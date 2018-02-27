Just The Numbers: Commodity Chemical Companies

Most of the companies carry a liability-to-asset ratio of 60-80%; while this allows for cheaper financing and potentially stronger returns to equity, the companies are exposed to interest rate risk.

Chemicals tend to move in synchronization with the economy: the strength of GDP growth bodes well for these companies.

Greatly increased US feedstock availability, particularly of ethane, has improved profits for US commodity chemicals companies.

Commodity chemicals manufacturers have benefited from vastly increased production of US natural gas and natural gas liquids. In particular, the new abundance of ethane has provided a local, cheaper feedstock for precursor chemical ethylene, encouraging companies to build and add new petrochemical production plants in the United States. While not all of the companies produce ethylene (the largest in the group that do are LyondellBasell and Westlake), the tripling of ethane production is indicative of the outsized growth in commodity chemical feedstock availability.

Commodity chemical stocks tend to track economic activity closely; as the economy improves, so do prospects for these companies.

Market Capitalization, Stock Price, and Current vs. 52-week High

As of the February 26, 2018 close, the market capitalizations of these companies are Celanese (CE) at $14.0 billion, Eastman Chemical (EMN) at $14.9 billion, Hunstman (HUN) at $8.1 billion, LyondellBasell (LYB) at $43.6 billion, Methanex (MEOH) at $5.0 billion, Olin (OLN) at $5.5 billion, Trinseo (TSE) at $3.6 billion, Venator (VNTR) at $2.1 billion, and Westlake (WLK) at $14.4 billion.

Note that DowDuPont is not included in the analysis. Dow spun off Trinseo in 2009 and the combined DowDuPont will spin off Corteva Agriscience, a $14 billion operation. While it may also divest other operations, DowDuPont (DWDP) shortly expects to resume business again as two separate companies, Dow and DuPont. (Yes, there was an efficiency savings reasoning for the original combination.)

Given the current all-time high stock market, the stock prices of all of these companies except Venator and Olin are near their 52-week highs.

2/26 52-wk Current Symbol Price high to high CE Celanese 103.93 114.00 91% EMN Eastman Chem 104.21 104.28 100% HUN Huntsman 33.85 36.09 94% LYB LyondellBasell 110.51 121.95 91% MEOH Methanex 59.05 64.60 91% OLN Olin 33.11 38.84 85% TSE Trinseo 83.20 85.35 97% VNTR Venator 20.30 26.90 75% WLK Westlake 111.19 115.19 97%

Current, Dividend, and Price-to-Earnings Ratios

All of these companies have solid current ratios (current assets to current liabilities) at 1.7 to 2.5. Dividend ratios range from 0.8% for Westlake to LyondellBasell’s 3.6%.

As a group, except for Venator, an outlier at a price-earnings ratio of 36, the eight remaining companies have trailing price-to-earnings ratios in the range of 9 (LyondellBasell) to 17 (Celanese).

The largest increase in earnings per share is projected at Venator, from $0.56 to $3.31. However, analysts also expect large increases of between 47 and 56% in earnings per share for Celanese, Methanex, and Trinseo.

Liability-to-Asset Ratios and Returns on Equity

The chemical companies have stiff liability-to-asset ratios ranging from 62% to 79%. Methanex is the lowest at 62%; Trinseo and Huntsman are the highest at 79%. This suggests exposure to interest rate risk, should rates increase as they are expected to do.

Nonetheless, the smaller equity bases lead to good returns on equity, from 21% for Methanex to 58% for Trinseo. However, giant LyondellBasell proves the exception to the small-is-beautiful rule with a 65% return on equity.

More on Upside

The companies whose current stock price compared to their one year target price showing the most potential upside are Venator (71%), Olin (82%), Huntsman (85%), and Methanex (88%). The companies with the highest average analyst ratings are Huntsman (1.8, closer to “buy” but with some “strong buy” ratings) and Olin (2.0, or “buy). However, three other companies are quite close to these: Celanese, Trinseo, and Venator with average analyst ratings of 2.1 or 2.2.

Wall Street Journal-Drucker Institute Rankings

The Wall Street Journal and the Drucker Institute published a list in December 2017 of the top 250 most effectively-managed companies. Eastman Chemical ranks #109 on the list, LyondellBasell is #123, and Celanese is #167.

Recommendation

While all of these companies are worth a good look, based on the numbers, potential investors are particularly encouraged to review Venator, Olin, and Huntsman for growth and LyondellBasell for dividends. Before deciding, investors should consider all the factors in a company’s current operations, as well as its current and future earnings, strategies, and issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.