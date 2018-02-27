When you're a dividend investor, it's tempting to chase yield. It's not necessarily wise, but it's tempting. That doesn't mean all high yielders are a bad idea. It just means high yielders should be approached with hesitancy and a few extra ounces of due diligence.

The Candidate

BG Staffing Group (NYSE:BGSF) is a high yielder. The company provides temporary staffing resources in three segments: Multifamily, Professional and Commercial. The Multifamily segment provides office and maintenance personnel to apartment complexes in 23 states. The Professional segment provides finance, accounting and IT professionals in 6 states. The Commercial segment provides warehouse, manufacturing and general labor skill sets to businesses in 6 states.

BG Staffing is a youngster compared to competitors, as it has only been in operation since October 2007. The company has grown through acquisitions - 8 in the 7 years since 2010. It listed on the NYSE in October 2014.

The first dividend of $0.15 was paid in January 2015. In May 2015, the company increased the dividend to $0.25 quarterly. It has stayed at this level since. At a share price below $20, the yield tops 5%.

The Concerns

BG Staffing's payout ratio could raise eyebrows, however. The dividend payout based on earnings is lofty but improving. Dividend.com classifies a range of 35-55% as "healthy".

“A company that is likely to distribute roughly half of its earnings as dividends means that the company is well established and a leader in its industry. It’s also reinvesting half of its earnings for growth, which is welcome.”

(Source: Author-created using company data)

Many believe dividend payments are better compared to free cash flow. Even in this respect, the company's payout ratio tallies above a safety point.

(Source: Author-created using company data)

According to the U.S. Staffing Industry Forecast in September, 2017, the industry is forecasted to grow 3% in 2018. Comparatively, BG Staffing has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 38.4% since 2011 because of acquisitions. With organic growth forecast in the low single digits, it is important that the company has capital to use for acquisitions. Otherwise, it would have to pursue a larger debt position or dilution to raise capital as it has in the past. Long-term debt is now at its highest point of $43.7 million.

(Source: Author-created using company data)

Higher payout ratios, growing debt and dilution tend to spur investors to question dividend sustainability. To its credit, BG Staffing has been improving margins since 2014, which means more cash flowing to the bottom line.

(Source: Author-created using company data)

The company's long-term goals for revenue and EBITDA are $500 million and $50 million, respectively. Through three quarters in 2017, revenue tallies to $196.9 million and adjusted EBITDA tallies to $17.94 million. The Multifamily segment produced the highest gross margin at 37.9%, while the Professional segment produced the highest revenue at 46.6%. Both segments increased revenue year over year, while the Commercial segment did decline due to decreased usage by four clients. Based on the 2017 run rate, the company would be charting approximately halfway toward its goals.

Dividend sustainability is a forward-looking exercise. Let's suppose BG Staffing achieves its long-term goals in the next few years. Based on a stable dividend rate of $1.00 and a stable share count of 9.08 million, at a 3% profit margin, the payout ratio based on earnings would be 60%. This is far better than the 100+% of the recent past. But it implies acquisition growth may well have to be funded through additional debt or further share dilution. And growth via acquisition is key.

Employment and staffing are hot topics for the economy. The temporary staffing industry is very competitive. Finding talent can be challenging. Retaining talent is even harder. Still, the barriers to entry are low, and many geographies are served locally. For example, BG Staffing's latest acquisition of Smart Resource was strategic.

“The Chicago market is a little unique in that they don't like anybody that doesn't live in Chicago. So we felt pleased that we were able to get into this. And this is going to help us to build out, so to speak, the northern piece of where we would like to operate finance and accounting.”

Consolidation in the staffing industry is a common practice. In 2016, BG Staffing was ranked #71 on the list of fastest-growing staffing firms. This designation could work both ways - the company could continue to grow, or it could itself be acquired. Others have noted that those firms ranked above BG Staffing are not true competitors, since they operate in different industries. It could be argued this alone would make the company a more attractive takeover candidate, as it would easily allow industry diversification for a larger player.

In fairness, though acquisition growth is key, it is not the company's only expansion opportunity. BG Staffing is budgeting to open approximately five branches per year in its Multifamily segment. Because of its success in this residential market, management shared in the third-quarter conference call that it will be exploring similar opportunities in the commercial market.

The Recommendation

BG Staffing's higher yield brings with it higher risk.

The industry is highly competitive. The company's growth is not assured. For that matter, it may even be a takeout target.

Furthermore, the company's ratios are lofty. Its long-term debt-to-equity ratio tops 1. Its dividend payout ratio based on earnings is 100%, while its dividend payout ratio based on free cash flow nears 60%.

Until the most recent quarter, profit margins fell below 3%.

To fund acquisitions, a primary source of growth, additional debt and/or dilution are both likely in the near future.

Dividend growth is not likely to transpire at all in the next few years, despite some authors highlighting the company for dividend growth investors.

On the other hand, its recent track record of revenue growth is impressive. Margins have improved. The yield has consistently ranged from 5% to 6%.

Currently, dividend investors with an aversion to risk would find BG Staffing too speculative. If the company can, indeed, continue to grow and improve margins, its scarier ratios could improve. Granted, shares may appreciate in step with that improvement, which would decrease yield. But for those interested in sustainable income, a 4% yield with less risk is far more attractive than a 5+% yield with higher risk.