Sizing Up The Crypto Craze

Key points

Cryptocurrencies could gain wider appeal over time, but we see them as far from earning a place in mainstream investment portfolios for now.

The Federal Reserve expressed greater confidence in both its growth forecast and inflation outlook, sending U.S. government bond yields up.

Germany's Social Democrats are expected to approve a coalition government, despite rising chances of a no vote. Italy goes to the polls.

Cryptocurrencies are piquing investors' interest around the world. Their market capitalization has reached nearly $500 billion after dramatic price increases in 2017, but we don't see them becoming part of mainstream investment portfolios soon. Crypto markets are highly volatile, fragmented, largely unregulated, and come with unique liquidity and operational risks.

Price volatility of