Back on Oct. 24, 2017, we featured the bioscience expert, Biotech Beast (“BB”) in our Integrated BioSci Interview series and learned from the stellar trader scientist about a highly promising bioscience, Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AIMT). The company is focusing on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat food allergies, including peanuts, walnuts, and eggs. In the past 52-weeks, the shares of Aimmune Therapeutics traded $10.48 (+53%) higher at $30.11. And, much of this appreciation is due to the robust underlying fundamental developments that we’ll elucidate in this research.

Figure 1: Aimmune stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Brisbane, CA, Aimmune Therapeutics is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of medicines to service the food allergy markets. AR-101 is an investigational oral biologic drug designed to protect patients from severe allergic reactions to peanuts. Through countless years of knowledge in oral immunotherapy, it is believed that gradually increasing the doses of AR-101 would eventually make patients less sensitive to peanuts over a period of six months. Aside from the initial desensitization, patients would continue to take maintenance doses of AR-101 in order to maintain the said state (hence, this approach ensures constant revenues for the company).

Figure 2: Peanut allergen (Source: Aimmune)

Lead molecule AR-101 already passed its phase 3 (PALISADE) trial with flying colors. And, the company recently signed a partnership deal with Regeneron/Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to co-develop AR-101 with dupilumab in peanut allergy, thus adding further strength to this program. Notably, the firm intends to file the Biologic License Application (“BLA”) and the Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) with the US FDA and the EMA (respectively) in the foreseeable future. Of note, the fact that AR-101 posted stellar data increases the chances that the PROGRAM 2 (“EGG”) AND PROGRAM 3 (“WALNUT”) will also deliver positive outcomes.

Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Aimmune)

Food allergy is quite prevalent, affecting 15 million people in the U.S. and 17 million in Europe (of which, over 1.7 million children in the United States are allergic to peanuts). With symptoms ranging from swelling, vomiting, abdominal pain to serious as life-threatening anaphylaxis. Simply, this is due to the immune system mistaken the proteins in some foods (i.e peanuts, eggs, wheat) as foreign pathogens. It can be cumbersome for patients when trying to avoid allergens, having to know all of the ingredients, preparation techniques, and manufacturing processes for any food to be eaten. Not to mention how worrisome it can be for them, fearing of a potentially fatal accidental exposure. There is no cure for food allergies: patients are normally given an epinephrine auto-injector to carry at all times.

With AR-101, there are no more worries about peanuts for up to 6 months on treatment. Furthermore, AR-101 proved its outstanding efficacy by passing the phase 3 trial with flying colors that we’ll go into further details. Notably, the market for the said molecule is approximately $24.8B in America (so there is much substantial unlocked value in this franchise).

Figure 4: Food allergy market (source: Aimmune)

In the phase 3 (PALISADE) trial, 500 patients (aged 4 to 17) from the US and Europe (who are afflicted by peanut allergy) were randomized into receiving AR-101 powder (at 300mg, 600mg, and 1000mg) versus the placebo capsules (per figure 5) The primary outcomes are the proportion of patients who tolerated peanut protein at the higher dose of at least 600 mg (1043mg cumulative) in the US and 100mg (2043 total mg) in Europe (i.e. only mild symptoms at the end of the 12-month treatment period).

Figure 5: PALISADE phase 3 trial (source: Clinicaltrials.gov)

Accordingly, the study met its primary endpoints with strong statistical significance. 67.2% of AR-101 patients tolerated at least 600-mg dose of peanut protein compared to only 4.0% for the placebo (p-value <0.00001). Of note, the lower-bound of the 95% confidence interval of the difference between treatment arms at the primary endpoint was 53.0%, thereby greatly exceeding the pre-specified threshold of 15% (p<0.00001). Moreover, 50.3% of AR-101 patients tolerated the highest dosage (1000-mg) versus the meager 2.4% for the placebo group. Furthermore, among the patients who completed the AR-101 12-month treatment (i.e. roughly 80%), there was the overwhelming percentage of patients who tolerated all the peanut dosage (as depicted in table 1).

Table 1: Results of PALISADE (source: Aimmune)

Final Remarks

