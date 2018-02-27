Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have more than doubled since originally presenting the idea to readers in 2016 and risen by 18% since my last update piece in November. To my eyes, initially the pullback from recent highs appears to be a buying opportunity and we will explore that possibility below.

Figure 1: NVCR daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz Elite) (Disclosure: Contains affiliate link)

In the update article, I pointed out to readers that the company had announced a record 28 presentations from externally led clinical research on Tumor Treating Fields at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), with a whopping 60 abstracts on TTFields to be presented in total. I stated that this was an impressive show of the increasing interest in the company's technology in various indications which bodes well for future business development and progression of the pipeline.

We also took a look at third-quarter results, which I found very encouraging due to revenue growth and acceleration (31% over the second quarter of 2017) and the company achieving its first quarter with positive cash flow from operations. Trends in active patients on Optune (domestic and international markets) were also heading in the right direction as was payer coverage.

I also made a clear point of detailing near to medium-term catalysts for readers including but not limited to the following:

Pivotal study initiations in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (Q4) and also in recurrent ovarian cancer (2018)

Top-line data from the STELLAR study in mesothelioma by mid-2018, for which I pointed out that positive results could result in the filing of an HDE application to obtain approval much sooner than would be possible via the traditional route to market.

Positive news regarding Japan reimbursement (CMS reimbursement as well).

The stock has behaved quite weakly after fourth-quarter and full-year results, thus meriting a thesis update to see whether the story remains intact. Focusing on the fourth quarter, 1,834 active patients on Optune equated to 68% growth over the same quarter in 2016 and 9% growth over the third quarter of 2017. 1,090 prescriptions received during the quarter represented 54% growth.

Figure 2: Launch snapshot so far (source: Q4 slides)

Perhaps the markets didn't like that this acceleration was significantly less than the last reported quarter. Another reason for the dip might be that on the conference call CEO Asaf Danziger again refused to provide guidance for US prescription growth in 2018.

Active patients in the United States grew by 58% over the fourth quarter 2016, while for Germany & EMA markets growth was 100%. In Japan, there were 2 active patients as launch is just getting underway.

Net revenue rose 77% to $53.7 million, while research and development expenses increased slightly to $10 million. Sales and marketing expenses stayed relatively flat at $16 million. Net losses continued to narrow, with $10.9 million comparing very favorably to $22.2 million for the same quarter last year (around 50% improvement). As for its balance sheet, it had $78.6 million in cash and equivalents along with $104.7 million in short-term investments. Keep in mind that in early February it entered into a new $150 million term loan agreement and paid down $100 million of existing term loan debt.

While somewhat expected, reimbursement approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was a significant milestone and equates to a high potential market opportunity.

While readouts for other pivotal studies are farther down the road (2020 and beyond), I reiterate that results for the phase 2 STELLAR study in mesothelioma are expected by mid-year and is a material catalyst.

Figure 3: Significant opportunities in other indications also being targeted (source: Q4 slides)

If results are sufficiently positive and an HDE application for early approval is filed, the stock should respond accordingly. Danziger's response to a question regarding expectations was the following:

If the data is consistent with what have seen in the past, we expect that should be enough for us to submit to regulatory authorities to attempt to get approval for mesothelioma. As you remember, we have a humanitarian use designation for mesothelioma, which opens the path actually to submit an HDE, humanitarian device exemption in the US. If we get that, that would enable us to commercialize in mesothelioma.

While risk most certainly remains, it appears that prior results and management commentary are potentially telegraphing that we can expect a positive outcome. The big question mark is the impact on overall survival, for which management just let the question slide. As we haven't received prior data for this point it's a concern that readers should be aware of.

NovoCure Is A Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. For those looking to add to their stakes, a "buy the dips" strategy is suggested as long as the thesis remains intact. For readers who have considerable gains on their positions due to share price appreciation over the past year, I suggest taking partial profits and retaining shares for continued upside.

There appears to be a lower risk of dilution in the near to medium term, thanks to the company's solid cash position and narrowing quarterly losses. A slowing of revenue growth would result in substantial downside, while reimbursement decisions or setbacks with ongoing studies would also weigh on shares. Disappointing results from the STELLAR study as well as with other trials farther out is also a concern.

For readers interested in stocks with near- to medium-term upside, I encourage you to take a look at the latest edition of ROTY (Runner of the Year), which includes our ROTY 10-stock model account and the ROTY Contenders List.

For those of you who lean more toward long-term investing, I suggest checking out the most recent edition of our Core Biotech Buys series in which we seek to build a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside.

In response to readers' requests, I am preparing to launch the ROTY Marketplace service on Thursday, March 1st (see my preview blog post). Subscribers will receive exclusive access to the ROTY model account, Contenders List, Catalyst Tracker, related articles and archived content, ego-free live chat and more. Your feedback has been very helpful and incorporated, including the need for a competitive price point that allows accounts of all sizes to continue to follow along.

For those of you who choose not to subscribe, I appreciate you following as well and will continue to publish non-ROTY ideas and the Core Biotech series as public content. While it sometimes takes me a while to respond due to a hectic schedule, I am and will continue to be available via private message for concerns or questions you have going forward.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Author's Statement: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.