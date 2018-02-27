Quick Picks & Lists | Healthcare 

Adamas: Not A One-Trick Pony

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS)
Avisol Capital Partners
Avisol Capital Partners
Summary

Adamas is developing Gocovri in a second indication that represents an even bigger commercial opportunity than LID in Parkinson’s patients.

Adamas expects to initiate phase 3 study with Gocovri in MS patients with walking impairment in Q2 itself.

ADS-4101 represents another major opportunity.

In the previous article, we focused on Adamas’ (ADMS) Gocovri, which has been approved for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in Parkinson’s patients. LID represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for Adamas. However, the