By Bob Ciura

Food and beverage stocks have a number of qualities that should appeal to income investors. First, strong food and beverage brands are highly profitable, and generate enough cash flow to reward shareholders with rising dividends over time. In addition, they are relatively strong stocks to own in a recession. After all, everyone has to eat, which provides a certain level of demand, even in an economic downturn.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) could warrant consideration for its 3.2% dividend yield, low valuation, and long history of growth. The company has been in business for over 100 years. Along with its 3%+ dividend yield, this earns Campbell a place on our list of “blue-chip” dividend stocks. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

Campbell is in the middle of a significant turnaround, and the stock has declined 25% in the past year. But the company still has strong brands, and growth catalysts. With a 3%+ dividend yield and a low valuation, Campbell stock could be attractive for value and income investors.

Business Overview

Campbell’s organic sales fell 1% in fiscal 2017, primarily because of weak results in its Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment, which houses the canned soup and domestic beverages brands. Business results are off to an equally difficult start to fiscal 2018. On February 19th, Campbell released second-quarter results that beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue of $2.18 billion beat by $20 million, while earnings-per-share of $1.00 beat by $0.19.

Organic sales declined 2% for the quarter, due to lower volumes. At the same time, higher raw materials prices drove cost inflation, which resulted in adjusted gross margin declining by 220 basis points. Fortunately, cost cuts elsewhere, and share repurchases, drove 10% growth of adjusted earnings-per-share.

Campbell is having a hard time generating sales growth, particularly because of a more challenging environment for packaged foods. Consumers are steadily becoming more health-conscious.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8

The health-and-wellness trend has seen rising demand for natural and organic foods, and lower demand for shelf-stable goods. This is why sales in the core Americas simple meals and beverages segment declined by 2% last quarter. More specifically, sales of soups fell 7% in the U.S.

Campbell is struggling to turn itself around, in the face of a major shift in consumer eating habits. However, some perspective is warranted. Campbell’s has a long history of growth and evolution. It also has significant scale, and a strong brand, which are very important attributes for a food and beverage company. These qualities give Campbell optimal shelf space at retailers and pricing power.

While the business climate has undoubtedly turned more challenging for Campbell, the company does have positive long-term growth prospects.

Growth Prospects

Campbell’s main earnings growth catalysts are new products, and cost cuts. First, while Campbell is arguably best known for its namesake soups, the company has a number of brands that cater to the natural and organics trend, especially Bolthouse Farms, Plum Organics, and Pacific Foods. This will help the company keep up with changing consumer trends.

Campbell also has a growing snacks portfolio, which is a growth category. Snacks are still a growth category. Revenue in Campbell’s Global biscuits and snacks rose 4% last quarter, driven by Pepperidge Farm. Growth will be supplemented by the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance (LNCE). The acquisition will enable Campbell to further expand its snacks portfolio.

Source: 2018 CAGNY Presentation, page 22

Campbell’s snacks business will generate pro-forma sales of $4.7 billion once Snyder’s-Lance is on board. Snyder’s-Lance has a large portfolio, with brands including Snyder’s of Hanover, Lance, Kettle Brand, KETTLE chips, Cape Cod, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, and Pop Secret.

As you can see, Snyder’s-Lance has several brands at the top of their respective categories. Snyder’s-Lance generated 4% annual organic sales growth from 2012-2016.

Campbell is also launching a company-wide cost savings program, to keep earnings growth intact. The company expects to trim $550 million in costs by 2020.

Source: 2018 CAGNY Presentation, page 32

Campbell’s cost reductions led to 3% growth in adjusted earnings-per-share in 2017, and 10% growth last quarter. The company also expects to generate cost synergies of $170 million from the Snyder’s-Lance acquisition, by 2020. For fiscal 2018, Campbell expects flat sales, and 2% to 4% growth in adjusted earnings-per-share. Even though sales are stagnating, earnings growth helps the company sustain its dividend.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Campbell’s forecasts adjusted earnings-per-share in a range of $3.10 to $3.17 for fiscal 2018. At the midpoint, the stock currently trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. In the past 10 years, the stock traded for an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1.

Source: ValueLine

This indicates the stock is currently undervalued. Campbell’s 10-year average valuation is a reasonable measure of fair value. If the stock were to trade higher to a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1, it would represent a shareholder return of approximately 14%. The stock will also generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. Even assuming very low revenue growth, the stock can still provide positive returns for shareholders:

1% to 2% sales growth

1% margin expansion

3% dividend yield

Based on this, annual returns would reach 5% to 6% per year. Plus, Campbell could generate returns from an expanding valuation, as previously discussed. If Campbell stock is 14% undervalued, and it took five years to reach our fair value estimate, the benefit of a rising valuation would add roughly 3% to annual returns. As a result, total annual returns could reach 8% to 9% per year.

Final Thoughts

Campbell Soup isn’t the most exciting stock, but it can satisfy investors’ hunger for dividend income. Campbell has a 3.2% dividend yield, which is well above the S&P 500 Index average yield. And, the company occasionally raises its dividend, such as a 12% dividend increase in 2016. Another dividend increase may not be in the cards for 2018, as the company needs to retain as much cash flow as possible, to invest in its turnaround.

However, Campbell is making the right moves, given the current consumer landscape. Snacks and healthy foods are the most attractive growth categories right now. These are the areas in which Campbell is focusing investment, which improves the company’s chances of righting the ship. Since earnings are expected to continue growing, the dividend appears secure.