California Resources (CRC) reported cash flow of $25 million from operating activities. That is cash flow from operations without the change in other current assets and liabilities. The result is particularly stunning because oil and gas prices have climbed considerably in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Admittedly that cash flow is better than the negative cash flow reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. But it is hardly the progress that many expected.

Source: California Resources Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Supplemental Materials

As shown above (click on excel historical data), the reason appears to be partially due to the hedging and partially due to steadily climbing production costs. The hedging was advantageous at the start of the fiscal year but clearly hurt badly during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. The fourth quarter loss of $11.94 BOE is so high that the non-cash depreciation of $11.42 BOE only wipes out the loss. The other miscellaneous non-cash items produced that minuscule cash flow or there would not be a cash flow.

The annual loss of nearly $6 BOE is also significant. The previous fiscal year reported a gain on debt exchanges. Had that gain not happened, the last fiscal year would have reported a sizable loss also. Waterflood projects tend to have relatively high fixed costs. It is very hard to significantly decrease the operating costs of a waterflood project. Therefore California Resources needs relatively sustained and high oil prices to thrive. A year or two of higher oil prices will not aid the balance sheet repair process nearly enough.

Source: California Resources Fourth Quarter 2017, Earnings Slides

The above deal is going to increase the production costs by that 13.5% preferred stock shown in the joint venture. Management will receive a one time savings by paying debt, but the increased cost from that joint venture will be in every fiscal year the joint venture exists.

A company reporting quarterly cash flow of a whole $25 million from operating activities had better put the rest of the cash received to darn good use quickly. This company has a whole lot of debt to service and the remaining quarters also reported puny cash flow.

Source: California Resources Fourth Quarter 2017, Earnings Slides

California Resources reported operating cash flow of about $248 million. That is higher than the $130 million reported in the previous year but it is far from satisfactory. The debt shown above should have cash flow of a minimum of about $1.7 billion. That is very roughly one-third of the debt shown above. The joint venture will also need to adequately cash flow to properly service the preferred stock and provide some "profits" for the partnership.

As impairment charges and refinances have mounted. EBITDAX has clearly moved away from representing cash flow. As is shown above EBITDAX is now several times operating cash flow. Unfortunately, material production increases have not come to the cash flow rescue.

The huge losses reported by the company of $266 million for the fiscal year and $133 million for the quarter are also surprising because this company has taken impairment charges. Even excluding non-cash items like unrealized hedging losses still left a sizable loss. The loss per BOE shown above is more than 10% of revenue for the year. That is one very deep hole to climb out of for any company management.

Source: California Resources Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2017

Management is not predicting a whole lot of improvement in the first quarter either. In fact, production costs could climb more. They are already sky high by industry standards. The last article noted that Diamondback Energy (FANG) lease operating expenses of a fraction of the costs above for California Resources. Plus California Resources is having trouble increasing production.

Source: Diamondback Energy Fourth Quarter 2017 10-K Report.

Companies with lower costs grow faster. If the price of oil rises, then a company such as Diamondback simply adds another rig or two and grows faster. The appreciation price prospects of Diamondback Energy are at least equal to those prospects of California Resources in most reasonable scenarios. Only some small chance scenarios allow for California Resources to have superior price appreciation. Diamondback Energy will grow production more than 30% this year. That gives the company a huge advantage in many forecasting scenarios. California Resources will be lucky to increase production 5% in the current fiscal year.

Financial leverage is just not all its cracked up to be when the cash flow is so woeful. California Resources should do better as the hedges roll off and higher prices are realized. However, at that point oil prices could be declining again.

It will take a sizable oil price jump for California Resources to show decent results. Diamondback Energy will grow at a decent rate at lower prices than the current WTI quote.

California Resources appears to be in a debt spiral. The company did report a decent ratio of replaced resources as well as a low finding and development cost. But administrative costs of more than $5 BOE and interest expense of more than $7 BOE is a sizable competitive handicap when combined with the sky high operating costs per BOE. This company needs a lot of help from commodity prices to survive. There are other companies that are far less risky but will provide better returns. Diamondback Energy is just one of the many low cost producers. California Resources is therefore not a stock to buy and hold. It may be getting too risky even for experienced traders. The latest quarter was an earnings disaster in every sense of the word. The debt may not be due for awhile. But the lack of progress is extremely concerning.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.