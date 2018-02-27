(We've recently updated our oil thesis for 2018 in two parts (Part 1 and Part 2), and invite readers to review these articles, which provide some context for our views in 2018.)

We haven’t written about Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a few months. Our last update was published in July for good reason... we were going to sell it. As oil prices turned down in mid-2017, many E&Ps became even cheaper, Whiting included, but frankly some of our patience with Whiting began to wear thin.

This is a company with prime acreage in the prolific Bakken. Although the Bakken is a mature basin, it still has the potential to yield significant returns for stakeholders if managed properly. Yet, as the downturn dragged on, it became clear that the management team that grew Whiting into the company it is today was the wrong team to guide it through the downturn. In today’s shareholder-return focused environment, Whiting's spend above cash flow growth strategy was simply an anachronism. Sure we get it, some of the capex dollars allocated to the DJ Basin were to drill DUCs and mitigate the deficiency payments for volume commitments previously agreed to in higher price oil days; but the fact remains, it was throwing good money after bad. Instead of simply refocusing the company on the Bakken and concentrating its resources there, Whiting stuck with its plan to outspend cash flow and allocate 45% of its 2017 capex budget in the DJ Basin. Cash that essentially came from (take your pick) shareholder dilutions, Bakken asset sales, and debt. In the face of a second year of low oil prices in 2017, this strategy quickly became unwise at best, and reckless and wasteful at worst.

So as the quarters ticked off in 2017, it became obvious... you really can't change a tiger's stripes, and so we began looking for an exit. As we evaluated the portfolio for 2018 (one geared for higher oil prices), we weren’t too keen to wait around for another capex plan emphasizing growth at the cost of what really matters - shareholder returns. Yet, something peculiar happened in October, Whiting announced that it had selected Bradley Holly as the successor to Whiting’s CEO James Volker. We knew little about Mr. Holly, but we know much about Anadarko (APC), and if there’s one corporate strategy that we'd want to graft onto Whiting, it would be Anadarko's. So we held back on exiting, because as they say... let’s hear the man out. At the very least, we can see the clear shift in the Board’s strategy via its CEO selection, and this was certainly a positive development.

A New Whiting?

When Whiting released its Q4 results last week, we began to see the clear impact of Whiting’s new leadership. It wasn’t the Q4 results that impressed. Those results were the by-product of Volker’s leadership as those wells, the production, the hedging and the cost controls were already in place before Mr. Holly joined. Given that he joined on November 1, he likely had little impact on any of it. What he did have an impact on was the strategy change, and that’s what investors should look to. Here’s a slide from the investor presentation:

Take a look at that first bullet point... free cash flow. Now there’s something that’s never been talked about at Whiting as “overspend” seemed to be the guiding light. As the company shifts from a growth strategy to a manufacturing one, this is what we’d expect to see, and this is what we’d want to see. Profits, real tangible profits that enhance shareholder returns. Much of the other bullet points align with the first. As we emphasize profitable production and capital efficiency, free cash flow should follow, and debt to EBITDAX should fall assuming a sensible capital allocation strategy. Higher hedging positions also ensure higher floors, and greater price certainty should commodity prices fall. We may sacrifice potential upside if the curve moves significantly higher in short order, but Whiting can at least lock in positive cash flow.

The second 2018 Strategic Initiatives chart is equally informative. Specifically the fourth bullet point, monetization of Redtail assets.

In a higher price oil environment, there’s value there if Whiting kept it, but given the dearth of investments (because of the lower IRR vs. the Bakken), it makes sense to monetize it now, particularly as underinvestment likely means a shrinking asset base (as lease expirations take hold) (see the first footnote in the 2017 Form 10K below).

So exit Redtail, and use the proceeds to reduce debt, fund capex, and/or fund additional land acquisitions in the Bakken to further consolidate acreages adjacent to their current fields (a key advantage when lateral wells are approaching 2 miles long).

We're a bit agnostic as to whether the company should use the proceeds to fund growth capex or pay down debt. The rate of return on growth capex should be higher than reducing debt, but Whiting currently trades at a discount to its peers because of its debt levels. We'll give management the benefit of the doubt on deciding how to balance the different risks/rewards for capital allocation, and given the roadmap they've drawn up already, they deserve such leeway. We’re currently running figures to determine what Redtail could be worth (net of takeaway liabilities), but we think even a conservative valuation would mean Whiting could be well on its way to reducing debt to its target EBITDAX ratio below 2:1 at a $55 NYMEX oil price. For 2018, our model shows that Whiting should generate over $1B in EBITDAX, and slightly over $300M in free cash flow. Debt levels coming out of 2017 was slightly over $3B, so assuming the company uses a portion of the Retail monetization and free cash flow to pay down debt, Whiting should achieve its 2:1 goal by 2019.

Ultimately, last week's earnings call was a pivot. Although Brad Holly had met with the investment community in Q4, this was a clarion call to investors that this company would be operated differently going forward, and that this was altogether an entirely different beast. It’s a long-awaited and welcome change, and we like what we see. So far the market likes it too.

