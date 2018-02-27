Equity REIT ETF Yield Nears 8%
by: Stanford Chemist
Summary
KBWY's distribution yield is pushing 8%, which is nearing the highest since inception.
KBWY's index has a dividend-weighted methodology, meaning that value stocks will be favored.
On a valuation basis, KBWY looks more attractive than in the past.
The PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio (KBWY) is down -6.74% year to date, similar to the benchmark Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ).
KBWY Total Return Price data by YCharts
Over