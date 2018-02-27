Welltower: Buyers Will Eventually Step In
by: Individual Trader
Summary
Fundamentals look too good for healthcare demand going forward for Wellpower's shares to keep dropping.
Although dividend growth hasn't been there, the company has the balance sheet to be able to withstand any headwinds.
A drop to $50 a share will spike the yield to 7%.
The 15% drop in the shares of Welltower (NYSE:HCN) year to date has spiked the dividend yield to 6.4%. Although the average dividend yield in this industry is closer to 7%, investors may