GE stock has continued to languish as long as short-term minded and momentum driven investors have jumped on every morsel push the price lower. For a reasoned review of the stock please see our report from earlier this month. In the meantime, we pick apart some the dubious reasons being given for steering clear of the shares.

Are You FIRREA?!

FIRREA is the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act. Created in the wake of the savings and loan crisis of the late 80s, FIRREA has been used as a blunt instrument to extract billions of dollars in fines from large financial institutions following the 2008 financial crisis. GE bought WMC Mortgage Corporation in 2004, and the entity originated tens of billions of subprime quality mortgage loans before being shuttered in 2007. The market treated the disclosure in GE's latest 10-K that U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) likely will seek charges against GE for its subprime lending as news. Guess what? GE disclosed the receipt of subpoenas related to the matter two years ago! Suddenly every analyst on Wall Street is tripping over themselves to assess the potential liability of a decade old transgression. We won't speculate on the final dollar amount here as this is as much a negotiation as anything else. But we'd be shocked if the settlement reached the levels experience by J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, or Goldman Sachs. If there was that much money to be had, the DOJ would have moved more aggressively against GE years ago. That means we are likely talking about a liability that is pennies per share, not dollars.

The SEC is Coming!

We are not going to waste a lot of time on the fear of an SEC investigation. We'll frame it like this. The largest fine ever levied by the SEC was $750M against WorldCom for its massive fraud. Such a penalty against GE would amount to $0.09 per share.

The Pension Hole Is Big!

Companies notoriously underestimate their pension obligations. They frequently use discount rates that are too high to accurately estimate the present value of their obligations to retirees, mainly because the accounting standards allow flexibility in the choice of discount rates. Thankfully, we are able to improve upon the disclosed data in note 12 to the financial statements of the 10-K by utilizing: 1) the company's schedule of estimated payments for pensions and other post-retirement benefits, 2) the discount rates used by GE for each of its major plan types, and 3) the forward U.S. Treasury yield curve - the only rates that companies SHOULD use if they really want to extinguish their retiree obligations (why this is the case is beyond the scope of this article, but please message me if you wish to discuss further).

We estimate that the present value of GE's post-retirement obligations is $108.5B. This compares with the company's estimate of an obligation totaling $106.3B. The company's decision to use sharply lower discount rates than in prior years actually resulted in a fairly narrow difference between their disclosure and our more rigorous approach.

We have assumed the disclosure of plan assets are fairly accurate given the low proportion of level 3 assets (i.e., assets with no observable markets that depend upon numerous modeling assumptions). This leaves us with an estimated pension hole of $36B before taxes. Based upon guidance of a low to mid-20s tax rate going forward, we estimate that the after-tax pension deficit is closer to $28B.

GE Post-Retirement Obligation Funding

PV of pension obligations $102,400 PV of post-retirement benefits 6,100 PV of total employee post-retirement obligations $108,500 Pension plan assets $71,585 Benefit plan assets 518 Total plan assets $72,103 Pre-tax deficit of post-retirement obligation funding ($36,397) tax benefit @ 23% 8,371 After-tax deficit of post-retirement obligation funding ($28,026)

source: ArcPoint Advisor.

No Change to Our Valuation Estimate

We have updated our valuation estimate for the latest pension data disclosures. Our estimate of GE's share value is $21, unchanged from our report earlier this month.

GE Valuation Equity value of retained industrial businesses ex. pension deficit $186,186 Equity value of GE Capital ex. pension deficit 14,051 Expected net proceeds of Transportation and Lighting dispositions 9,000 After-tax pension deficit (based on 12/17 disclosure) -28,026 Total equity value of GE $181,211 Average diluted shares outstanding (4Q17) 8,676 Share value $21

source: ArcPoint Advisor.