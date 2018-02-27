Biglari Holdings Annual Report 2017
Summary
Includes detailed analysis of Biglari Holdings' positions in CBRL.
Our investment activities are largely conducted through The Lion Fund. At year-end 2017, Biglari Holdings had a $925.3 million investment in The Lion Fundpartnerships, with net unrealized appreciation from the securities of $510.3 million.
Biglari Holdings’ collection of operating businesses comprises four constituent companies, each 100%-owned: Steak n Shake, Western Sizzlin, First Guard, and Maxim.
