Micron's Chart And Fundamentals Have Never Been Better

Do you remember the positive February preannouncement and that time when Micron (MU) was $38? That was only two and a half weeks ago - while the technicals were still showing consolidation and the preannouncement said memory still had momentum. But, the market had bigger plans to correct itself. It always seems when Micron is at the top of its game the market is waiting to rain on the parade.

However, if you held on like I told my subscribers to and bought $40 April calls when Micron looked like it wanted to party with the high $30s, then you would be sitting real pretty today.

So then, why the seeming sudden change of market-heart for Micron this past week?

The Technicals

The first reason is the chart and the technicals. In my prior article describing the stock's consolidation getting ready to break, it was clear Micron was forming a typical consolidation pattern. It had appeared to me the chart was setting up for a pennant - ready to break out in the week or two which followed. But, as one commenter correctly pointed out and I later confirmed, it was actually a symmetrical triangle. The difference? The formation should last 12 weeks (not the eight I was seeing) and it likely breaks through the bottom before it changes direction and breaks through the top.

And what happened was exactly that, right nearly to the day.

The important note is the outcome remains the same for either pattern as does the price target. So while the chart would wind up looking a little different, it was clear the end result would mean shares would be heading north toward $50 and then $60. Fortunately, my corrected view of the technicals was not late and the break through the bottom of the triangle was the time to load up. While others panicked, my subscribers and I collected calls.

It's apparent the consolidation phase is over as we have gone from the recent lows of $37.52 to the recent price of ~$48 - a swing of 28% in 11 trading days while breaking through the bottom and top of the triangle. The expectation is the shares should reach the low $60s in the next three months.

The Fundamentals

As for the business and company fundamentals - something many Micron readers on Seeking Alpha enjoy discussing along with product technology - things are looking just as good, if not better. There's so many positives I'm not sure where to even start - no, that's a lie, of course I do!

It's easily the updated guidance through the preannouncement Micron released during the first week of February. In short, Micron has boosted its EPS guidance to $2.70-$2.75 from the previous $2.51-$2.65 and revenue of $7.20-$7.35B from the prior $6.80-$7.20B.

My initial reaction was "Ah, well this is good but was it worth a preannouncement?" After thinking about it more I realized this was indeed worth it, not because of the percentage increase between the two sets of numbers but simply the increase in guidance. This puts to rest the fear the memory industry momentum has not continued into this year. In fact, Micron has led the way in momentum in the last quarter - leading me to my next fundamental point.

According to DRAMeXchange, Micron not only increased its mobile DRAM revenue 59% from 3Q17 to 4Q17, but it took market share away from all other competitors including Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNNF) - and it wasn't any small amount of market share. Between SK Hynix and Micron, the gap of market share closed from 14.8 percentage points to under 10.

On top of this momentum for Micron is the announcement of their latest 64-layer TLC NAND for mobile. While Micron makes headway and takes market share in the mobile DRAM arena, it's also keeping up on the NAND side of the equation. And even though smartphones began adopting the legacy PC trend (slowing to negative growth), there is still runway here for newer technology at higher prices for flagship phones.

Finally, DRAMeXchange expects overall DRAM revenue to increase 30% over last year. While this growth is slower than the 76% of 2017, it is a much rosier picture than many feared, especially in the second half of 2018. If contract prices increase in the mid-single digits for most of the year it would mean a roughly 20-22% increase in pricing versus the 30% increase in revenue. This remaining increase will come from bits shipped as node transitions begin to reach yield maturity and naturally transition to a majority of output.

The Fundamentals In Earnings Numbers

If Micron simply remains status quo and does not gain market share as it has recently in the mobile space, then overall revenue for DRAM will be $17B for the year. And, combining a moderate 25% growth in NAND revenue, this brings us to an estimated revenue of $26.14B or an increase of 28.6% over 2017. Taking a 44% net margin approach (non-GAAP) gives us earnings of $11.5B or $9.39 in EPS based on 1.225B shares.

Two things come to mind after reviewing these numbers. First, based on the updated guidance the company will report $14.1B in revenue for the first half of the year. If we expect sequential quarter growth to simply remain flat then the company is already headed for $28.7B in FY2018 revenue. Plugging the numbers in we generate an EPS of $10.31.

The second thing is Micron's ability to expand margins as revenue increases past a particular point. Clearly there has been a tipping point; as revenue increases, extra income reveals a higher margin. For example, using Q2 upper guidance, the revenue from Q1 will increase about $547M while net income will increase about $368M (increase of $0.30 in EPS based on 1.225B shares). This factors out to a net margin of 67%. In other words as revenue increases most of it drops to the bottom line.

Now, even if revenue remains flat quarter-over-quarter for the remainder of the year, there are technology and product efficiencies at work which increase margins and thus net income. However, I do not see Micron issuing third quarter guidance with flat sequential growth. Even at a sequential 4% revenue growth (compared to 8% growth for Q2 estimates and Q1), the company will bring in revenue of $7.64B and EPS of $2.91. This would equal $8.11 in EPS for three of the four quarters. Based on both cases I outlined above this means FQ4 would see $1.28 or $2.20 in EPS, simply by taking the difference.

That's a bit of a derailment from the past two year trend. Could Micron see a decrease of 24 to 56 percent in EPS sequentially? Sure, if a fab got taken out or DRAM and NAND pricing gets cut in half. However, more realistically if EPS growth shrunk to 2% from Q3 to Q4 it would give us a FY2018 earnings of $11.08. Let's also assume revenue remained flat from Q3 to Q4, which allows us to account for the small increase in EPS, we wind up with $29.43B.

Let me summarize for you:

Scenario Revenue EPS SP (5x P/E) Bear Case $26.14B $9.39 $46.95 Base Case $28.70B $10.31 $51.55 Bull Case $29.43B $11.08 $55.40

Now, you may be asking why the numbers don't align to my $63 price target I set about 10 months ago. This comes back to what the market is willing to award Micron for a P/E. Using a very conservative 5 multiple gets us in with a rough, current market expectation. My point in this earnings exercise is to lay out how conservative the outlook is and matching it with a conservative P/E therefore makes sense.

If Stephen Breezy's recently changed outlook comes to fruition, then Micron could be "hiding" earnings we have yet to fathom. This would be well beyond the bull case I have presented above and the market would very likely change the multiple it awards the stock. Until then, this is a very conservative model using estimates from industry sources and making Micron a ho-hum average player in it - all while seeing evidence of much stronger posturing.

Between the chart and the fundamentals, Micron is headed higher in the medium-term. The catalyst for approaching the rest of the year is third quarter guidance and what sequential growth looks like. With the very conservative estimates outlined above, it already exceeds analyst predictions as they are expecting numbers even under my base case. It's clear the downside is limited whereas the upside is likely blue skies. Those $40 calls are looking pretty good.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.