Don't Be A Fool, Stay In School With This 4.9% Dividend REIT
About: EdR (EDR-OLD), Includes: ACC
by: Arturo Neto, CFA
Summary
Our shift away from student housing has paid off thus far and our selling of ACC was a good one in hindsight.
We think EDR is better positioned than ACC.
We don't mind collecting on a 4.3% yield while waiting for next year's pre-leasing announcements in a few months.
The recent article by Hoya Real Estate notwithstanding, we still maintain a position in the Student Housing REIT sector and put more weight on the positives outlined by Hoya than the negatives. When the article