's total put/call ratio is low, but not extremely so.

High yield spreads are below their 12-month moving average, the US Treasury 10-2 yield curve has flattened by 55 basis points over the past year, and the TED spread (a measure of stress in the US banking system) is historically low.

US macro data is very strong. Industrial production, real retail sales, S&P EPS growth, and housing prices are all up over the past year. The unemployment rate is low and below its 12-month average, and the ISM PMI is north of 50.

Overall, the composite model is still long. This is because the composite score is 0.86, above the cut-off filter of 0.60.

